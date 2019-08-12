-
liveWI97/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 4.85IND279/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 5.58Play in Progress
-
upcomingSLNZ
venueGalle International Stadium, GalleAug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
-
upcomingENGAUS
venueLord's, LondonAug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingWIIND
venueQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, TrinidadAug 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingTHAWSCOW
venueSportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 12th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNEDWIREW
venueSportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 12th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingTHAWIREW
venueSportpark Het Schootsveld, DeventerAug 13th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingDDSMP
venueNPR College Ground, DindigulAug 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
-
upcomingCSGTBC
venueMA Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiAug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
-
upcomingBBMW
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruAug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
resultsVBKV151/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.55SMP152/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
-
resultsCSG169/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.45DD164/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.20Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
-
resultsRTW121/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.05VBKV122/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 6.39VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
-
resultsCSG127/10 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 6.58JTP95/10 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 5.14Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
-
resultsSCOW105/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.25IREW94/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.70Scotland Women beat Ireland Women by 11 runs
-
resultsNEDW54/10 (17.5 ovr) R/R: 3.09THAW55/2 (8.0 ovr) R/R: 6.88Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 8 wickets
-
resultsTHAW54/4 (10.0 ovr) R/R: 5.40IREW50/7 (10.0 ovr) R/R: 5.00Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 4 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsNEDW86/6 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.38SCOW41/0 (7.0 ovr) R/R: 5.86Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsNED150/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50UAE153/3 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 7.89United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
-
resultsWI54/1 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 4.15Match Abandoned
-
resultsWI146/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.30IND150/3 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
resultsUAE152/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60NED138/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.90United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad: Kuldeep removes Hetmyer for 18 runs
Date: Monday, 12 August, 2019 02:00 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Play in Progress
This over 20.0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 47 (61)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 1
- 3 (5)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 26 (5)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 20 (5)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
5 ( 2.0 ) R/R: 2.5
Nicholas Pooran 3(5)
Evin Lewis 2(7)
|
92/3 (18 over)
Shimron Hetmyer 18 (20) SR: S.R (90.00)
c Virat Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav
India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
01:55 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep gets the breakthrough just when the partnership was starting to look threatening. Hetmyer's left disappointed with his choice of shot, getting a thick leading edge off a flatter delivery from Kuldeep that results in a simple catch for Kohli at extra cover. WI 92/3
Hetmyer c Kohli b Kuldeep 18(20)
-
01:20 (IST)
Play to resume at 4 pm local time, as per the official word. Additionally, the target has been revised to 270 from 46 overs.
-
00:48 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Hope chops on to his stumps to depart for 5, as Khaleel strikes! Short from the left-arm pacer, Hope was looking to cut this through point, but didn't quite get himself in position to execute his choice of shot properly. WI 52/2
Hope b Khaleel 5(10)
-
00:34 (IST)
OUT! Chris Gayle's innings doesn't last long, getting trapped plumb lbw off Bhuvneshwar's bowling and wasting a review along the way. His disappointing run in the series continues, although he did end up surpassing Brian Lara's record at the latter's home ground. WI 45/1
Gayle lbw Bhuvneshwar 11(24)
-
00:26 (IST)
Chris Gayle is now the highest scorer for West Indies in ODIs, going past Brian Lara's record of 10,348 runs.
-
22:58 (IST)
WICKET! Jadhav is miles away from from the line as he is run-out by Evin Lewis. He was looking good, but was slow in reacting and paid the price for it. Kedar Jadhav run out (Lewis) 16
-
22:52 (IST)
WICKET! Holder bowls this one right at the leg stump as Shreyas Iyer departs after a fantastic knock. Shreyas Iyer b Holder 71
-
22:21 (IST)
OH NO! Rain has stopped play in Trinidad and players and umpires are making their way back to the pavilion. However, it does not seem like a heavy shower and the spectators look like they are still hopeful of a resumption soon.
-
22:20 (IST)
If India don't bat again then West Indies' target will be 277 runs from 42 overs.
-
21:58 (IST)
FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty with a single towards third man. The knock comes in 49 balls
-
21:49 (IST)
HUNDRED! Virat Kohli has reached to yet another century in ODIs. He is back to what he does best on the cricket field.
-
20:45 (IST)
WICKET! Pant's stint at the crease is short-lived as Carlos Brathwaite clean bowls him. A length delivery has worked for Brathwaite, which was angled across Pant. Pant b Brathwaite 20
-
20:18 (IST)
WICKET! Rohit has just gifted his wicket to the Windies here. He looks to pull this one over long-off but finds Nicholas Pooran eventually. Rohit c Pooran b Roston Chase 18
-
20:11 (IST)
FIFTY! Edged past the wicket-keeper and goes beyond third-man as Kohli brings up his fifty with a four. What an innings!
-
19:27 (IST)
MILESTONE ALERT!
Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against West Indies in ODIs, going past Javed Miandad's 1,930 ODI runs against them.
-
19:07 (IST)
WICKET! Huge blow for India as Dhawan departs. An lbw appeal from Cottrell, but the umpire thought there was an inside edge. But eventually there was no edge and there was only a co-ordination between the front and back pad. Dhawan lbw b Cottrell 2(3)
-
18:36 (IST)
West Indies Playing XI: Jason Holder (Captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.
-
18:34 (IST)
India Playing XI: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:31 (IST)
Toss update: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first in the second ODI against West Indies.
-
17:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second ODI between West Indies and India to be played at Queen's Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad. The first match of the ODI series was washed out and both teams will be looking to take a lead in this contest.
After 19 overs,West Indies 96/3 ( Evin Lewis 47 , Nicholas Pooran 2)
Kedar Jadhav brought into the attack in the 19th over, conceding four singles to start his spell off. Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat alongside Lewis, who is three shy of his half-century at the end of the over.
After 18 overs,West Indies 92/3 ( Evin Lewis 45 , )
Kuldeep makes a nice comeback after a forgettable previous, getting rid of Hetmyer off the last delivery while giving away just three singles off it. The pair was starting to look menacing for the visitors, but the dismissal has just pegged their progress back, especially with Lewis’ physical discomfort growing with each passing over.
OUT! Kuldeep gets the breakthrough just when the partnership was starting to look threatening. Hetmyer's left disappointed with his choice of shot, getting a thick leading edge off a flatter delivery from Kuldeep that results in a simple catch for Kohli at extra cover. WI 92/3
Hetmyer c Kohli b Kuldeep 18(20)
After 17 overs,West Indies 89/2 ( Evin Lewis 43 , Shimron Hetmyer 17)
Hetmyer carves the ball behind point off the second delivery for a boundary. He then lobs the ball towards mid one, where a fumble by Khaleel allows Hetmyer to come back for a second. Kohli’s particularly unhappy with Khaleel’s choice of end for his throw, and makes his displeasure known with a loud “OYE?” Kohli’s frustration grows with four leg-byes coming off the penultimate delivery. 10 off the over.
After 16 overs,West Indies 79/2 ( Evin Lewis 43 , Shimron Hetmyer 11)
Kuldeep continues to leak runs aplenty, with 10 runs coming off his third over, including a well-timed crunch through extra cover by Hetmyer off the penultimate delivery that helps him collect his first boundary.
FOUR! Creamed through the cover region by Hetmyer! Was a loopy delivery from Kuldeep, and the southpaw had enough time to get down on one knee and smack this from the meat of his bat. WI 78/2
After 15 overs,West Indies 69/2 ( Evin Lewis 41 , Shimron Hetmyer 4)
Shami replaces Khaleel. Lewis moves into the 40s with a well-timed pull towards the midwicket fence for a four, but is limping around right after the shot, a worrying sight for the Windies camp given how well he is batting at the moment.
FOUR! Pulled away with confidence towards the midwicket fence, but not a good sight for the Windies after the boundary with Evin Lewis limping around. WI 69/2
After 14 overs,West Indies 64/2 ( Evin Lewis 37 , Shimron Hetmyer 3)
Kuldeep continues from the other end. Good over for the Windies, with eight coming off it, including a boundary to Lewis off the first ball.
After 13 overs,West Indies 56/2 ( Evin Lewis 31 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Khaleel strikes off the second delivery, getting rid of Hope with a short-pitched delivery which the batsman ends up dragging onto timber to depart for 5. Shimron Hetmyer walks out to the crease and gets off the mark with a single. Appeal for caught-behind against Hetmyer off the penultimate delivery, the Indians opting to review it. Rain makes it’s way to the Queen’s Park Oval for a second time today! Players and the umpires run off for shelter even as the TV umpire goes through the review, which ultimately is in the batsman’s favour. Players return to the ground a little over 30 minutes later, with Khaleel conceding a wide before ending the over with a dot.
Play to resume at 4 pm local time, as per the official word. Additionally, the target has been revised to 270 from 46 overs.
Another passing shower it was. Covers starting to come off at the Queen's Park Oval now as the rains subside. Umpires Nigel Llong and Gregory Brathwaite were out at the centre a while ago, and should call for resumption of play shortly.
Well, here we go again! Not something any cricket fan would want to see!
Not again!— ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2019
Rain has stopped play with West Indies 55/2 after 12.5 overs. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/27utk6udxM
Rain makes its way back to the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain!
The players and match officials run towards the pavilion as the downpour starts getting heavier — all while the TV umpire's in the middle of reviewing the umpire's decision of not adjudging Hetmyer caught-behind, which ultimately is in favour of the batsman.
BOWLED EM! Hope chops on to his stumps to depart for 5, as Khaleel strikes! Short from the left-arm pacer, Hope was looking to cut this through point, but didn't quite get himself in position to execute his choice of shot properly. WI 52/2
Hope b Khaleel 5(10)
After 12 overs,West Indies 52/1 ( Evin Lewis 30 , Shai Hope (W) 5)
Spin brought into play in the 12th over, with Kuldeep Yadav getting quite a bit of turn right away. Just three from it, with the Windies breaching the 50-run mark in this over.
After 11 overs,West Indies 49/1 ( Evin Lewis 29 , Shai Hope (W) 3)
Tidy over from Khaleel, with just three singles coming off it. Lewis has somewhat been single-handedly steering the innings so far, batting on 29 at the end of the over.
After 10 overs,West Indies 46/1 ( Evin Lewis 28 , Shai Hope (W) 1)
Lewis drives the ball square through the off side off the first delivery to add to his boundaries column. Bhuvneshwar strikes two balls later, trapping Chris Gayle lbw. Gayle tries reviewing, and ends up wasting it after getting three reds on Hawk-Eye. His dismissal brings Shai Hope to the crease, getting off the mark right away with a single.
OUT! Chris Gayle's innings doesn't last long, getting trapped plumb lbw off Bhuvneshwar's bowling and wasting a review along the way. His disappointing run in the series continues, although he did end up surpassing Brian Lara's record at the latter's home ground. WI 45/1
Gayle lbw Bhuvneshwar 11(24)
FOUR! Lovely square drive by Lewis, the ball racing away to the boundary unhindered! WI 44/0
After 9 overs,West Indies 40/0 ( Chris Gayle 11 , Evin Lewis 23)
Khaleel continues from the Media Centre End. Gayle collects one of the most important singles of his career in the over, guiding the ball towards third man off the first delivery to become the leading ODI run-getter for West Indies, breaking Brian Lara’s record at the latter’s home ground. Gayle then collects his first boundary of the innings with a well-timed cut through cover point off the penultimate delivery of the over.
FOUR! Cut hard through cover point by Chris Gayle, collecting his first boundary of the day. WI 40/0
After 8 overs,West Indies 34/0 ( Chris Gayle 6 , Evin Lewis 22)
Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar, bowling from the Brian Lara Pavilion End. Speaking of Brian Lara, Chris Gayle draws level with him in terms of total ODI runs with a single off the first delivery. Lewis collects a boundary off the last ball, punishing a loose delivery going down leg by guiding it towards fine leg.
FOUR! Swivelled away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary — the third of Lewis' innings so far. WI 34/0
After 7 overs,West Indies 29/0 ( Chris Gayle 5 , Evin Lewis 18)
Khaleel’s brought into the attack in the seventh over, with Kohli making the first bowling change of the innings. Five off the over, including a boundary to Lewis off an edge that carries through the gap between keeper and slip.
FOUR! Edged, and through the gap between the keeper and slip for a four! Streaky boundary for Evin Lewis there. WI 29/0
After 6 overs,West Indies 24/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 14)
Lewis collects the first four of the innings, slashing the ball hard behind point to send the ball racing away to the fence. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of Shami’s third over.
FOUR! Slashed hard behind point by Lewis off Shami, the ball racing away to the fence for four. WI 24/0
After 5 overs,West Indies 20/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 10)
Lewis collects a single at the start of the over. Five wides conceded by Bhuvneshwar off the third delivery while attempting a knuckle ball down the leg side to Gayle, the awkward bounce causing Pant to miss the ball completely. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.
After 4 overs,West Indies 14/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 9)
Tidy over from Shami, conceding just two off his second over, with Gayle collecting a brace at the start of the over. Has been a calculated start from the two explosive openers so far.
After 3 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Chris Gayle 2 , Evin Lewis 9)
Seven off Bhuvi’s second over, including a six to Lewis off the third delivery, pulled away towards the square-leg fence.
SIX! Length ball from Bhuvneshwar, and Lewis pulls this towards the square leg fence for the first maximum of the innings! WI 12/0
After 2 overs,West Indies 5/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 3)
Mohammed Shami steams in from the other end. Concedes a wide off the second delivery. Lewis then slashes the ball through the off side, coming back for a second run after Jadeja gives the ball a spirited chase to prevent a boundary. Three off the over.
After 1 over,West Indies 2/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 1)
Gayle and Lewis begin on a sedate note, in stark contrast to their usual approach, both collecting a single each to get off the mark. Positive start for Bhuvneshwar.
Right then. We’re back with the chase, with Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walking out to the centre. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball in hand at the start of the innings. Gayle, who’s making his 300th ODI appearance today, is on strike.
Gayle and Lewis might walk out a little more confidently though
280 to win for WI. Easily 25 short since VK and Iyer were going great. But a par score and unless Hetmyer or Gayle go mad, should be defended.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 11, 2019
After 50 overs,India 279/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 16 , Mohammed Shami 3)
Well, no boundaries in the last over to finish off India's innings as they register a total of 279-7, despite seven runs coming off it. Brathwaite conceded yet another wide, as he bowled that one outside off. Jadeja, though, managed to take a couple of runs after he flicked it in front of the square leg.
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stole the show for India, while the rest of the team failed to make much of an impact.
For the West Indies, it was Roston Chase and Carlos Brathwaite who impressed with the ball.
Join us for the chase in a few minutes!
After 49 overs,India 272/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 13 , Mohammed Shami 1)
Another brilliant over from Cottrell, barring the wide he has conceded. Five runs off it, with Jadeja scoring a couple towards long-off in the last ball.
After 48 overs,India 267/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Mohammed Shami 0)
Bhuvneshwar has been dismissed by Brathwaite after a costly mistake, but Jadeja followed it up with a timely boundary. Eight runs and a wicket in the over.
FOUR! Jadeja slogs this one over deep mid-wicket, what a powerful shot, just falling short of a six.
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finds Roach at deep-cover after a mistimed shot proves costly. Third wicket for Brathwaite. Bhuvneshwar c Roach b Brathwaite 1
After 47 overs,India 259/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)
India have suffered another blow after just losing Kedar Jadhav, who has been run-out. Jadhav was slow to making his way back to safety, and paid the price for it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new batsman. Seven runs off Cottrell's over.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad , Latest Updates: Kuldeep makes a nice comeback after a forgettable previous, getting rid of Hetmyer off the last delivery while giving away just three singles off it. The pair was starting to look menacing for the visitors, but the dismissal has just pegged their progress back, especially with Lewis’ physical discomfort growing with each passing over.
Preview: Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.
There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.
Two matches will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.
He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.
The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Shikhar Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit Sharma in case of an injury to any one of the two.
The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik.
For the hosts, Evin Lewis got some runs in the rain abandoned first ODI while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle couldn't fire. The Jamaican was in wretched form during his 31-ball-knock that yielded only four runs.
With the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground, the next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
(with PTI inputs)
Updated Date: