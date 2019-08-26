-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 at Antigua: Windies lose Hope after tea
Date: Monday, 26 August, 2019 00:38 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Play In Progress
This over 14.5
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 4
batsman
- 6 (17)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 5 (16)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 16 (7)
- M X 1
- W X 2
- 7 (7)
- M X 3
- W X 4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
7 ( 3.4 ) R/R: 1.9
Roston Chase 0(6)
Jason Holder 5(16)
|
27/6 (11.1 over)
Shai Hope 2 (11) SR: S.R (18.18)
b Jasprit Bumrah
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
00:25 (IST)
OUT!
This is proving to be a frequent sight now. Bumrah's nonchalance as he takes wickets with remarkable ease. Pitches it around off and gets the ball to move just the hint away, beating the outside edge and disturbing the off-stump. Hope goes for 2 and Bumrah gets his fourth.
-
23:40 (IST)
OUT!
Ah not again! It's a poor shot from Hetmyer. Should have seen how Bravo was leaving the balls outside off. He can't though. Looks to play a drive on the up at a ball pitched outside off. The ball flies after taking the edge and Rahane pockets it at third slip. Hetmyer goes for 1. Second wicket for Ishant Sharma.
-
23:23 (IST)
OUT!
Now Ishant Sharma gets into the act. He pitches it full and straight, the ball seaming inwards in its flight. Shamarh Brooks gets late in bringing his bat down. He falls lbw and goes for 2. India don't want to take this to the fifth day it seems.
-
23:19 (IST)
OUT!
Bumrah is running through this West Indies lineup. He got the first couple of balls to angle in on the legs. The next couple were outside off and then! He pitches one at good-length, in line with the wicket and the ball nips inwards as Campbell is drawn into playing straight. He misses his shot and the ball rattles his stumps. Campbell goes for 7.
-
23:07 (IST)
OUT!
That was easy! Bumrah gets one to angle away and Brathwaite can't leave it alone. He goes fishing for it and hands an easy catch to Pant, falls for just one. Ideal start for India.
-
22:45 (IST)
OUT!
Vihari falls while playing not selfish but for the team's cause. It's not a good delivery from Holder, straying down the leg side but Vihari looks to pull and gets a glove on it, handing an easy catch to Shai Hope behind the stumps. He falls for 93.
-
22:38 (IST)
OUT!
Rishabh Pant falls for just 7 in his bid to accelerate. Gets down on his knees and looks to play a slog sweep over fine leg. He doesn't get the elevation and Keemo Paul slides in for a good catch. Virat Kohli signals from the dressing room for Vihari to bat on. No declaration from India yet.
-
21:56 (IST)
HUNDRED!
And he gets it! What a Test match for Rahane. 81 in the first innings and now a century in the second innings. He gets to his 10th Test hundred. More importantly, it's his first in two years and he can finally let his sceptics retire to oblivion. His contribution to the No 1 Test team in the world cannot be understated.
-
21:03 (IST)
HUNDRED PARTNERSHIP
Vihari takes a single on the leg side and brings up the 100 run partnership with Rahane just as lunch is called. India at 287-4 and will look to play aggressively after lunch.
-
19:09 (IST)
OUT!
Roston Chase does it again. Takes a wicket out of nowhere. Gives the ball some flight and pitches it at good length.Virat Kohli looks to flick it to the leg side but gets a leading edge and holes out to extra cover where John Campbell pockets it. Lucky break for the Windies here. Kohli departs for 51, India 187-4.
-
16:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
After 13 overs,West Indies 29/6 ( Roston Chase 6 , Jason Holder (C) 1)
DROPPED! Ishant Sharma bowls short and the ball goes to Holder’s midriff, prompting him to play a flick off the hips. It goes straight to Vihari at backward square leg but he spills it. The trap was set. Virat Kohli had stationed himself at mid-off, in constant touch with Ishant Sharma as he walked back to his mark. Too bad they couldn’t ace the final touch. Holder survives.
After 12 overs,West Indies 28/6 ( Roston Chase 6 , Jason Holder (C) 0)
Bumrah troubles Holder at the outset. The ball pitching around off and staying its course. Holder is left in two minds and ultimately draws his bat back in time to save the edge. Holder gets off strike with a leg bye and Chase survives the final ball.
A bowling masterclass on display at Antigua at the moment
And now proving Bumrah can send the right-hander's stumps cartwheeling too.— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 25, 2019
Fast bowling masterclass on show.#WIvIND #INDvWI
OUT!
This is proving to be a frequent sight now. Bumrah's nonchalance as he takes wickets with remarkable ease. Pitches it around off and gets the ball to move just the hint away, beating the outside edge and disturbing the off-stump. Hope goes for 2 and Bumrah gets his fourth.
After 11 overs,West Indies 27/5 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
A vicious in-swinger from Ishant Sharma splits Shai Hope wide open. There’s a loud appeal from the Indian fielder but the umpire is not convinced. Kohli decides against the review and Hope negotiates the remaining two deliveries in the over which goes for a maiden.
After 10 overs,West Indies 26/5 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shai Hope (W) 1)
The Indian bowlers are extracting a lot more swing with the new ball here than the Windies bowlers. That could be attributed to the seam movement and a better technique perhaps. Bumrah bowls fuller and Chase does well to get behind it and not looking to drive.
After 9 overs,West Indies 25/5 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Ishant Sharma tries some variations in his length. Follows up the fuller ball with the bouncer and Chase ducks under. The final ball swings a bit too much, almost all in the air, straying on Chase's pads, going down for four leg byes. Welcome runs for the Windies.
FOUR!
Ishant Sharma gets some swing in the air, gets the ball to come back viciously for the stumps. Chase does well to step across and flick it off his pads for a four down square leg. He gets off the mark in some style.
After 8 overs,West Indies 15/5 ( Roston Chase 0 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Bumrah completes a tidy over. Hope blocks everything that comes his way. West Indies need more of that.
The players are making their way back to the field. Jasprit Bumrah will complete his over and Shai Hope will take strike for the final session of play today.
Turning into a procession this, and an embarrassing one at that. They had just 25 minutes to bat before tea, and in the 45 balls that were delivered, they’ve lost five wickets - and had one catch dropped too.
Some of the shots were needless, but Bumrah has been all over WI and Ishant is inching towards a 10-for.
Ironically enough, the next three batsmen in line - Chase, Hope and Holder - might offer the best shot at West Indies taking this to Monday, although the odds for that would be incredibly slim.
Could someone transport Ben Stokes to Antigua?
After 7.3 overs, West Indies 15/5 ( Roston Chase 0 , )
It's been a heavily one-sided session for India who can't go slow. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are bowling tandem, nightmarish line and lengths from both ends for the West Indies batsmen. TEA is called and India would be itching to get back to the field and get this done with.
OUT!
This is DEJA VU. Very much like the Campbell dismissal. Bumrah pitches it at off and the ball angles inwards, drawing a shot from Bravo who leaves a gap between the bat and pad. The stumps are rattled, again. Bravo goes for 2. Bumrah gets his third.
After 7 overs,West Indies 13/4 ( Darren Bravo 0 , )
Amazing stuff from Ishant Sharma. Strays from his line for just the one delivery which gets the single off the leg bye. Brings Hetmyer on strike who isn't in a mood to stay for long. He gets out off the final delivery of the over.
OUT!
Ah not again! It's a poor shot from Hetmyer. Should have seen how Bravo was leaving the balls outside off. He can't though. Looks to play a drive on the up at a ball pitched outside off. The ball flies after taking the edge and Rahane pockets it at third slip. Hetmyer goes for 1. Second wicket for Ishant Sharma.
After 6 overs,West Indies 11/3 ( Darren Bravo 0 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
DROPPED! Bumrah does it again, the good length ball pitching at middle and straightening thereon. Takes the edge from Hetmyer but Kohli fails to hold on for a one-handed wonder while Rahul too, fails to get it on the rebound. It was a difficult chance though, the ball dipping steadily. It's a maiden over.
After 5 overs,West Indies 11/3 ( Darren Bravo 0 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Ishant Sharma welcomes Bravo with a barrage of short stuff. Bravo gets one on the hips and can't work it for a single. He gets beaten by the second which swings away from him and then, knuckles under the final delivery which takes off after pitching, only to be stopped by Rishabh Pant who does well to get a glove on the ball. Exciting stuff here.
About as disastrous a start as West Indies could have to the mountainous task ahead of them. Jasprit Bumrah knocks down the openers in his first two overs, and Ishant Sharma traps newcomer Brooks. WI were never going to be in with a real shot, but Kraigg Brathwaite and Joel Campbell should be having a hard think about whether they really needed to go for the shots they did.
Twenty percent chance of precipitation on Day 5, but is the game even going to last till then?
OUT!
Now Ishant Sharma gets into the act. He pitches it full and straight, the ball seaming inwards in its flight. Shamarh Brooks gets late in bringing his bat down. He falls lbw and goes for 2. India don't want to take this to the fifth day it seems.
After 4 overs,West Indies 10/2 ( Shamarh Brooks 2 , Darren Bravo 0)
Two of the Windies batsmen won't be having their tea I feel. For others, it will be a pretty solemn affair. This is going from bad to worse for the home side.
OUT!
Bumrah is running through this West Indies lineup. He got the first couple of balls to angle in on the legs. The next couple were outside off and then! He pitches one at good-length, in line with the wicket and the ball nips inwards as Campbell is drawn into playing straight. He misses his shot and the ball rattles his stumps. Campbell goes for 7.
After 3 overs,West Indies 7/1 ( John Campbell 6 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Ishant Sharma bowls the same probing line to Campbell in the corridor. He beats the edge of the bat by a whisker for his third ball of the over. Campbell remains glued to the crease, not much foot work. He defends the remaining deliveries firmly and surely, on the front-foot.
After 2 overs,West Indies 7/1 ( John Campbell 6 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Bumrah gets the wicket of Brathwaite off just his fourth ball. Easy pickings for him. Shamarh Brooks walks in and defends the remaining two deliveries in the over.
OUT!
That was easy! Bumrah gets one to angle away and Brathwaite can't leave it alone. He goes fishing for it and hands an easy catch to Pant, falls for just one. Ideal start for India.
After 1 overs,West Indies 6/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 1 , John Campbell 5)
Ishant gives it all. He had some repair work done near the landing area for his back leg but still falls over as he bowls the third ball. Campbell plays at one tentatively and gets a lucky boundary off the fourth ball before taking a single off the final delivery and retaining strike.
FOUR!
John Campbell plays at one with loose hands, just looking to defend it but the ball takes the edge and pierces the gap between slips and gully for four.
Hanuma Vihari falls just short of a maiden hundred in international cricket. Got to feel for the man, but beginning to become a bigger fan of his with every passing day - as much for his mindset as his batting.
We speak of selflessness, and playing for the cause, as high reflectors of team success, and in his last few outings Vihari has done just that. Opened the batting at the MCG and stayed long enough to make it the longest opening stand for India in AUS/ENG/NZ/SA in nearly a decade. Now had an easy hundred for the taking but didn’t slow down the pace of the team and the need for quick runs.
The players are back on the field after that very short recess. We are still at least 45 minutes before Tea and it will be fun to see India going for that early wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite takes strike against Ishant Sharma.
Virat Kohli is in a joyful mood, pulls off some Dandiya moves to the beats of a drum reverberating through the ground.
And we are off...
After 112.3 overs,India 343/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 1 , )
India declare at 343/7, setting the West Indies a target of 419 to win. The home side will have to play out of their skins to win this one. They do have plenty of time to get there but the target is daunting to say the least. It will be a record run chase, the highest ever for the fourth innings in Test cricket history. Virat Kohli has shown the smarts here, getting the Windies to bat for a bit before Tea.
OUT!
Vihari falls while playing not selfish but for the team's cause. It's not a good delivery from Holder, straying down the leg side but Vihari looks to pull and gets a glove on it, handing an easy catch to Shai Hope behind the stumps. He falls for 93.
FOUR!
Vihari shows how it's done and Pant should be taking notes from the dressing room. He gets down on his knees and moves across for the ball pitching outside off, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket and gets to 93
OUT!
Rishabh Pant falls for just 7 in his bid to accelerate. Gets down on his knees and looks to play a slog sweep over fine leg. He doesn't get the elevation and Keemo Paul slides in for a good catch. Virat Kohli signals from the dressing room for Vihari to bat on. No declaration from India yet.
After 111 overs,India 334/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)
Rishabh Pant looks to play his shots. He gets an overpitched delivery outside off from Holder. He strikes hard at it but fails to get it past the fielder at mid-off. The next ball, Holder jumps him again. Pant looks to play the uppercut but the ball taps him on the handle of his bat. Another lethal bouncer from Holder to Vihari who is not playing safe. Exciting times these.
FOUR!
Jason Holder is bowling some good bouncers here. He jumps Vihari, gets one to go at the batsman's head. Vihari looks to pull blindly but the ball is rising and gets the outside edge off his bat. The ball falls safely even as the fielder from fine leg is running in. He can't hold on and the ball escapes his hands, trundles to the boundary.
After 110 overs,India 329/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 82 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Just a run of the mill over. Shannon Gabriel steaming in but failing to put Vihari in a spot of bother. India’s lead is worth 404 now.
After 109 overs,India 326/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 81 , Rishabh Pant (W) 3)
This is a perfect occasion for Rishabh Pant with India in all likelihood, looking to declare after this session. He gets off the mark with a square cut off a rising delivery straying outside off from Jason Holder.
The next ball, Holder cramps him from room with a slower bouncer going down the middle. Pant plays the uppercut but doesn’t get the leverage. Shai Hope leaps and almost pockets it but the ball bounces off his fingers and falls to safety.
After 108 overs,India 322/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 80 , )
Shannon Gabriel gets one to nip inwards from short of length and Rahane looks to flick to the leg side but gets hit over his pads. West Indies review but alas, it’s umpire’s call. No respite for Gabriel who’s going wicket-less this innings but not for long. Rahane looks to get aggressive now but holes out to cover. West Indies get a break from their misery. India lead by 397 and Rishabh Pant walks in.
OUT!
Gabriel gets his first and it's Rahane. The ball pitches at good length and the ball is rising when Rahane looks to play it on the up but gets an edge, skying it towards cover where Jason Holder is alert. Rahane goes for 102.
After 107 overs,India 320/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 100 , Hanuma Vihari 80)
Ah! The agony of being Kemar Roach. He would have stopped counting the near misses for the batsman off his bowling. How many times has he beaten the batsmen already today? How many times has he beaten Vihari today? That will throw up some interesting stats. Till then, Roach is keeping to his haunches asking the almighty what more he needs to do to get a wicket today.
After 106 overs,India 320/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 100 , Hanuma Vihari 80)
The fielders are trundling from the infield to the outfield. The field placement isn’t inspiring from the West Indies. There is just the one slip in place for Shannon Gabriel as he bangs it short and lets the ball stray down the leg side. Easy singles for Vihari and Rahane who can flick off their hips all day long.
Ajinkya Rahane fights off the critics in style
Well played @ajinkyarahane88, Test century was long overdue.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2019
SIX!
A gorgeous uppercut from Vihari. It's a dolly from Shannon Gabriel. The intention is there to bowl a bouncer but the line stray a bit too outside off and Vihari has plenty of room to get a touch on the ball and guide it over third man for six. He gets to 79.
Stop press: The drought has ended for Ajinkya Rahane!
The Indian vice-captain, without a Test century since Aug 2017, finally crosses three figures. He’ll feel a massive weight lifting off his shoulders, will Rahane, but how fitting that a marquee Test for him comes, yet again, with Rahane standing head-and-shoulders above the rest of the batting in the game. Think the twin tons on the Kotla minefield against South Africa, or the hundred at Lord’s batting along with the tail a year before that. Great news for Indian Test cricket.
Now for Vihari to match his partner.
After 105 overs,India 311/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 100 , Hanuma Vihari 71)
India will look to get their foot firmly on the pedal now. The signal should be on its way from the dressing room. We might see a recalibration of the approach from India post the first drinks break.
HUNDRED!
And he gets it! What a Test match for Rahane. 81 in the first innings and now a century in the second innings. He gets to his 10th Test hundred. More importantly, it's his first in two years and he can finally let his sceptics retire to oblivion. His contribution to the No 1 Test team in the world cannot be understated.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Antigua Latest Updates: DROPPED! Ishant Sharma bowls short and the ball goes to Holder’s midriff, prompting him to play a flick off the hips. It goes straight to Vihari at backward square leg but he spills it. The trap was set. Virat Kohli had stationed himself at mid-off, in constant touch with Ishant Sharma as he walked back to his mark. Too bad they couldn’t ace the final touch. Holder survives.
1st Test, Day 3 report: India strengthened their grip on the first test against West Indies with an unbeaten fourth-wicket century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the third day in Antigua on Saturday.
Kohli (51) and Rahane (53) brought up half-centuries as India advanced to 185-3 in their second innings at the close in North Sound, an overall lead of 260 runs over the hosts.
On a day of old fashioned test cricket, the pair painstakingly compiled their runs primarily in singles and twos, combining for just five boundaries.
Rahane enjoyed a touch of luck just before stumps when he was given not out after being rapped on the pad by pace bowler Kemar Roach.
West Indies captain Jason Holder declined to review, which proved to be a mistake as replays showed the ball would have struck middle stump.
Yet India had also made a similar mistake, having decided not to review when opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was adjudged lbw to off-spinner Roston Chase, even though the ball would have missed leg stump.
West Indies resumed in the morning on 189-8 and added 33 runs to their overnight score, with Holder making 39 before being caught behind off Mohammed Shami.
Number 10 Miguel Cummins offered dogged resistance, facing 45 balls before being bowled without scoring by Ravindra Jadeja as India wrapped up the innings.
Cummins spent 95 minutes at the crease in the second-longest Test innings by anyone out for a duck.
Ishant Sharma conceded just one run in four overs but could not add to his five-wicket haul from Friday, finishing with 5-43.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
