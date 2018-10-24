- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Powell, Chandrapaul begin run chase
-
Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis staged 'worst cover-up ever', says Donald Trump; US to revoke visas of those responsible
-
CBI'gate': Centre removed Alok Verma to protect 'PM favourite' Rakesh Asthana, says Opposition; Prashant Bhushan says move 'illegal'
-
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wit, footballing intelligence were on display during Old Trafford return
-
Vada Chennai earns Rs 27.9 cr on opening weekend; Aravinda Sametha becomes Junior NTR's highest-grossing film
-
Wipro Q2 net profit drops 14% to Rs 1,889 cr; revenue from operations grows 8.3% to Rs 14,541 cr
-
Bangalore Literature Festival 2018: From panel discussions to much awaited LitMart, there is much to look forward to
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: वेस्टइंडीज की पारी शुरू, टारगेट है 322 रन
-
#Self4Society: पीएम मोदी ने 'मैं नहीं हम पोर्टल' और ऐप लॉन्च किया
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 'मोदी बनाम राहुल' की लड़ाई की संभावना, क्या बैकफुट पर है BJP?
-
CBI Vs CBI: देर से ही सही सरकार ने मामले में दखल दिया है, ये विवाद का अंत नहीं शुरुआत है
-
लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर लखनऊ में बीजेपी और संघ का मंथन, राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भी चर्चा !
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Windies need 322 to win the Vizag ODI
It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli today as he broke numerous records. His 157 not out helped India to post 321/6 in 50 overs as he crossed 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He's the fastest to do so as he achieved the landmark in 205 innings. Kohli has also got over 1,000 runs to his name in ODIs in 2018.
HUNDRED! Century number 37 for Kohli and brings it up with a four on the off-side. Also, his second consecutive century of the series.
OUT! Back of the length delivery, goes on to hit Pants' pads as he tried to pull it and missed it. He also reviewed it for some reason but he has to leave.
Pant lbw b Samuels 17(13)
OUT! First wicket for McCoy in ODI cricket. Slower delivery does the trick for Windies. It was directed well towards off stump and Dhoni was deceived by the pace as the ball went past the gap between bat and pad.
Dhoni b Obed McCoy 20(25)
10000 ODI RUNS FOR KOHLI!
Kohli takes a single off Nurse to become the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs.
OUT! Tossed up delivery from Nurse and it tempted Rayudu to go for a slog sweep, who missed it as the ball crashed onto the stumps.
Rayudu b Nurse 73(80)
DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rayudu played an uppish drive in the mid-wicket region as McCoy dived to his left to take the catch but failed. He seems to have injured his shoulder.
FIFTY! Rayudu brings up his fifty with a boundary in the fine leg area with a pull. Ninth ODI fifty. He has taken 61 balls to reach to the landmark.
FIFTY! After a century in the first ODI, Kohli brings up a fifty here with a single off McCoy. 49th fifty for Kohli.
DROPPED! It wasn't an easy catch as Holder was running backwards but he should have done better. Kohli tried to play McCoy straight down the ground but miscued it and scooped the ball in the air but Holder failed to get to the ball, which fell just ahead of him.
OUT! A great review from Nurse and Holder gets them a wicket. A length delivery, hit Dhawan on his pads. At first looked like it was going leg and umpire Gould gave it not out, but replays showed it straightened enough to hit the stumps.
Dhawan lbw b Nurse 29(30)
OUT! No big score for Rohit today as he gets out to Roach. A shot, wide of off delivery and Rohit ends up slicing it straight into the hands of Hetmyer at backward point.
Rohit c Hetmyer b Roach 4(8)
India vs Windies: Playing XI
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
Windies XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss, India will bat first.
Pitch Report
Ian Bishop: A very dry looking pitch with no grass. Spinners would get some assistance. Bowlers can't afford to be short here, they will need to full. Team winning the toss would want to chase.
India vs Windies, second ODI
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second ODI between India and Windies in Visakhapatnam. While Virat Kohli's men will look to carry on from where they left in Guwahati, Jason Holder-led visitors would be looking for redemption. LIVE action coming your way soon, stay tuned!
FOUR! This was poor from Umesh, too short and gave Powell enough time to powerfully pull it towards mid-wicket.
FOUR! This was similar to the last boundary. Short and Hemraj picks it up early to pull it over mid-wicket.
After 3 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Kieran Powell 9 , Chandrapaul Hemraj 3)
Shami was on the mark for five deliveries but the last one was short and Powell punished him with a four.
India expect both Shami and Umesh to put up a better show here than what we had experienced in the previous game. Keeping next year's World Cup in mind, the team management is currently grooming quality alternatives for Bhuvi and Bumrah. And both Shami and Umesh are in the scheme of things. But they need on-field performances to back this perception.
FOUR! Boundary to finish the over. Slightly short and Powell pulls it powerfully over the mid-on.
After 2 overs,West Indies 7/0 ( Kieran Powell 5 , Chandrapaul Hemraj 2)
Good start for Umesh. Just one run conceded to Hemraj on the square of leg side. Windies scored 322 in Guwahati. They need to do the same here to level the series.
Umesh Yadav into the attack.
After 1 overs,West Indies 6/0 ( Kieran Powell 5 , Chandrapaul Hemraj 1)
A good start for Windies as six runs come from the first over. Both openers are off the mark.
FOUR! Good shot from Powell. It was short, on his body and he pulled it to the mid-wicket boundary.
Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over. Powell is on strike.
Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj come out to bat.
We are back!
Ambati Rayudu: It was important to build a partnership, happy that I got some runs, but should have stayed till the end. It was a golden opportunity to make a hundred, hopefully, I will score more runs.
Virat Kohli's last five knocks in India:
Tests : 45, 139, 50, 243, 213
ODIs : 157*, 140, 113, 29, 121
Ambati Rayudu: It was important to build a partnership, happy that I got some runs, but should have stayed till the end. It was a golden opportunity to make a hundred, hopefully, I will score more runs.
Windies need 322 to win the Vizag ODI
It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli today as he broke numerous records. His 157 not out helped India to post 321/6 in 50 overs as he crossed 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He's the fastest to do so as he achieved the landmark in 205 innings. Kohli has also got over 1,000 runs to his name in ODIs in 2018.
Most 150-plus scores by captains in ODIs:
2 - Virat Kohli*
2 - Andrew Strauss
Virat Kohli becomes the ninth captain to score 8,000 runs in international cricket - in just 137 innings - the fastest to achieve the milestone.
After 50 overs,India 321/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 157 , Mohammed Shami 0)
The Indian innings is over and they have set Windies a massive target of 322 thanks to another sensational knock from Kohli.
SIX! A real poor delivery from Roach. A full toss, outside off and Kohli tonks it over long-on. He has crossed 150 now.
FOUR! That's cheeky from Kohli. Walks across to paddle the full toss on off towards deep square leg.
After 49 overs,India 308/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 144 , Mohammed Shami 0)
Excellent death over from debutant McCoy. Just five runs and a wicket. Last over coming up, Kohli is on strike.
Mohammed Shami comes out to bat.
OUT! Jadeja tries to hit McCoy for a six but it goes really high in the sky and then into the hands of Powell at long-on.
Jadeja c Powell b McCoy 13(14)
After 48 overs,India 303/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 141 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
18 runs from the over including a six and two boundaries for Kohli as India bring up 300. Amazing change of gears from Kohli as he continues to milk runs at will.
FOUR! Short, width offered and Kohli slices it strongly in the cover region.
FOUR! Full, outside off delivery and Kohli tries to play it very late away from body, edging it the ropes through third man area.
SIX! Third maximum for Kohli. Full, outside off and Kohli plays a cover drive in the air.
After 47 overs,India 285/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 124 , Ravindra Jadeja 10)
A massive over for India as they collect 18 runs, thanks to two sixes from Kohli, to move within touching distance of the 300-run mark.
Captains scoring 1,000-plus runs in both ODIs and Tests in a same calendar year:
Sachin Tendulkar, 1997
Ricky Ponting, 2005
Angelo Mathews, 2014
Steve Smith, 2016
VIRAT KOHLI, 2018*
1,000-plus runs in ODIs in most calendar years:
7 - Sachin Tendulkar
6 - VIRAT KOHLI*
6 - Sourav Ganguly
6 - Ricky Ponting
6 - Kumar Sangakkara
SIX! Another slower delivery and the same result. It was full, on off and Kohli scoops it over mid-wicket with a powerful shot.
SIX! Kohli hits his first maximum of the innings. A slower one, Kohli picks it up early and tonks it over the bowler's head.
McCoy comes into attack.
After 46 overs,India 267/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 109 , Ravindra Jadeja 8)
Seven runs added. The slow pitch and a slow bowler (Samuels) has applied a temporary break on flow of boundaries and the batsmen are relying on singles and doubles to score runs.
Yet another ton for Kohli. Back to back hundreds for the Indian skipper, who has been nothing short of a run-machine for India in past few years. Meanwhile, India are well on course to reach 300 yet again. The pitch is slowing down and Kohli needs to stay till the end here, otherwise it won't be easy for the new batsmen to hit right from the word go.
After 45 overs,India 260/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 107 , Ravindra Jadeja 3)
Six runs from the over. Five more overs left and with 260 on the board, India will aim to cross the 300-run mark.
Roach back into attack.
Most centuries by captains in a calendar year in international cricket:
11 - Virat Kohli, 2017
9 - Virat Kohli, 2018*
9 - Ricky Ponting, 2005
9 - Graeme Smith, 2005
9 - Ricky Ponting, 2006
Most centuries against Windies in ODIs:
6 - VIRAT KOHLI*
5 - Hashim Amla
5 - AB de Villiers
5 - Herschelle Gibbs
Three consecutive centuries v Windies in ODIs:
Babar Azam
Virat Kohli*
After 44 overs,India 254/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 103 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)
A wicket from the over but eight runs conceded as Kohli brings up his 37th ODI century.
HUNDRED! Century number 37 for Kohli and brings it up with a four on the off-side. Also, his second consecutive century of the series.
Ravindra Jadeja comes out to bat.
OUT! Back of the length delivery, goes on to hit Pants' pads as he tried to pull it and missed it. He also reviewed it for some reason but he has to leave.
Pant lbw b Samuels 17(13)
After 43 overs,India 246/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 97 , Rishabh Pant 16)
Big over for India as they collect 16 runs off it. The Indians have decided to break free as only seven overs are left in the innings.
FOUR! Magnificent shot. A slow short ball, direct into his body and Kohli pulls it wide of long-on for a boundary.
FOUR! Half volley and Pant lifts it over the bowlers' head for a boundary. The teenager is starting to free his hands.
FOUR! Slow, full pitched, width offered and Pant was not going to miss out on it as he slaps it to wide of mid-off.
After 42 overs,India 230/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 93 , Rishabh Pant 5)
The run rate has slowed down a little bit as no boundary has come in the last four overs but six runs of Samuels' over will help in releasing the pressure.
Latest Updates: Shami was on the mark for five deliveries but the last one was short and Powell punished him with a four.
The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.
It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.
If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.
The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.
India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP
Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.
Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.
In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.
Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.
However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.
Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.
But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.
As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.
In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.
Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.
After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.
He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.
Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.
Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.
More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.
With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.
India could still ring in a change or two, though.
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.
Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.
The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.
Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.
Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.
For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.
Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul
West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2018