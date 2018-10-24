First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Hetmyer, Hope stitch 100-run partnership

Date: Wednesday, 24 October, 2018 19:54 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

321/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.42
Fours
28
Sixes
6
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) not out 157 129 13 4
Mohammed Shami not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 6 0 50 0
Kemar Roach 10 0 67 1
187/3
Overs
28.0
R/R
6.68
Fours
18
Sixes
8
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shai Hope (W) Batting 49 61 5 1
Shimron Hetmyer Batting 74 53 1 7
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 5 0 26 1
Umesh Yadav 6 0 43 0

  • Kuldeep comes into attack.

  • After 27 overs,West Indies 183/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 46 , Shimron Hetmyer 73)

    Good over from Umesh, just three runs conceded. He also got Hope out on the first delivery but DRS saved him. The batsman was given out for lbw but replays showed there was a big inside edge. The required rate is now just marginally over 6.

  • After 26 overs,West Indies 180/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 44 , Shimron Hetmyer 72)

    Big over for Windies. 18 runs from it and the partnership is now up to 102. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle is the only Windies batsman to score consecutive centuries in ODIs in India. He did it on two different occasions.

    Can Hetmyer join him in the list?

  • SIX! This is going from bad to worse. Hetmyer comes down again as Chahal tosses it up and pulls it over cow corner.

  • SIX! Poor delivery from Chahal. Slightly short and Hetmyer pulls him over mid-wicket.

  • FOUR! Hetmyer comes down the pitch and slams Chahal through mid-wicket.

  • After 25 overs,West Indies 162/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 43 , Shimron Hetmyer 55)

    We are halfway through the Windies innings and the duo have done really well to recover from the early blows. They need 160 more in 25 overs at a rate of 6.4. 

  • FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Umesh and Hope punishes him with a beautiful drive through the cover region.

  • Umesh comes into attack.

  • After 24 overs,West Indies 156/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 38 , Shimron Hetmyer 54)

    One leg bye and then Hetmyer slams Chahal for a six, with the spin, over deep square leg to bring up his second ODI half-century.

  • FIFTY! Hetmyer follows up the century at Guwahati with a half-century at Vizag. And what a way to bring up the fifty, with a six over deep square leg. 

  • After 23 overs,West Indies 149/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 38 , Shimron Hetmyer 48)

    Expensive over from Jadeja as he leaks nine runs including a massive six over the cow corner to Hetmyer. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The ball is skidding through. Looks like the dew has arrived. Bowling with the wet ball is going to be the biggest challenge for both the wrist-spinners as well as for Jadeja. However, Chahal has started pretty well, bowling the in between length and asking the batsmen push towards the ball.  

  • SIX! A quicker one from Jadeja but it was well outside off and Hetmyer shows no mercy as he slams it over mid-wicket region. 

  • After 22 overs,West Indies 140/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 36 , Shimron Hetmyer 41)

    Six runs from the over. This must be frustrating for Kohli and Co. Not only the spinners have been unable to trouble the batsmen but they have also failed to restrict them from scoring as they continue to freely rotate the strike. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling SR in ODIs:

    Home - 29.2
    Away - 32.6

    It's time for India to break the stand before it becomes dangerous.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    This partnership has started to get into the grooves. Instead of over-attacking like some of the other batters, both Hope and Hetmyer have shown controlled aggression. The asking rate is manageable. Now a lot will depend on how Chahal bowls here.

  • After 21 overs,West Indies 134/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 38)

    The partnership is now up to 56. Both the batsmen are looking in great touch and the spinners have hardly troubled them so far. 

  • SIX! This was outside off from Jadeja but Hetmyer picked it early and slammed it over the mid-wicket region.

  • Jadeja continues.

  • After 20 overs,West Indies 125/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 29)

    Good start from Chahal. Just a single as the leggie opts for a wicket-to-wicket line. Windies need 197 runs in the remaining 30 overs at a rate of 6.57.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal comes into attack.

  • After 19 overs,West Indies 124/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 28)

    Good over from Jadeja as he gives away just a single to Hetmyer. 

  • After 18 overs,West Indies 123/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 27)

    Six over mid-wicket and single towards point helps Hetmyer collect seven runs from the over. 

  • SIX! Hetmyer is winning the battle currently against Kuldeep. It was a full-toss, on the off and the batsman slaps it over deep mid-wicket and gets a thumps up from hsi partner, Hope.

  • After 17 overs,West Indies 116/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 33 , Shimron Hetmyer 20)

    Runs continue to flow for Windies as six more gets added. The current rate is 6.82, required rate is 6.24. They need 206 more to win. Time for drinks.

  • After 16 overs,West Indies 110/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 31 , Shimron Hetmyer 16)

    Kuldeep finds Hetmyer's outside edge but it goes wide of Rohit at 1st slip and the spinner then ends up bowling a full-toss that is smashed for a six. The partnership now stands at 32.

  • SIX! This was poor from Kuldeep. A full-toss and Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

  • After 15 overs,West Indies 98/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 30 , Shimron Hetmyer 5)

    Eight runs from the over. It has been a good start for Windies. They are scoring at 6.4 per over but have lost three wickets.

  • FOUR! Jadeja offered a little bit of width as Hope tried to cut him on the off, the ball found the edge and ran to the ropes. 

    Full Scorecard

    Four runs from the over. Hetmyer struggled against Kuldeep in the Test series and this battle is going to be interesting. 

  • After 13 overs,West Indies 87/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 23 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)

    Nine runs from the over. Hope needs to play a bigger innings here to give Windies some hope. He has got another start.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Two exceptional deliveries by Kuldeep to get rid off Hemraj and Samuels. Such a pity that he was out of the XI in the previous game. India continue to take wickets here. Seems, we are heading towards yet another one-sided finish.  

  • SIX! Hope charges Jadeja against the turn for a maximum over the long-on.

  • After 12 overs,West Indies 78/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 15 , )

    Four runs and a wicket! Kuldeep is turning the game on its head in Vizag.

  • Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat.

  • OUT! Big wicket this. Windies needed Samuels to play a big innings but the variation from Kuldeep was too good for him. Samuel failed to read the googly from the good length and the ball clipped the bail.

    Samuels b Kuldeep Yadav 13(10) 

  • FOUR! Another full delivery from Kuldeep and a same result. Samuel slices it square of the wicket for a boundary.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Kuldeep striking in his first over. Ominous signs for the Windies. Though, prior to this wicket, the batsmen had handled India's new-ball burst pretty well. From here, with his experience, I feel Marlon Samuels is the key for the visitors. With the dew expected to come in, they have to bat sensibly to use the advantages of the wet ball.  

  • After 11 overs,West Indies 74/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 15 , Marlon Samuels 9)

    Jadeja has been called into attack and he completes a typical over, in a quick manner, conceding just two runs.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both took three wickets each at this venue in their last match against Sri Lanka and Yadav has straightaway made an impact by taking a wicket of Hemraj.

  • Ravindra Jadeja comes into attack.

  • After 10 overs,West Indies 72/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 14 , Marlon Samuels 8)

    Quite an eventful over. Kuldeep first found the outside edge of Hemraj but it went past the slip fielder. Then he bowled him only to concede two fours to Samuels. Windies need 250 more to win.

  • FOUR! Almost a replay of the last boundary. Full, on the offside and Samuels creams it through cover. 

  • FOUR! Over-pitched delivery, on the off and Samuel drives it through cover to get off the mark.

  • Marlon Samuels comes out to bat.

  • OUT! Kuldeep strikes to remove Hemraj. The change has worked. Wrong 'un, which Hemraj failed to read and the ball hit his stumps.

     Hemraj b Kuldeep Yadav 32(24)

  • Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack.

  • After 9 overs,West Indies 60/1 ( Chandrapaul Hemraj 28 , Shai Hope (W) 14)

    Five runs from the over including a boundary from Hope. 60 up for Windies in the ninth over.

Latest Updates: Good over from Umesh, just three runs conceded. He also got Hope out on the first delivery but DRS saved him. The batsman was given out for lbw but replays showed there was a big inside edge. The required rate is now just marginally over 6.

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 2nd ODI: Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One-day International here Wednesday.

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

The possibility of this record being broken has added to the excitement of the port city's frenzied fans.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies captain Jason Holder. AFP

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Notwithstanding the Indian bowlers' profligate display, albeit on a belter, the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

However, despite the convincing margin of victory, India will be better off with a bit of frugality from their bowlers at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium.

Besides, India are unlikely to get enough opportunities to test their middle-order against this West Indies attack, what with the home team's top three batsmen in the mood to plunder runs.

But the lack of enough game-time for their middle-order may not hold India in good stead in the run-up to the World Cup.

As far as the upcoming match is concerned, Kohli knows his team is thin in the bowling department, and West Indies made full use of the weakness, though the visiting team's attack too, was taken to the task under lights.

In the absence of 'death overs specialist' Jasprit Bumrah and the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian seamers were not up to the mark at the Barsapara Stadium.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja did not look threatening in the middle overs and this allowed West Indies batsmen to keep going for their strokes.

After making a fine comeback in ODIs against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Jadeja has not been able to be as penetrative in the remaining matches.

He leaked runs in the first game of the ongoing series, but considering his all-round abilities, he is expected to get a longer run.

Mohammad Shami was wayward and was taken for plenty of runs -- 81 to be precise -- in his quota of 10 overs. Given the lack of options at his disposal at the moment though, Kohli could continue with the seamer.

Fresh from a 10-wicket outing in the second Test, Umesh Yadav could not replicate his red ball form, conceding too many runs.

More than his bowling figures, what was disturbing was the fact that the speedster lacked direction, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

With less than a year left for the World Cup and the team management eager to form a pool of fast bowlers for the showpiece in England, Umesh is also likely to get an extended run.

India could still ring in a change or two, though.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was not played in the opening game and which had a bearing on the middle overs, is likely to replace Khaleel Ahmed, who looked out of sorts against the marauding Shimron Hetmyer, who struck a blazing 78-ball 106.

Hetmyer's knock was one of the few positives for the beleaguered visitors, apart from the brisk start provided by Kieran Powell. While the two showed up, West Indies would hope others too, would make substantial contributions in the remainder of the series.

The seasoned Marlon Samuels is part of the squad but he perished quickly in the first match. He would look to make up for his failure, just like India's Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan was in prolific form in India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign and he is expected to fire anytime soon. The last time he batted here, against Sri Lanka in December 2017, Dhawan compiled a match-winning century.

Rishabh Pant, who has already made his presence felt in his brief international career, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only add to the West Indians' worry.

For West Indies, pace spearhead Kemar Roach is back after missing the Test series due to bereavement in the family, but he could not inspire the team first up.

Roach will get another opportunity on Wednesday, and so will the likes of Devendra Bishoo, and skipper Jason Holder himself.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : #2nd ODI #Cricket Score #IND vs WI #India vs West Indies #India vs West Indies 2018 #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



