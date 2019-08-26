Well, that didn’t last long. Abysmal finish to an ordinary game for WI - that it took their No 10 and 11 scoring half the team’s runs to get them to 100 says everything.

Lots of records - WI registering their lowest Test score against India, India winning a Test outside Asia by more than 300 runs for the first time, Virat Kohli becoming the Indian captain with the most wins in away Tests.

West Indies weren’t expected to be the biggest threat India would face, but they did have India struggling at 25/3 inside 40 minutes on the opening day - but that was about all that went well for them in this game.

A flying start to India as they begin their journey in the World Test Championship, but the biggest positive of the game has to be Ajinkya Rahane - back among the runs, with two innings as crucial as they were delightful to watch.