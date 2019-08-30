-
liveIND32/0 (6.0 ovr) R/R : 5.33WIYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveSINW110/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R : 5.64MALW140/2 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 7.00Match Ended
-
liveIR140/2 (45.0 ovr) R/R : 3.11IG440/10 (131.3 ovr) R/R : 3.35Stumps
-
liveHT138/5 (17.3 ovr) R/R : 7.98BPYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGAUS
venueOld Trafford, ManchesterSep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWPNGW
venueForthill, DundeeAug 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingTHAWNEDW
venueLochlands, ArbroathAug 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSCOWUSAW
venueForthill, DundeeAug 31st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBTTBC
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 31st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingTBCTBC
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruSep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsHT190/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.50SL170/10 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 8.81Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
-
resultsBT201/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.05BP164/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.20Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 37 runs
-
resultsBB195/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.75SL178/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.90Bijapur Bulls beat Shivamogga Lions by 17 runs
-
resultsBB158/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.90HT164/3 (17.4 ovr) R/R: 9.43Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets
-
resultsTHAW124/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.20USAW66/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.30Thailand Women beat USA Women by 58 runs
-
resultsSCOW170/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.50NAMW86/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.30Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 84 runs
-
resultsSINW91/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55MALW92/1 (13.5 ovr) R/R: 6.81Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets
-
resultsNEDW51/10 (16.5 ovr) R/R: 3.09BANW53/0 (6.3 ovr) R/R: 8.41Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 10 wickets
-
resultsCAY114/10 (19.2 ovr) R/R: 5.94BER115/4 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 7.06Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
-
resultsIND297/10 (96.4 ovr) R/R: 3.08WI222/10 (74.2 ovr) R/R: 2.99IND343/7 (112.3 ovr) R/R: 3.05WI100/10 (26.5 ovr) R/R: 3.77India beat West Indies by 318 runs
-
resultsAUS179/10 (52.1 ovr) R/R: 3.44ENG67/10 (27.5 ovr) R/R: 2.44AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R: 3.27ENG362/9 (125.4 ovr) R/R: 2.89England beat Australia by 1 wicket
-
resultsSL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R: 2.71NZ431/6 (115.0 ovr) R/R: 3.75SL122/10 (70.2 ovr) R/R: 1.74New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica: Rahul, Mayank begin visitors' innings
Date: Friday, 30 August, 2019 20:30 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 6.0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 3
- 2
batsman
- 13 (21)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
- 14 (15)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 7 (3)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 20 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
32 ( 6.0 ) R/R: 5.33
KL Rahul 13(21)
Mayank Agarwal 14(15)
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
19:38 (IST)
India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
-
19:33 (IST)
TOSS: West Indies win the toss and opt to field first.
After 5 overs,India 21/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 12)
A quiet over from Roach. This has been a nice little start from the Indian openers who are also helped by an occasional loose delivery always a boon early in the innings.
After 4 overs,India 20/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 12)
A not so convincing boundary early in the over from Agarwal as Gabriel induces an outside edge, but Agarwal makes sure he is able to put away the bad ball from Gabriel later in the over. India going at five runs per over.
FOUR! Much confident this time from Agarwal. Overpitched, wide outside off and Agarwal lays into the drive and gets it through point for the second boundary of the over.
FOUR! Edge and just short of Jason Holder at second slip. Gabriel pitched this up and Agarwal pushes at it, but despite Holder's best attempt, he isn't able to get his hands under the ball, it bounces ahead and runs through slips to third man fence.
After 3 overs,India 12/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 4)
Roach beats Agarwal with a ball that straightens after pitching, similar to the one that got him in Antigua, this time around the ball goes past the outside edge. Roach bowls the next ball a little too straight and Agarwal flicks it confidently through mid wicket and completes three easy runs.
After 2 overs,India 9/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 1)
Shannon Gabriel steams in from the other end. A short leg in place along with three slips and a gully. Gabriel keeps it back of a length for the most part of the over. He has Agarwal hoping, who tucks it towards fine leg for a single while the fourth delivery of the over jags back sharply into Rahul, who was shouldering arms, and hits him on his inner thigh, fortunately for him the ball was rising over the stumps. Just a run from the over.
Unchanged side for India. No surprises there. Ashwin and/or Kuldeep will have to wait until the home season to get into the Test eleven. This spinners’ contest will heat up this season.
Raheem Cornwall makes his debut. That should be good to watch. Saw him in the practice game at St.Kitt’s back in 2016. He took a fiver against this Indian batting line-up.
What a tasty looking pitch that in Jamaica for the second Test! Looks a good grass cover and then there is the chance that it will slow down when the sun beats on it. It looks hot and sweaty already.
West Indies won the toss and bowled. If they had a better top-order, probably they would have batted. Then again, Indian pace attack is always a consideration too.
After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 0)
Easily the pick of West Indies bowler in the Antigua Test, Kemar Roach begins for the home side. No real movement on offer in the first over for Roach. KL Rahul drives an overpitched delivery for a boundary before Roach strays in line, which runs after a deflection off Rahul's hips down to fine leg boundary.
FOUR! Full and wide outside off stump, KL Rahul with a stride forward and drives is square past point for first runs for India and himself. He is off the mark with a boundary.
Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal amble out to the middle. Kemar Roach has the new ball in his hand and is ready to start the innings. Three slips in place and a gully is in place. Cornwall is standing at first slip.
Here's a lowdown Rahkeem Cornwall, one of the two players, who will be making his Test debut tonight.
India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
Jason Holder: Fair bit of grass and a bit of grass. Rahkeem Cornwall makes his debut in place of Miguel Cummins. We have a forced change, with Shai Hope missing out and and debutant Jahmar Hamilton comes in. We shouldn't worry too much about the end result, but focus on the process.
India have won each of their last seven Tests against West Indies.
India have won only two Tests at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica out of 12 matches - in 2006 and 2011.
Virat Kohli has won 27 Tests as a captain - the joint most for any Indian captain alongside MS Dhoni.
Here's Daren Ganga and Ian Bishop with their analysis of the Sabina Park pitch:
DG: This pitch is distinctively different from Antigua, due to the covering of grass. Should be good for bowling as well as batting.
IB: Green grass is nice, there will be something for the fast men. Spinners traditionally play a role in the fourth and fifth days. Looks like a good surface. This is also a pitch that will reward short bowling.
The Indian batsmen slog it out in the nets at Jamaica ahead of their final fixture of their ongoing tour...
The batsmen test their willow on the eve of the 2nd Test in Jamaica - Lets do this fellas 😎😎 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/qpd215CfRf— BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah's spell from hell in the second innings of the first Test at Antigua helped dismiss the home side for a paltry 100 — 50 of those runs coming in the 10th-wicket partnership. Bowling coach Bharat Arun was particularly impressed by that spell, describing it as "best spell of fast bowling from an Indian in a long, long time."
Read the full story here.
The ground staff at the Sabina Park are likely to be kept busy during the second Test as there are chances of rain interrupting proceedings over the next three days. Check out the forecast for Kingston here.
Cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop shares snaps of the Sabina Park pitch...
Pitch for the 2nd test match tomorrow: India vs West Indies. pic.twitter.com/vTsNCfdnav— Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 29, 2019
India hope to fly out of the Caribbean with all 120 Test Championship points on offer, a feat they will be able to achieve if they complete a 2-0 sweep. The Virat Kohli-led side are favourites to do exactly that as they enter the second Test on the back of a 318-run hammering of the Windies at Antigua. Read the preview of the second Test by Jigar Mehta here.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica Latest Updates: A quiet over from Roach. This has been a nice little start from the Indian openers who are also helped by an occasional loose delivery always a boon early in the innings.
Preview: India will hope to end their tour of the US and the Caribbean on a high with a victory in the second and the final Test against the West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica starting Friday.
The Indian team have been at their dominant best in their ongoing tour, the victories somewhat helping ease the pain of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup.
India have won all three T20Is, all matches in the one-day series except the first one which ended in a no-result, and began their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a 318-run thrashing of the hosts to move to the top of the championship points table. Winning the second Test will see Virat Kohli's side end their tour undefeated, a feat they had last achieved in the 2017 tour of Sri Lanka.
While the West Indies looked competitive early in the Test, reducing the visitors to 25/3 at one stage and their tail-enders taking their score to 222 to reduce the deficit to 75, the second essays of the two teams could not have been more one-sided. Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form by hitting his first century in two years, with Kohli declaring the second innings at 343/7, setting the Windies a 419-run target.
A lethal spell from Jasprit Bumrah then blew the Windies away as they were shot out for 100 — their lowest Test total against India — as the match ended inside four days.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
Updated Date: