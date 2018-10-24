First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 5th ODI Oct 23, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 24, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Kohli, Rayudu continue to dominate proceedings

Date: Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 15:45 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

169/2
Overs
30.4
R/R
5.56
Fours
19
Sixes
1
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 63 71 6 0
Ambati Rayudu Batting 70 75 8 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 6 0 50 0
Kemar Roach 6.4 0 30 1

  • DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rayudu played an uppish drive in the mid-wicket region as McCoy dived to his left to take the catch but failed. He seems to have injured his shoulder. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 166/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 62 , Ambati Rayudu 68)

    13 runs from the over, A boundary each for Kohli and Rayudu. with only two spinners in the side, Holder is forced to bowl in the middle overs and that isn't working for them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The delivery was outside off but Kohli, with his strong wrists, just slapped it to mid-wicket region.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rayudu dances down the pitch to a full delivery off Holder and cracks it through the cover region.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 153/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , Ambati Rayudu 62)

    Roach returns to attack and starts off by conceding six runs.Kohli needs 25 more to reach 10000-run mark in ODIs

    Full Scorecard

  • Rayudu confirmed now at No 4? What do you think?

    Full Scorecard

  • Roach comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Half centuries both Kohli and Rayudu. India are cruising here. Windies, on the other hand, have let match drift following the early breakthroughs. The debutant McCoy has looked pretty ordinary so far. Offered too many freebies. But Holder at this stage, doesn't seem to have a go to bowler as the two spinners have already bowled 13 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 147/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 54 , Ambati Rayudu 58)

    Five runs from the over. Kohli takes a single on the long-on and Rayudu collects a four in the deep cover region.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full delivery, on the off and Rayudu just opens up the blade to lift it over the cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,India 142/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Ambati Rayudu 54)

    100-run partnership comes up for the duo and Rayudu brings up his ninth ODI fifty. Crucial period for Windies, if they don't get breakthroughs quickly, they must get ready for a big chase. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Rayudu brings up his fifty with a boundary in the fine leg area with a pull. Ninth ODI fifty. He has taken 61 balls to reach to the landmark.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 132/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Ambati Rayudu 45)

    Eight runs from the over. There was an appeal on the last ball for a run out against Rayudu but he was safely home.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely shot from Rayudu. Length ball, outside off and the batsman cuts it between mid-off and cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Holder comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 124/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Ambati Rayudu 39)

    Kohli brings up his fifty, number 49 for him. There was also an opportunity for a wicket as Rayudu ,miscued a pull short, which fell just short of Nurse at mid-wicket, who ran to his right to take the catch.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! After a century in the first ODI, Kohli brings up a fifty here with a single off McCoy. 49th fifty for Kohli.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 120/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 48 , Ambati Rayudu 37)

    Tight and quick over from Bishoo as he restricts Kohli and Rayudu to a single each. Kohli now have most runs for an Indian in ODIs vs Windies — 1574*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 118/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Ambati Rayudu 36)

    Six runs from the over but a chance went begging. Miscued shot form Kohli, raised Windies' hopes as the ball went in the air but Holder, who was running backwards, failed to get into the position to take the catch.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! It wasn't an easy catch as Holder was running backwards but he should have done better. Kohli tried to play McCoy straight down the ground but miscued it and scooped the ball in the air but Holder failed to get to the ball, which fell just ahead of him.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs for India v Windies in ODIs:

    1574* - VIRAT KOHLI (And counting) 
    1573 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    1348 - Rahul Dravid 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    A steady phase of play for India. Kohli is setting himself up for another significant knock. And most importantly Rayudu has looked good so far in this innings. He needs to be more consistent in order to live up to the expectations of the team management to be permanent No. 4 in this ODI set-up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,India 112/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 43 , Ambati Rayudu 35)

    Three runs from the over. Kohli plays a short ball to cover to take a single on the second delivery and then Rayudu collects a double in the same region to finish the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 109/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ambati Rayudu 33)

    A strong partnership building here for India. Windies dismissed the openers early on but Kohli and Rayudu have set a strong foundation. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from debutant McCoy and Rayudu picks it up early, moves into the position to hook it to deep square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 103/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ambati Rayudu 28)

    Four runs from the over as India bring up 100 at a run rate of 5.11. The partnership now stands at 63.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Obed McCoy:

    - 187th player to represent Windies in ODIs 
    - Played for West Indies B in Global T20 Canada, 2018
    - Played for St Lucia Stars in CPL-18

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 99/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ambati Rayudu 27)

    Decent start from McCoy in his debut match as he concedes just four runs in the over. He's a tall left-arm pacer and the angle is going to be a little awkward for the two right-handed batsmen. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 95/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , Ambati Rayudu 26)

    Big over for India. 10 runs added with Kohli notching up back-to-back boundaries. The duo has also brought up the 50-run stand, which has helped India to recover well from the loss of two openers.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players to score 4,000-plus runs at home in ODIs:

    Sachin Tendulkar (92 innings)
    MS Dhoni (100 innings)
    VIRAT KOHLI* (78 innings) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This time on the off. Short and wide and Kohli cuts it hard to beat the inner-circle fielders on the off

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! You can't keep Kohli quiet for long. Short on middle and leg and Kohli directs it behind the wicket towards fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 85/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ambati Rayudu 25)

    Four runs come from the over. Nurse has been quite effective so far, keeping it wicket-to-wicket, not allowing the batsmen to free their hands. Time for drinks.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 81/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Ambati Rayudu 23)

    Tight over from Bishoo as he finishes it in a jiffy. Three runs added to India's tally with three single. The strategy is to punish the poor deliveries.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 78/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ambati Rayudu 21)

    The run rate is now over 5 as three boundaries have come in the last three over for India. The hosts won't mind the run rate, pressure on Windies to keep things tight.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Outside edge and a boundary for Kohli. Good delivery from Nurse and Kohli tried to lean forward to defend, the delivery found the outside edge but there's no slip fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 69/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Ambati Rayudu 18)

    The fielders in deep are generally on the leg and that has left the spinners with very little margin for error on the off. Every time they have been wide and offered width, Rayudu has collected a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    I like Holder's field placing for spinners today. There is definite turn on offer and the Windies skipper has fielders inside the circle to cut down the singles. Also there is a invitation for the batsmen to hit against the turn. Hence, the trap is set.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another cracking shot on the off from Rayudu. Over pitched, outside off delivery and Rayudu leans forward to drive it through the deep extra cover

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 62/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 17 , Ambati Rayudu 11)

    Windies are bowling with a widespread field. The aim should be restrict any chance of getting a boundary with a hope to build pressure on India.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely shot and that should make Rayudu more comfortable out there. Full delivery, on the off and Rayudu drives it through the cover region.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 55/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

    Leggie Bishoo starts with a three-run over. Holder is trying out something interesting against Kohli. He has kept the 1st slip and fielders in the deep in the leg, mid-wicket and long-on, to force Kohli into taking a risk.

    Full Scorecard

  • Devendra Bishoo comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 52/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Ambati Rayudu 3)

    Three runs from the over as Rayudu collects two singles and Kohli adds one more. With boundaries drying up, India need to rotate the strike continuously.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The way Dhawan was plugging his front-foot forward while playing the off-spinner, the wicket always looked on the cards. Also, credit to Nurse, who bowled a tight line to him. Nevertheless, the Indian dressing room should not mind this, as thanks to these early wickets, today their middle-order is likely to have some game time in the middle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 49/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , Ambati Rayudu 2)

    Good over for India as they add eight runs to their tally. 49 runs have come from the 1st mandatory powerplay. India are scoring at the rate of 4.9.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Looks like Kohli is batting on a different square. No signs of pitch being slow there. A back of length delivery, outside off and Kohli cracks it through cover region

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 41/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Very good over for Nurse and Windies as Dhawan departs. A wicket and just two runs. It has already started to spin and the slow nature of the pitch means it's not easy to play shots at will.

    Full Scorecard


  • Ambati Rayudu comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Updates: 13 runs from the over, A boundary each for Kohli and Rayudu. with only two spinners in the side, Holder is forced to bowl in the middle overs and that isn't working for them.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : #2nd ODI #Cricket Score #IND vs WI #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all