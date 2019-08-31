-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica: Cornwall removes Jadeja after visitors go past 300
Date: Saturday, 31 August, 2019 21:44 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
21:33 (IST)
OUT! Just when we start heaping praising on Jadeja's patience and maturity, he trolls us here at Firstpost, the on air commentators Graeme Swann and Sir Viv Richards and I assume many others around the world with a perilous swipe across the line off Cornwall's bowling. Jadeja runs out of patience after making 16 off 68 balls and looks to smack his 69th delivery. He goes for the big shot against the turn towards, eyeing the mid wicket fence. He gets a top edge that goes straight up and Darren Bravo is safe as houses at mid on.
Jadeja c Darren Bravo b Cornwall 16(69)
-
20:36 (IST)
FIFTY! Not the most convincing stroke as Vihari gets an inside edge to fine leg fence to bring up his second half-century of the series. The shot is an anomaly to his innings, which has been full of control and resolve on this tricky surface against some quality bowling. Vihari keeps underlining his class in Test cricket.
-
20:04 (IST)
OUT! WOWZA! BEAUTIFUL. BRILLANT. BOWLED! Jason Holder starts the second day with a cracking delivery first up. On a perfect length on off stump and he gets the ball to shape back into the left-hander. Pant didn't help himself by pushing at the ball and leaving a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through to hit the middle pole.
Pant b Holder 27(65)
-
18:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
India reached 264 for the loss of five wickets at stumps on the opening day, courtesy half-centuries from Virat Kohli (76) and Mayank Agarwal (55). West Indies skipper Jason Holder kept the visitors under check with his three-wicket haul (3/39), while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall impressed on the opening day with the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara as well as two catches in the slips.
After 112 overs,India 305/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 64 , Ishant Sharma 0)
Roach's wide outswinger keeps moving away from Vihari so much so that the umpire has called it a wide delivery. He slips in an inswinger and Vihari is able to spot it as he drives past mid on for a single. Ishant sees out the remainder of the over.
After 111 overs,India 303/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 63 , Ishant Sharma 0)
Cornwall provides a much-needed breakthrough for West Indies. Jadeja must be angry with himself for throwing the wicket after doing all the hardwork, however credit to West Indies and Cornwall for being persistent. Ishant Sharma joins Vihari in the middle and blocks out the last three balls after Vihari took a single off third ball.
OUT! Just when we start heaping praising on Jadeja's patience and maturity, he trolls us here at Firstpost, the on air commentators Graeme Swann and Sir Viv Richards and I assume many others around the world with a perilous swipe across the line off Cornwall's bowling. Jadeja runs out of patience after making 16 off 68 balls and looks to smack his 69th delivery. He goes for the big shot against the turn towards, eyeing the mid wicket fence. He gets a top edge that goes straight up and Darren Bravo is safe as houses at mid on.
Jadeja c Darren Bravo b Cornwall 16(69)
Jadeja c Darren Bravo b Cornwall 16(69)
After 110 overs,India 302/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 62 , Ravindra Jadeja 16)
Jadeja bunts towards mid on and sets off for a quick single. It would have been tight if it was anyone but Gabriel, who is slightly on his heels and isn't able to fire a throw in either. Smart thinking from Jadeja. A single from the over.
After 109 overs,India 301/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 62 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Back-to-back maidens for the Windies. Cornwall with his 10th maiden of the innings. Vihari and Jadeja continue to ground the West Indies bowlers down and patiently wait for the loose deliveries, none on offer currently. Good old-fashioned attrition battle.
After 108 overs,India 301/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 62 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Roach continues round the stumps to Ravindra Jadeja, who has shown great patience and capability with the bat. Very solid in defence and what this does for him is he keeps a wood over Ravichandran Ashwin, who is capable with the bat as well, but he has fallen in the pecking order as India persists with the left-arm spinner. Maiden from Roach.
After 107 overs,India 301/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 62 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Vihari's couple to fine leg takes India past the 300-run mark. Cornwall gets one to turn, the ball beats the inside edge and hits on the pads and the close in fielders are excited as they appeal optimistically for a bat pad but there was no edge there. The ball was turning quite a bit so the leg before wicket was out of question. Two runs from the over.
After 106 overs,India 299/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 60 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Roach returns to the bowling crease. Gabriel is out of the attack a four over burst. After five dots, Vihari punches off the back foot through covers for three to end the over. India one short of 300.
After 105 overs,India 296/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 57 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Cornwall to resume proceedings after drinks. Vihari top edges a sweep but the ball falls safely in the vacant region towards short fine leg, picks up a single, which is also the only run of the over.
After 104 overs,India 295/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 56 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Gabriel now running in to bowl his fourth over of the spell, it is the longest in he has bowl in this Test. He has done well to turnaround into a better spell today. One leg bye in the over. The umpires call for drinks.
After 103 overs,India 294/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 56 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Cornwall swiftly gets through his over. It almost look he is practicing spot-bowling. Jadeja is happy to come forward and block it out safely. Maiden for the Antiguan.
After 102 overs,India 294/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 56 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Gabriel is bowling with much more vigour compared to yesterday, getting the ball to jump around. He targets one into Jadeja's ribcage and the left-hander did well to somehow manage to drop it short of the fielder at short leg. Two runs from the over.
After 101 overs,India 292/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 55 , Ravindra Jadeja 14)
Cornwall for the first time on Day 2 is into the attack. A much-deserved breather for Holder. Tight over from Cornwall and if it wasn't for some shoddy work at backward point from Brooks it would have been a maiden, instead it helps Jadeja add two more to his total.
After 100 overs,India 290/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 55 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
A not so convincing boundary off the first ball of the over, but is able to maintain his composure for the rest of the over. Negates the remainder of the over well. After Pant's wicket of the first ball of the day, India has done well to not lose another wicket. Good little partnership along with some rub of green building between Jadeja and Vihari as they close in on 300.
FOUR! Short ball just outside off and on short of good length, Vihari is on the back foot and looks to cut at it but doesn't quiet keep it control, the ball, howeverlands short of the fielder at gully and with the fielder diving he takes his eyes off the ball with the ball running away to backward point fence
After 99 overs,India 286/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 51 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Luck continues to elude Holder, who this time sees the ball fly over the slips for a boundary. Jadeja moves into double figures. Five came from it.
FOUR! Holder is unfortunate once again. On another day he would have had 6 or 7 wickets by now. The West Indies skipper bowling changes his angle to round the stumps, gets the ball to keep coming in with the angle, Jadeja tries to withdraw his hat and pulls it closer to his body but the ball keeps coming at him and takes the outside edge off the bat, almost comes of the back of the bat with the ball flying over the slips for a boundary.
After 98 overs,India 281/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Gabriel is into the attack for the first time in the day. He had an awful first day leaking 57 runs in the 12 overs he bowled, however the start for today has been good as he bowls his first maiden of the match.
After 97 overs,India 281/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Holder is unlucky to have conceded five of his six runs from the over, one came coutresy an overthrow from Hamilton, who tried to flick a throw after Jadeja had charged down the piutch but he gets in the crease in time before the deflection allows a single, while the last ball runs down via an inside edge for a boundary, which brings up the fifty for Vihari.
FIFTY! Not the most convincing stroke as Vihari gets an inside edge to fine leg fence to bring up his second half-century of the series. The shot is an anomaly to his innings, which has been full of control and resolve on this tricky surface against some quality bowling. Vihari keeps underlining his class in Test cricket.
After 96 overs,India 275/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 45 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Roach sends down a quiet maiden to Jadeja, who is in some pain after he inside edged the last delivery onto his boot, but he is good to continue.
After 95 overs,India 275/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 45 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Holder is once again, right on the money, he is maintaining such magnificent lines couple with prodigious swing and nagging lengths that it is difficult to not be enchanted by it. He beats Vihari's outside edge early in the over, then gets it hop from length outside off. He even forced Vihari into a false stroke as he is in two minds to either play or leave the ball. However, he bail out in the end and the edge went on the ball to the keeper. Another marvellous maiden.
After 94 overs,India 275/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 45 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Roach needs to back up his captain, who is in the middle of a fantastic spell, with tighter overs. Not that Roach is bowling poorly but if he is more penetrative, West Indies could very pick another wicket and get a chance to bowl at the tail. While for India they need to see out the opening spell of these two and then will have plenty of opportunities to score runs. A boundary for Jadeja early in the over. Five came from it.
FOUR! Jadeja brings down the angled bat down just opening it late to guide a back of a length delivery outside off stump from Roach, who is bowling round the wicket, past the slip cordorn to third man fence
After 93 overs,India 270/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 44 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)
Jason Holder continues to ask probing questions with some testing swing bowling, bringing the ball back in to Ravindra Jadeja. The seam is so upright and perfect, hitting good areas as well. Few half shout as Jadeja is cut into half a couple of times. The dots almost forced Jadeja to play an unwarranted shot as he tried to slam the ball down the ground, but the swing meant he didn't catch it from the middle. Maiden over, this has all the makings of an outstanding spell from Holder.
After 92 overs,India 270/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 44 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)
Kemar Roach, expectedly, starts from the George Headley end. Vihari is looking at ease in the middle as he steers it past point for a couple of runs. Good ball outside off to finish the over and credit to Vihari as well, who pulls the bat away from the line of ball.
