Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad: Gayle, Lewis begin Windies' chase

Date: Monday, 12 August, 2019 00:08 IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Play in Progress

India
279/7 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.58)
West Indies
24/0 OV : (5.2) RR.(4.62)

This over 5.2

  • 4
  • 0

batsman

Chris Gayle

  • 4 (15)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

Evin Lewis

  • 14 (17)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • 15 (3)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Mohammed Shami

  • 9 (2.2)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership

24 ( 5.2 ) R/R: 4.5

Chris Gayle 4(15)

Evin Lewis 14(17)

India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad: Gayle, Lewis begin Windies' chase

Highlights

00:08 (IST)

After 5 overs,West Indies 20/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 10)

Lewis collects a single at the start of the over. Five wides conceded by Bhuvneshwar off the third delivery while attempting a knuckle ball down the leg side to Gayle, the awkward bounce causing Pant to miss the ball completely. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over. 

00:05 (IST)

After 4 overs,West Indies 14/0 ( Chris Gayle 4 , Evin Lewis 9)

Tidy over from Shami, conceding just two off his second over, with Gayle collecting a brace at the start of the over. Has been a calculated start from the two explosive openers so far.

23:59 (IST)

After 3 overs,West Indies 12/0 ( Chris Gayle 2 , Evin Lewis 9)

Seven off Bhuvi’s second over, including a six to Lewis off the third delivery, pulled away towards the square-leg fence. 

23:57 (IST)

SIX! Length ball from Bhuvneshwar, and Lewis pulls this towards the square leg fence for the first maximum of the innings! WI 12/0

23:56 (IST)

After 2 overs,West Indies 5/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 3)

Mohammed Shami steams in from the other end. Concedes a wide off the second delivery. Lewis then slashes the ball through the off side, coming back for a second run after Jadeja gives the ball a spirited chase to prevent a boundary. Three off the over.

23:50 (IST)

After 1 over,West Indies 2/0 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Evin Lewis 1)

Gayle and Lewis begin on a sedate note, in stark contrast to their usual approach, both collecting a single each to get off the mark. Positive start for Bhuvneshwar. 

23:47 (IST)

Right then. We’re back with the chase, with Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walking out to the centre. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball in hand at the start of the innings. Gayle, who’s making his 300th ODI appearance today, is on strike. 

23:22 (IST)

Gayle and Lewis might walk out a little more confidently though

23:20 (IST)

India today:

1-10 overs : 55/1 
11-20 overs : 39/1
21-30 overs : 49/1
31-40 overs : 69/0
41-50 overs : 67/4

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:20 (IST)
23:19 (IST)

After 50 overs,India 279/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 16 , Mohammed Shami 3)

Well, no boundaries in the last over to finish off India's innings as they register a total of 279-7, despite seven runs coming off it. Brathwaite conceded yet another wide, as he bowled that one outside off. Jadeja, though, managed to take a couple of runs after he flicked it in front of the square leg. 

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stole the show for India, while the rest of the team failed to make much of an impact. 

For the West Indies, it was Roston Chase and Carlos Brathwaite who impressed with the ball. 

Join us for the chase in a few minutes! 

23:10 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 272/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 13 , Mohammed Shami 1)

Another brilliant over from Cottrell, barring the wide he has conceded. Five runs off it, with Jadeja scoring a couple towards long-off in the last ball. 

23:08 (IST)

After 48 overs,India 267/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 10 , Mohammed Shami 0)

Bhuvneshwar has been dismissed by Brathwaite after a costly mistake, but Jadeja followed it up with a timely boundary. Eight runs and a wicket in the over. 

23:06 (IST)

FOUR! Jadeja slogs this one over deep mid-wicket, what a powerful shot, just falling short of a six. 

