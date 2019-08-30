Was typing how both Indian openers need runs and India want their top order to fire and go home with confidence. In that, it has been a different start to proceedings with both Rahul and Mayank getting off with some free flowing hits. There was always the odd ball that was moving around and beating them, but on this pitch it will inevitably happen.

And just as I was typing that Rahul got a snorter from Holder which completely squared him up. Only this time kissed the outside edge too, and he is done. West Indies wanted that wicket but get the feeling they haven't completely used the surface. If Bumrah was bowling on this...