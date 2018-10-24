Five runs from the over including a boundary from Hope. 60 up for Windies in the ninth over.

OUT! Kuldeep strikes to remove Hemraj. The change has worked. Wrong 'un, which Hemraj failed to read and the ball hit his stumps.

FOUR! Over-pitched delivery, on the off and Samuel drives it through cover to get off the mark.

FOUR! Almost a replay of the last boundary. Full, on the offside and Samuels creams it through cover.

Quite an eventful over. Kuldeep first found the outside edge of Hemraj but it went past the slip fielder. Then he bowled him only to concede two fours to Samuels. Windies need 250 more to win.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both took three wickets each at this venue in their last match against Sri Lanka and Yadav has straightaway made an impact by taking a wicket of Hemraj.

Jadeja has been called into attack and he completes a typical over, in a quick manner, conceding just two runs.

Kuldeep striking in his first over. Ominous signs for the Windies. Though, prior to this wicket, the batsmen had handled India's new-ball burst pretty well. From here, with his experience, I feel Marlon Samuels is the key for the visitors. With the dew expected to come in, they have to bat sensibly to use the advantages of the wet ball.

FOUR! Another full delivery from Kuldeep and a same result. Samuel slices it square of the wicket for a boundary.

OUT! Big wicket this. Windies needed Samuels to play a big innings but the variation from Kuldeep was too good for him. Samuel failed to read the googly from the good length and the ball clipped the bail.

Four runs and a wicket! Kuldeep is turning the game on its head in Vizag.

SIX! Hope charges Jadeja against the turn for a maximum over the long-on.

Two exceptional deliveries by Kuldeep to get rid off Hemraj and Samuels. Such a pity that he was out of the XI in the previous game. India continue to take wickets here. Seems, we are heading towards yet another one-sided finish.

Nine runs from the over. Hope needs to play a bigger innings here to give Windies some hope. He has got another start.

Four runs from the over. Hetmyer struggled against Kuldeep in the Test series and this battle is going to be interesting.

FOUR! Jadeja offered a little bit of width as Hope tried to cut him on the off, the ball found the edge and ran to the ropes.

Eight runs from the over. It has been a good start for Windies. They are scoring at 6.4 per over but have lost three wickets.

SIX! This was poor from Kuldeep. A full-toss and Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

Kuldeep finds Hetmyer's outside edge but it goes wide of Rohit at 1st slip and the spinner then ends up bowling a full-toss that is smashed for a six. The partnership now stands at 32.

Runs continue to flow for Windies as six more gets added. The current rate is 6.82, required rate is 6.24. They need 206 more to win. Time for drinks.

SIX! Hetmyer is winning the battle currently against Kuldeep. It was a full-toss, on the off and the batsman slaps it over deep mid-wicket and gets a thumps up from hsi partner, Hope.

Six over mid-wicket and single towards point helps Hetmyer collect seven runs from the over.

Good over from Jadeja as he gives away just a single to Hetmyer.

Good start from Chahal. Just a single as the leggie opts for a wicket-to-wicket line. Windies need 197 runs in the remaining 30 overs at a rate of 6.57.

SIX! This was outside off from Jadeja but Hetmyer picked it early and slammed it over the mid-wicket region.

The partnership is now up to 56. Both the batsmen are looking in great touch and the spinners have hardly troubled them so far.

This partnership has started to get into the grooves. Instead of over-attacking like some of the other batters, both Hope and Hetmyer have shown controlled aggression. The asking rate is manageable. Now a lot will depend on how Chahal bowls here.

It's time for India to break the stand before it becomes dangerous.

Six runs from the over. This must be frustrating for Kohli and Co. Not only the spinners have been unable to trouble the batsmen but they have also failed to restrict them from scoring as they continue to freely rotate the strike.

SIX! A quicker one from Jadeja but it was well outside off and Hetmyer shows no mercy as he slams it over mid-wicket region.

The ball is skidding through. Looks like the dew has arrived. Bowling with the wet ball is going to be the biggest challenge for both the wrist-spinners as well as for Jadeja. However, Chahal has started pretty well, bowling the in between length and asking the batsmen push towards the ball.

Expensive over from Jadeja as he leaks nine runs including a massive six over the cow corner to Hetmyer.

FIFTY! Hetmyer follows up the century at Guwahati with a half-century at Vizag. And what a way to bring up the fifty, with a six over deep square leg.

One leg bye and then Hetmyer slams Chahal for a six, with the spin, over deep square leg to bring up his second ODI half-century.

FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Umesh and Hope punishes him with a beautiful drive through the cover region.

We are halfway through the Windies innings and the duo have done really well to recover from the early blows. They need 160 more in 25 overs at a rate of 6.4.

FOUR! Hetmyer comes down the pitch and slams Chahal through mid-wicket.

SIX! Poor delivery from Chahal. Slightly short and Hetmyer pulls him over mid-wicket.

SIX! This is going from bad to worse. Hetmyer comes down again as Chahal tosses it up and pulls it over cow corner.

Chris Gayle is the only Windies batsman to score consecutive centuries in ODIs in India. He did it on two different occasions.

Big over for Windies. 18 runs from it and the partnership is now up to 102.

Good over from Umesh, just three runs conceded. He also got Hope out on the first delivery but DRS saved him. The batsman was given out for lbw but replays showed there was a big inside edge. The required rate is now just marginally over 6.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second ODI between India and Windies in Visakhapatnam. While Virat Kohli's men will look to carry on from where they left in Guwahati, Jason Holder-led visitors would be looking for redemption. LIVE action coming your way soon, stay tuned!

Ian Bishop: A very dry looking pitch with no grass. Spinners would get some assistance. Bowlers can't afford to be short here, they will need to full. Team winning the toss would want to chase.

OUT! No big score for Rohit today as he gets out to Roach. A shot, wide of off delivery and Rohit ends up slicing it straight into the hands of Hetmyer at backward point.

OUT! A great review from Nurse and Holder gets them a wicket. A length delivery, hit Dhawan on his pads. At first looked like it was going leg and umpire Gould gave it not out, but replays showed it straightened enough to hit the stumps.

DROPPED! It wasn't an easy catch as Holder was running backwards but he should have done better. Kohli tried to play McCoy straight down the ground but miscued it and scooped the ball in the air but Holder failed to get to the ball, which fell just ahead of him.

FIFTY! After a century in the first ODI, Kohli brings up a fifty here with a single off McCoy. 49th fifty for Kohli.

FIFTY! Rayudu brings up his fifty with a boundary in the fine leg area with a pull. Ninth ODI fifty. He has taken 61 balls to reach to the landmark.

DROPPED! It was a difficult chance. Rayudu played an uppish drive in the mid-wicket region as McCoy dived to his left to take the catch but failed. He seems to have injured his shoulder.

OUT! Tossed up delivery from Nurse and it tempted Rayudu to go for a slog sweep, who missed it as the ball crashed onto the stumps.

Kohli takes a single off Nurse to become the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs.

OUT! First wicket for McCoy in ODI cricket. Slower delivery does the trick for Windies. It was directed well towards off stump and Dhoni was deceived by the pace as the ball went past the gap between bat and pad.

OUT! Back of the length delivery, goes on to hit Pants' pads as he tried to pull it and missed it. He also reviewed it for some reason but he has to leave.

HUNDRED! Century number 37 for Kohli and brings it up with a four on the off-side. Also, his second consecutive century of the series.

It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli today as he broke numerous records. His 157 not out helped India to post 321/6 in 50 overs as he crossed 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He's the fastest to do so as he achieved the landmark in 205 innings. Kohli has also got over 1,000 runs to his name in ODIs in 2018.

OUT! Just what India needed. It wasn't short enough to pull but Powell tried that and scooped it directly to the fielder in the deep.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI