Turning into a procession this, and an embarrassing one at that. They had just 25 minutes to bat before tea, and in the 45 balls that were delivered, they’ve lost five wickets - and had one catch dropped too.

Some of the shots were needless, but Bumrah has been all over WI and Ishant is inching towards a 10-for.

Ironically enough, the next three batsmen in line - Chase, Hope and Holder - might offer the best shot at West Indies taking this to Monday, although the odds for that would be incredibly slim.

Could someone transport Ben Stokes to Antigua?