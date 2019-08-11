-
DD113/3 (15.0 ovr) R/R : 7.53CSG169/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 8.45Play in Progress
WIIIND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, TrinidadAug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
SLNZ
Galle International Stadium, GalleAug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
ENGAUS
Lord's, LondonAug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
THAWSCOW
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 12th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
NEDWIREW
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 12th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
THAWIREW
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 13th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
SMPVBKV
Indian Cement Company Ground, TirunelveliAug 11th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
TBCTBC
NPR College Ground, DindigulAug 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
TBCTBC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiAug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
RTW121/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.05VBKV122/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 6.39VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
CSG127/10 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 6.58JTP95/10 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 5.14Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
IKK93/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.65SMP97/8 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 5.36Siechem Madurai Panthers beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 2 wickets
LKK134/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70DD99/10 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 5.35Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
SCOW105/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.25IREW94/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.70Scotland Women beat Ireland Women by 11 runs
NEDW54/10 (17.5 ovr) R/R: 3.09THAW55/2 (8.0 ovr) R/R: 6.88Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 8 wickets
THAW54/4 (10.0 ovr) R/R: 5.40IREW50/7 (10.0 ovr) R/R: 5.00Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 4 runs (D/L method)
NEDW86/6 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.38SCOW41/0 (7.0 ovr) R/R: 5.86Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
NED150/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50UAE153/3 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 7.89United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
WI54/1 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 4.15Match Abandoned
WI146/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.30IND150/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE152/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60NED138/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.90United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad: Virat Kohli and Co aim to take lead in series
Date: Sunday, 11 August, 2019 18:02 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Yet to Start
Highlights
Good news! Sun is out in Trinidad and let's hope for a rain free day.
So good to see blue skies 🌤️🌤️ here in Trinidad. Let's get the 2nd ODI started already 🆒😎☀️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/yuie93xQpD— BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2019
After the World Cup failure, India's top priority is to solve the middle order muddle. The top order has usually been doing the scoring for India. Rohit Sankar writes how Virat Kohli batting at No 4 could end up solving the issue along with opening up a slot for a youngster.
Shreyas Iyer says he is "flexible" batting at any position as the Indian team management continues its search for a reliable number four batsman. Read more from here.
Virat Kohli needs 19 runs more to break Javed Miandad’s 26-year-old record. Read more about this record here.
From the series perspective, a win in second ODI will give either side immunity against series loss and that should be enough for it to be considered a must-win. Read more here from the preview of the second ODI by Ujwal Singh.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad , Latest Updates: India will look to take an unassailable lead in the series with a win in the second match of the series.
Preview: Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.
There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.
Two matches will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.
He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.
The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Shikhar Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit Sharma in case of an injury to any one of the two.
The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik.
For the hosts, Evin Lewis got some runs in the rain abandoned first ODI while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle couldn't fire. The Jamaican was in wretched form during his 31-ball-knock that yielded only four runs.
With the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground, the next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.
Here's all you need to know about the coverage of second ODI match between West Indies and India:
When is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match is on Sunday, 11 August 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
What time does the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match begin?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
(with PTI inputs)