23:04 (IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finds Roach at deep-cover after a mistimed shot proves costly. Third wicket for Brathwaite. Bhuvneshwar c Roach b Brathwaite 1

23:01 (IST)

After 47 overs,India 259/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)

India have suffered another blow after just losing Kedar Jadhav, who has been run-out. Jadhav was slow to making his way back to safety, and paid the price for it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new batsman. Seven runs off Cottrell's over.

22:58 (IST)

WICKET! Jadhav is miles away from from the line as he is run-out by Evin Lewis. He was looking good, but was slow in reacting and paid the price for it. Kedar Jadhav run out (Lewis) 16

22:55 (IST)

FOUR! What a shot! Jadhav pulls this one past square leg umpire after picking up the slower ball from Cottrell. 

22:54 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 252/5 ( Kedar Jadhav 11 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)

An excellent over from Holder, who finally gets a wicket after dismissing Shreyas Iyer. Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman, with just two runs off it. 

22:52 (IST)

WICKET! Holder bowls this one right at the leg stump as Shreyas Iyer departs after a fantastic knock. Shreyas Iyer b Holder 71

22:51 (IST)

After 45 overs,India 250/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 71 , Kedar Jadhav 10)

Shreyas Iyer has just slammed a six over long-on, which is in fact the lone highlight of the over. A total of nine runs come from Roach's over. 

22:50 (IST)

SIX! Shreyas Iyer hammers this over long-on. A fast and a powerful shot from Iyer this one, and he is looking in great touch. 

22:48 (IST)

After 44 overs,India 241/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 63 , Kedar Jadhav 9)

Shreyas and Jadhav have become cautious in their approach, and are scoring in singles. Five runs off Holder's over as India approach the 250-run mark.

22:47 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 236/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 60 , Kedar Jadhav 7)

Kedar Jadhav has opened the over with a boundary. It was a back of a length ball from Cottrell which powered past Cottrell at deep square leg. And then came a brief spell of rain, after which the over was completed. Nine runs off the over.

22:39 (IST)

The match has resumed with Shreyas Iyer facing Sheldon Cottrell, who will complete the 43rd over

22:36 (IST)

GOOD NEWS! The covers are coming off. So, just like we anticipated, it was just a short delay, and play is expected to resume soon. 

22:21 (IST)

OH NO! Rain has stopped play in Trinidad and players and umpires are making their way back to the pavilion. However, it does not seem like a heavy shower and the spectators look like they are still hopeful of a resumption soon. 

22:20 (IST)

If India don't bat again then West Indies' target will be 277 runs from 42 overs.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:20 (IST)
22:17 (IST)

FOUR!  A back of a length ball from Cottrell as Shreyas Iyer takes advantage of the short ball and flicks it past deep square leg. 

22:16 (IST)

Highest individual scores for captains in ODIs in WI:

120 - Virat Kohli v WI, Port of Spain, 2019*

116 - Brian Lara v SL, Bridgetown, 2003

115* - Mahela Jayawardene v NZ, Kingston, 2007

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:16 (IST)
22:14 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 228/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 58 , Kedar Jadhav 1)

Brathwaite has finally got the wicket of Kohli who departs for 120 runs. A brilliant over for Windies with just three from it. Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman in.

22:12 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 225/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 120 , Shreyas Iyer 56)

Three boundaries from Kohli has just brought the game to life! 13 runs coming off Thomas' over, and Kohli is slamming shots all over the place.

22:11 (IST)

WICKET! Kohli looks to pull this one but eventually finds Roach at long off. Kohli c Roach b Brathwaite 120

22:06 (IST)

FOUR! Back of a length and outside off delivery from Thomas and Kohli provides an edge as a diving Shai Hope misses an opportunity for a catch. 

22:06 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli takes full advantage of the length ball from Brathwaite and flicks this one over mid-wicket.  

22:05 (IST)

FOUR! Length ball from Thomas and Kohli uses his wrists to flick over the left side of the keeper. 

22:02 (IST)

After 40 overs,India 212/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 108 , Shreyas Iyer 55)

Shreyas Iyer gets to his half-century quite comfortably. He also slams a boundary later in the over, flicking past short fine leg. Nine runs off Brathwaite's over. 

21:59 (IST)

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer flicks this past short fine leg as the ball races past the boundary. 

21:58 (IST)

FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty with a single towards third man. The knock comes in 49 balls

21:57 (IST)

After 39 overs,India 203/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 107 , Shreyas Iyer 47)

Kohli just cannot stop scoring, and hits another boundary by slamming it towards mid-off. Picks the outside-off length from Cottrell and eight runs come from it. 

21:56 (IST)

Did you know?

This is Virat Kohli's fifth century out of his last eight ODI innings against West Indies.  

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:56 (IST)
21:53 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli powers this one past mid-off thanks to a well outside off ball from Cottrell. 

21:53 (IST)

After 38 overs,India 195/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 102 , Shreyas Iyer 44)

Virat Kohli has got to yet another well-played century, his eighth against West Indies. He reaches the milestone with a single towards long-on. No boundaries in the over, but five come from it.  

21:52 (IST)

Setting an example for the youngsters

21:50 (IST)

Most centuries against a country in ODIs:

9 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia
8 - Virat Kohli v Australia
8 - Virat Kohli v Sri Lanka
8 - Sachin Tendulkar v Sri Lanka
8 - Virat Kohli v West Indies*

Most centuries by captains against a country in ODIs:

6 - Virat Kohli v West Indies*
5 - Ricky Ponting v New Zealand 
4 - AB de Villiers v India
4 - Ricky Ponting v England
4 - Ricky Ponting v India

Most overseas tons in international cricket:

58 - Sachin Tendulkar
37 - Kumar Sangakkara, VIRAT KOHLI*
35 - Ricky Ponting

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:50 (IST)
21:49 (IST)

HUNDRED! Virat Kohli has reached to yet another century in ODIs. He is back to what he does best on the cricket field. 

21:48 (IST)

After 37 overs,India 190/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 99 , Shreyas Iyer 42)

Holder concedes a wide as the ball goes down the leg-side. Kohli eventually misses to flick it. Well, Kohli is unbeaten on 99 and that will keep fans on the edge of their seats! Five from the over. 

21:44 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 185/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 96 , Shreyas Iyer 41)

Holder delivers a shorter ball, and Shreyas finds a couple of runs in the second ball of the over. He times the shot well but finds the third man fielder who saves a couple of runs. Five coming off it. 

21:41 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 180/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 95 , Shreyas Iyer 37)

Shreyas Iyer goes for a pull shot off Roach's eventual no-ball, coming due to only three fielders being inside the ring. He picks up a single in that ball, but Kohli fails to slam a boundary in the free-hit delivery. However, the captain does not disappoint as he flicks a shot through the leg side. Nine off the over.

21:37 (IST)

FOUR! A length ball from Roach and Kohli flicks this past short-fine leg for another boundary. 

21:36 (IST)

Least innings to 2000 ODI runs against a team:

34 - Virat Kohli v West Indies*
37 - Rohit Sharma v Australia
40 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:36 (IST)
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad , Latest Updates: Tidy over from Shami, conceding just two off his second over, with Gayle collecting a brace at the start of the over. Has been a calculated start from the two explosive openers so far.

Preview: Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.

There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.

Two matches will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.

He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.

The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Shikhar Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit Sharma in case of an injury to any one of the two.

The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik.

For the hosts, Evin Lewis got some runs in the rain abandoned first ODI while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle couldn't fire. The Jamaican was in wretched form during his 31-ball-knock that yielded only four runs.

With the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground, the next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli (c), Kedar JadhavRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulKuldeep YadavYuzvendra ChahalShreyas IyerManish PandeyNavdeep SainiKhaleel AhmedRishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon CottrellRoston ChaseJohn CambellKeemo Paul.

(with PTI inputs)

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019

