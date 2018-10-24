Six runs from the over. Five more overs left and with 260 on the board, India will aim to cross the 300-run mark.

Yet another ton for Kohli. Back to back hundreds for the Indian skipper, who has been nothing short of a run-machine for India in past few years. Meanwhile, India are well on course to reach 300 yet again. The pitch is slowing down and Kohli needs to stay till the end here, otherwise it won't be easy for the new batsmen to hit right from the word go.

Seven runs added. The slow pitch and a slow bowler (Samuels) has applied a temporary break on flow of boundaries and the batsmen are relying on singles and doubles to score runs.

SIX! Kohli hits his first maximum of the innings. A slower one, Kohli picks it up early and tonks it over the bowler's head.

SIX! Another slower delivery and the same result. It was full, on off and Kohli scoops it over mid-wicket with a powerful shot.

Captains scoring 1,000-plus runs in both ODIs and Tests in a same calendar year:

A massive over for India as they collect 18 runs, thanks to two sixes from Kohli, to move within touching distance of the 300-run mark.

SIX! Third maximum for Kohli. Full, outside off and Kohli plays a cover drive in the air.

FOUR! Full, outside off delivery and Kohli tries to play it very late away from body, edging it the ropes through third man area.

FOUR! Short, width offered and Kohli slices it strongly in the cover region.

18 runs from the over including a six and two boundaries for Kohli as India bring up 300. Amazing change of gears from Kohli as he continues to milk runs at will.

OUT! Jadeja tries to hit McCoy for a six but it goes really high in the sky and then into the hands of Powell at long-on.

Excellent death over from debutant McCoy. Just five runs and a wicket. Last over coming up, Kohli is on strike.

FOUR! That's cheeky from Kohli. Walks across to paddle the full toss on off towards deep square leg.

SIX! A real poor delivery from Roach. A full toss, outside off and Kohli tonks it over long-on. He has crossed 150 now.

The Indian innings is over and they have set Windies a massive target of 322 thanks to another sensational knock from Kohli.

Virat Kohli becomes the ninth captain to score 8,000 runs in international cricket - in just 137 innings - the fastest to achieve the milestone.

It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli today as he broke numerous records. His 157 not out helped India to post 321/6 in 50 overs as he crossed 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He's the fastest to do so as he achieved the landmark in 205 innings. Kohli has also got over 1,000 runs to his name in ODIs in 2018.

Ambati Rayudu: It was important to build a partnership, happy that I got some runs, but should have stayed till the end. It was a golden opportunity to make a hundred, hopefully, I will score more runs.

Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over. Powell is on strike.

FOUR! Good shot from Powell. It was short, on his body and he pulled it to the mid-wicket boundary.

A good start for Windies as six runs come from the first over. Both openers are off the mark.

Good start for Umesh. Just one run conceded to Hemraj on the square of leg side. Windies scored 322 in Guwahati. They need to do the same here to level the series.

FOUR! Boundary to finish the over. Slightly short and Powell pulls it powerfully over the mid-on.

India expect both Shami and Umesh to put up a better show here than what we had experienced in the previous game. Keeping next year's World Cup in mind, the team management is currently grooming quality alternatives for Bhuvi and Bumrah. And both Shami and Umesh are in the scheme of things. But they need on-field performances to back this perception.

Shami was on the mark for five deliveries but the last one was short and Powell punished him with a four.

FOUR! This was similar to the last boundary. Short and Hemraj picks it up early to pull it over mid-wicket.

FOUR! This was poor from Umesh, too short and gave Powell enough time to powerfully pull it towards mid-wicket.

Poor over from Umesh as 10 runs come from it. The Indian pacers have been guilty of being too short and have been punished with a four every time they have tried to bowl short.

Four runs from the over. Powell collects a double wide of square leg, a single towards third man and Hemraj takes a single through long-on.

FOUR! Length delivery on the pads of Hemraj and he flicks it behind square leg to beat Chahal, who was at long leg.

FOUR! Full toss on the off side and Hemraj beats the fielder with a drive through the cover region.

It has been a terrific start for Windies as they continue to score at the rate of 6.

OUT! Just what India needed. It wasn't short enough to pull but Powell tried that and scooped it directly to the fielder in the deep.

FOUR! Full delivery, on the off and Hope drives it straight through long-off.

A wicket for India and Shami and after that Hope gets off the mark with a double before hitting a four.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second ODI between India and Windies in Visakhapatnam.

Ian Bishop: A very dry looking pitch with no grass. Spinners would get some assistance. Bowlers can't afford to be short here, they will need to full. Team winning the toss would want to chase.

OUT! No big score for Rohit today as he gets out to Roach. A shot, wide of off delivery and Rohit ends up slicing it straight into the hands of Hetmyer at backward point.

OUT! A great review from Nurse and Holder gets them a wicket. A length delivery, hit Dhawan on his pads. At first looked like it was going leg and umpire Gould gave it not out, but replays showed it straightened enough to hit the stumps.

DROPPED! It wasn't an easy catch as Holder was running backwards but he should have done better. Kohli tried to play McCoy straight down the ground but miscued it and scooped the ball in the air but Holder failed to get to the ball, which fell just ahead of him.

FIFTY! After a century in the first ODI, Kohli brings up a fifty here with a single off McCoy. 49th fifty for Kohli.

FIFTY! Rayudu brings up his fifty with a boundary in the fine leg area with a pull. Ninth ODI fifty. He has taken 61 balls to reach to the landmark.

DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rayudu played an uppish drive in the mid-wicket region as McCoy dived to his left to take the catch but failed. He seems to have injured his shoulder.

OUT! Tossed up delivery from Nurse and it tempted Rayudu to go for a slog sweep, who missed it as the ball crashed onto the stumps.

Kohli takes a single off Nurse to become the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs.

OUT! First wicket for McCoy in ODI cricket. Slower delivery does the trick for Windies. It was directed well towards off stump and Dhoni was deceived by the pace as the ball went past the gap between bat and pad.

OUT! Back of the length delivery, goes on to hit Pants' pads as he tried to pull it and missed it. He also reviewed it for some reason but he has to leave.

HUNDRED! Century number 37 for Kohli and brings it up with a four on the off-side. Also, his second consecutive century of the series.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI