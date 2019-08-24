-
liveNZ196/4 (62.0 ovr) R/R : 3.16SL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R : 2.71Stumps
-
liveENG145/3 (61.1 ovr) R/R : 2.37AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R : 3.27Play In Progress
-
liveIND66/1 (23.5 ovr) R/R : 2.81WI222/10 (74.2 ovr) R/R : 2.99Play In Progress
-
liveIB74/3 (24.0 ovr) R/R : 3.08IR285/10 (124.0 ovr) R/R : 2.30Stumps
-
upcomingCANBER
venueWhite Hill Field, Sandys ParishAug 25th, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPSL
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWHT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsCAY66/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.30USA70/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 7.45USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
-
resultsBOT85/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25NAM86/2 (11.1 ovr) R/R: 7.75Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsCAY91/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.55CAN95/2 (12.1 ovr) R/R: 7.85Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Fifty up for India in 22 overs
Date: Saturday, 24 August, 2019 22:44 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Play In Progress
This over 23.5
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 3
- 1
batsman
- 34 (69)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 16 (31)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 5 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 18 (3.5)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
35 ( 10.2 ) R/R: 3.38
KL Rahul 19(31)
Cheteshwar Pujara 16(31)
|
30/1 (13.2 over)
Mayank Agarwal 16 (43) SR: S.R (37.21)
lbw b Roston Chase
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
22:06 (IST)
OUT! Chase gets the breakthrough as Agarwal falls for another low score, getting trapped leg-before. Consults his partner for a minute, but ultimately decides to walk away. Attempted to sweep the ball but brought his bat down a touch early and ended up missing the ball. Replays however, show the ball to be missing leg stump, a missed opportunity for Mayank. IND 30/1
Agarwal lbw Chase 16(43)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out
Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)
-
20:15 (IST)
OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9
Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)
After 23 overs,India 61/1 ( KL Rahul 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Part-timer John Campbell brought in place of Gabriel, perhaps to give Chase a different end. Four off the over, including a double to Pujara off the fourth delivery. Partnership between Rahul and Pujara worth 31 so far.
Drinks taken at the end of this over.
After 22 overs,India 57/1 ( KL Rahul 31 , Cheteshwar Pujara 10)
Good over for the Indians, with nine coming off this one, including a boundary to Rahul off the third delivery. India cross the 50-run mark in the innings, their lead now worth 132 with nine wickets in hand.
FOUR! Rahul cuts the ball towards deep backward square leg, executing the shot pretty late. The ball slows down on it's way to the advertising cushion, but manages to touch it in the end. Brigs up the fifty for the Indians. IND 53/1
After 21 overs,India 48/1 ( KL Rahul 26 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Change of end for Gabriel, and he starts off with a jaffa to Rahul, the ball nipping away from the bat in the last second and very close to the off pole. Rahul flicks through square leg off the second delivery, collecting a double. Rahul then beatifully drives the ball down the ground for a boundary off the fourth delivery. Six off the over.
FOUR! Lovely straight drive from Rahul, bringing his bat down in the nick of time and smacking it from the meat of the bat. IND 48/1
After 20 overs,India 42/1 ( KL Rahul 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)
Rahul dances down the pitch and drives the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery. Pujara crunches the ball through the cover region for a brace three balls later. Three off Chase's eighth over.
After 19 overs,India 39/1 ( KL Rahul 19 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)
Pujara taps a yorker towards midwicket for a single off the second delivery. Rahul awkwardly pulls a rising delivery off the last ball, the ball in the air for a couple of seconds before landing in the vacant square-leg region. Two off the over.
After 18 overs,India 37/1 ( KL Rahul 18 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3)
Pujara dances down the pitch and works the ball towards midwicket for a single off the first delivery, the only run conceded by the off-spinner in this over.
After 17 overs,India 36/1 ( KL Rahul 18 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Rahul has his heart in his mouth for a moment after top-edging a short ball from Holder off the first delivery, the ball landing clear of Chase at the long-leg region, allowing the batsman a single. Pujara collects his second run of the innings, nudging the ball towards square leg for a single off the last delivery.
After 16 overs,India 34/1 ( KL Rahul 17 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Rahul whips the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery. Pujara fends off the remaining deliveries of the over.
After 15 overs,India 33/1 ( KL Rahul 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Just one off Holder's third over, Rahul getting an underedge off the penultimate delivery that guides the ball towards the third man region.
After 14 overs,India 32/1 ( KL Rahul 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)
Chase gets the breakthrough, trapping Agarwal leg-before as the opening batsman disappoints yet again in the Test. Out walks Cheteshwar Pujara, who gets off the mark right away with a single. Hawkeye shows the ball to be missing leg stump in the Agarwal dismissal, a missed opportunity for the opener.
OUT! Chase gets the breakthrough as Agarwal falls for another low score, getting trapped leg-before. Consults his partner for a minute, but ultimately decides to walk away. Attempted to sweep the ball but brought his bat down a touch early and ended up missing the ball. Replays however, show the ball to be missing leg stump, a missed opportunity for Mayank. IND 30/1
Agarwal lbw Chase 16(43)
After 13 overs,India 30/0 ( KL Rahul 14 , Mayank Agarwal 16)
Holder replaces Cummins after the latter looked like he was in a bit of discomfort in his previous over. Rahul punches the ball through backward point off the first delivery to collect his first boundary, before pulling the ball for a brace two deliveries later. Six off the over. India's lead now in excess of 100.
FOUR! Punched through the off side by Rahul, beating the diving fielder at backward point, to collect his first boundary of the innings. IND 28/0
After 12 overs,India 24/0 ( KL Rahul 8 , Mayank Agarwal 16)
KL Rahul runs the ball towards long on for a single off the first delivery — the only run conceded by Chase in his fourth over.
After 11 overs,India 23/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Mayank Agarwal 16)
Agarwal clips the ball behind square towards the leg side for a brace off the fourth delivery, before defending off the last two deliveries of the over.
After 10 overs,India 21/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Mayank Agarwal 14)
Rahul remains solid in defence as Chase collects his second maiden in three overs. Sedate start to the Indian innings so far, with the openers starting to look increasingly assured.
After 9 overs,India 21/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Mayank Agarwal 14)
Miguel Cummins brought into the attack for the first time in the innings. Rahul sets off for a single off the fourth delivery after three consecutive dots. Agarwal then drives the ball wide of mid on for a double off the penultimate delivery. Three off the over.
After 8 overs,India 18/0 ( KL Rahul 6 , Mayank Agarwal 12)
Agarwal collects a boundary off the second delivery of the session, sweeping a full delivery outside leg towards the fine-leg fence. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.
FOUR! Full delivery outside leg, Agarwal gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards fine leg. Boundary off the second delivery after lunch. IND 18/0
Players make their way back to the centre after the lunch interval, with Chase bowling the first over of the second session. Agarwal's on strike.
After 7 overs,India 14/0 ( KL Rahul 6 , Mayank Agarwal 8)
Holder bowls out the last over of the session, conceding two off it as India head to lunch with a lead of 89.
The session was mainly about the Holder-Cummins partnership, that frustrated the visitors for a bit and helped trim the deficit before Shami and Jadeja ended the innings. Agarwal has looked a tad shaky so far, nearly getting dismissed off the first delivery, and will hope to make amends for the blip in the previous innings and justify his selection with a tall score in the next two sessions.
After 6 overs,India 12/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 8)
Spinner Roston Chase brought into the attack as early as the sixth over of the Indian innings, getting a crack at the new Dukes ball. Windies skipper Holder perhaps hopes the experiment will get him an early breakthrough before the lunch interval. The offie starts off with a maiden.
After 5 overs,India 12/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 8)
Agarwal taps the ball towards extra cover for a quick single off the second delivery. Could've been a tight call had fielder Brathwaite been accurate with his throw towards the striker's end, one that could've sent Agarwal back to the hut for another low score. Well-timed punch by Rahul off the last delivery, only to get intercepted at cover.
After 4 overs,India 11/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 7)
Agarwal nudges the ball towards midwicket to scamper off for a quick single off the final delivery, preventing the over from going as a maiden.
After 3 overs,India 10/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 6)
Roach starts with a fuller delivery to Rahul, who then guides the next delivery towards fine leg for a double. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.
After 2 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Mayank Agarwal 6)
Gabriel from the other end. Agarwal, facing his first delivery of the innings, gets a thick edge that lands just short of first slip before running away to third man for a four. Agarwal then punches the ball behind point off the third delivery for a brace. Six off the over.
FOUR! Streaky boundary for Agarwal, who edges the ball to first slip, where the ball lands just short of the fielder's palms before running away to third man. Gabriel wears a look of frustration after that missed opportunity. IND 6/0
After 1 over,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Mayank Agarwal 0)
Rahul's surprised by the extra bounce off the second delivery. He then a brace off the fourth delivery to get the team underway. Two off the first over.
Rahul and Agarwal begin India's second innings. Kemar Roach has the ball in hand. The visitors will hope for a better performance from their top order after their miserable outing on the opening day.
Finally Jadeja breaks through and that's the end of West Indies' innings. Never mind their tail wagging, this has been a good work out for the Indian attack and they have come up trumps on a helpful track. 75-run lead for India and that will do. All eyes now on India's top order to come good. While you don't expect the likes of Pujara and Kohli to fail twice in a game, Agarwal and Rahul will be looking at scoring some runs too.
After 74.2 overs,West Indies 222/10 ( Shannon Gabriel 2 , )
Gabriel gets an inside edge that thankfully for him is out of short leg's reach, allowing him to collect a single. Jadeja then ends the innings by getting rid of Cummins, who departs for a 45-ball duck as India grab a 75-run first innings lead after being put in to bat in the first Test at Antigua.
OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out
Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)
After 74 overs,West Indies 221/9 ( Miguel Cummins 0 , Shannon Gabriel 1)
Shami finally gets the breakthrough, dismissing Holder for 39 off the first delivery of his 17th over. Appeal for lbw against No 11 batsman Shannon Gabriel off the next delivery, turned down by umpire Kettleborough. The Indians go for the review, and the impact's well outside off. End of discussion. Gabriel's off the mark with a single off the penultimate delivery. Dot to end the over.
Shami with the breakthrough finally. But the damage has been done it seems. West Indies have narrowed India's lead thanks to that Holder-Cummins partnership. Still staggering that Jadeja was not able to get Cummins. Maybe going by the old saying, you need to be quality batsman to get out to quality balls.
OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9
Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)
After 73 overs,West Indies 220/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 39 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jadeja bowls with a slip and a short leg in place. Holder runs the ball dwn the ground for a single off the fourth delivery. Another Jadeja over that ends in the blink of an eye, conceding just one this time.
After 72 overs,West Indies 219/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 38 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Shami successfully appeals for caught-behind against Cummins off the penultimate delivery of the over, the batsman then reviewing it right away. Turns out to be a case of Cummins hitting the bat on the ground that made the Indians think he nicked it, with Ultra-Edge showing a flat line when the ball's closest to the bat. Just one off the over.
After 71 overs,West Indies 218/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 37 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder nudges the ball towards backward square leg for a brace off the third delivery. Taps the ball towards long on for a single two balls later. Meanwhile, India skipper Kohli is seen chirping around the Windies batsman. The partnership is starting to frustrate the Indians now. Drinks taken at the end of the first hour of play, in which Holder and Cummins have stood tall.
After 70 overs,West Indies 215/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 34 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Holder collects a single off the third delivery, leaving Cummins to face Shami for the remainder of the over. Shami switches to round-the-wicket while bowling to the No 10 batsman. Just one off the over.
Not sure how Jadeja has not got Cummins yet. Has gone past that off stump so many times, and Cummins is not picking him at all. Even Pant is having difficulty nabbing the ball behind. The sun is out and starting to become quite the partnership for West Indies now. India's old problem with the tail coming to the fore again.
After 69 overs,West Indies 214/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Jadeja to Cummins. The left-arm spinner changes angle halfway through the over, switching to round-the-wicket from the fourth delivery. The change in angle does make things a little more uncomfortable for Cummins, the ball a lot closer to his outside edge now. Maiden for Jadeja.
After 68 overs,West Indies 214/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Miguel Cummins 0)
Double bowling change now, with Shami replacing Ishant. Big apeal for lbw against Holder off the second delivery, with Kohli going upstairs after umpire Kettleborough turns it down. And wickets' umpire's call, allowing the Indians to retain their review. Holder ends the over with a well-timed pull over mid on that fetches him his fifth four and moves him into the 30s.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Antigua Latest Updates:
Sharma helped India from 203-6 overnight to a bonus 297 all out, then took 5-42 to limit the West Indies reply to 189-8, trailing by 108 runs.
The quick demise of Rishabh Pant for 24 drew Sharma to the crease, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they pushed India hopes of a 250 total far beyond expectations.
Their composed stand of 60 lifted India to 267 until Sharma was tricked by a slower ball from Shannon Gabriel and bowled on 19. Sharma was the eighth man out.
But Jadeja continued to corral the tail-enders, striking up a handy 29-run stand for the last wicket with fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Jadeja celebrated his 11th test fifty, his second straight and fourth in six innings with India's only six of the innings, a flat swat over midwicket. Jadeja was last man out on 58 from 112 balls, and India had an imposing total.
Gabriel finished with three wickets, and Kemar Roach four.
The West Indies reply was full of waste. Unlike the India top order which was blasted out, all of the main home batsmen made starts only to fail to go on.
John Campbell edged a Mohammed Shami yorker on to his stumps on 23, and fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite was caught and bowled by Sharma at knee height on 14.
Newcomer Shamarh Brooks took 16 balls to get off the mark, and on his 36th ball he was out for 11 to Jadeja.
Darren Bravo and Roston Chase led West Indies to tea, but Bravo was out to the first ball he faced afterward, trapped by Bumrah on 18, and costing his side a review.
Chase was up to 48 when he was out to a brilliant catch at square leg by KL Rahul, as Sharma took the last four wickets of the day, the last three at a cost of eight runs.
Shai Hope edged behind on 24, and in the same over Shimron Hetmyer was caught and bowled by Sharma at ankle height on 35, and Roach was caught in the slips on 0.
Left in the middle were captain Jason Holder on 10 not out, and Miguel Cummins, who was yet to score.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: