India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Shai Hope slams career's second ton

Date: Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 21:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

321/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.42
Fours
28
Sixes
6
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) not out 157 129 13 4
Mohammed Shami not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 6 0 50 0
Kemar Roach 10 0 67 1
295/5
Overs
46.3
R/R
6.37
Fours
25
Sixes
11
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shai Hope (W) Batting 106 120 8 3
Jason Holder (C) Batting 12 23 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 9 0 53 1
Umesh Yadav 8.3 0 64 0
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Shai Hope has shown his class, maturity and temperament tonight. The 24-year old Barbados cricketer has paced his innings beautifully to keep his team in the hunt against all the odds. But in order to stamp his authority, Hope has to finish this game.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The last Windies No.3 batsman to score a century against India was Viv Richards. He did it in Jamshedpur in 1983.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,West Indies 295/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 106 , Jason Holder (C) 12)

    Another good over for Windies. No boundaries but they collect nine more through rotations of strike. 27 needed from 24 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Hope takes a double in the fine leg region through a sweep to bring up his second ODI century.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,West Indies 286/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 98 , Jason Holder (C) 11)

    Nine important runs from the over. Hope is inching towards his century, he needs two more. Windies need 36 from last five overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a beautiful shot. A length delivery, on the off and Hope just drives it over mid-off for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India scored 321 runs while batting first twice (v Pakistan, Mohali, 2007 and v Sri Lanka, The Oval, 2017) before today and they lost both the game. 

    Who will break the stand between Hope and Holder for India?

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Update from BCCI: Rishabh Pant has been assessed and has no serious injury. He has some lacerations to his fingers of both hands and his left shoulder. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,West Indies 277/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 91 , Jason Holder (C) 9)

    Bit like a game of cat and mouse. Kuldeep tossed it up to Holder, who tried to tonk him but mistimed his shot. The bowler tried the same against Hope, who hit him for a six. Eight runs from the over. 45 needed from 36.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Tossed up delivery by Kuldeep which Hope slams over the mid-wicket region. Just what they needed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,West Indies 269/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 84 , Jason Holder (C) 8)

    Excellent over from Shami as leaks just two runs. Disciplined effort as he opted for fuller length to keep the batsmen quiet. The required rate has now jumped over 7.5. Windies need 53 from 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,West Indies 267/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 82 , Jason Holder (C) 8)

    With 61 needed from 9 overs, Kohli has turned to Chahal, who concedes six runs including a single on each delivery.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,West Indies 261/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 79 , Jason Holder (C) 5)

    Another tight over as Hope and Holder collect a single each. Jadeja's quota is over for today. He finishes off with match figures of 49/0.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    It is absolutely crucial for Windies to play out Kuldeep without any further damage. The wicket of Powell couldn't have come at a better time. It can open the floodgates. Hope is the man for them from here. For India, going into the last 10 overs of the match, there are five overs of spin left and it holds the key. An interesting phase of play coming up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,West Indies 259/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Jason Holder (C) 4)

    Two runs from the over. Last 10 overs left. 63 from 60 needed now for Windies to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,West Indies 257/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 77 , Jason Holder (C) 3)

    Jadeja gets though his over in a jiffy with Holder taking a single on the last ball towards long-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,West Indies 256/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 77 , Jason Holder (C) 2)

    Another crucial wicket for India as Kuldeep gets rid of Powell. Half of Windies batsmen are now back in the pavilion. They need 66 more to win from 72 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Holder comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wrong 'un from Kuldeep which Powell fails to read and ends up giving a catch to Rohit at first slip.

    Powell c Rohit b Kuldeep 18(18) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,West Indies 251/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 75 , Rovman Powell 17)

    Jadeja is back into attack and goes through his over quickly, conceding two runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,West Indies 249/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 74 , Rovman Powell 16)

    Another big over for Windies as they add 10 runs to his tally. India need some wickets quickly as Powell has started to play his shots. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant has injured himself. Manish Pandey to field in his place. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Powell tried to play an aggressive shot but mistimed it as the ball went up straight. Pant took the catch but the momentum took him over the ropes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,West Indies 239/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 72 , Rovman Powell 8)

    The runs are back for Windies as Umesh returns. The pacer has conceded 64 in eight overs. 13 runs from the over.  

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! It was in the arc and Hope pulls it for a six over mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short, on the off which Powell picks quickly and slams through mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,West Indies 226/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 65 , Rovman Powell 2)

    Two runs from the over. Hope takes a single on the first ball with a nudge on the leg and then Powell takes a single on the last ball to keep the strike.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,West Indies 224/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 64 , Rovman Powell 1)

    Three runs from the over. Time for India to tighten the noose and build pressure. On the other hand, a big opportunity for Hope to play a match-winning innings and show what he's capable of. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,West Indies 221/4 ( Shai Hope (W) 62 , Rovman Powell 0)

    Big over for India. Just three runs conceded but most importantly Chahal breaks the 143-run partnership. Rovman Powell has come out to replace Hetmyer.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Luck favouring India. A half-tracker fetches them a huge breakthrough. And it is the big fish Hetmyer, who deserved a ton here. Huge moment in the match. It is the lifeline the hosts were looking for. Still, I feel Windies are ahead in this run-chase. There is depth in their batting and if they bat sensibly, the visitors should win this.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rovman Powell comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The bowling change finally pays off. It was a half-tracker leg spin from outside off that Hetmyer tried to pull but mistimes it as it hits the top edge and goes up in the air.

    Hetmyer c Kohli b Chahal 94(64)  

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,West Indies 218/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 60 , Shimron Hetmyer 93)

    Bad comeback for Shami. 13 runs from the over. It has been really poor bowling from Shami, too short and wayward, making it easy for the batsmen. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short on the off, Hetmyer goes on the back foot and clears the mid-off.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Very poor from Shami. Starts with a weak bouncer, which is pulled through the square leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,West Indies 205/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 59 , Shimron Hetmyer 82)

    200 up for Windies. The partnership now stands at 127. They need 117 runs more in 20 overs at the rate of 5.85

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Too full, on the offside and Hope just drives it through cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,West Indies 195/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 50 , Shimron Hetmyer 81)

    This partnership has become pretty threatening now. Both batsmen have crossed the 50-run marks.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Length delivery, angled into Hetmyer, who hits it through the line over mid-off for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Finally Hope converts a good start into a half-century on this tour. 7th fifty in ODI cricket.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The partnership has started to look threatening now. Hetmyer has been exceptional and Hope has provided him a good support. A desperate Kohli has now  literally been forced to bring Kuldeep back in the attack. India need a a few economical overs here to build some sort pressure on the two batsmen.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,West Indies 187/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 49 , Shimron Hetmyer 74)

    Kuldeep returns with a tidy over, giving away four runs. There was also an appeal for stumping against Hope on the penultimate ball. It was a googly that Hope missed and Dhoni whipped the bails but replays showed the foot never moved. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,West Indies 183/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 46 , Shimron Hetmyer 73)

    Good over from Umesh, just three runs conceded. He also got Hope out on the first delivery but DRS saved him. The batsman was given out for lbw but replays showed there was a big inside edge. The required rate is now just marginally over 6.

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Nine important runs from the over. Hope is inching towards his century, he needs two more. Windies need 36 from last five overs.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

