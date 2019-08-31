Brilliant line and length from Holder. He has led from the front as West Indies, despite the pitch slowing down, have not let the scoring get away and made the Indian batsmen play. And they have been rewarded with Agarwal's wicket as well. In a way, this year has seen resurgence of West Indies' bowling in Test cricket, just their batting is letting them down.

Meanwhile, for India, they need another big partnership between Rahane and Kohli like in the first Test.