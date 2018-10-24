Very good over for Nurse and Windies as Dhawan departs. A wicket and just two runs. It has already started to spin and the slow nature of the pitch means it's not easy to play shots at will.

FOUR! Looks like Kohli is batting on a different square. No signs of pitch being slow there. A back of length delivery, outside off and Kohli cracks it through cover region

Good over for India as they add eight runs to their tally. 49 runs have come from the 1st mandatory powerplay. India are scoring at the rate of 4.9.

The way Dhawan was plugging his front-foot forward while playing the off-spinner, the wicket always looked on the cards. Also, credit to Nurse, who bowled a tight line to him. Nevertheless, the Indian dressing room should not mind this, as thanks to these early wickets, today their middle-order is likely to have some game time in the middle.

Three runs from the over as Rayudu collects two singles and Kohli adds one more. With boundaries drying up, India need to rotate the strike continuously.

Leggie Bishoo starts with a three-run over. Holder is trying out something interesting against Kohli. He has kept the 1st slip and fielders in the deep in the leg, mid-wicket and long-on, to force Kohli into taking a risk.

FOUR! Lovely shot and that should make Rayudu more comfortable out there. Full delivery, on the off and Rayudu drives it through the cover region.

Windies are bowling with a widespread field. The aim should be restrict any chance of getting a boundary with a hope to build pressure on India.

FOUR! Another cracking shot on the off from Rayudu. Over pitched, outside off delivery and Rayudu leans forward to drive it through the deep extra cover

I like Holder's field placing for spinners today. There is definite turn on offer and the Windies skipper has fielders inside the circle to cut down the singles. Also there is a invitation for the batsmen to hit against the turn. Hence, the trap is set.

The fielders in deep are generally on the leg and that has left the spinners with very little margin for error on the off. Every time they have been wide and offered width, Rayudu has collected a boundary.

FOUR! Outside edge and a boundary for Kohli. Good delivery from Nurse and Kohli tried to lean forward to defend, the delivery found the outside edge but there's no slip fielder.

The run rate is now over 5 as three boundaries have come in the last three over for India. The hosts won't mind the run rate, pressure on Windies to keep things tight.

Tight over from Bishoo as he finishes it in a jiffy. Three runs added to India's tally with three single. The strategy is to punish the poor deliveries.

Four runs come from the over. Nurse has been quite effective so far, keeping it wicket-to-wicket, not allowing the batsmen to free their hands. Time for drinks.

FOUR! You can't keep Kohli quiet for long. Short on middle and leg and Kohli directs it behind the wicket towards fine leg.

FOUR! This time on the off. Short and wide and Kohli cuts it hard to beat the inner-circle fielders on the off

Big over for India. 10 runs added with Kohli notching up back-to-back boundaries. The duo has also brought up the 50-run stand, which has helped India to recover well from the loss of two openers.

Decent start from McCoy in his debut match as he concedes just four runs in the over. He's a tall left-arm pacer and the angle is going to be a little awkward for the two right-handed batsmen.

- 187th player to represent Windies in ODIs - Played for West Indies B in Global T20 Canada, 2018 - Played for St Lucia Stars in CPL-18

Four runs from the over as India bring up 100 at a run rate of 5.11. The partnership now stands at 63.

FOUR! Short ball from debutant McCoy and Rayudu picks it up early, moves into the position to hook it to deep square leg

A strong partnership building here for India. Windies dismissed the openers early on but Kohli and Rayudu have set a strong foundation.

Three runs from the over. Kohli plays a short ball to cover to take a single on the second delivery and then Rayudu collects a double in the same region to finish the over.

A steady phase of play for India. Kohli is setting himself up for another significant knock. And most importantly Rayudu has looked good so far in this innings. He needs to be more consistent in order to live up to the expectations of the team management to be permanent No. 4 in this ODI set-up.

DROPPED! It wasn't an easy catch as Holder was running backwards but he should have done better. Kohli tried to play McCoy straight down the ground but miscued it and scooped the ball in the air but Holder failed to get to the ball, which fell just ahead of him.

Six runs from the over but a chance went begging. Miscued shot form Kohli, raised Windies' hopes as the ball went in the air but Holder, who was running backwards, failed to get into the position to take the catch.

Tight and quick over from Bishoo as he restricts Kohli and Rayudu to a single each. Kohli now have most runs for an Indian in ODIs vs Windies — 1574*

FIFTY! After a century in the first ODI, Kohli brings up a fifty here with a single off McCoy. 49th fifty for Kohli.

Kohli brings up his fifty, number 49 for him. There was also an opportunity for a wicket as Rayudu ,miscued a pull short, which fell just short of Nurse at mid-wicket, who ran to his right to take the catch.

FOUR! Lovely shot from Rayudu. Length ball, outside off and the batsman cuts it between mid-off and cover for a boundary.

Eight runs from the over. There was an appeal on the last ball for a run out against Rayudu but he was safely home.

FIFTY! Rayudu brings up his fifty with a boundary in the fine leg area with a pull. Ninth ODI fifty. He has taken 61 balls to reach to the landmark.

100-run partnership comes up for the duo and Rayudu brings up his ninth ODI fifty. Crucial period for Windies, if they don't get breakthroughs quickly, they must get ready for a big chase.

FOUR! Full delivery, on the off and Rayudu just opens up the blade to lift it over the cover for a boundary.

Five runs from the over. Kohli takes a single on the long-on and Rayudu collects a four in the deep cover region.

Half centuries both Kohli and Rayudu. India are cruising here. Windies, on the other hand, have let match drift following the early breakthroughs. The debutant McCoy has looked pretty ordinary so far. Offered too many freebies. But Holder at this stage, doesn't seem to have a go to bowler as the two spinners have already bowled 13 overs.

Rayudu vindicating @imVkohli faith in him. Good half century with two wickets having fallen early. And what can one say of Kohli himself? Batting like a bazooka!

Rayudu confirmed now at No 4? What do you think?

Roach returns to attack and starts off by conceding six runs.Kohli needs 25 more to reach 10000-run mark in ODIs

FOUR! Rayudu dances down the pitch to a full delivery off Holder and cracks it through the cover region.

FOUR! The delivery was outside off but Kohli, with his strong wrists, just slapped it to mid-wicket region.

13 runs from the over, A boundary each for Kohli and Rayudu. with only two spinners in the side, Holder is forced to bowl in the middle overs and that isn't working for them.

DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rayudu played an uppish drive in the mid-wicket region as McCoy dived to his left to take the catch but failed. He seems to have injured his shoulder.

Ian Bishop: A very dry looking pitch with no grass. Spinners would get some assistance. Bowlers can't afford to be short here, they will need to full. Team winning the toss would want to chase.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI