Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Kohli, Rahane take India lead to 200
Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2019 00:59 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Play In Progress
This over 53.0
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 1
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 28 (65)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 30 (72)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 15 (10)
- M X 4
- W X 1
- 26 (7)
- M X 2
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
56 ( 22.1 ) R/R: 2.52
Virat Kohli 26(61)
Ajinkya Rahane 30(72)
|
81/3 (30.5 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 25 (53) SR: S.R (47.17)
b Kemar Roach
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
23:20 (IST)
BOWLED EM! West Indies are back in the game, and how! Superb delivery from Roach, a cross-seamer that beats Pujara's stout defence and clipping the top of middle. India 81/3
Pujara b Roach 25(53)
-
23:15 (IST)
OUT! Chase breaks the partnership again, this time getting rid of Rahul. The opening batsman falls 12 short of his fifty, missing the ball while attempting to paddle the ball towards fine leg, the ball skidding on and staying a touch low before rattling the stumps. IND 73/2
Rahul b Chase 38(85)
-
22:06 (IST)
OUT! Chase gets the breakthrough as Agarwal falls for another low score, getting trapped leg-before. Consults his partner for a minute, but ultimately decides to walk away. Attempted to sweep the ball but brought his bat down a touch early and ended up missing the ball. Replays however, show the ball to be missing leg stump, a missed opportunity for Mayank. IND 30/1
Agarwal lbw Chase 16(43)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out
Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)
-
20:15 (IST)
OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9
Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)
After 53 overs,India 137/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Ajinkya Rahane 30)
Tidy over from Brathwaite, with just two singles coming off it. Rahane moves to 30s now.
After 52 overs,India 134/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 29)
After a sedate approach so far in the session, Rahane decides to go on the offensive, collecting back-to-back fours — hitting the ball towards the off side on both occasions — to bring up the fifty partnership with Kohli. Meanwhile, the sun's out at the venue after the drizzle that posed no threat to the proceedings.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rahane off Gabriel, and that brings up the fifty partnership with Kohli for the fourth wicket, the pair consuming 124 deliveries to reach the milestone. IND 134/3
After 51 overs,India 126/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 21)
Rahane cuts the ball towards point off the fourth delivery for a single, the only run collected in Brathwaite's third over.
After 50 overs,India 125/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Roach was seen walking off the field at the end of the previous over, and we have Gabriel brought back. Starting to drizzle now at the stadium, with the groundstaff ready at the sidelines with the covers, in case the it gets heavier. Gabriel begins his new spell with a maiden.
After 49 overs,India 125/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Roach bowls out his fourth maiden of the day. Partnership between Rahane and Kohli, meanwhile, is just one big hit away from touching the 50-run mark.
After 48 overs,India 125/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Three singles collected off Brathwaite's second over of the day, with the 200 of the lead coming up for the visitors at the end of this over.
After 47 overs,India 122/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Roach bowls a jaffa at Kohli off the second delivery, eliticing an expression of surprise on the Indian skipper's face. Does the same thing two balls later, the ball once again nipping away from the batsman in the last second. Kohli sets off for a brace off the penultimate delivery, flicking the ball towards square leg. Dot to end a fantastic over from the senior pacer.
After 46 overs,India 120/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Change from both ends — Kraigg Brathwaite replacing Roston Chase, with just one slip in place. Three singles from the over, two collected by the skipper.
After 45 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Roach brought back in place of Holder. Appeal for lbw against Rahane off the second delivery, with the West Indians wasting a review after taking it upstairs. DROPPED! Rahane survives on 17! Gets a leading edge that flies in the direction of Campbell at cover, the fielder spilling it while lunging forward. The senior pacer once again is making an impact with the ball in hand, and is right now Holder's best bet to end this partnership.
After 44 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Rahane and Kohli both collect a single each, before the former cuts the ball through cover for a brace off the penultimate delivery. Rahane retains the strike with a single off the last delivery. Five from the over. Current partnership worth 36 so far.
After 43 overs,India 112/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Holder nearly makes it three maidens in a row, with Rahane collecting a single off the last delivery of the over to keep the strike.
After 42 overs,India 111/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Kohli and Rahane focus on rotating the strike between themselves, with six coming off the over, including a double to Rahane off the second delivery. It's a Nelson on the board for the visitors for the loss of three, their lead 14 shy of 200.
After 41 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
Back-to-back maidens for Jason Holder, this time Rahane seeing off all six deliveries.
After 40 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
Five off Chase's 17th over, including a brace to Kohli off the second delivery. Kohli and Rahane have been working on rotating the strike since the resumption of play, showing no signs of hurry.
After 39 overs,India 100/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Holder continues from the other end. Kohli decides to remain defensive for the entirety of the over, giving the Windies skipper his second maiden.
After 38 overs,India 100/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Rahane and Kohli collect a single each in the first over of the evening session, bringing up the 100 for the visitors.
We're back for the final session of the third day. Kohli and Rahane will hope to take the game out of Windies' reach. Roston Chase bowls the first over of the session with Rahane on strike.
After 37 overs,India 98/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Holder bowls out the fianl over of the session, conceding three off it including a double to Kohli off the fourth delivery. India head to tea with the scorecard reading 98/3, leading by 173 runs.
The session was going well for the visitors until the dismissals of Rahul and Pujara in quick succession, which has given the home side hope of pulling things back in their favour. Big task ahead for skipper Kohli and his deputy Rahane in the final session of the day.
After 36 overs,India 95/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 4)
Rahane cuts the ball through cover for a double off the first delivery of the over. Works a full toss past mid on off the last delivery, this time collecting an easy single on offer. Three off the over.
After 35 overs,India 92/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Holder returns in place of Roach, bowling at his Indian counterpart and collecting his first maiden in his sixth over.
After 34 overs,India 92/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 12 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Rahane gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery. Kohli then flicks the ball through square leg off the next delivery, coming back for a second run. Four off Chase's 14th over.
After 33 overs,India 88/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Roach fires one at full length down the leg side, bringing out a flick through square leg from the Indian captain, fetching him a double. Just two from the over.
Peach of a delivery from Roach and went through the gap between pad and bat. Pujara’s defence is showing early season rustiness. The problem for India is the top order which got a start is gone again now and they have to restart now. Also seems like batsmen really aren’t getting in on this pitch... at all.
After 32 overs,India 86/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 7 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Kohli gets his first boundary of the innings with a cut behind point off the first delivery, making full use of a freebie from Chase. Whips the ball down the ground for a single off the last delivery.
FOUR! Kohli cuts the ball past the man at point, the ball eventually getting to the boundary rope despite losing pace thanks to the slow outfield. IND 85/3
After 31 overs,India 81/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 2 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Pujara punches the ball through cover for a boundary at the start of the over, and guides the ball through the same region off the following delivery, Pujara collecting two and then attempting a third, before being sent back by his skipper. Kohli's deputy Rahane walks out to the crease next. Six runs and a wicket from the over.
BOWLED EM! West Indies are back in the game, and how! Superb delivery from Roach, a cross-seamer that beats Pujara's stout defence and clipping the top of middle. India 81/3
Pujara b Roach 25(53)
FOUR! Punched through cover by Pujara, collecting his first boundary in the process. IND 79/2
After 30 overs,India 75/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 2)
Rahul drives the ball through the cover region for a boundary off the first delivery, but is clean bowled off the next delivery while attempting to paddle the ball, getting beaten by a delivery that stays a touch low and rattles the timber. The India skipper walks out to bat, and gets off the mark right away with a brace.
OUT! Chase breaks the partnership again, this time getting rid of Rahul. The opening batsman falls 12 short of his fifty, missing the ball while attempting to paddle the ball towards fine leg, the ball skidding on and staying a touch low before rattling the stumps. IND 73/2
Rahul b Chase 38(85)
FOUR! Driven through the off side by Rahul, collecting the fourth boundary of his innings. IND 73/1
After 29 overs,India 69/1 ( KL Rahul 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Second consecutive maiden for Roach, as Pujara remains firm in his defence.
After 28 overs,India 69/1 ( KL Rahul 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 19)
Change of end for Chase, brought in place of Gabriel. Pujara collects a brace off the third delivery after stepping out of his crease and driving the ball through cover, the slow outfield ensuring the fielder had enough time to get to the ball. Single to Pujara off the next delivery. Three off the over.
After 27 overs,India 66/1 ( KL Rahul 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 16)
Pace from both ends, with Roach brought in place of Chase. Squares Rahul up with a beauty off the second delivery, appealing for caught-behind that's turned down by the umpire. Maiden for Roach.
After 26 overs,India 66/1 ( KL Rahul 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 16)
Back-to-back maidens now, with Pujara knocking the ball around in Gabriel's fifth over without setting off for a run. Ball's fairly old now, making it all the more difficult for the bowlers now. The current pair will hope to milk the current situation, the balance tilting in their favour at the moment.
After 25 overs,India 66/1 ( KL Rahul 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 16)
Chase brought back in place of Campbell, his 10th over going for a maiden.
After 24 overs,India 66/1 ( KL Rahul 34 , Cheteshwar Pujara 16)
Gabriel continues. Rahul pinches a single off the first delivery. Pujara drives a full toss off the fourth delivery, coming back for a third. Single to Rahul off the fifth ball, followed by a dot. Five off the over.
Pujara gets off to a start as well. And he is using footwork well against the spinners, which is a danger signal for the opposition. Rahul also opening up a little at the other end. India past 50 but need a big partnership to drive home their advantage.
After 23 overs,India 61/1 ( KL Rahul 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Part-timer John Campbell brought in place of Gabriel, perhaps to give Chase a different end. Four off the over, including a double to Pujara off the fourth delivery. Partnership between Rahul and Pujara worth 31 so far.
Drinks taken at the end of this over.
After 22 overs,India 57/1 ( KL Rahul 31 , Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
Good over for the Indians, with nine coming off this one, including a boundary to Rahul off the third delivery. India cross the 50-run mark in the innings, their lead now worth 132 with nine wickets in hand.
FOUR! Rahul cuts the ball towards deep backward square leg, executing the shot pretty late. The ball slows down on it's way to the advertising cushion, but manages to touch it in the end. Brigs up the fifty for the Indians. IND 53/1
After 21 overs,India 48/1 ( KL Rahul 26 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Change of end for Gabriel, and he starts off with a jaffa to Rahul, the ball nipping away from the bat in the last second and very close to the off pole. Rahul flicks through square leg off the second delivery, collecting a double. Rahul then beatifully drives the ball down the ground for a boundary off the fourth delivery. Six off the over.
FOUR! Lovely straight drive from Rahul, bringing his bat down in the nick of time and smacking it from the meat of the bat. IND 48/1
After 20 overs,India 42/1 ( KL Rahul 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Rahul dances down the pitch and drives the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery. Pujara crunches the ball through the cover region for a brace three balls later. Three off Chase's eighth over.
After 19 overs,India 39/1 ( KL Rahul 19 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)
Pujara taps a yorker towards midwicket for a single off the second delivery. Rahul awkwardly pulls a rising delivery off the last ball, the ball in the air for a couple of seconds before landing in the vacant square-leg region. Two off the over.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Antigua Latest Updates:
Sharma helped India from 203-6 overnight to a bonus 297 all out, then took 5-42 to limit the West Indies reply to 189-8, trailing by 108 runs.
The quick demise of Rishabh Pant for 24 drew Sharma to the crease, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they pushed India hopes of a 250 total far beyond expectations.
Their composed stand of 60 lifted India to 267 until Sharma was tricked by a slower ball from Shannon Gabriel and bowled on 19. Sharma was the eighth man out.
But Jadeja continued to corral the tail-enders, striking up a handy 29-run stand for the last wicket with fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Jadeja celebrated his 11th test fifty, his second straight and fourth in six innings with India's only six of the innings, a flat swat over midwicket. Jadeja was last man out on 58 from 112 balls, and India had an imposing total.
Gabriel finished with three wickets, and Kemar Roach four.
The West Indies reply was full of waste. Unlike the India top order which was blasted out, all of the main home batsmen made starts only to fail to go on.
John Campbell edged a Mohammed Shami yorker on to his stumps on 23, and fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite was caught and bowled by Sharma at knee height on 14.
Newcomer Shamarh Brooks took 16 balls to get off the mark, and on his 36th ball he was out for 11 to Jadeja.
Darren Bravo and Roston Chase led West Indies to tea, but Bravo was out to the first ball he faced afterward, trapped by Bumrah on 18, and costing his side a review.
Chase was up to 48 when he was out to a brilliant catch at square leg by KL Rahul, as Sharma took the last four wickets of the day, the last three at a cost of eight runs.
Shai Hope edged behind on 24, and in the same over Shimron Hetmyer was caught and bowled by Sharma at ankle height on 35, and Roach was caught in the slips on 0.
Left in the middle were captain Jason Holder on 10 not out, and Miguel Cummins, who was yet to score.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: