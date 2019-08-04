India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida.

Preview: India will take on West Indies today in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground,Lauderhill in Florida.

Virat Kohli and his men, who won the first match, will now aim to clinch the series with a victory in the second T20I of the three-match series before the series moves to Guyana. The series win will also help Indian to get over the World Cup pain in some ways.

In the first match that was held on Saturday at the same venue, Team India registered a four-wicket. Kohli won the toss and opted to field first considering the damp nature of the pitch. The captain's decision received a full backing from the bowlers as West Indies opened their innings on a horrible note.

Both the openers fell for a duck as India enjoyed the reckless approach to the batting by West Indies. Six Indian bowlers managed to take a wicket apiece with debutant Navdeep Saini leading the way with match figures of 4-1-17-3.

The 'hosts' needed a strong partnership to bail them out but that never came as they were restricted to 95/9 in 20 overs with Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 49. The only other player to reach double figures mark was Nicholas Pooran who scored 20.

In reply, India had their own mini collapse as they were reduced to 32/3 with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabah Pant getting out for 1 and 0 respectively. However, small contributions from Virat Kohli (19), Manish Pandey (19), Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadea (10*) and Washington Sundar (8*) took India to win in 18th over.

Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul each picked two wickets apiece.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.