India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Florida: Virat Kohli and company hope to clinch series
Date: Sunday, 04 August, 2019 19:09 IST
Toss in about 20 minutes but would be interesting to see what the pitch report is though. The surface was damp yesterday and that is unlikely to change in the quick window. So we may again see a low scoring game. Will India make any changes to give more players some chance? Remains to be seen.
Good news for the players as well as fans: Rain not expected to hold play up today. Which means 40 overs of uninterrupted action. Read the full weather forcast for Lauderhill, Florida here.
Gautam Gambhir, someone Navdeep Saini owes his career to for the amount of support he received from the former India and Delhi batsman, has lashed out at Indian cricket stalwarts Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan, alleging the two tried to impede the pacer's progess through the ranks.
Here's how Bedi responded to Gambhir's fiery statement.
Meanwhile, over at the Ashes, Steve Smith has slammed a second consecutive century and continues to lead the Australian charge on Day 4 of the first Test of Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston. Follow live updates here.
India skipper Virat Kohli too has lavished praise on Navdeep Saini for his Player of the Match performance on debut, describing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer as a "rarity with his raw pace". Read the full story here.
Navdeep Saini had a dream debut yesterday, stifling the West Indies batting lineup with figures of 3/17, including a wicket maiden and wickets off successive balls in his very first over in international cricket. Here's the Delhi lad expressing his joy over finally realising his dream of playing for the Indian team.
For India, the ongoing tour of West Indies marks the beginning of their preparation for the ICC World T20 that takes place in Australia in 2020. Winning the T20I series would be a good way to begin that preparation, and the 'Men in Blue' will hope to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series when they take on the Windies at Florida on Sunday. Read the full preview here.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. It's a do-or-die game for the Windies, who are trailing the three-match affair 0-1 after a poor performance on Sunday.
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.
Preview: India will take on West Indies today in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground,Lauderhill in Florida.
Virat Kohli and his men, who won the first match, will now aim to clinch the series with a victory in the second T20I of the three-match series before the series moves to Guyana. The series win will also help Indian to get over the World Cup pain in some ways.
In the first match that was held on Saturday at the same venue, Team India registered a four-wicket. Kohli won the toss and opted to field first considering the damp nature of the pitch. The captain's decision received a full backing from the bowlers as West Indies opened their innings on a horrible note.
Both the openers fell for a duck as India enjoyed the reckless approach to the batting by West Indies. Six Indian bowlers managed to take a wicket apiece with debutant Navdeep Saini leading the way with match figures of 4-1-17-3.
The 'hosts' needed a strong partnership to bail them out but that never came as they were restricted to 95/9 in 20 overs with Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 49. The only other player to reach double figures mark was Nicholas Pooran who scored 20.
In reply, India had their own mini collapse as they were reduced to 32/3 with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabah Pant getting out for 1 and 0 respectively. However, small contributions from Virat Kohli (19), Manish Pandey (19), Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadea (10*) and Washington Sundar (8*) took India to win in 18th over.
Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul each picked two wickets apiece.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