After 91 overs,India 268/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 42 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)
A stunning delivery from Jason Holder to start the second day's play as sends Pant back, bringing another left-hander Ravindra Jadeja to the middle, but unlike Pant, the Saurashtra all-rounder has an easy delivery from Holder to begin his innings. Holder just loosing some control as he sprays all over for the remainder of the over, nevertheless it is just the start the home side wanted.
FOUR! Holder follows up the wicket-taking delivery with a generous gift on the pads to the new batsman Ravindra Jadeja. He tickles it fine down the leg side to get off the mark with a boundary to fine leg.
OUT! WOWZA! BEAUTIFUL. BRILLANT. BOWLED! Jason Holder starts the second day with a cracking delivery first up. On a perfect length on off stump and he gets the ball to shape back into the left-hander. Pant didn't help himself by pushing at the ball and leaving a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through to hit the middle pole.
Pant b Holder 27(65)
Alright, time for Day two of the Jamaica Test to get underway at Sabina Park. The duo of Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari who remained unbeaten overnight will look to built on their good work from the first day. West Indies require quick wickets as the bowlers need to cover up their batting woes. Jason Holder, who bowled brilliantly on the first day will begin the proceedings for the West Indies. Pant is on strike. Two slips and gully in place.
Still a lot of grass on the day two surface of Sabina Park. The first hour could again be very tricky for Rishabh Pant and Hanuman Vihari
Day 2 - Just identifying areas - @imjadeja 🧐🧐 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/6dmR4aFeyB— BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2019
How far can they go today?
Good day, the first one for Team India, even the better is that we get to see @Hanumavihari & @RishabhPant17 they have time on their hands what course of action will they take.#WIvIND— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 31, 2019
"It was nothing really new to me but it was a good feeling," is how debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall described collecting his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara. The Antiguan off-spinner, who was quick through his overs and was able to generate extra bounce thanks to his height, barely showed any emotions after the dismissal.
More on that here.
Mayank Agarwal, who brought up his first half-century of the ongoing tour on Friday, believes India are in a good position at the end of Day 1 despite the tricky nature of the Sabina Park track. More on that here.
Jason Holder produced a superlative bowling performance on a green top on the opening day to keep the Indians under check, preventing both Kohli and Agarwal from converting their half-centuries into bigger scores in addition to removing KL Rahul early. Subash Jayaraman's writes on the West Indies skipper rising to the occasion with a masterful bowling effort.
Read the full piece here.
Here's everything you need to know about Rahkeem Cornwall, the Antiguan off-spinner making his debut in the Jamaica Test who impressed on the opening day with the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara as well as for his efforts as a slip fielder.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
India reached 264 for the loss of five wickets at stumps on the opening day, courtesy half-centuries from Virat Kohli (76) and Mayank Agarwal (55). West Indies skipper Jason Holder kept the visitors under check with his three-wicket haul (3/39), while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall impressed on the opening day with the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara as well as two catches in the slips.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Roach's wide outswinger keeps moving away from Vihari so much so that the umpire has called it a wide delivery. He slips in an inswinger and Vihari is able to spot it as he drives past mid on for a single. Ishant sees out the remainder of the over.
Day 1 report: India reached stumps at 264-5 on Friday after a tight opening day of the second and final test against the West Indies as opposing captains Virat Kohli and Jason Holder led their sides with bat and ball.
After Holder won the toss and put India in, Kohli top-scored with 76, while his counterpart struck with three key wickets at vital times to end with 3-39 from an economical 20 overs.
Hanuma Vihari, who made 93 as India won the first test, again proved difficult to dislodge, going to stumps on 42 not out off 80 deliveries. Rishabh Pant was undefeated on 27, with the pair putting on 62 runs so far for the sixth wicket.
The visitors reached 0-36 in the seventh over before paceman Holder brought himself on and struck with his fifth ball, having K.L. Rahul caught at slip for 13.
Debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall broke through to have Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for six in the 17th over to reduce India to 2-46, but this brought captain Kholi together with Mayank Agarwal for a steadying partnership of 69.
Agarwal got to 55 off 127 balls before their stand ended at 3-115 midway through the second session, with Holder having the opener caught at slip.
Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on another 49 runs for the fourth wicket to take India past tea, before Rahane was caught by debutant wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton off Kemar Roach for 24.
Kohli became Holder's third wicket 13 overs later at 5-202, Hamilton taking another catch to end a sterling inning, off 163 balls, including 10 fours.
Vihari and Pant (27 not out) frustrated the bowlers to put on 62 before stumps, on an engrossing first day in which the West Indies battled hard to rebound from a crushing first test defeat and end with a series draw.
India won the first test by 318 runs. It was its biggest away win by runs in test cricket, and Kohli's 27th win from 47 tests as India captain, equaling M.S. Dhoni's record for wins at the helm of the national team.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from AP
