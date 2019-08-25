-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 at Antigua: Brathwaite, Campbell begin Windies' chase of steep target
Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2019 23:03 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Play In Progress
This over 1.2
- 0
batsman
- 1 (3)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 5 (5)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 6 (1)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 0 (0.2)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
6 ( 1.1 ) R/R: 5.14
Kraigg Brathwaite 1(3)
John Campbell 5(4)
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
22:45 (IST)
OUT!
Vihari falls while playing not selfish but for the team's cause. It's not a good delivery from Holder, straying down the leg side but Vihari looks to pull and gets a glove on it, handing an easy catch to Shai Hope behind the stumps. He falls for 93.
-
22:38 (IST)
OUT!
Rishabh Pant falls for just 7 in his bid to accelerate. Gets down on his knees and looks to play a slog sweep over fine leg. He doesn't get the elevation and Keemo Paul slides in for a good catch. Virat Kohli signals from the dressing room for Vihari to bat on. No declaration from India yet.
-
21:56 (IST)
HUNDRED!
And he gets it! What a Test match for Rahane. 81 in the first innings and now a century in the second innings. He gets to his 10th Test hundred. More importantly, it's his first in two years and he can finally let his sceptics retire to oblivion. His contribution to the No 1 Test team in the world cannot be understated.
-
21:03 (IST)
HUNDRED PARTNERSHIP
Vihari takes a single on the leg side and brings up the 100 run partnership with Rahane just as lunch is called. India at 287-4 and will look to play aggressively after lunch.
-
19:09 (IST)
OUT!
Roston Chase does it again. Takes a wicket out of nowhere. Gives the ball some flight and pitches it at good length.Virat Kohli looks to flick it to the leg side but gets a leading edge and holes out to extra cover where John Campbell pockets it. Lucky break for the Windies here. Kohli departs for 51, India 187-4.
-
16:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the fourth day of the first Test between West Indies and India.
The tourists find themselves in a commanding position at the start of the penultimate day of the Test, sitting on a hefty lead of 260 runs with middle order mainstay Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane both still batting. The captain-vice-captain duo have notched their individual fifties and will look to solidify their position of strength.
The hosts require quick wickets to comeback in the match before it is too late. Kemar Roach has looked the best of the lot and the Windies will be hoping that he could provide few early wickets in the morning session.
Stay tuned as we build towards the start of play
After 1 overs,West Indies 6/0 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 1 , John Campbell 5)
Ishant gives it all. He had some repair work done near the landing area for his back leg but still falls over as he bowls the third ball. Campbell plays at one tentatively and gets a lucky boundary off the fourth ball before taking a single off the final delivery and retaining strike.
FOUR!
John Campbell plays at one with loose hands, just looking to defend it but the ball takes the edge and pierces the gap between slips and gully for four.
Hanuma Vihari falls just short of a maiden hundred in international cricket. Got to feel for the man, but beginning to become a bigger fan of his with every passing day - as much for his mindset as his batting.
We speak of selflessness, and playing for the cause, as high reflectors of team success, and in his last few outings Vihari has done just that. Opened the batting at the MCG and stayed long enough to make it the longest opening stand for India in AUS/ENG/NZ/SA in nearly a decade. Now had an easy hundred for the taking but didn’t slow down the pace of the team and the need for quick runs.
The players are back on the field after that very short recess. We are still at least 45 minutes before Tea and it will be fun to see India going for that early wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite takes strike against Ishant Sharma.
Virat Kohli is in a joyful mood, pulls off some Dandiya moves to the beats of a drum reverberating through the ground.
And we are off...
After 112.3 overs,India 343/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 1 , )
India declare at 343/7, setting the West Indies a target of 419 to win. The home side will have to play out of their skins to win this one. They do have plenty of time to get there but the target is daunting to say the least. It will be a record run chase, the highest ever for the fourth innings in Test cricket history. Virat Kohli has shown the smarts here, getting the Windies to bat for a bit before Tea.
OUT!
Vihari falls while playing not selfish but for the team's cause. It's not a good delivery from Holder, straying down the leg side but Vihari looks to pull and gets a glove on it, handing an easy catch to Shai Hope behind the stumps. He falls for 93.
FOUR!
Vihari shows how it's done and Pant should be taking notes from the dressing room. He gets down on his knees and moves across for the ball pitching outside off, slog sweeps it over mid-wicket and gets to 93
OUT!
Rishabh Pant falls for just 7 in his bid to accelerate. Gets down on his knees and looks to play a slog sweep over fine leg. He doesn't get the elevation and Keemo Paul slides in for a good catch. Virat Kohli signals from the dressing room for Vihari to bat on. No declaration from India yet.
After 111 overs,India 334/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 86 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)
Rishabh Pant looks to play his shots. He gets an overpitched delivery outside off from Holder. He strikes hard at it but fails to get it past the fielder at mid-off. The next ball, Holder jumps him again. Pant looks to play the uppercut but the ball taps him on the handle of his bat. Another lethal bouncer from Holder to Vihari who is not playing safe. Exciting times these.
FOUR!
Jason Holder is bowling some good bouncers here. He jumps Vihari, gets one to go at the batsman's head. Vihari looks to pull blindly but the ball is rising and gets the outside edge off his bat. The ball falls safely even as the fielder from fine leg is running in. He can't hold on and the ball escapes his hands, trundles to the boundary.
After 110 overs,India 329/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 82 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)
Just a run of the mill over. Shannon Gabriel steaming in but failing to put Vihari in a spot of bother. India’s lead is worth 404 now.
After 109 overs,India 326/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 81 , Rishabh Pant (W) 3)
This is a perfect occasion for Rishabh Pant with India in all likelihood, looking to declare after this session. He gets off the mark with a square cut off a rising delivery straying outside off from Jason Holder.
The next ball, Holder cramps him from room with a slower bouncer going down the middle. Pant plays the uppercut but doesn’t get the leverage. Shai Hope leaps and almost pockets it but the ball bounces off his fingers and falls to safety.
After 108 overs,India 322/5 ( Hanuma Vihari 80 , )
Shannon Gabriel gets one to nip inwards from short of length and Rahane looks to flick to the leg side but gets hit over his pads. West Indies review but alas, it’s umpire’s call. No respite for Gabriel who’s going wicket-less this innings but not for long. Rahane looks to get aggressive now but holes out to cover. West Indies get a break from their misery. India lead by 397 and Rishabh Pant walks in.
OUT!
Gabriel gets his first and it's Rahane. The ball pitches at good length and the ball is rising when Rahane looks to play it on the up but gets an edge, skying it towards cover where Jason Holder is alert. Rahane goes for 102.
After 107 overs,India 320/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 100 , Hanuma Vihari 80)
Ah! The agony of being Kemar Roach. He would have stopped counting the near misses for the batsman off his bowling. How many times has he beaten the batsmen already today? How many times has he beaten Vihari today? That will throw up some interesting stats. Till then, Roach is keeping to his haunches asking the almighty what more he needs to do to get a wicket today.
After 106 overs,India 320/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 100 , Hanuma Vihari 80)
The fielders are trundling from the infield to the outfield. The field placement isn’t inspiring from the West Indies. There is just the one slip in place for Shannon Gabriel as he bangs it short and lets the ball stray down the leg side. Easy singles for Vihari and Rahane who can flick off their hips all day long.
Ajinkya Rahane fights off the critics in style
Well played @ajinkyarahane88, Test century was long overdue.— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2019
SIX!
A gorgeous uppercut from Vihari. It's a dolly from Shannon Gabriel. The intention is there to bowl a bouncer but the line stray a bit too outside off and Vihari has plenty of room to get a touch on the ball and guide it over third man for six. He gets to 79.
Stop press: The drought has ended for Ajinkya Rahane!
The Indian vice-captain, without a Test century since Aug 2017, finally crosses three figures. He’ll feel a massive weight lifting off his shoulders, will Rahane, but how fitting that a marquee Test for him comes, yet again, with Rahane standing head-and-shoulders above the rest of the batting in the game. Think the twin tons on the Kotla minefield against South Africa, or the hundred at Lord’s batting along with the tail a year before that. Great news for Indian Test cricket.
Now for Vihari to match his partner.
After 105 overs,India 311/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 100 , Hanuma Vihari 71)
India will look to get their foot firmly on the pedal now. The signal should be on its way from the dressing room. We might see a recalibration of the approach from India post the first drinks break.
HUNDRED!
And he gets it! What a Test match for Rahane. 81 in the first innings and now a century in the second innings. He gets to his 10th Test hundred. More importantly, it's his first in two years and he can finally let his sceptics retire to oblivion. His contribution to the No 1 Test team in the world cannot be understated.
After 104 overs,India 307/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 99 , Hanuma Vihari 68)
Rahane gets to the pitch of the ball from Chase and plays it towards mid-off for a quick single. He gets another single off the last ball of the over and is at 99 now. People are bound to be feeling the jitters here.
FOUR!
Roston Chase is bowling full and not helping himself. Vihari negates the spin on the ball, if any by advancing and drives it back past the bowler for four.
After 103 overs,India 298/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 95 , Hanuma Vihari 63)
Rahane cuts one through the square region for a single and moves to 95. Vihari gets beaten by Roach on the final delivery of the over. Same old luck for Roach who can’t seem to get the edge off the bat.
After 102 overs,India 295/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 93 , Hanuma Vihari 62)
Chase bowls to Vihari who takes a single off the second ball to give the strike to Rahane, who keeps the ones and twos coming. Vihari strikes a boundary off the last delivery of the over and India's intent is clear.
FOUR!
Vihari strikes a lusty blow through midwicket for four off Chase's bowling. He gets his feet in play, dances down the wicket and slams the converted full-toss. He looks confident here.
The players are making their way back and all eyes will be on Rahane who's nearing that elusive hundred. He will resume at 90 and India might wait around for their vice-captain to reach his milestone before the instructions come from the dressing room to attack and play quickfire, possibly let Rishabh Pant bat before they declare! It's all India here.
Solid effort from Vihari through this Test to silence those who felt Rohit Sharma automatically deserved to displace him from the XI? This is no criticism of Rohit, for his Test performances the limited occasions he played last year were better than the numbers suggest. But Vihari has done nothing to be benched — even taking on the most alien of roles when he opened the batting in the MCG Test against Australia. Through his contributions in this game, he’s showing the critics why he has the backing of the team management.
After 101 overs,India 287/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 90 , Hanuma Vihari 57)
What a session for India. More so for Vihari. He has previously shown promise in trying conditions in England. Gets to his second Test fifty and stakes his claim to a permanent spot in the India lineup. Lunch is called with India in the driver's seat. There's a reason to anticipate some fireworks post-lunch as India will look to gain a hefty lead and ask the Windies to bat after Tea in the final session of the day.
HUNDRED PARTNERSHIP
Vihari takes a single on the leg side and brings up the 100 run partnership with Rahane just as lunch is called. India at 287-4 and will look to play aggressively after lunch.
FOUR!
Vihari sweeps down the leg side off the bowling of Cambell for a four down fine leg. The Rahane-Vihari partnership gets to 99.
After 100 overs,India 281/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 89 , Hanuma Vihari 52)
Chase comes around the wicket and gets his deliveries to come back in when pitching a bit outside leg. There’s some bounce too. Chase then goes full and concedes the odd single from Rahane. Just the one run from the over.
ARISE, SIR BEN STOKES!
On the other side of the Pond, Ben Stokes pulls off the chase of a lifetime at Headingley, remaining unbeaten on 135 to help England pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia after being set an improbably 359-run target. Check out the full scorecard of what will go down as one of the greatest Tests of all time here.
After 99 overs,India 280/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 88 , Hanuma Vihari 52)
Holder concedes just the one run from this over. He’s manning his end well. It’s the wickets which aren’t coming and the hosts seem to be just waiting for India to declare now.
After 98 overs,India 279/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 87 , Hanuma Vihari 52)
India march on comfortably. Both batsmen continue taking their ones and twos. Three runs from this Chase over. Rahane-Vihari nearing their 100-run partnership.
After 97 overs,India 276/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 85 , Hanuma Vihari 51)
Virat Kohli has just taken his seat in the balcony again. He seems to have been watching the Ashes Test too for he's smiling over that dreamy England victory. Meanwhile, Vihari gets to his second Test half-century and is looking in good touch here. India's lead goes past 354.
FIFTY!
Vihari gets there in style, drives the fullish delivery from Holder down the ground for four, just as Ben Stokes caps off a thrilling comeback for England in the third Ashes Test.
After 96 overs,India 270/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 85 , Hanuma Vihari 45)
Both batsmen are approaching their milestones now. The West Indies fielders' shoulders have slumped further. They can't seem to get a hold on the brisk Indian run rate.
FOUR!
Vihari sweeps down the leg side. He doesn't make the mistake of getting too far across as did KL Rahul. Guides the ball down fine leg for four. A ball later, he flicks one off his toes for a four past midwicket. He moves into his 40s.
After 95 overs,India 260/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 84 , Hanuma Vihari 36)
It’s a quaint setting here. The stands are empty. There isn’t much chatter being generated by the West Indies in-fielders. The batsmen are biding their time until the signal comes from the dressing room to start attacking. Remember, there’s a heavy tail left to come, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja being the key.
After 94 overs,India 260/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 84 , Hanuma Vihari 36)
Rahane plays a drive for four, Vihari takes a single off the last ball and retains the strike. India's lead stands at 335 now.
FOUR!
Chase gives it some flight but Rahane doesn't let it pitch, advancing down and taking it on the full, a drive for four down long-on where the fielder can only fetch the ball. He moves into the 80s with this shot.
After 93 overs,India 254/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 79 , Hanuma Vihari 35)
The pitch has slowed down here and things have gotten easier for the Indian batsmen. Holder is bowling at below 80 mph now. The most the West Indies bowlers can do is ace their line and length and hope for the swing and the elusive edge off the bat. Rahane ends the over, playing a cut for a single and retains the strike.
How good is it to see Ajinkya Rahane back in the runs? 81 in the first innings, nearing the same in the second - that’s as many half-centuries in this Test as he had since the start of 2018. A good amount of doggedness, a visibly determined effort. Bodes well for the Indian Test setup.
After 92 overs,India 251/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 77 , Hanuma Vihari 34)
Roston Chase bowls another tidy over but there isn’t much troubling the Indian batsmen here. The ones and twos are coming at will and there aren’t many hits and misses. Smooth sailing for the visitors here.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 4 at Antigua Latest Updates: The players are back on the field after that very short recess. We are still at least 45 minutes before Tea and it will be fun to see India going for that early wicket. Kraigg Brathwaite takes strike against Ishant Sharma. Virat Kohli is in a joyful mood, pulls off some Dandiya moves to the beats of a drum reverberating through the ground. And we are off...
1st Test, Day 3 report: India strengthened their grip on the first test against West Indies with an unbeaten fourth-wicket century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the third day in Antigua on Saturday.
Kohli (51) and Rahane (53) brought up half-centuries as India advanced to 185-3 in their second innings at the close in North Sound, an overall lead of 260 runs over the hosts.
On a day of old fashioned test cricket, the pair painstakingly compiled their runs primarily in singles and twos, combining for just five boundaries.
Rahane enjoyed a touch of luck just before stumps when he was given not out after being rapped on the pad by pace bowler Kemar Roach.
West Indies captain Jason Holder declined to review, which proved to be a mistake as replays showed the ball would have struck middle stump.
Yet India had also made a similar mistake, having decided not to review when opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was adjudged lbw to off-spinner Roston Chase, even though the ball would have missed leg stump.
West Indies resumed in the morning on 189-8 and added 33 runs to their overnight score, with Holder making 39 before being caught behind off Mohammed Shami.
Number 10 Miguel Cummins offered dogged resistance, facing 45 balls before being bowled without scoring by Ravindra Jadeja as India wrapped up the innings.
Cummins spent 95 minutes at the crease in the second-longest Test innings by anyone out for a duck.
Ishant Sharma conceded just one run in four overs but could not add to his five-wicket haul from Friday, finishing with 5-43.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from Reuters
