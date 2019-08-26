-
liveNZ382/5 (110.0 ovr) R/R : 3.47SL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R : 2.71Stumps
-
liveWI100/10 (26.5 ovr) R/R : 3.77IND343/7 (112.3 ovr) R/R : 3.05Match Ended
-
liveBER5/0 (1.0 ovr) R/R : 5.00CAY114/10 (19.2 ovr) R/R : 5.94Play in Progress
-
liveIR93/2 (22.0 ovr) R/R : 4.23IB255/10 (83.2 ovr) R/R : 3.06Stumps
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWBT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingHTBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 27th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsHT151/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.55MW154/1 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 9.62Mysuru Warriors beat Hubli Tigers by 9 wickets
-
resultsSL175/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.75BP180/1 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 12.50Belagavi Panthers beat Shivamogga Lions by 9 wickets
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsCAN173/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.65USA158/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.90Canada beat USA by 15 runs
-
resultsBER116/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.95CAN120/2 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.16Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
-
resultsCAY66/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.30USA70/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 7.45USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
-
resultsAUS179/10 (52.1 ovr) R/R: 3.44ENG67/10 (27.5 ovr) R/R: 2.44AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R: 3.27ENG362/9 (125.4 ovr) R/R: 2.89England beat Australia by 1 wicket
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 at Antigua: Windies bowled out for 100, crumble to 318-run loss
Date: Monday, 26 August, 2019 02:06 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
This over 26.5
- 0
- 0
- 6
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 19 (22)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 31 (9.5)
- M X 1
- W X 3
- 7 (8)
- M X 4
- W X 5
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
50 ( 6.5 ) R/R: 7.31
Miguel Cummins 19(22)
Kemar Roach 31(19)
|
100/10 (26.5 over)
Kemar Roach 38 (31) SR: S.R (122.58)
c Rishabh Pant b Ishant Sharma
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019 1st Test Match Result India beat West Indies by 318 runs
Highlights
-
02:02 (IST)
Ajinkya Rahane wins the Player of the Match award for his knocks of 81 and 102!
Rahane: Feels really special, getting this hundred after 29 or 30 innings. We really needed a partnership going, and the partnership between me and Rahul was really crucial. Before this I played county games, and I thought that really helped me. I would like to dedicate this hundred to all those who backed me in those one or two years. First day of the game, the wicket was really damp, and West Indies bowled really well. We knew if we stayed there, runs would come automatically. Same in the second innings. We needed one good partnership. Plan was to just bat, bat and bat.
-
00:42 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah's showing amazing consistency at rattling the off-stump, this time hitting the base of the stump with a sharp yorker that nips away from the batsman in the last second. Holder was also beaten for pace here, and little answer to that peach of a delivery. And that completes Bumrah's five-for, his figures currently reading 7.2-2-7-5! WI 37/7
Holder b Bumrah 8(19)
-
00:25 (IST)
OUT!
This is proving to be a frequent sight now. Bumrah's nonchalance as he takes wickets with remarkable ease. Pitches it around off and gets the ball to move just the hint away, beating the outside edge and disturbing the off-stump. Hope goes for 2 and Bumrah gets his fourth.
-
23:40 (IST)
OUT!
Ah not again! It's a poor shot from Hetmyer. Should have seen how Bravo was leaving the balls outside off. He can't though. Looks to play a drive on the up at a ball pitched outside off. The ball flies after taking the edge and Rahane pockets it at third slip. Hetmyer goes for 1. Second wicket for Ishant Sharma.
-
23:23 (IST)
OUT!
Now Ishant Sharma gets into the act. He pitches it full and straight, the ball seaming inwards in its flight. Shamarh Brooks gets late in bringing his bat down. He falls lbw and goes for 2. India don't want to take this to the fifth day it seems.
-
23:19 (IST)
OUT!
Bumrah is running through this West Indies lineup. He got the first couple of balls to angle in on the legs. The next couple were outside off and then! He pitches one at good-length, in line with the wicket and the ball nips inwards as Campbell is drawn into playing straight. He misses his shot and the ball rattles his stumps. Campbell goes for 7.
-
23:07 (IST)
OUT!
That was easy! Bumrah gets one to angle away and Brathwaite can't leave it alone. He goes fishing for it and hands an easy catch to Pant, falls for just one. Ideal start for India.
-
22:45 (IST)
OUT!
Vihari falls while playing not selfish but for the team's cause. It's not a good delivery from Holder, straying down the leg side but Vihari looks to pull and gets a glove on it, handing an easy catch to Shai Hope behind the stumps. He falls for 93.
-
22:38 (IST)
OUT!
Rishabh Pant falls for just 7 in his bid to accelerate. Gets down on his knees and looks to play a slog sweep over fine leg. He doesn't get the elevation and Keemo Paul slides in for a good catch. Virat Kohli signals from the dressing room for Vihari to bat on. No declaration from India yet.
-
21:56 (IST)
HUNDRED!
And he gets it! What a Test match for Rahane. 81 in the first innings and now a century in the second innings. He gets to his 10th Test hundred. More importantly, it's his first in two years and he can finally let his sceptics retire to oblivion. His contribution to the No 1 Test team in the world cannot be understated.
-
21:03 (IST)
HUNDRED PARTNERSHIP
Vihari takes a single on the leg side and brings up the 100 run partnership with Rahane just as lunch is called. India at 287-4 and will look to play aggressively after lunch.
-
19:09 (IST)
OUT!
Roston Chase does it again. Takes a wicket out of nowhere. Gives the ball some flight and pitches it at good length.Virat Kohli looks to flick it to the leg side but gets a leading edge and holes out to extra cover where John Campbell pockets it. Lucky break for the Windies here. Kohli departs for 51, India 187-4.
-
16:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
Virat Kohli: This ground has been good for us. Compared to the last game that we played here back in 2016, it was more of a grind. Ajinkya Rahane deserves his award, he's been so good for us and KL Rahul too, was solid at the top. As a Test side, we think in terms of temperament, we are doing good and playing patient. From now on, it's all about managing workloads, especially for the seamers. Bumrah needs to be monitored for his fitness and Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini who bowl quick are also waiting in the wings so it's a good unit with plenty of bench-strength.
Ajinkya Rahane wins the Player of the Match award for his knocks of 81 and 102!
Rahane: Feels really special, getting this hundred after 29 or 30 innings. We really needed a partnership going, and the partnership between me and Rahul was really crucial. Before this I played county games, and I thought that really helped me. I would like to dedicate this hundred to all those who backed me in those one or two years. First day of the game, the wicket was really damp, and West Indies bowled really well. We knew if we stayed there, runs would come automatically. Same in the second innings. We needed one good partnership. Plan was to just bat, bat and bat.
Jason Holder: It was a good wicket throughout the four days and we should have consolidated on our first innings effort. There are a lot of questions that we need to ask ourselves, our batters need to come to the party and lay a good foundation for us. It can't be just the bowlers running in all day and saving the match for us.
Well, that didn’t last long. Abysmal finish to an ordinary game for WI - that it took their No 10 and 11 scoring half the team’s runs to get them to 100 says everything.
Lots of records - WI registering their lowest Test score against India, India winning a Test outside Asia by more than 300 runs for the first time, Virat Kohli becoming the Indian captain with the most wins in away Tests.
West Indies weren’t expected to be the biggest threat India would face, but they did have India struggling at 25/3 inside 40 minutes on the opening day - but that was about all that went well for them in this game.
A flying start to India as they begin their journey in the World Test Championship, but the biggest positive of the game has to be Ajinkya Rahane - back among the runs, with two innings as crucial as they were delightful to watch.
"Feels quite good. We exerted pressure right from the start. Ishant was getting good inswing from one end, and I was getting outswing from the other. Lot of practice goes into it. I wasn't very confident of the outswinger, but gained confidence after the England tour. Always trying to evolve and bring new things. All of us have a good camaraderie, and keep pushing each other," says Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning spell of 5/7.
Lowest totals for West Indies v India in Tests:
100, North Sound, 2019*
103, Kingston, 2006
108, Gros Islet, 2016
127, Delhi, 1987
127, Hyderabad, 2018
Most Test wins for Indian captains:
27 - MS Dhoni
27 - VIRAT KOHLI*
21 - Sourav Ganguly
14 - Mohammad Azharuddin
Most Test away wins for Indian captains:
12 - VIRAT KOHLI*
11 - Sourav Ganguly
6 - MS Dhoni
After 27 overs,West Indies 100/10 ( Miguel Cummins 19 , )
West Indies are all out and it's an emphatic victory by 318 runs for India in their World Test Championship opener.
OUT!
The short ball does the trick. Kemar Roach slashes hard and gathers a heavy edge, skying the ball where Pant covers some yards to take a catch. Roach top-scores for his team with 38
FIFTY
Kemar Roach is saving some face for his team and drawing a few cheers now. He slogs a full-length delivery down long-on for six and brings up the fifty run stand with Miguel Cummins. The highest partnership for the Windies this innings is for the 11th wicket. What a day!
After 26 overs,West Indies 94/9 ( Kemar Roach 32 , Miguel Cummins 19)
Shami bangs it just short of a length and Cummins misreads the length. He ducks under but the ball hits him on his helmet. He dismisses the doctors and goes on the charge thereon, a flurry of hits to close out the over with 12 runs being gathered. West Indies are nearing the 100 run mark.
SIX!
A blow on the helmet and Cummins is a changed man. Needed more of those for the entire top and middle order of the West Indies. Slammed short ball for four down long-on followed by a hoist off a full-pitched delivery for six.
After 25 overs,West Indies 82/9 ( Kemar Roach 32 , Miguel Cummins 7)
Kohli persists with Jadeja for reasons which no one would be interested in debating upon. There isn't much strategy left to debate now. It's all a matter of time.
FOUR!
Miguel Cummins finally goes for the long hoik. The balls grabs the edge off the toe of his bat and skittles past the keeper's legs for four. Jadeja continues to go for runs.
After 24 overs,West Indies 74/9 ( Kemar Roach 31 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Shami bowls to Cummins, into the body. Cummins keeps it down somehow and isn’t going for his shots. Don’t know what he’s batting for though. Maybe to wait out the scolding they’ll likely receive from their coach.
After 23 overs,West Indies 74/9 ( Kemar Roach 31 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jadeja is going for some runs here. A rare failure with the ball for him. He has now conceded 24 runs off his 3 overs this innings. Who would have thought? However, India won't care about that stat. They are on the cusp of their first win in the World Test Championships.
SIX!
Roach is enjoying himself with the long handle. Strikes a couple of lusty blows down the wicket for a brace of sixes. Jadeja is going for runs here. Roach seems to have caught the Ben Stokes bug during the TEA interval.
After 22 overs,West Indies 56/9 ( Kemar Roach 13 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Shami steams in to Cummins and the Windies end is inevitable. What these last two batsmen can do is entertain this sparse Antiguan crowd in attendance who would be dejected with the abject lack of a fight shown by the home team. Shami beats the outside edge and Cummins survives.
After 21 overs,West Indies 56/9 ( Kemar Roach 13 , Miguel Cummins 0)
A short of a length delivery. Roach gets across and hops on one leg as he looks to play it off his hips. Misses the ball and it hits it on his pads. An India appeal sees the umpire give in but Roach reviews and saves himself. There’s some action left here and Roach isn’t in a hurry to return to the hotel.
After 20 overs,West Indies 50/9 ( Kemar Roach 7 , )
India are on the verge of finishing off this match emphatically. The seam bowlers have impressed and we'll see if Ishant Sharma can get his third wicket this innings.
OUT!
Don't know what he was trying to do there. Gabriel looking to punch hard off the back foot but the ball goes past in a jiffy and grabs his outside edge. Shami gets his second wicket and there's just one wicket left to play with for the Windies.
OUT!
There was an air of sarcasm as the crowd cheered their team reaching the 50 run mark and Mohammed Shami complements that with a peach of a delivery. He takes a leaf out of Bumrah's book, getting it to pitch around off and then going away, beating the outside edge but smashing into the stumps. The top scorer for the Windies in the first innings, Roston Chase does it again. Top scores with 12 in the second but it won't be enough by a long haul.
After 19 overs,West Indies 49/7 ( Roston Chase 12 , Kemar Roach 6)
Jadeja is pulled out of the attack, Ishant Sharma replaces him for his second burst. The in-swingers keep coming effortlessly for him. Chase blocks them well and finds the one that is staying its course to put his bat out and dab the ball for a single down cover. Roach does well to dig under a surprise yorker from Sharma and takes a single off the final ball to retain the strike.
After 18 overs,West Indies 46/7 ( Roston Chase 11 , Kemar Roach 4)
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack and we get a peek in at his beautiful wrist position. He pitches at good length and the ball, as usual, skids along, hurrying the batsman in bringing their bat down but narrowly missing the edge off Chase’s bat. It’s a maiden for Shami.
After 17 overs,West Indies 46/7 ( Roston Chase 11 , Kemar Roach 4)
Jadeja runs through his routine without batting an eyelid, hitting the right areas, straying a bit and gets hit for four by Kemar Roach who plays Mohammed Shami's role in this Windies batting order. A somewhat expensive over from Jadeja as he goes for nine off his second over.
FOUR!
Roach doesn't see much merit in holding back, now that the captain is back in the hut. He lofts a fullish delivery for a hoist over long-off against Jadeja's spin.
What an absolutely ripping spell of fast bowling this has been from India’s best find of this decade. Returning to the fold after a break, and we’re seeing the magic of some time-off.
Eight unchanged overs either side of the tea break, and he has been at his unplayable best. WI might not have done themselves a lot of favours, but not many teams around world cricket right now would fare much better in the face of such fiery, well-directed pace bowling.
Earning an extra day’s rest for his teammates on his own return from a much-needed breather.
After 16 overs,West Indies 37/7 ( Roston Chase 6 , Kemar Roach 0)
Kohli persists with Bumrah, who already has four wickets in his kitty today, from the other end. Bumrah then makes it five, rattling Holder's off stump with a searing yorker. Appeals for lbw against three balls later, and Kohli goes upstairs after it's turned down by umpire Kettleborough. Hawk-Eye shows the ball to be missing leg, resulting in the Indians losing one of their reviews, which will only get reset 64 overs later, if West Indies are able to survive that long.
BOWLED EM! Bumrah's showing amazing consistency at rattling the off-stump, this time hitting the base of the stump with a sharp yorker that nips away from the batsman in the last second. Holder was also beaten for pace here, and little answer to that peach of a delivery. And that completes Bumrah's five-for, his figures currently reading 7.2-2-7-5! WI 37/7
Holder b Bumrah 8(19)
After 14 overs,West Indies 30/6 ( Roston Chase 6 , Jason Holder (C) 1)
A run of the mill over here. Bumrah acing his line and length. Roston Chase doing well to get behind the ball and play defensively, even as the bat spins in his hands. Just the one run off a leg bye.
After 13 overs,West Indies 29/6 ( Roston Chase 6 , Jason Holder (C) 1)
DROPPED! Ishant Sharma bowls short and the ball goes to Holder’s midriff, prompting him to play a flick off the hips. It goes straight to Vihari at backward square leg but he spills it. The trap was set. Virat Kohli had stationed himself at mid-off, in constant touch with Ishant Sharma as he walked back to his mark. Too bad they couldn’t ace the final touch. Holder survives.
After 12 overs,West Indies 28/6 ( Roston Chase 6 , Jason Holder (C) 0)
Bumrah troubles Holder at the outset. The ball pitching around off and staying its course. Holder is left in two minds and ultimately draws his bat back in time to save the edge. Holder gets off strike with a leg bye and Chase survives the final ball.
A bowling masterclass on display at Antigua at the moment
And now proving Bumrah can send the right-hander's stumps cartwheeling too.— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 25, 2019
Fast bowling masterclass on show.#WIvIND #INDvWI
OUT!
This is proving to be a frequent sight now. Bumrah's nonchalance as he takes wickets with remarkable ease. Pitches it around off and gets the ball to move just the hint away, beating the outside edge and disturbing the off-stump. Hope goes for 2 and Bumrah gets his fourth.
After 11 overs,West Indies 27/5 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shai Hope (W) 2)
A vicious in-swinger from Ishant Sharma splits Shai Hope wide open. There’s a loud appeal from the Indian fielder but the umpire is not convinced. Kohli decides against the review and Hope negotiates the remaining two deliveries in the over which goes for a maiden.
After 10 overs,West Indies 26/5 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shai Hope (W) 1)
The Indian bowlers are extracting a lot more swing with the new ball here than the Windies bowlers. That could be attributed to the seam movement and a better technique perhaps. Bumrah bowls fuller and Chase does well to get behind it and not looking to drive.
After 9 overs,West Indies 25/5 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Ishant Sharma tries some variations in his length. Follows up the fuller ball with the bouncer and Chase ducks under. The final ball swings a bit too much, almost all in the air, straying on Chase's pads, going down for four leg byes. Welcome runs for the Windies.
FOUR!
Ishant Sharma gets some swing in the air, gets the ball to come back viciously for the stumps. Chase does well to step across and flick it off his pads for a four down square leg. He gets off the mark in some style.
After 8 overs,West Indies 15/5 ( Roston Chase 0 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Bumrah completes a tidy over. Hope blocks everything that comes his way. West Indies need more of that.
The players are making their way back to the field. Jasprit Bumrah will complete his over and Shai Hope will take strike for the final session of play today.
Turning into a procession this, and an embarrassing one at that. They had just 25 minutes to bat before tea, and in the 45 balls that were delivered, they’ve lost five wickets - and had one catch dropped too.
Some of the shots were needless, but Bumrah has been all over WI and Ishant is inching towards a 10-for.
Ironically enough, the next three batsmen in line - Chase, Hope and Holder - might offer the best shot at West Indies taking this to Monday, although the odds for that would be incredibly slim.
Could someone transport Ben Stokes to Antigua?
After 7.3 overs, West Indies 15/5 ( Roston Chase 0 , )
It's been a heavily one-sided session for India who can't go slow. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are bowling tandem, nightmarish line and lengths from both ends for the West Indies batsmen. TEA is called and India would be itching to get back to the field and get this done with.
OUT!
This is DEJA VU. Very much like the Campbell dismissal. Bumrah pitches it at off and the ball angles inwards, drawing a shot from Bravo who leaves a gap between the bat and pad. The stumps are rattled, again. Bravo goes for 2. Bumrah gets his third.
After 7 overs,West Indies 13/4 ( Darren Bravo 0 , )
Amazing stuff from Ishant Sharma. Strays from his line for just the one delivery which gets the single off the leg bye. Brings Hetmyer on strike who isn't in a mood to stay for long. He gets out off the final delivery of the over.
OUT!
Ah not again! It's a poor shot from Hetmyer. Should have seen how Bravo was leaving the balls outside off. He can't though. Looks to play a drive on the up at a ball pitched outside off. The ball flies after taking the edge and Rahane pockets it at third slip. Hetmyer goes for 1. Second wicket for Ishant Sharma.
After 6 overs,West Indies 11/3 ( Darren Bravo 0 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
DROPPED! Bumrah does it again, the good length ball pitching at middle and straightening thereon. Takes the edge from Hetmyer but Kohli fails to hold on for a one-handed wonder while Rahul too, fails to get it on the rebound. It was a difficult chance though, the ball dipping steadily. It's a maiden over.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Antigua Latest Updates:
Kohli (51) and Rahane (53) brought up half-centuries as India advanced to 185-3 in their second innings at the close in North Sound, an overall lead of 260 runs over the hosts.
On a day of old fashioned test cricket, the pair painstakingly compiled their runs primarily in singles and twos, combining for just five boundaries.
Rahane enjoyed a touch of luck just before stumps when he was given not out after being rapped on the pad by pace bowler Kemar Roach.
West Indies captain Jason Holder declined to review, which proved to be a mistake as replays showed the ball would have struck middle stump.
Yet India had also made a similar mistake, having decided not to review when opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was adjudged lbw to off-spinner Roston Chase, even though the ball would have missed leg stump.
West Indies resumed in the morning on 189-8 and added 33 runs to their overnight score, with Holder making 39 before being caught behind off Mohammed Shami.
Number 10 Miguel Cummins offered dogged resistance, facing 45 balls before being bowled without scoring by Ravindra Jadeja as India wrapped up the innings.
Cummins spent 95 minutes at the crease in the second-longest Test innings by anyone out for a duck.
Ishant Sharma conceded just one run in four overs but could not add to his five-wicket haul from Friday, finishing with 5-43.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: