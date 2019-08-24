-
liveNZ196/4 (62.0 ovr) R/R : 3.16SL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R : 2.71Stumps
-
liveENG85/2 (33.4 ovr) R/R : 2.54AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R : 3.27Play In Progress
-
liveWI222/10 (74.2 ovr) R/R : 2.99IND297/10 (96.4 ovr) R/R : 3.08Innings Break
-
liveCAY49/6 (12.0 ovr) R/R : 4.08USAYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
liveIB74/3 (24.0 ovr) R/R : 3.08IR285/10 (124.0 ovr) R/R : 2.30Stumps
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPSL
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWHT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsBOT85/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25NAM86/2 (11.1 ovr) R/R: 7.75Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsCAY91/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55CAN95/2 (12.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
-
resultsNAM174/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70BOT96/10 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 5.30Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Holder blinks first, edges length ball outside off for simple catch to keeper
Date: Saturday, 24 August, 2019 20:25 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Innings Break
This over 74.2
- 1
- 0(W)
batsman
- 2 (5)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 43 (17)
- M X 5
- W X 5
- 55 (18)
- M X 4
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
2 ( 1.1 ) R/R: 1.71
Shannon Gabriel 2(5)
Miguel Cummins 0(2)
|
222/10 (74.2 over)
Miguel Cummins 0 (45) SR: S.R (0.00)
b Ravindra Jadeja
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out
Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)
-
20:15 (IST)
OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9
Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)
After 74.2 overs,West Indies 222/10 ( Shannon Gabriel 2 , )
Gabriel gets an inside edge that thankfully for him is out of short leg's reach, allowing him to collect a single. Jadeja then ends the innings by getting rid of Cummins, who departs for a 45-ball duck as India grab a 75-run first innings lead after being put in to bat in the first Test at Antigua.
OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out
Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)
After 74 overs,West Indies 221/9 ( Miguel Cummins 0 , Shannon Gabriel 1)
Shami finally gets the breakthrough, dismissing Holder for 39 off the first delivery of his 17th over. Appeal for lbw against No 11 batsman Shannon Gabriel off the next delivery, turned down by umpire Kettleborough. The Indians go for the review, and the impact's well outside off. End of discussion. Gabriel's off the mark with a single off the penultimate delivery. Dot to end the over.
Shami with the breakthrough finally. But the damage has been done it seems. West Indies have narrowed India's lead thanks to that Holder-Cummins partnership. Still staggering that Jadeja was not able to get Cummins. Maybe going by the old saying, you need to be quality batsman to get out to quality balls.
OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9
Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)
After 73 overs,West Indies 220/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 39 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jadeja bowls with a slip and a short leg in place. Holder runs the ball dwn the ground for a single off the fourth delivery. Another Jadeja over that ends in the blink of an eye, conceding just one this time.
After 72 overs,West Indies 219/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 38 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Shami successfully appeals for caught-behind against Cummins off the penultimate delivery of the over, the batsman then reviewing it right away. Turns out to be a case of Cummins hitting the bat on the ground that made the Indians think he nicked it, with Ultra-Edge showing a flat line when the ball's closest to the bat. Just one off the over.
After 71 overs,West Indies 218/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 37 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder nudges the ball towards backward square leg for a brace off the third delivery. Taps the ball towards long on for a single two balls later. Meanwhile, India skipper Kohli is seen chirping around the Windies batsman. The partnership is starting to frustrate the Indians now. Drinks taken at the end of the first hour of play, in which Holder and Cummins have stood tall.
After 70 overs,West Indies 215/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 34 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder collects a single off the third delivery, leaving Cummins to face Shami for the remainder of the over. Shami switches to round-the-wicket while bowling to the No 10 batsman. Just one off the over.
Not sure how Jadeja has not got Cummins yet. Has gone past that off stump so many times, and Cummins is not picking him at all. Even Pant is having difficulty nabbing the ball behind. The sun is out and starting to become quite the partnership for West Indies now. India's old problem with the tail coming to the fore again.
After 69 overs,West Indies 214/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jadeja to Cummins. The left-arm spinner changes angle halfway through the over, switching to round-the-wicket from the fourth delivery. The change in angle does make things a little more uncomfortable for Cummins, the ball a lot closer to his outside edge now. Maiden for Jadeja.
After 68 overs,West Indies 214/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Double bowling change now, with Shami replacing Ishant. Big apeal for lbw against Holder off the second delivery, with Kohli going upstairs after umpire Kettleborough turns it down. And wickets' umpire's call, allowing the Indians to retain their review. Holder ends the over with a well-timed pull over mid on that fetches him his fifth four and moves him into the 30s.
After 67 overs,West Indies 210/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 29 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Change of bowling, with Jadeja coming in place of Bumrah, who has been a touch expensive so far in the day. Holder collects a single off the first delivery before Cummins gets into his stonewalling mode. Cummins has faced 28 balls so far, and is yet to get off the mark.
After 66 overs,West Indies 209/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 28 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Cummins blocks, ducks or leaves the deliveries of the over as Ishant collects his third maiden in four overs so far in the day. Decent little partnership between Holder and Cummins, worth 30 off 61 deliveries at the end of this over. Starting to get a little frustratig for the visitors now.
After 65 overs,West Indies 209/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 28 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder lofts the ball over mid on for a boundary off the fourth delivery, before collecting a brace off a no ball off the following delivery. Dot off each of the last two balls.
FOUR! Holder stands tall and loft-pulls the ball over mid on to collect his third boundary of the day — all of which have come against Bumrah. WI 206/8
After 64 overs,West Indies 202/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 22 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Cummins is left to face the over from Ishant after Holder collects a boundary off the last ball of the previous over. The left-handed No 10 batsman though, remains firm in defence and sees off the over.
Looks quite dark out there and if West Indies can prolong this innings with an eye on the weather, that will surely buy them some time in this Test. Not to mention, it will play on the minds of Indian top order that didn’t do too well in the first innings.
After 63 overs,West Indies 202/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 22 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder opens the face of his bat to guide the ball past gully, the ball then going all the way to the third man fence. Next ball's called a wide, before Holder brings up the boundary with another boundary, this time steered through backward point off the final ball. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Two boundaries off as many legal deliveries for the West Indies captain, this time steered through backward point. Brings up the 200 for the West Indies. WI 202/8
FOUR! Holder opens the face of his bat and guides the ball past gully and towards the third man fence. WI 197/8
After 62 overs,West Indies 193/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 14 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder nudges a length ball from Ishant towards fine leg off the second delivery, but refuses the single on offer. The Windies skipper then gets an outside edge, although the ball lands short of Pant's glove. Holder then guides the ball for a single off the fourth. Just one off the over.
After 61 overs,West Indies 192/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 13 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jasprit Bumrah steams in from the other end, with Jason Holder on strike. After a couple of dots, Holder collects the first runs of the day with a cover drive, coming back for a second run. The Windies skipper then guides the ball towards third man for a single. Cummins is left to fend the last two balls, which he does safely.
After 60 overs,West Indies 189/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 10 , Miguel Cummins 0)
The day begins on a painful note for Miguel Cummins, who cops a painful blow on the box while attempting to defend a cross-seamer from Ishant first ball into the over. Cummins needs a minute to catch his breath and get back to the crease. Maiden to begin the day.
Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins walk out to the centre along with the Indian players as the first Test between West Indies and India enters its third day. Ishant Sharma has the ball in hand, and the pacer will hope to walk away with another wicket or two.
Ishant Sharma was the star of the second innings, wrecking the West Indies batting order to end the day with figures of 5/42. However, he didn't have the best of starts with the ball, going for a plenty of runs early in the West Indies, until a word of advice from fellow paceman Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide in his favour.
Find out what Bumrah advised Ishant here.
Ravindra Jadeja's fighting knock of 58 took India within touching distance of the 300-run mark. While the left-arm spinner's inclusion may have raised a few eyebrows at the time of Kohli announcing his XI, the senior member of the team says he barely concerns himself with what is being said about him, and instead focuses on his job.
More on that here.
Daren Ganga and Sunil Gavaskar's analysis of the pitch:
"Still looks like a pretty good pitch. From a batting perspective, you'd want to drive on a half volley. From bowlers persective, that (short of length) is the area you'd want to concentrate on, get the odd bouncer," says Gavaskar.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the first Test between West Indies and India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua.
The visitors have their noses ahead in the Test at the moment after reducing West Indies to 189/8 at close of play on the second day, thanks primarily to Ishant Sharma's ninth Test five-for. Jason Holder's men are currently 108 runs adrift of the Indian total, although the skipper — who's still batting — will hope to put up a spirited resistance on Saturday to reduce the gap as much as possible.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Antigua Latest Updates:
Sharma helped India from 203-6 overnight to a bonus 297 all out, then took 5-42 to limit the West Indies reply to 189-8, trailing by 108 runs.
The quick demise of Rishabh Pant for 24 drew Sharma to the crease, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they pushed India hopes of a 250 total far beyond expectations.
Their composed stand of 60 lifted India to 267 until Sharma was tricked by a slower ball from Shannon Gabriel and bowled on 19. Sharma was the eighth man out.
But Jadeja continued to corral the tail-enders, striking up a handy 29-run stand for the last wicket with fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Jadeja celebrated his 11th test fifty, his second straight and fourth in six innings with India's only six of the innings, a flat swat over midwicket. Jadeja was last man out on 58 from 112 balls, and India had an imposing total.
Gabriel finished with three wickets, and Kemar Roach four.
The West Indies reply was full of waste. Unlike the India top order which was blasted out, all of the main home batsmen made starts only to fail to go on.
John Campbell edged a Mohammed Shami yorker on to his stumps on 23, and fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite was caught and bowled by Sharma at knee height on 14.
Newcomer Shamarh Brooks took 16 balls to get off the mark, and on his 36th ball he was out for 11 to Jadeja.
Darren Bravo and Roston Chase led West Indies to tea, but Bravo was out to the first ball he faced afterward, trapped by Bumrah on 18, and costing his side a review.
Chase was up to 48 when he was out to a brilliant catch at square leg by KL Rahul, as Sharma took the last four wickets of the day, the last three at a cost of eight runs.
Shai Hope edged behind on 24, and in the same over Shimron Hetmyer was caught and bowled by Sharma at ankle height on 35, and Roach was caught in the slips on 0.
Left in the middle were captain Jason Holder on 10 not out, and Miguel Cummins, who was yet to score.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: