Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica: Bumrah's five-for rattles Windies
Date: Sunday, 01 September, 2019 02:17 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 16.1
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 4
- 1
batsman
- 12 (25)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
- 3 (8)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 3 (4)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 12 (6.1)
- M X 1
- W X 5
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
13 ( 3.1 ) R/R: 4.1
Jason Holder 3(8)
Shimron Hetmyer 10(11)
|
22/5 (12.5 over)
Kraigg Brathwaite 10 (38) SR: S.R (26.32)
c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
02:17 (IST)
-
02:05 (IST)
-
01:36 (IST)
OUT! Has it got him?
-
-
01:33 (IST)
-
01:23 (IST)
-
00:35 (IST)
After 141 overs,India 416/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , )
-
00:31 (IST)
-
00:26 (IST)
-
00:22 (IST)
-
00:18 (IST)
After 137 overs,India 411/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 107 , Ishant Sharma 56)
Seven runs come from Brathwaite's over, as Ishant brings up another boundary. These two are definitely in attack mode now, and are not showing signs of giving up anytime soon.
-
00:10 (IST)
-
23:58 (IST)
-
21:33 (IST)
OUT! Just when we start heaping praising on Jadeja's patience and maturity, he trolls us here at Firstpost, the on air commentators Graeme Swann and Sir Viv Richards and I assume many others around the world with a perilous swipe across the line off Cornwall's bowling. Jadeja runs out of patience after making 16 off 68 balls and looks to smack his 69th delivery. He goes for the big shot against the turn towards, eyeing the mid wicket fence. He gets a top edge that goes straight up and Darren Bravo is safe as houses at mid on.
Jadeja c Darren Bravo b Cornwall 16(69)
-
20:36 (IST)
FIFTY! Not the most convincing stroke as Vihari gets an inside edge to fine leg fence to bring up his second half-century of the series. The shot is an anomaly to his innings, which has been full of control and resolve on this tricky surface against some quality bowling. Vihari keeps underlining his class in Test cricket.
-
20:04 (IST)
OUT! WOWZA! BEAUTIFUL. BRILLANT. BOWLED! Jason Holder starts the second day with a cracking delivery first up. On a perfect length on off stump and he gets the ball to shape back into the left-hander. Pant didn't help himself by pushing at the ball and leaving a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through to hit the middle pole.
Pant b Holder 27(65)
-
18:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
India reached 264 for the loss of five wickets at stumps on the opening day, courtesy half-centuries from Virat Kohli (76) and Mayank Agarwal (55). West Indies skipper Jason Holder kept the visitors under check with his three-wicket haul (3/39), while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall impressed on the opening day with the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara as well as two catches in the slips.
Update: Oh dear! Bumrah is seen holding his left calf one after one delivery in his seventh over. He recieves some medical treatment and decides to leave the field of play. Going purely by the expression of Bumrah and the fact that he is able to walk off the field without any assistance seems like a precautionary measure and not very serious, but we will keep you posted as soon as we have an official word.
After 14 overs,West Indies 24/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 3 , Jason Holder (C) 1)
Virat Kohli puts down a catch at third slip and Shami's chance of getting his amongst the wicket goes down. Hetmyer pushed hard at the ball with outside edge flying towards the Indian captain, who is couching in the cordon and also gets two hands to the ball that is over his head but doesn't hold on. He missed a similar chance in the previous Test. Two runs come from the over.
After 13 overs,West Indies 22/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 2 , Jason Holder (C) 0)
Bumrah is operating on a different plane altogether. This is simply stuff of dreams. Claims another five-wicket haul. Incredible stuff. Captain Jason Holder is strides out with the bat. There was an appeal for a caught behind early in the over against Brathwaite and Kohli did think of reviewing it but resisted the opportunity, turned out to be the right call. However, it counted for very little as Bumrah got his man couple of balls later. Bumrah's figures so far 6-1-10-5 *jaw dropped*
OUT! Oh my world, Bumrah is the master!!! The previous ball, that was overpitched to the rest of the world was just a set up, a bait, a concealed envelope with a message in a language only knew how to read, understand and fathom. He keeps this delivery full outside off as well and gets this one to shape away this time around. Brathwaite, who among all the batsmen was leaving the ball with some maturity has been truly outwitted. He has the feel for it after scoring the boundary, trying to push it towards mid off, but the away movement takes the edge to Rishabh Pant as Bumrah has five wickets out of five! What a magnificent bowler!
Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Bumrah 10(38)
FOUR! Finally a little respite from the absolute zippers he is bowling. He pitches it full outside off and Brathwaite cashes in. He drives it neatly through the covers for a boundary.
After 12 overs,West Indies 17/4 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 6 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Brathwaite trying to show his resolve as Shami runs in to bowl after the short break. Brathwaite is watching the ball ever so closely and leaving the ones outside the off stump alone. Shami slants one in that Brathwaite tucks it for two behind square leg.
After 11 overs,West Indies 15/4 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 4 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Another gem of an over from Bumrah. Sharply gets one to come back into Hetmyer who leaves it on length. Then Bumrah breaches through Hetmyer with the ball cutting him in a half. Brathwaite took a single off the first ball to mid wicket, which was the only run from Bumrah's over. Drinks taken. What an breathtaking passage of play this has been if you're an Indian fan. Another golden page in the legend of Bumrah.
After 10 overs,West Indies 14/4 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 3 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Shami continues from the other end as Hetmyer has joined Kraigg Brathwaite in the middle. West Indian is once again exposed with their innings in total disarry, the pressure creates some indecision on the first ball of the over with Brathwaite needing to dive in to make his ground, however the Vihari missed the stumps with his throw. Maiden
Unstoppable Bumrah!
Now a hat-trick! Bumrah is bowling at another level. Taking wickets for fun.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2019
After 9 overs,West Indies 14/4 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 3 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Bumrah etches his name among the history of great Indian bowlers. He might be just 13 Tests old but he is already a legend. What an unplayable bunch of deliveries. What an incredible over. Campbell, Brooks and Chase become the victims. Great review by Kohli and the slip cordon. Bumrah is simply out of this world. Irresitible.
OUT! Has it got him?
No. YES! Bumrah has a Test hat-trick! The ball swung in, very similar to the delivery that got Brooks, Chase's head was falling over as he went to flick the incoming delivery. Bumrah believes there was an edge and doesn't even appeal but Kohli tells him the bat hit the pad first and takes the review after umpire too felt that it was not out. Few others in the slips also suggest the bad didn't hit the ball. And guess what they are right!. Massive celebrations begin. Bumrah becomes third India to claim his hat-tick and etches his name in the annals of Indian cricket.
Roston Chase lbw b Bumrah 0(1)
OUT! Two-in-two for Bumrah! My word, he is unbelievable here. Straight and full, swinging in and that has hit him right in front. Length ball that kept coming in from way outside off and struck the back pad. He was looking to go across the line and misses it by some distance.
Shamarh Brooks lbw b Bumrah 0(1)
OUT! Got him! Bumrah is on fire! Another peach from the quick. It was a length ball that is directed across Bravo, who just tries to defend the ball, not that he had any other choice. KL Rahul swoops to his right to take a smart low catch.
Darren Bravo c Rahul b Bumrah 4(8)
After 8 overs,West Indies 13/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 3 , Darren Bravo 4)
Bravo tucks it for a couple on the onside behind square for a couple before there is a loud shout for a leg before wicket. Kohli signs Mohammed Shami it is slightly high and then don't opt for a review after the umpire deems it not out. Three came from it.
After 7 overs,West Indies 10/1 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 3 , Darren Bravo 1)
Bumrah strikes in his third over. He has Campbell edging off the fourth ball, but the couple of deliveries early in the over were also worthy of noting. He began with a yorker that was swinging into the left-hander, Campbell did well to keep it out, but Bumrah then angled one across to beat his outside edge and then after a defensive push, he snuffs out Campbell. Darren Bravo's first delivery is slanted into his pads that he clips for a single to fine leg.
OUT! Bumrah with the first blood. Change of ends for him and he has struck early yet again. Terrific piece of bowling and the way he was bowling a wicket was always around the corner. He slanted the ball across from over the wicket. The ball started from just outside leg stump, swerved in the air, and finishes just over the fourth stump, outside off, it squared up the left-hander, who only pokes it behind and Rishabh Pant moves to left, almost in front of the first slip to grab it.
John Campbell c Pant b Bumrah 2(16)
After 6 overs,West Indies 9/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 3 , John Campbell 2)
Mohammed Shami has been called into the attack rather early. Bumrah is out of the attack after a couple of overs. But we see Ishant sharma with a wet towel around his neck, hydrating himself trying to beat the Kingston heat. Perhaps there will be a chnage of end for Bumrah and it will Ishant Sharma who will be taking some rest. Shami, too, finds his rhythm straightaway. Maiden for him to begin with.
After 5 overs,India 21/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 12)
Ishant with three slips, a gully and short backward point in place, runs in from round the stumps to bowl to Campbell. He also places a deep mid wicket suggesting the short ball he is going to use in the over. Campbell leaves the deliveries outside off before Ishant bowls the short ball that he pulls it into the ground, he places it in front of square and Ravi Jadeja in the deep, keeps it down to two. The last ball is a little too straight and runs down to four leg byes after a deflection off the pads.
After 4 overs,West Indies 3/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 3 , John Campbell 0)
Bumrah maintains discipline lines outside the off stump and ball-by-ball keeps inching towards that perfect ball on the top of off stump. Brathwaite with some really terrific leaves, he was very close to playing at the fifth ball of the over, that was exactly on the fourth stump, but eventually decides to leave it alone and that impresses Sir Viv Richards on the air. Bumrah pitches one right up which Brathwaite caresses past mid off for a brace to finish the over.
After 3 overs,India 12/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Sharma comes round the stumps to the left-hander and hits Campbell high on the thigh with the ball angled in. Couple of leaves before Campbell defends it off the front. Back-to-back maidens for India.
After 2 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 1 , John Campbell 0)
Jasprit Bumrah bustles in. Lots of deliveries slanted into Brathwaite which the batsmen shoulders arms, rather bravely, on length, however the penultimate ball was one that goes away and beats Brathwaite's outside edge. Lovely maiden to start with for Bumrah.
After 1 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 1 , John Campbell 0)
Ishant Sharma's inswinger are straightaway on the target, the experienced Indian fast bowler is running in with full steam, who will have his tail up after his valuable outing with the bat. Brathwaite has been watchful to deliveires outside off, he is able to negate the final ball targetted towards the stumps, he is flicks it aerially past the fine leg for his first run for himself and the West Indies.
We're back for the final session of play of Day 2. After five sessions in the field, West Indies openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell make their way out in the middle. There has been many concerns with West Indies batting order and their top order in particular has been woeful, while the Indian fast bowling has never looked better its is history. Daunting challenge lie ahead of them. Ishant Sharma, fresh from his maiden Test half-century, is ready with the new ball. Two slips, short leg and a leg gully.
After 141 overs,India 416/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , )
So that's that! That was some class batting from Vihari and Ishant who by far looked like top-order batsmen, as India are bundled out for 416. Holder finally got his five-wicket haul, removing Vihari for 111 who was caught by Roach. And there was no doubt that ever since Ishant was dismissed that the hosts will finish the proceedings in quick succession.
Tea has been called following India's innings. Do join us for the final session in a few minutes from now.
WICKET! Jason Holder finally gets a five-wicket haul as hee sees off Vihari to bundle out India for 416. A fuller one from Holder and Vihari looked to loft through extra-cover but eventually found Roach. Hanuma Vihari c Roach b Holder 111
After 140 overs,India 416/9 ( Hanuma Vihari 111 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
Well, India are on the brink of being bundled out here. Cornwall has just seen off Shami who is caught by Hamilton behind the wickets. Just one run from the over. Bumrah has joined Vihari as India show no signs of declaring.
WICKET! Shami departs after being caught by the wicket-keeper Hamilton! Cornwall generates an extra bounce as India are on the verge of being bundled out. Shami c J Hamilton b Cornwall 0
After 139 overs,India 415/8 ( Hanuma Vihari 110 , Mohammed Shami 0)
An excellent over from Brathwaite, who gets the wicket of Ishant Sharma and concedes just two runs. Ishant was caught by Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket. Mohammed Shami has joined Vihari in the middle.
WICKET! Brathwaite gets his first wicket by dismissing Ishant who is caught by Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket! The partnership is finally broken. Ishant c Hetmyer b Kraigg Brathwaite 57
After 138 overs,India 413/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 108 , Ishant Sharma 57)
Cornwall continues as Vihari and Ishant pick up a single each. Another decent over from the Windies with just two runs coming from it. The hosts will be satisfied with that, especially after witnessing a run-fest in the last few overs.
After 137 overs,India 411/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 107 , Ishant Sharma 56)
Seven runs come from Brathwaite's over, as Ishant brings up another boundary. These two are definitely in attack mode now, and are not showing signs of giving up anytime soon.
FOUR! A tossed up delivery from Brathwaite, and Ishant sweeps this to short fine leg. That looked so easy to play!
After 136 overs,India 404/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 106 , Ishant Sharma 51)
Ishant Sharma has got to his maiden Test fifty. A well-deserved one for him, given that he stepped up for the team when they desperately needed. He is later dropped by the bowler Cornwall himself, where he picks up a single. Three from it.
FIFTY! It's a maiden Test fifty for Ishant Sharma. Certainly, he has stepped up for his team and it is a well deserved one as he picks up a single.
After 135 overs,India 401/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 105 , Ishant Sharma 49)
Roach returns. Vihari brings up India's 400 with a boundary straight down the ground. He continues his defensive approach in the rest of the over, though. Four from it.
FOUR! What a powerful straight drive from Vihari, as the finds the gap in the long-off position. Such an elegant shot!
After 134 overs,India 397/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 101 , Ishant Sharma 49)
Vihari picks up a single by playing it to square leg. An otherwise decent over from Cornwall as Vihari retains strike.
After 133 overs,India 396/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 100 , Ishant Sharma 49)
Roach back into the attack. Hanuma Vihari has just got to his maiden Test century. He picks up a single by playingit to mid-wicket. The very next ball, Ishant hits a boundary which flies over the slip fielders to the third-man position. Another excellent over for India, with seven off it.
FOUR! Ishant picks up yet another boundary. This time, he plays the upper cut as the ball flies over the slips to the third-man boundary.
HUNDRED! It's a maiden Test hundred for Hanuma Viihari. He gets to that with a single to mid-wicket.
After 132 overs,India 389/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 99 , Ishant Sharma 43)
An expensive over from Chase, with eight coming from it. Vihari gets to 96 with a boundary through covers. He picks up a single off the last ball to get to 99.
FOUR! Vihari finds the gap in this one, as he drives through the covers to beat the fielders in both deep point and log-off. He is on 96 now!
After 131 overs,India 381/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 92 , Ishant Sharma 43)
Roach delivers a back of a length delivery to Ishant, who pushes to the point region.Well, Chase has misfielded there! But Ishant only picks a single. Just two runs off Roach's over.
After 130 overs,India 379/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 91 , Ishant Sharma 42)
Ishant is into his 40s now. He gets to that with a boundary through mid-wicket as he plays a sweep shot. That is followed by another four, which is declared leg byes as the ball makes contact with Ishant's pad. Drinks are brought on. An expensive over from Chase with 11 coming from it.
FOUR! Four leg-byes called by the umpires as Ishant plays this down the leg-side and the ball flies to fine leg. Once again, it was a sweep shot as the ball made contact with the pad and not the bat.
FOUR! A perfectly-placed sweep shot from Ishant as the ball goes through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. In fact, it was a tossed up delivery from Chase, and Ishant was ready to go into attack mode. He is into his 40s now.
After 129 overs,India 368/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 90 , Ishant Sharma 36)
Ishant Sharma finds a couple of runs as he plays to third man. Good running between the wickets there. The current duo of Ishant and Vihari are clearly making the bowlers' life hard on a very hot and humid afternoon. Four runs come off Roach's over.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Virat Kohli has put down a catch at third slip and Shami's chance of getting his amongst the wicket goes down. Hetmyer pushed hard at the ball with outside edge flying towards the Indian captain, who is couching in the cordon and also gets two hands to the ball that is over his head but doesn't hold on. He missed a similar chance in the previous Test. Two runs come from the over.
Day 1 report: India reached stumps at 264-5 on Friday after a tight opening day of the second and final test against the West Indies as opposing captains Virat Kohli and Jason Holder led their sides with bat and ball.
After Holder won the toss and put India in, Kohli top-scored with 76, while his counterpart struck with three key wickets at vital times to end with 3-39 from an economical 20 overs.
Hanuma Vihari, who made 93 as India won the first test, again proved difficult to dislodge, going to stumps on 42 not out off 80 deliveries. Rishabh Pant was undefeated on 27, with the pair putting on 62 runs so far for the sixth wicket.
The visitors reached 0-36 in the seventh over before paceman Holder brought himself on and struck with his fifth ball, having K.L. Rahul caught at slip for 13.
Debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall broke through to have Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for six in the 17th over to reduce India to 2-46, but this brought captain Kholi together with Mayank Agarwal for a steadying partnership of 69.
Agarwal got to 55 off 127 balls before their stand ended at 3-115 midway through the second session, with Holder having the opener caught at slip.
Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on another 49 runs for the fourth wicket to take India past tea, before Rahane was caught by debutant wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton off Kemar Roach for 24.
Kohli became Holder's third wicket 13 overs later at 5-202, Hamilton taking another catch to end a sterling inning, off 163 balls, including 10 fours.
Vihari and Pant (27 not out) frustrated the bowlers to put on 62 before stumps, on an engrossing first day in which the West Indies battled hard to rebound from a crushing first test defeat and end with a series draw.
India won the first test by 318 runs. It was its biggest away win by runs in test cricket, and Kohli's 27th win from 47 tests as India captain, equaling M.S. Dhoni's record for wins at the helm of the national team.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: