Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica: Rahane departs shortly after Tea
Date: Saturday, 31 August, 2019 01:42 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
01:12 (IST)
OUT! GONE! Roach has a wicket in the first over of the final session. He has pitched this up, outside off and Rahane pays the price for fiddling outside the off stump. Not a real requirement for that shot. Windies have started the evening session on a bright note.
Rahane c J Hamilton b Roach 24(55)
-
21:18 (IST)
OUT! Cornwall!! He has his maiden wicket in Test cricket and it is big one – Cheteshwar Pujara is out to an uncharacteristic shot. Slightly back of a length delivery, outside off stump. It was wide as well, Pujara saw an opportunity to cut, but Cornwall's height does the get the ball to bounce a touch more and that seems to have induced the error. Pujara is unable to keep his square cut along the ground, hitting it straight towards point, where Brooks completes a simple catch.
Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Cornwall 6(25)
-
20:38 (IST)
OUT! Jason Holder strikes in his first over! Excellent delivery from the West Indies captain, bowls a perfect delivery, hits the back of a good length on off stump gets the ball to shape away and leave Rahul, who is squared up and doesn't really know how to deal with it. Edges it and ball goes straight into those big hands of Cornwall at first slip.
Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13(26)
-
19:38 (IST)
India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
-
19:33 (IST)
TOSS: West Indies win the toss and opt to field first.
After 68 overs,India 190/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Kohli now playing Cornwall very easily as he flicks the first ball past short leg for a single, while Vihari is tied at the other end, who plays five dots. Tidy from the big offie.
After 67 overs,India 189/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Slightly risky second run there as Kohli, who has batted close to 150 balls in the Jamaica heat tests Vihari's stamina, the latter did get in eventually but had to rush towards the end. Another single for Kohli as the Indian captain reaches 70.
After 66 overs,India 186/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Hanuma Vihari 5)
Vihari with one of the most rasping straight drive to start the over. Roach is able to line up five dots but nothing that really troubles Vihari.
FOUR! Beautiful! All class from Vihari. Roach pitches on middle and off, on length and Vihari presents a full face of the bat to play the textbook straight drive for a boundary.
After 65 overs,India 182/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Only a boundary in the over but Kohli is looking increasingly ominous now. He has hit his straps now and playing Cornwall with a lot of ease. Windies need to see his back before it gets out of hand
FOUR! Nicely done by VK. He lets the ball turn into him and then ever so delicately nudges it towards fine leg for another boundary.
After 64 overs,India 178/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Roach has to make amends for a poor review and the only way he can do is by procuring a wicket for his side. He is bowling with some vigour and maintain the probing lines but Vihari is ready for the challenge, who too, might want to carry on to make a big century after he fell agonisingly short in Antigua. Maiden.
After 63 overs,India 178/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 63 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Kohli batting with a lot more fluency now. Hits couple of boundaries in the 'V' down the ground off Cornwall's bowling. The Indian captain is looking good for a big one here.
FOUR! Cornwall tosses it again and yet again it is a full delivery that Kohli is able to driv, this time past mid on for another boundary.
FOUR! flighted delivery from Cornwall that is pitched a little too full and Kohli pounces on it. Thumps it down the ground, past mid off for a boundary.
After 62 overs,India 169/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
West Indies burn their review as Roach almost forces his captain into taking one and it turns out to be a poor one. Vihari fails to get any bat on the ball as the ball thuds into the pads. DRS shows that the impact was on umpire's call on the leg stump and the ball was slanting with angle, Windies have lost both their reviews and this could prove costly. And almost instantly as Roach nips one back into Kohli's pads who is beaten on the inside edge and the umpire has once again denied it, much closer than the previous call but perhaps a little inside there anyway the impact was on umpire's call as the ball tracking reveals.
Kemar Roach with a very vital breakthrough in the first over after tea. Rahane plucks one back and is gone. He was looking good while at the crease but got one that just shaped away from him. Almost like the one to Rahul from Holder, but this held its line more. It was just away from the body and Rahane drove forward. Deserved award for Roach who has toiled hard today.
After 61 overs,India 164/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Cornwall will bowl from the other end. Kohli is happy to play the waiting game as he plays out another maiden against Cornwall, who continues to impress with his tight bowling.
After 60 overs,India 164/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Roach starts the over with a short ball outside off and Kohli is on the top of the bounce to steer it through point for three. Rahane edges it to third slip but the deft hands mean it goes along the carpet to fielder. Rahane pulls the next delivery for a boundary to square leg fence before he fishes outside the off stump to nick it to wicket-keeper.
OUT! GONE! Roach has a wicket in the first over of the final session. He has pitched this up, outside off and Rahane pays the price for fiddling outside the off stump. Not a real requirement for that shot. Windies have started the evening session on a bright note.
Rahane c J Hamilton b Roach 24(55)
FOUR! Short of a length delivery from Roach which doesn't rise enough, Rahane is on the swivel as he pulls it to deep mid wicket fence.
Welcome back for the third session of play. Kohli unbeaten on 52 takes strike. Roach to start the proceedings with the ball.
Been India's session this one, barring the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal. But the visitors won't mind as long as Kohli and Rahane can continue this partnership. India bat deep so they won't be duly worried with the lack of scoring (relatively speaking), albeit Kohli did pick up his own pace in this second session. West Indies seem to be operating at less than full steam. The heat taking away the sting from their pace attack.
After 59 overs,India 157/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
After five dot balls from Cornwall, Kohli picks up a single to finish the session as players break for tea.
After 58 overs,India 156/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Rahane gets a thick edge from Chase as he picks a couple of runs past the slips. It was a short of a length delivery from Chase and Rahane does well to pick a few. Three from the over.
After 57 overs,India 153/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Rahane picks up another boundary in the over. He picks up a fuller-length ball from Gabriel and drives it through wide of extra cover. Just those four runs from it.
FOUR! A fuller-length delivery from Gabriel and Rahane uses his feet well to drive through the extra-cover.
After 56 overs,India 149/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Chase earns a maiden over once again. HIs third maiden, as Kohli switches to a defensive technique in this over. A tidy over for the Windies.
After 55 overs,India 149/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Kohli plays a glorious cover drive to give the visitors something more to celebrate with a boundary. He then gets to his fifty with a single. Five runs off it.
FIFTY! Kohli gets his fifty with a single towards the cover region. A well-played half-century.
FOUR! What a glorious shot from Kohli as he picks the over-pitched delivery from Gabriel to drive through the covers. Simply a classy shot!
After 54 overs,India 144/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Ajinkya Rahane 14)
Ajinkya Rahane ups his game with another boundary. He picks up the length-ball from Chase and sweetly drives through the covers for four. Four runs from the over.
FOUR! Rahane uses his feet really well, picks up the length ball from Chase and he drifts it to wide of extra-cover region. What a sweetly-timed shot that one!
After 53 overs,India 140/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Kohli continues to do what he does best. Score boundaries. He picks up a fullish delivery from Gabriel and takes advantage of that to drive through the point region. Four runs coming off that.
FOUR! Gabriel pitches this fuller-length one wide outside off, and Kohli entertains the crowd with a sweetly-driven boundary through the covers.
After 52 overs,India 136/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
A rather uneventful over from Chase was suddenly sparked to life with Rahane almost playing it onto his stumps. He went back in the crease to defend the ball under his eye but the overspin on the ball saw the ball it was rolling back onto his stumps but Rahane is somehow able to kick the ball away. Close shave! Another maiden for Chase.
After 51 overs,India 136/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Holder runs in to bowl. Captain v Captain and the West Indian captain is able to bowl six dots to VK, who has a little pep talk with himself after he mistimed a pull towards mid wicket. Maiden.
After 50 overs,India 136/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Roston Chase is back into the attack and he starts with a maiden. He almost got the wicket of Rahane, who was going for the cut square of the wicket but played it uppishly. The ball fell just inches short of the fielder at point.
Couple of creamy cover drives from Kohli. He is in his element since lunch, albeit did slow down for a patch in between. He is moving so well on the crease and in front of it, and has stopped leaning backwards in this innings. Shannon Gabriel is struggling meanwhile but Kohli is in no mood for mercy. Another half-century and India needs him to convert.
After 49 overs,India 136/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Kohli hits the lone boundary of the over, as he gets a thick inside edge off Holder's length ball outside off and he punches through the covers. In the last ball, Kohli picks up another length ball from Holder and punches to mid-off.Just four from it.
FOUR! Kohli gets a thick outside edge off a length ball from Holder, who puts this outside off-stump and Kohli hits this away to the third-man boundary.
After 48 overs,India 132/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 10)
Cornwall delivers three dot balls in his first three balls, and that is followed by two singles- One each from Rahane and Kohli. Rahane unleashes a boundary in the last ball of the over, punches through the covers. Six runs from it.
FOUR! Rahane picks up the extra-bounce from Cornwall and cuts this one through the covers. Cornwall's ball turns towards off-stump, and he makes room to unleash the shot.
Brilliant line and length from Holder. He has led from the front as West Indies, despite the pitch slowing down, have not let the scoring get away and made the Indian batsmen play. And they have been rewarded with Agarwal's wicket as well. In a way, this year has seen resurgence of West Indies' bowling in Test cricket, just their batting is letting them down.
After 47 overs,India 126/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Rahane plays a nicely timed shot off Holder's over-pitched delivery, and does well to clip it through the mid-wicket region to pick up three runs. Kohli, meanwhile cramps up his body as he picks a shorter ball delivery from Holder later on. Three from the over.
After 46 overs,India 123/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Cornwall continues. He keeps the leash on the scoring, tying Kohli at one end. The off-spinner has been very discipline and all that exprience he has gained while toiling in the first class cricket is showing. Good maiden by him.
After 45 overs,India 123/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
After two dot balls in the over, Kohli does well to steer past the backward point region for a boundary, thanks to a shorter wide outside off delivery from Holder. The India skipper also picks up a single after he plays it to the off-side. Five runs off the over.
FOUR! A shorter ball from Holder which goes wide of off-stump and Kohli does well to steer through backward point. That's just another classy Kohli shot!
After 44 overs,India 118/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Kohli begins the over with a single, as he drives down the leg side. He steps back for a second and plays this to fine leg. Cornwall delivers a fuller-length ball later in the over, and Kohli is pursuaded to take a step ahead and drive to mid-on. However, that's just a dot ball. Just one run from the over. Drinks called up.
After 43 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Holder keeps it tight, hitting the back of a length and getting the ball to move a touch off the wicket. Rahane opens his account off the final ball of the over as he pulls a shortish delivery to deep midwicket for two.
After 42 overs,India 115/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
A maiden over from Roach, as he delivers a couple of fuller-length balls to Kohli. Kohli drives the first one to mid-on, while he whips the second one to mid-wicket. Fourth maiden for Roach.
After 41 overs,India 115/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Agarwal's stint at the crease has finally come to an end. Not the best of shots from the Bengaluru batsman as he edges the back of length ball from Holder and he edges to Cornwall at first slip. Ajinkya Rahane has joined Kohli at the crease. Three runs and a wicket.
Brilliant line and length from Holder. He has led from the front as West Indies, despite the pitch slowing down, have not let the scoring get away and made the Indian batsmen play. And they have been rewarded with Agarwal's wicket as well. In a way, this year has seen resurgence of West Indies' bowling in Test cricket, just their batting is letting them down.
Meanwhile, for India, they need another big partnership between Rahane and Kohli like in the first Test.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Kohli now playing Cornwall very easily as he flicks the first ball past short leg for a single, while Vihari is tied at the other end, who plays five dots. Tidy from the big offie.
The Indian team have been at their dominant best in their ongoing tour, the victories somewhat helping ease the pain of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC ODI World Cup.
India have won all three T20Is, all matches in the one-day series except the first one which ended in a no-result, and began their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a 318-run thrashing of the hosts to move to the top of the championship points table. Winning the second Test will see Virat Kohli's side end their tour undefeated, a feat they had last achieved in the 2017 tour of Sri Lanka.
While the West Indies looked competitive early in the Test, reducing the visitors to 25/3 at one stage and their tail-enders taking their score to 222 to reduce the deficit to 75, the second essays of the two teams could not have been more one-sided. Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form by hitting his first century in two years, with Kohli declaring the second innings at 343/7, setting the Windies a 419-run target.
A lethal spell from Jasprit Bumrah then blew the Windies away as they were shot out for 100 — their lowest Test total against India — as the match ended inside four days.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
