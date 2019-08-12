After 50 overs,India 279/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 16 , Mohammed Shami 3)

Well, no boundaries in the last over to finish off India's innings as they register a total of 279-7, despite seven runs coming off it. Brathwaite conceded yet another wide, as he bowled that one outside off. Jadeja, though, managed to take a couple of runs after he flicked it in front of the square leg.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stole the show for India, while the rest of the team failed to make much of an impact.

For the West Indies, it was Roston Chase and Carlos Brathwaite who impressed with the ball.

Join us for the chase in a few minutes!