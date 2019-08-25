-
liveNZ382/5 (110.0 ovr) R/R : 3.47SL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R : 2.71Stumps
-
liveENG303/9 (118.4 ovr) R/R : 2.56AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R : 3.27Play In Progress
-
liveIND236/4 (86.1 ovr) R/R : 2.74WI222/10 (74.2 ovr) R/R : 2.99Play In Progress
-
liveCAN0/0 (0.0 ovr) R/R : 0.00USAYet to Bat
-
liveIR93/2 (22.0 ovr) R/R : 4.23IB255/10 (83.2 ovr) R/R : 3.06Stumps
-
liveHT86/4 (13.1 ovr) R/R : 6.56MWYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWBT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingHTBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 27th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsSL175/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.75BP180/1 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 12.50Belagavi Panthers beat Shivamogga Lions by 9 wickets
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsBER116/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.95CAN120/2 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.16Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
-
resultsCAY66/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.30USA70/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 7.45USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
-
resultsBOT85/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25NAM86/2 (11.1 ovr) R/R: 7.75Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 at Antigua: Rahane, Vihari rebuild after Kohli's exit
Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2019 20:02 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Drinks
This over 86.0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 2
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 69 (185)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 27 (37)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 20 (15)
- M X 6
- W X 1
- 49 (13)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
49 ( 12.2 ) R/R: 3.97
Hanuma Vihari 27(37)
Ajinkya Rahane 14(37)
|
187/4 (73.4 over)
Virat Kohli 51 (113) SR: S.R (45.13)
c John Campbell b Roston Chase
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
19:09 (IST)
OUT!
Roston Chase does it again. Takes a wicket out of nowhere. Gives the ball some flight and pitches it at good length.Virat Kohli looks to flick it to the leg side but gets a leading edge and holes out to extra cover where John Campbell pockets it. Lucky break for the Windies here. Kohli departs for 51, India 187-4.
-
16:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
After 86 overs,India 236/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 69 , Hanuma Vihari 27)
Vihari defends off the back-foot and both batsmen cross for a run as the fielder from cover runs in. Shannon Gabriel is clutching at his knees after his routine. The follow-through has shortened. There’s something paining the bowler and it feels like he’s bothered by his toes. Gabriel barely manages to complete the over and there are some DRINKS waiting for him as the short break ensues.
Really impressed by Hanuma Vihari’s start. Played his shots from the time he came in — and none of them risky, mostly proper cricket shots. ‘Intent’ is such a buzzword in Indian cricket under its present Kohli-Shastri regime, the captain and coach would be pleased at the moment.
After 85 overs,India 232/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 66 , Hanuma Vihari 26)
Kemar Roach has been pretty consistent with bowling good-length and getting his deliveries to move both inwards or keep straight after pitching. Keeps the batsman guessing, beats Vihari on three occasions this over with his leg-cutters. This is quality seam bowling from Roach
After 84 overs,India 232/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 66 , Hanuma Vihari 26)
Shannon Gabriel is keeping his deliveries full for Vihari and gets some movement inwards which might suggest that he’s got a plan on his mind. Bowls a short ball to Rahane, and the Indian vice-captain is quick to get on the back foot and work it towards long leg off his hips. The singles keep coming. There’s plenty of space in the in-field. Rahane at 66.
FOUR!
Shannon Gabriel was going for a yorker but Vihari gets a lower full toss instead. He remains unfazed, plays a drive down long-on for four.
After 83 overs,India 223/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 62 , Hanuma Vihari 21)
Kemar Roach strays from his length once and it goes down fine leg for four byes. Otherwise, it’s a tight over. Rahane defends well with a sure-footed front foot defence shot.
After 82 overs,India 217/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 60 , Hanuma Vihari 21)
Pace from both ends. Shannon Gabriel overpitches his first ball outside off. Vihari plays a good-looking square drive for a couple. The next ball though, jags back in from a good length and Vihari is beaten. That’s the way things ought to be done by the home side. Their seamers have looked good. Although, the weather may have a role to play in them getting shorter spells. It’s humid here in North Sound and we saw Kemar Roach and Miguel Cummins cramping and going off the field for a bit yesterday.
FOUR!
Vihari drives a good length delivery from Shannon Gabriel down the ground for four. He moves to 21 off just 26 balls.
After 81 overs,India 211/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 60 , Hanuma Vihari 15)
West Indies get the new ball and Kemar Roach is the first to get a crack at it and rightly so. First up, he rushes Rahane with one that skids, the Indian vice-captain getting an inside edge onto his thigh. The third ball of the over, Roach gets more bounce than expected and Rahane adjusts in time, taking his hand of the handle. Roach finishes the over with a probing line and length outside off which Rahane leaves alone.
After 80 overs,India 211/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 60 , Hanuma Vihari 15)
It’s a plainly defensive approach from the home side here. The field isn’t complementing Chase’s bowling and Vihari is off to a brisk start, having scored 15 off the 20 balls he has faced.
After 79 overs,India 208/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 58 , Hanuma Vihari 14)
John Campbell comes into the attack to bowl his off-cutters. No trouble whatsoever for the Indian batsmen. Both Rahane and Vihari rotate the strike with ease. The last delivery goes for four byes as Vihari attempts a paddle sweep. He needs to be careful here.
After 78 overs,India 200/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 57 , Hanuma Vihari 11)
Vihari gets a couple of the first ball, then cuts the next one past point for three runs. Rahane blocks the rest by advancing to the pitch of the delivery. India reach the 200 run mark.
After 77 overs,India 195/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 57 , Hanuma Vihari 6)
Rahane looks good. Full-length deliveries and he plays at them with a full face of the bat. Drives the final delivery of the over where it finds the mid-on fielder.
After 76 overs,India 195/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 57 , Hanuma Vihari 6)
Chase continues bowling length and it doesn’t bother Rahane. The singles are coming easily at the moment. But with Chase, a wicket seems just around the corner.
After 75 overs,India 192/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 56 , Hanuma Vihari 4)
Vihari gets off the mark with ease on his first ball. Flicks a delivery straying on his pads for a couple off Cummins’ bowling. He’ll have a lot of time today to get his eye in and better that first innings score.
How uncharacteristic from Virat Kohli, when was the last time you saw something like that from him? The first ball he faced in the morning, and he made a silly error. Even the best can be human then!
Interesting to see how this alters whatever the game plan for the day was from an Indian perspective. One would imagine the original thought would have been for the two half-centurions to get in for the day and then get a move on. Onus, like the first innings, on Rahane now.
After 74 overs,India 188/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 55 , Hanuma Vihari 1)
Spin from the other end, Roston Chase into the attack. He hasn’t looked particularly threatening but did take a couple of wickets yesterday owing to some questionable shot selection from the Indian openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. His first over today and he does it again. There’s something about it him which Jason Holder sees and perhaps not us who are always pining for the Windies to get Kemar Roach into the attack.
OUT!
Roston Chase does it again. Takes a wicket out of nowhere. Gives the ball some flight and pitches it at good length.Virat Kohli looks to flick it to the leg side but gets a leading edge and holes out to extra cover where John Campbell pockets it. Lucky break for the Windies here. Kohli departs for 51, India 187-4.
After 73 overs,India 186/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 54)
Cummins bowls to the body of Rahane. A tight line but there isn’t much seam on offer and the speed is sluggish to say the least, just touching 80 mph. Rahane blocks with the good length deliveries with ease and takes a single off the last ball to retain the strike.
The players are making their way to the ground. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to resume India's innings at 185/3. Quite a sight. The Indian captain and his deputy guiding their team to a commanding lead, as they've done so often. Let's see what they have in store for us. Miguel Cummins with the ball. And we are off...
Some news on Steve Smith, who hasn't taken the field since the first innings of the Lord's Test after failing a concussion test. The Aussie batting star is set to play Australia's tour match against Derbyshire ahead of the fourth Test at Manchester. Read more here.
We are looking at a full day's play with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane having warmed up with fifties yesterday.The writing is on the wall - it's a tough position for the West Indies here. They need some wickets at the outset and keep the Indian lead within reach. Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach will be key for the hosts. Lots to look forward to.
While we wait for the day's cricketing action to commence in Antigua, you can switch tabs and follow the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Leeds. While the hosts are still fighting back to keep themselves alive, Aussies are just six wickets away from regaining the urn.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder expressed concerns on his team's top-order failure, and said that the overall batting lineup must improve. The hosts were bundled out for 222 in their first innings.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's shot selection in the second innings on Saturday has proved that the duo has a lot to learn and a long way to go to become India's established Test openers. Read more on that here.
India opening batsman KL Rahul has said that patience is key in order to prolong his stint at the crease. Read more on what he said after he got dismissed for 38 runs on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Antigua Latest Updates:
1st Test, Day 3 report: India strengthened their grip on the first test against West Indies with an unbeaten fourth-wicket century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the third day in Antigua on Saturday.
Kohli (51) and Rahane (53) brought up half-centuries as India advanced to 185-3 in their second innings at the close in North Sound, an overall lead of 260 runs over the hosts.
On a day of old fashioned test cricket, the pair painstakingly compiled their runs primarily in singles and twos, combining for just five boundaries.
Rahane enjoyed a touch of luck just before stumps when he was given not out after being rapped on the pad by pace bowler Kemar Roach.
West Indies captain Jason Holder declined to review, which proved to be a mistake as replays showed the ball would have struck middle stump.
Yet India had also made a similar mistake, having decided not to review when opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was adjudged lbw to off-spinner Roston Chase, even though the ball would have missed leg stump.
West Indies resumed in the morning on 189-8 and added 33 runs to their overnight score, with Holder making 39 before being caught behind off Mohammed Shami.
Number 10 Miguel Cummins offered dogged resistance, facing 45 balls before being bowled without scoring by Ravindra Jadeja as India wrapped up the innings.
Cummins spent 95 minutes at the crease in the second-longest Test innings by anyone out for a duck.
Ishant Sharma conceded just one run in four overs but could not add to his five-wicket haul from Friday, finishing with 5-43.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: