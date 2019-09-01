India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Bumrah bowls the final over of the second day and Hamilton makes sure he doesn't lose his wicket in the over. Bumrah ends the day with lifter that climbs rapidly on Hamilton, who is able to hop and keep it down on the off side. Umpires calls it the close of play.

Day 1 report: India reached stumps at 264-5 on Friday after a tight opening day of the second and final test against the West Indies as opposing captains Virat Kohli and Jason Holder led their sides with bat and ball.

After Holder won the toss and put India in, Kohli top-scored with 76, while his counterpart struck with three key wickets at vital times to end with 3-39 from an economical 20 overs.

Hanuma Vihari, who made 93 as India won the first test, again proved difficult to dislodge, going to stumps on 42 not out off 80 deliveries. Rishabh Pant was undefeated on 27, with the pair putting on 62 runs so far for the sixth wicket.

The visitors reached 0-36 in the seventh over before paceman Holder brought himself on and struck with his fifth ball, having K.L. Rahul caught at slip for 13.

Debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall broke through to have Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for six in the 17th over to reduce India to 2-46, but this brought captain Kholi together with Mayank Agarwal for a steadying partnership of 69.

Agarwal got to 55 off 127 balls before their stand ended at 3-115 midway through the second session, with Holder having the opener caught at slip.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on another 49 runs for the fourth wicket to take India past tea, before Rahane was caught by debutant wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton off Kemar Roach for 24.

Kohli became Holder's third wicket 13 overs later at 5-202, Hamilton taking another catch to end a sterling inning, off 163 balls, including 10 fours.

Vihari and Pant (27 not out) frustrated the bowlers to put on 62 before stumps, on an engrossing first day in which the West Indies battled hard to rebound from a crushing first test defeat and end with a series draw.

India won the first test by 318 runs. It was its biggest away win by runs in test cricket, and Kohli's 27th win from 47 tests as India captain, equaling M.S. Dhoni's record for wins at the helm of the national team.

Full Teams:

India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari

West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton

With inputs from AP