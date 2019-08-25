-
liveNZ382/5 (110.0 ovr) R/R : 3.47SL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R : 2.71Stumps
-
liveENG245/5 (99.4 ovr) R/R : 2.46AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R : 3.27Play In Progress
-
liveIND185/3 (72.0 ovr) R/R : 2.57WI222/10 (74.2 ovr) R/R : 2.99Stumps
-
liveIR93/2 (22.0 ovr) R/R : 4.23IB255/10 (83.2 ovr) R/R : 3.06Stumps
-
liveBP173/1 (14.2 ovr) R/R : 12.18SL175/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 8.75Play in Progress
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWHT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWBT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsBER116/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.95CAN120/2 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.16Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
-
resultsCAY66/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.30USA70/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 7.45USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
-
resultsBOT85/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25NAM86/2 (11.1 ovr) R/R: 7.75Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 at Antigua: Kohli, Rahane aim to strengthen visitors' position
Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2019 18:16 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Stumps
This over 72.0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 2(2B)
batsman
- 51 (111)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
- 53 (140)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 18 (12)
- M X 4
- W X 1
- 30 (10)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
104 ( 41.1 ) R/R: 2.52
Virat Kohli 49(107)
Ajinkya Rahane 53(140)
|
81/3 (30.5 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 25 (53) SR: S.R (47.17)
b Kemar Roach
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
16:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
While we wait for the day's cricketing action to commence in Antigua, you can switch tabs and follow the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Leeds. While the hosts are still fighting back to keep themselves alive, Aussies are just six wickets away from regaining the urn.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder expressed concerns on his team's top-order failure, and said that the overall batting lineup must improve. The hosts were bundled out for 222 in their first innings.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's shot selection in the second innings on Saturday has proved that the duo has a lot to learn and a long way to go to become India's established Test openers. Read more on that here.
India opening batsman KL Rahul has said that patience is key in order to prolong his stint at the crease. Read more on what he said after he got dismissed for 38 runs on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Antigua Latest Updates: India's unbeaten overnight pair of captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will aim to continue visitors' charge on the penultimate day of the Test, while Jason Holder's men will be desperate to pick early wickets.
1st Test, Day 3 report: India strengthened their grip on the first test against West Indies with an unbeaten fourth-wicket century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the third day in Antigua on Saturday.
Kohli (51) and Rahane (53) brought up half-centuries as India advanced to 185-3 in their second innings at the close in North Sound, an overall lead of 260 runs over the hosts.
On a day of old fashioned test cricket, the pair painstakingly compiled their runs primarily in singles and twos, combining for just five boundaries.
Rahane enjoyed a touch of luck just before stumps when he was given not out after being rapped on the pad by pace bowler Kemar Roach.
West Indies captain Jason Holder declined to review, which proved to be a mistake as replays showed the ball would have struck middle stump.
Yet India had also made a similar mistake, having decided not to review when opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was adjudged lbw to off-spinner Roston Chase, even though the ball would have missed leg stump.
West Indies resumed in the morning on 189-8 and added 33 runs to their overnight score, with Holder making 39 before being caught behind off Mohammed Shami.
Number 10 Miguel Cummins offered dogged resistance, facing 45 balls before being bowled without scoring by Ravindra Jadeja as India wrapped up the innings.
Cummins spent 95 minutes at the crease in the second-longest Test innings by anyone out for a duck.
Ishant Sharma conceded just one run in four overs but could not add to his five-wicket haul from Friday, finishing with 5-43.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: