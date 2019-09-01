Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica: Brathwaite, Campbell begin Windies' reply to India's 416 in first innings

Date: Sunday, 01 September, 2019 00:53 IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Play In Progress

India
416/10 OV : (140.1) RR.(2.97)
West Indies
1/0 OV : (2.1) RR.(0.48)

This over 2.1

  • 0

batsman

Kraigg Brathwaite

  • 1 (12)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

John Campbell

  • 0 (1)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ishant Sharma

  • 1 (1.1)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Jasprit Bumrah

  • 0 (1)
  • M X 1
  • W X 0
Current Partnership

1 ( 2.1 ) R/R: 0.46

Kraigg Brathwaite 1(12)

John Campbell 0(1)

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica: Brathwaite, Campbell begin Windies' reply to India's 416 in first innings

Highlights

00:52 (IST)

After 1 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 1 , John Campbell 0)

00:51 (IST)

We're back for the final session of play of Day 2. After five sessions in the field, West Indies openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell make their way out in the middle. There has been many concerns with West Indies batting order and their top order in particular has been woeful, while the Indian fast bowling has never looked better its is history. Daunting challenge lie ahead of them. Ishant Sharma, fresh from his maiden Test half-century, is ready with the new ball. Two slips, short leg and a leg gully.

00:37 (IST)

West Indies players with 1500-plus runs and 100-plus Test wickets:

Carl Hooper 
Gary Sobers 
Malcolm Marshall 
Jason Holder*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:37 (IST)
00:35 (IST)

After 141 overs,India 416/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , )

So that's that! That was some class batting from Vihari and Ishant who by far looked like top-order batsmen, as India are bundled out for 416. Holder finally got his five-wicket haul, removing Vihari for 111 who was caught by Roach. And there was no doubt that ever since Ishant was dismissed that the hosts will finish the proceedings in quick succession.

Tea has been called following India's innings. Do join us for the final session in a few minutes from now.

00:31 (IST)

WICKET! Jason Holder finally gets a five-wicket haul as hee sees off Vihari to bundle out India for 416. A fuller one from Holder and Vihari looked to loft through extra-cover but eventually found Roach. Hanuma Vihari c Roach b Holder 111

00:29 (IST)

After 140 overs,India 416/9 ( Hanuma Vihari 111 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Well, India are on the brink of being bundled out here. Cornwall has just seen off Shami who is caught by Hamilton behind the wickets. Just one run from the over. Bumrah has joined Vihari as India show no signs of declaring.

00:26 (IST)

WICKET! Shami departs after being caught by the wicket-keeper Hamilton! Cornwall generates an extra bounce as India are on the verge of being bundled out. Shami c J Hamilton b Cornwall 0

00:24 (IST)

After 139 overs,India 415/8 ( Hanuma Vihari 110 , Mohammed Shami 0)

An excellent over from Brathwaite, who gets the wicket of Ishant Sharma and concedes just two runs. Ishant was caught by Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket. Mohammed Shami has joined Vihari in the middle. 

00:22 (IST)

WICKET! Brathwaite gets his first wicket by dismissing Ishant who is caught by Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket! The partnership is finally broken. Ishant c Hetmyer b Kraigg Brathwaite 57

00:21 (IST)

After 138 overs,India 413/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 108 , Ishant Sharma 57)

Cornwall continues as Vihari and Ishant pick up a single each. Another decent over from the Windies with just two runs coming from it. The hosts will be satisfied with that, especially after witnessing a run-fest in the last few overs.

00:18 (IST)

After 137 overs,India 411/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 107 , Ishant Sharma 56)

Seven runs come from Brathwaite's over, as Ishant brings up another boundary. These two are definitely in attack mode now, and are not showing signs of giving up anytime soon. 

00:16 (IST)

FOUR! A tossed up delivery from Brathwaite, and Ishant sweeps this to short fine leg. That looked so easy to play! 

00:13 (IST)

After 136 overs,India 404/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 106 , Ishant Sharma 51)

Ishant Sharma has got to his maiden Test fifty. A well-deserved one for him, given that he stepped up for the team when they desperately needed. He is later dropped by the bowler Cornwall himself, where he picks up a single. Three from it.

00:10 (IST)

FIFTY! It's a maiden Test fifty for Ishant Sharma. Certainly, he has stepped up for his team and it is a well deserved one as he picks up a single. 

00:08 (IST)

After 135 overs,India 401/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 105 , Ishant Sharma 49)

Roach returns. Vihari brings up India's 400 with a boundary straight down the ground. He continues his defensive approach in the rest of the over, though.  Four from it.

00:06 (IST)

FOUR! What a powerful straight drive from Vihari, as the finds the gap in the long-off position. Such an elegant shot! 

00:04 (IST)

After 134 overs,India 397/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 101 , Ishant Sharma 49)

Vihari picks up a single by playing it to square leg. An otherwise decent over from Cornwall as Vihari retains strike.

00:02 (IST)

After 133 overs,India 396/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 100 , Ishant Sharma 49)

Roach back into the attack. Hanuma Vihari has just got to his maiden Test century. He picks up a single by playingit to mid-wicket. The very next ball, Ishant hits a boundary which flies over the slip fielders to the third-man position. Another excellent over for India, with seven off it.

23:59 (IST)

FOUR! Ishant picks up yet another boundary. This time, he plays the upper cut as the ball flies over the slips to the third-man boundary. 

23:58 (IST)

HUNDRED! It's a maiden Test hundred for Hanuma Viihari. He gets to that with a single to mid-wicket. 

23:57 (IST)

After 132 overs,India 389/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 99 , Ishant Sharma 43)

An expensive over from Chase, with eight coming from it. Vihari gets to 96 with a boundary through covers. He picks up a single off the last ball to get to 99.

23:54 (IST)

FOUR! Vihari finds the gap in this one, as he drives through the covers to beat the fielders in both deep point and log-off. He is on 96 now!  

23:54 (IST)

After 131 overs,India 381/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 92 , Ishant Sharma 43)

Roach delivers a back of a length delivery to Ishant, who pushes to the point region.Well, Chase has misfielded there! But Ishant only picks a single. Just two runs off Roach's over. 

23:52 (IST)

There have been only two century stands for the eighth-wicket for India in West Indies. Can this pair be the third one?

Balwinder Sandhu/Yashpal Sharma, Kingston, 1983
Rahul Dravid/Sarandeep Singh, Georgetown, 2002

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:52 (IST)
23:49 (IST)

After 130 overs,India 379/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 91 , Ishant Sharma 42)

Ishant is into his 40s now. He gets to that with a boundary through mid-wicket as he plays a sweep shot. That is followed by another four, which is declared leg byes as the ball makes contact with Ishant's pad. Drinks are brought on. An expensive over from Chase with 11 coming from it. 

23:45 (IST)

FOUR! Four leg-byes called by the umpires as Ishant plays this down the leg-side and the ball flies to fine leg. Once again, it was a sweep shot as the ball made contact with the pad and not the bat. 

23:43 (IST)

FOUR! A perfectly-placed sweep shot from Ishant as the ball goes through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. In fact, it was a tossed up delivery from Chase, and Ishant was ready to go into attack mode. He is into his 40s now. 

23:41 (IST)

After 129 overs,India 368/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 90 , Ishant Sharma 36)

Ishant Sharma finds a couple of runs as he plays to third man. Good running between the wickets there. The current duo of Ishant and Vihari are clearly making the bowlers' life hard on a very hot and humid afternoon. Four runs come off Roach's over.

23:37 (IST)

After 128 overs,India 364/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 90 , Ishant Sharma 32)

Gabriel is back into the attack. Vihari is into his 90s now. He hits a boundary after finding the gap through the mid-wicket region. Four off it.

23:34 (IST)

FOUR! VIhari swiftly flicks down the leg side as the ball races to the mid-wicket region. He has timed it to perfection! 

23:32 (IST)

Highly skilled innings from Vihari

23:29 (IST)

After 127 overs,India 360/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Ishant Sharma 32)

Holder continues. Ishant Sharma gets to his new highest score of 32 in Test cricket as he takes a single after playing it through the covers. Just two runs from it.

23:25 (IST)

This is now Ishant Sharma’s highest score in Test cricket, going past 31* against Sri Lanka  at Galle in 2010 and 31 against Australia at Mohali in 2010.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:25 (IST)
23:24 (IST)

After 126 overs,India 358/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Ishant Sharma 31)

Gabriel bowls an in-swinger right at the stumps to Vihari, but, oh wait! The ball just fails to knock the off-stump and VIhari survives. Vihari is still on 86 as Gabriel earns a maiden over.

23:23 (IST)

Are any brands looking?

23:20 (IST)

After 125 overs,India 358/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Ishant Sharma 31)

Ishant decides to take a defensive approach against Holder in this over. He picks Holder's full-length delivery right away and drives to mid-off, but does not find a run. Another maiden for the Windies.

23:15 (IST)

After 124 overs,India 358/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Ishant Sharma 31)

Vihari, batting on 86, leaves a couple of deliveries from Gabriel who puts a few deliveries outside off. An otherwise silent over from Gabriel which ends in a maiden.

23:10 (IST)

After 123 overs,India 358/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Ishant Sharma 31)

A brilliant over for India. Ishant showed his batting class with a sweetly driven shot through the covers as he hit a four. The fifty-run stand between Ishant and Vihari is also up, while India go well past the 350-run mark. An expensive one from Holder, with 10 coming off it. 

23:08 (IST)

FOUR! Ishant at it once again, this time it's edged and goes past the gully fielder. He is scoring runs for fun here!

23:05 (IST)

FOUR! A sweetly driven shot from Ishant as the ball races through the covers. Facing Holder, Ishant has timed that to perfection. The fifty stand between Ishant and Vihari is also up, as India also go past 350. 

23:03 (IST)

After 122 overs,India 348/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Ishant Sharma 21)

Shannon Gabriel returns to bowl. In the over's second ball, Ishant Sharma flicks through the on-side, but John Campbell in the deep does well to save three runs. Two from the over. The partnership between Ishant and Vihari is now 46.

22:58 (IST)

After 121 overs,India 346/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 85 , Ishant Sharma 20)

Holder into the attack. Ishant Sharma hits his second boundary. He plays this down the leg side as the ball flies past the fine leg fielder. Four from the over.

22:55 (IST)

FOUR! Ishant Sharma hits his second boundary as he plays this down the leg side and the ball eventually goes past the fine leg fielder. 

22:52 (IST)

After 120 overs,India 342/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 85 , Ishant Sharma 16)

Gabriel bowls his first over in the second session. Ishant finds the gap, picks up a couple of runs from the over's first ball after playing through the covers. He picks up a singe the very next ball. Vihari then takes a single after playing to backward square leg and moves to 85. Five off the over.

22:48 (IST)

Jason Holder is one wicket away from completing 100 Test wickets. He was the last captain to take a five-for against India in Tests. He did that in 2018 at Hyderabad.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:48 (IST)
22:45 (IST)

After 119 overs,India 337/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 84 , Ishant Sharma 12)

Cornwall starts off with a short leg and a silly point, in addition to a slip. Ishant sweeps the ball through square leg for a single off the second ball. Vihari's beaten by a zooter off the fifth delivery, which is something of a worry for the West Indian batsman. Just one off the over. 

22:43 (IST)

Vihari and Ishant are back at the centre along with the West Indians as they resume the innings, hoping to guide the visitors as close to the 400-mark as possible. Cornwall with the ball in hand...

22:11 (IST)

Lunch, Day 2

So, two wickets in the session for the West Indies but Hanuma Vihari remains a thorn in their flesh. Pant was bowled off the first ball of the day and after some resilient batting Ravindra Jadeja skied one to be caught at mid on. However, Vihari kept plugging away for India and finds himself 16 short of his maiden Test century. He is very desperate to earn his ton, which is understandable, especially after missing out in Antigua. He almost ended up selling Ishant Sharma down the river a couple of times in search of quick singles. Fortunately, Ishant escaped unscathed both the times. Vihari was lucky to have been put down as well but he has done well to earn that luck. India in a very solid position, catch you guys after the break.

22:06 (IST)

After 118 overs,India 336/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 84 , Ishant Sharma 11)

Another run out chance against Ishant Sharma goes down begging for the West Indies and once again it gives an extra run to Vihari via overthrows and guess who the fielder is? It is Kraigg Brathwaite ...again! Vihari pushes the ball on the off side and after some hesitation runs for the single, Ishant had given up but the shy is off target. Captain is clearly not happy with the fielders not backing the throws. Vihari plays out the rest of the over calmly to guide India to Lunch on Day 2. 

22:03 (IST)

After 117 overs,India 334/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 82 , Ishant Sharma 11)

Cornwall with a tidy over after leaking some runs in the previous over. Ishant uses the sweep for a single with Vihari also helping himself with a couple of runs as he moves into the 80s

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Jamaica Latest Updates: We're back for the final session of play of Day 2. After five sessions in the field, West Indies openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell make their way out in the middle. There has been many concerns with West Indies batting order and their top order in particular has been woeful, while the Indian fast bowling has never looked better its is history. Daunting challenge lie ahead of them. Ishant Sharma, fresh from his maiden Test half-century, is ready with the new ball. Two slips, short leg and a leg gully.

Tea has been called following India's innings. Do join us for the final session in a few minutes from now.

Day 1 report: India reached stumps at 264-5 on Friday after a tight opening day of the second and final test against the West Indies as opposing captains Virat Kohli and Jason Holder led their sides with bat and ball.

After Holder won the toss and put India in, Kohli top-scored with 76, while his counterpart struck with three key wickets at vital times to end with 3-39 from an economical 20 overs.

Hanuma Vihari, who made 93 as India won the first test, again proved difficult to dislodge, going to stumps on 42 not out off 80 deliveries. Rishabh Pant was undefeated on 27, with the pair putting on 62 runs so far for the sixth wicket.

The visitors reached 0-36 in the seventh over before paceman Holder brought himself on and struck with his fifth ball, having K.L. Rahul caught at slip for 13.

Debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall broke through to have Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for six in the 17th over to reduce India to 2-46, but this brought captain Kholi together with Mayank Agarwal for a steadying partnership of 69.

Agarwal got to 55 off 127 balls before their stand ended at 3-115 midway through the second session, with Holder having the opener caught at slip.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on another 49 runs for the fourth wicket to take India past tea, before Rahane was caught by debutant wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton off Kemar Roach for 24.

Kohli became Holder's third wicket 13 overs later at 5-202, Hamilton taking another catch to end a sterling inning, off 163 balls, including 10 fours.

Vihari and Pant (27 not out) frustrated the bowlers to put on 62 before stumps, on an engrossing first day in which the West Indies battled hard to rebound from a crushing first test defeat and end with a series draw.

India won the first test by 318 runs. It was its biggest away win by runs in test cricket, and Kohli's 27th win from 47 tests as India captain, equaling M.S. Dhoni's record for wins at the helm of the national team.

Full Teams:

India Team PlayersVirat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant, Cheteshwara PujaraKL RahulIshant SharmaHanuma Vihari

West Indies Team PlayersJason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019

