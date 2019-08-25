Hanuma Vihari falls just short of a maiden hundred in international cricket. Got to feel for the man, but beginning to become a bigger fan of his with every passing day - as much for his mindset as his batting.

We speak of selflessness, and playing for the cause, as high reflectors of team success, and in his last few outings Vihari has done just that. Opened the batting at the MCG and stayed long enough to make it the longest opening stand for India in AUS/ENG/NZ/SA in nearly a decade. Now had an easy hundred for the taking but didn’t slow down the pace of the team and the need for quick runs.