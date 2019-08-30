-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica: Mayank completes his fifty
Date: Friday, 30 August, 2019 23:19 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Play In Progress
This over 39.0
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 53 (119)
- 4s X 7
- 6s X 0
- 27 (64)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 20 (9)
- M X 3
- W X 0
- 31 (6)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
64 ( 22.1 ) R/R: 2.88
Virat Kohli 27(64)
Mayank Agarwal 31(69)
|
46/2 (16.5 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 6 (25) SR: S.R (24.00)
c Shamarh Brooks b Rahkeem Cornwall
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
21:18 (IST)
OUT! Cornwall!! He has his maiden wicket in Test cricket and it is big one – Cheteshwar Pujara is out to an uncharacteristic shot. Slightly back of a length delivery, outside off stump. It was wide as well, Pujara saw an opportunity to cut, but Cornwall's height does the get the ball to bounce a touch more and that seems to have induced the error. Pujara is unable to keep his square cut along the ground, hitting it straight towards point, where Brooks completes a simple catch.
Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Cornwall 6(25)
-
20:38 (IST)
OUT! Jason Holder strikes in his first over! Excellent delivery from the West Indies captain, bowls a perfect delivery, hits the back of a good length on off stump gets the ball to shape away and leave Rahul, who is squared up and doesn't really know how to deal with it. Edges it and ball goes straight into those big hands of Cornwall at first slip.
Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13(26)
-
19:38 (IST)
India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
-
19:33 (IST)
TOSS: West Indies win the toss and opt to field first.
FOUR! Agarwal gets the inside edge and hits it to the fine-leg boundary as he finds the gap.
After 36 overs,India 98/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 44 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
We finally got the LIVE feed halfway through the 36th over, after which Kohli picked a single off a good-length ball, and hit it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Five runs coming from Gabriel's over.
After 35 overs,India 93/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 44 , Virat Kohli (C) 19)
The LIVE feed for the 35th over was lost, however, we did continue to get the scores. Eight runs, including a boundary from Kohli came from Cornwall's over.
After 34 overs,India 85/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
Kohli scores his first boundary in the match, as he whips this one through mid-wicket for four. Just those runs coming from Gabriel's over. He pulls up towards his run-up twice, he had been struggling with an injury since the morning, but he is somehow carrying on.
FOUR! An overpitched one from Gabriel as Kohli whips this one through mid-wicket for a boundary. Kohli plays shots which looks really easy to play but is actually hard to master.
After 33 overs,India 81/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
A silent over from Cornwall as he earns his fourth maiden in the match. In fact, it is the first maiden of the session. Agarwal, batting on 43, has to wait for his fifty.
After 32 overs,India 81/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 8)
A bouncer from Holder proves costly as he bowls a short ball towards Kohli while the ball flies behind the keeper's head. Kohli tries to play a hook shot, but there was no bat involved, and it is given four byes. Six from the over.
Update: Vivan Richards has recovered and is back in the commentary box after he fell ill during the before the start of play today
FOUR! Four byes given by the umpire, as Shannon Gabriel unleashes a bouncer as Kohli tries in to play the hook shot. No bat involved though. The ball eventually flies past the keeper towards the boundary line.
After 31 overs,India 75/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 6)
Mayank Agarwal picks up a couple of runs towards fine leg in the last ball of Rahkeem Cornwall's over as play commences in the post-lunch session. Just those two runs off it in an otherwise decent over.
Welcome back to the post-lunch session on Day one of the second West Indies-India Test in Jamaica. Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli make their way to the crease. And so do the West Indies players. Rahkeem Cornwall to bowl the session's first over.
The morning session at Sabina Park of the first day of the second Test a great tussle between bat and ball. No one team winning the session and will be reasonably happy with how things have gone so far. Rahul was undone by a corker from Holder before debutant Rahkeem Cornwall claimed his first wicket in Cheteshwar Pujara. Mayank Agarwal has been really solid and fluent in his time out there while Virat Kohli has appeared slightly shaky in his 30-ball stay in the middle. A big concern for West Indies will be the fitness of Gabriel, who walked off the field after just three overs early in the morning.
West Indies will be happy with that session. Cornwall in particular. India won't be too displeased either, but given how the pitch seems to be easing out a tad against pace, they will probably be kicking themselves for losing one extra wicket. Pujara's fault that, a poor shot from him. Agarwal has brushed off the rust from the previous Test and is looking good. It is a matter of conversion now.
After 30 overs,India 72/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 5)
Cries of 'catch!!' as Kohli works an off break on the onside, which was very close to the short leg fielder but cannot really expect the fielder to take those that have come straight from the face of the bat. Agarwal is able to see out the rest of Chase's over with relative ease as Umpires signal lunch on the first day of the second Test.
After 29 overs,India 71/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Agarwal is solid in defence for the penultimate over of the session. Cornwall keeps his off-spinners tight and just compelets his over in nick of the time to make sure Windies can bowl one more over before Lunch. He finishes with a lovely delivery that turns in nicely into Agarwal, who is hit on the pads but is safe. Maiden.
After 28 overs,India 71/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)
Roston Chase has been introduced into the attack. Agarwal starts the over with a paddle for two to fine leg. He changes the end with a single to long on but Kohli plays a rather questionable shot off the last ball of the over. He comes forward and looks to whip a ball outside off stump towards mid on, gets a thick leading edge that flies in the air but away from Darren Bravo at point and he takes two runs. Very risky, that.
After 27 overs,India 66/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 38 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Agarwal with couple of boundaries in the last two overs has been growing in confidence. Once again he will keep Virat away from strike as he collects a single off the last ball of Cornwall's over. Last couple of overs left in the morning session.
FOUR! Short and wide from Cornwall and Agarwal goes back in his crease and cuts this in front of the square. A very well-controlled shot, riding the bounce and slapping it into the gap between point and extra cover for four runs
After 26 overs,India 61/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Agarwal moves into his 30s with a boundary off the second ball of the over. He is looking good to carry on. The opener will retain strike for the start of the next over with a single via an outside edge past gully off the final ball of Holder's over.
Has turned out to be a sedate start for India. Mayank has made it count step by step and is digging in for the longer haul. He is a natural stroke player but has tempered his shots to counter the loss of two wickets. Kohli slow off the mark, but that is down to a superb maiden spell from Rahkeem Cornwall on debut. Even Hawkeye is impressed - how massive was that turn on lbw shout against Kohli.
FOUR! Holder pitches it up around off stump and Agarwal is ready for that very delivery. Offers the full face of the bat and drives it handsomely past mid off for a lovely boundary.
After 25 overs,India 56/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Cornwall drops it short and Kohli looks to pull but mistimes his shot towards mid on. He is beaten with the one that goes with the arm. The debutant has been really good, especially when he is up against the World No 1 batsman. Maiden over.
After 24 overs,India 56/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Holder is back into the attack. Just a two over new spell for Roach, the two quicks have had to share the workload after Gabriel has had some issues, he is on the field but still not able to bowl, we still await an official word, but if it is a serious injury, it will be a massive setback for the hosts. Holder goes through the motions of bowling another maiden.
After 23 overs,India 56/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Kohli is off the mark with a brace off his 16th ball of the innings and the first delivery off the over. That should ease him a bit but Cornwall is bowling really well to Kohli who is keeping the Indian captain on his toes.
After 22 overs,India 54/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Roach sends down his third maiden of the day. Agarwal continues to bide his time in the middle as slowly the Indian side would be looking to close the final phase of the session safely. Roach tests Agarwal with agood bouncer, which Agarwal deals well with, by swaying out of its way.
After 21 overs,India 52/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Agarwal works it behind square for three off the first ball off Cornwall's over that brings up the 50 up for India. Massive appeal against Virat Kohli for a leg before wicket with the Indian captain once again missing his flick. Umpire shakes his head in denial but Holder wants another look. The review shows the ball was pitching in line and there was no bat involved either but the ball was spinning way down the leg side and confirms the onfield call. Sigh of relief for Kohli who after 15 balls is yet to open his account.
After 20 overs,India 49/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Roach is back into the attack. Still no signs of Gabriel. Straightaway, the fast bowler asks some questions. He is getting the ball to nip back into Agarwal but the ball seems to be going over the stumps. Agarwal is on the front foot to drive the ball through covers for three. Kohli too is struck on his back thigh with ball that seams in. Good start to his new spell.
After 19 overs,India 46/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Cornwall not afraid to toss the ball up to the Indian captain, who comes forward to block it before he misses the flick and there is a shout for leg before but the ball was perhaps heading down. No review taken. Kohli returns the ball with his hand when the ball was close to the stump, however there was no appeal for obstruction in play, probably because the ball was dead. Maiden from Cornwall.
After 18 overs,India 46/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Holder to bowl his sixth over. Agarwal plays it out safely. Fourth maiden of the day for the West Indies captain to Mayank Agarwal.
After 17 overs,India 46/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 22 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
After spending some time in the middle, getting into his groove, Pujara thought he could take on the spinner. He worked away a delivery on the leg side for a brace before not accounting for Cornwall's extra bounce. Third failure in as many innings for Pujara, giving Cornwall his first wicket in Test cricket. Virat Kohli has come out to bat at number four.
Uncharacteristic shot from Pujara, cutting the off spinner and in the air. Folly really and he has paid for it. Rahkeem Cornwall with a huge maiden Test wicket. Wonder if this is the usual Indian ploy of treating the spinner with disdain. They are not very good at it as their records against Nathan Lyon and Moeen Ali suggest.
OUT! Cornwall!! He has his maiden wicket in Test cricket and it is big one – Cheteshwar Pujara is out to an uncharacteristic shot. Slightly back of a length delivery, outside off stump. It was wide as well, Pujara saw an opportunity to cut, but Cornwall's height does the get the ball to bounce a touch more and that seems to have induced the error. Pujara is unable to keep his square cut along the ground, hitting it straight towards point, where Brooks completes a simple catch.
Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Cornwall 6(25)
After 16 overs,India 44/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 22 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)
Pujara was happily seeing off the tight bowling by Holder before the pacer directs into Pujara's midriff, who is happy to work it away on the onside for a single. Agarwal has no problems in ducking under the bumper from Holder to finish the over.
After 15 overs,India 43/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 22 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3)
Pujara skips down the pitch of the ball and flicks it comfortably to the right of mid on fielder, who gives the ball a chase and is successful in doing so, keeping down to three. Flighted delivery from Cornwall and Agarwal is up for the challenge, he slams it down the ground for a boundary. Seven runs come from the over.
FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off stump, turning into Agarwal, Cornwall pitched it a little too full, giving the batsman a chance to get underneath the ball. Agarwal lofts it down the ground for a boundary.
After 14 overs,India 36/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 18 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Change of ends for Jason Holder but no real change in his bowling. Metronomic stuff from the Windies skipper. Keeping it really simple here. He bowls his third maiden to Agarwal from the four overs he has bowled so far.
After 13 overs,India 36/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 18 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Rahkeem Cornwall is handed the ball and the Antiguan is ready to bowl his first over in Test cricket. Short little run up, in fact it is just an a brisk walk to the crease and good off-spinner's release. Roston Chase at mid off puts in the dive to save a certain boundary. Just a single off Cornwall's first over. Time for drinks.
Some brilliant bowling from Roach. Banging the ball in and bringing it in sharply. Almost got Pujara, and their contest is a treat to watch. Pujara got beaten so many times, but played inside the line and covered his off stump beautifully. It is something Rahul can take a leaf out of his book. If Pujara digs in here, West Indies will be very sorry.
After 12 overs,India 35/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 17 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Roach runs in to bowl his sixth over in this sweltering heat of Jamaica. Only a single off the second ball of the over, coming off the inside edge. Pujara still hanging his bat out but Roach unable to find the edge. He has faced 14 balls and yet to get off the mark
After 11 overs,India 34/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Another top over from Holder, after India starting offpositively, the second half of the first hour has belonged to Roach and Holder. The West Indies captain nearly gets Pujara edging with a superb delivery. Had it not been for a misfield in the cordon it would have been his third maiden on the trot.
After 10 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Kemar Roach shakes his head in disbelief as he walks back to his mark after bowling an absoulte seed to Pujara. The ball was pitched way outside off stump, almost on the fifth or the sixth stump and but the ball kept coming back into Pujara, who offered a stoic forward defense, but the ball sneaked into the tiny gap between bat and pad but the ball just goes over the off and middle stump. To beat Pujara's defences and not earn a wicket is very cruel. Maiden.
After 9 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Holder has started off really well here. He had bowled eight maidens on the opening day of the first test and here he is doing the same, comes into the attack when the Indian openers very scoring over five runs an over and then takes a wicket and following it up with couple of maidens.
After 8 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Change of ends for Kemar Roach, he now resumes his over from Michael Holding end. With the lacquer coming off the Duke's ball the ball has slowly start to move around a touch. Tricky little phase for Agarwal and Pujara to negotiate.
Was typing how both Indian openers need runs and India want their top order to fire and go home with confidence. In that, it has been a different start to proceedings with both Rahul and Mayank getting off with some free flowing hits. There was always the odd ball that was moving around and beating them, but on this pitch it will inevitably happen.
And just as I was typing that Rahul got a snorter from Holder which completely squared him up. Only this time kissed the outside edge too, and he is done. West Indies wanted that wicket but get the feeling they haven't completely used the surface. If Bumrah was bowling on this...
After 7 overs,India 32/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0)
Successful over for the West Indies which has come after a bit of a false start since winning the toss. Skipper Jason Holder brings himself into the attack and has Rahul edging in his first over itself. Cheteshwar Pujara walks to bat at number three and dead bats the last ball of the over.
OUT! Jason Holder strikes in his first over! Excellent delivery from the West Indies captain, bowls a perfect delivery, hits the back of a good length on off stump gets the ball to shape away and leave Rahul, who is squared up and doesn't really know how to deal with it. Edges it and ball goes straight into those big hands of Cornwall at first slip.
Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13(26)
After 6 overs,India 32/0 ( KL Rahul 13 , Mayank Agarwal 14)
Shannon Gabriel clearly struggling with his lengths, pitching it rather too full and KLR has no problems in driving the overpitched deliveries down the ground for a boundary and then for three. Agarwal gets a short of a length delivery to deal with for the final ball, which he is able to tuck it away for a couple to end an expensive over. Gabriel leaves the field and has gone into the dressing room.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica Latest Updates: We finally got the LIVE feed halfway through the 36th over, after which Kohli picked a single off a good-length ball, and hit it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Five runs coming from Gabriel's over.
The Indian team have been at their dominant best in their ongoing tour, the victories somewhat helping ease the pain of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC ODI World Cup.
India have won all three T20Is, all matches in the one-day series except the first one which ended in a no-result, and began their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a 318-run thrashing of the hosts to move to the top of the championship points table. Winning the second Test will see Virat Kohli's side end their tour undefeated, a feat they had last achieved in the 2017 tour of Sri Lanka.
While the West Indies looked competitive early in the Test, reducing the visitors to 25/3 at one stage and their tail-enders taking their score to 222 to reduce the deficit to 75, the second essays of the two teams could not have been more one-sided. Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form by hitting his first century in two years, with Kohli declaring the second innings at 343/7, setting the Windies a 419-run target.
A lethal spell from Jasprit Bumrah then blew the Windies away as they were shot out for 100 — their lowest Test total against India — as the match ended inside four days.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
