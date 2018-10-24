First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 5th ODI Oct 23, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 24, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Powell, Chandrapaul begin run chase

Date: Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 18:10 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

321/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.42
Fours
28
Sixes
6
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) not out 157 129 13 4
Mohammed Shami not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 6 0 50 0
Kemar Roach 10 0 67 1
22/0
Overs
4.1
R/R
5.37
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieran Powell Batting 14 16 3 0
Chandrapaul Hemraj Batting 8 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 2.1 0 11 0
Umesh Yadav 2 0 11 0

  • FOUR! This was poor from Umesh, too short and gave Powell enough time to powerfully pull it towards mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This was similar to the last boundary. Short and Hemraj picks it up early to pull it over mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Kieran Powell 9 , Chandrapaul Hemraj 3)

    Shami was on the mark for five deliveries but the last one was short and Powell punished him with a four.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    India expect both Shami and Umesh to put up a better show here than what we had experienced in the previous game. Keeping next year's World Cup in mind, the team management is currently grooming quality alternatives for Bhuvi and Bumrah. And both Shami and Umesh are in the scheme of things. But they need on-field performances to back this perception.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Boundary to finish the over. Slightly short and Powell pulls it powerfully over the mid-on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,West Indies 7/0 ( Kieran Powell 5 , Chandrapaul Hemraj 2)

    Good start for Umesh. Just one run conceded to Hemraj on the square of leg side. Windies scored 322 in Guwahati. They need to do the same here to level the series.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,West Indies 6/0 ( Kieran Powell 5 , Chandrapaul Hemraj 1)

    A good start for Windies as six runs come from the first over. Both openers are off the mark.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Good shot from Powell. It was short, on his body and he pulled it to the mid-wicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over. Powell is on strike.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj come out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • We are back!

    Full Scorecard

  • Ambati Rayudu: It was important to build a partnership, happy that I got some runs, but should have stayed till the end. It was a golden opportunity to make a hundred, hopefully, I will score more runs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli's last five knocks in India:

    Tests : 45, 139, 50, 243, 213 
    ODIs : 157*, 140, 113, 29, 121

    Full Scorecard

  • Ambati Rayudu: It was important to build a partnership, happy that I got some runs, but should have stayed till the end. It was a golden opportunity to make a hundred, hopefully, I will score more runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Windies need 322 to win the Vizag ODI

    It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli today as he broke numerous records. His 157 not out helped India to post 321/6 in 50 overs as he crossed 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He's the fastest to do so as he achieved the landmark in 205 innings. Kohli has also got over 1,000 runs to his name in ODIs in 2018. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 150-plus scores by captains in ODIs:

    2 - Virat Kohli*
    2 - Andrew Strauss 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli becomes the ninth captain to score 8,000 runs in international cricket - in just 137 innings - the fastest to achieve the milestone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,India 321/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 157 , Mohammed Shami 0)

    The Indian innings is over and they have set Windies a massive target of 322 thanks to another sensational knock from Kohli.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! A real poor delivery from Roach. A full toss, outside off and Kohli tonks it over long-on. He has crossed 150 now.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That's cheeky from Kohli. Walks across to paddle the full toss on off towards deep square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,India 308/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 144 , Mohammed Shami 0)

    Excellent death over from debutant McCoy. Just five runs and a wicket. Last over coming up, Kohli is on strike.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammed Shami comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jadeja tries to hit McCoy for a six but it goes really high in the sky and then into the hands of Powell at long-on.

    Jadeja c Powell b McCoy 13(14)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 303/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 141 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)

    18 runs from the over including a six and two boundaries for Kohli as India bring up 300. Amazing change of gears from Kohli as he continues to milk runs at will.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short, width offered and Kohli slices it strongly in the cover region.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full, outside off delivery and Kohli tries to play it very late away from body, edging it the ropes through third man area.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Third maximum for Kohli. Full, outside off and Kohli plays a cover drive in the air.

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 285/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 124 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)

    A massive over for India as they collect 18 runs, thanks to two sixes from Kohli, to move within touching distance of the 300-run mark.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Captains scoring 1,000-plus runs in both ODIs and Tests in a same calendar year:

    Sachin Tendulkar, 1997
    Ricky Ponting, 2005
    Angelo Mathews, 2014
    Steve Smith, 2016
    VIRAT KOHLI, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    1,000-plus runs in ODIs in most calendar years:

    7 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    6 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    6 - Sourav Ganguly
    6 - Ricky Ponting
    6 - Kumar Sangakkara 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Another slower delivery and the same result. It was full, on off and Kohli scoops it over mid-wicket with a powerful shot.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kohli hits his first maximum of the innings. A slower one, Kohli picks it up early and tonks it over the bowler's head. 

    Full Scorecard

  • McCoy comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 267/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 109 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)

    Seven runs added. The slow pitch and a slow bowler (Samuels) has applied a temporary break on flow of boundaries and the batsmen are relying on singles and doubles to score runs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Yet another ton for Kohli. Back to back hundreds for the Indian skipper, who has been nothing short of a run-machine for India in past few years. Meanwhile, India are well on course to reach 300 yet again. The pitch is slowing down and Kohli needs to stay till the end here, otherwise it won't be easy for the new batsmen to hit right from the word go.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 260/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 107 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)

    Six runs from the over. Five more overs left and with 260 on the board, India will aim to cross the 300-run mark.

    Full Scorecard

  • Roach back into attack.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries by captains in a calendar year in international cricket:

    11 - Virat Kohli, 2017
    9 - Virat Kohli, 2018*
    9 - Ricky Ponting, 2005
    9 - Graeme Smith, 2005
    9 - Ricky Ponting, 2006

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries against Windies in ODIs:

    6 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    5 - Hashim Amla
    5 - AB de Villiers 
    5 - Herschelle Gibbs

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Three consecutive centuries v Windies in ODIs:

    Babar Azam
    Virat Kohli*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 254/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 103 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)

    A wicket from the over but eight runs conceded as Kohli brings up his 37th ODI century.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Century number 37 for Kohli and brings it up with a four on the off-side. Also, his second consecutive century of the series.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Back of the length delivery, goes on to hit Pants' pads as he tried to pull it and missed it. He also reviewed it for some reason but he has to leave.

    Pant lbw b Samuels 17(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 246/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 97 , Rishabh Pant 16)

    Big over for India as they collect 16 runs off it. The Indians have decided to break free as only seven overs are left in the innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Magnificent shot. A slow short ball, direct into his body and Kohli pulls it wide of long-on for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Half volley and Pant lifts it over the bowlers' head for a boundary. The teenager is starting to free his hands. 

     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slow, full pitched, width offered and Pant was not going to miss out on it as he slaps it to wide of mid-off. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 230/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 93 , Rishabh Pant 5)

    The run rate has slowed down a little bit as no boundary has come in the last four overs but six runs of Samuels' over will help in releasing the pressure.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Updates: Shami was on the mark for five deliveries but the last one was short and Powell punished him with a four.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : #2nd ODI #Cricket Score #IND vs WI #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all