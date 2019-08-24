Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Fifty up for India in 22 overs

Date: Saturday, 24 August, 2019 22:44 IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Play In Progress

India
297/10 & 66/1 OV : (23.5) RR.(2.81)
West Indies
222/10 OV : (74.2) RR.(2.99)

This over 23.5

  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 3
  • 1

batsman

KL Rahul

  • 34 (69)
  • 4s X 3
  • 6s X 0

Cheteshwar Pujara

  • 16 (31)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Kemar Roach

  • 5 (3)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Shannon Gabriel

  • 18 (3.5)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

35 ( 10.2 ) R/R: 3.38

KL Rahul 19(31)

Cheteshwar Pujara 16(31)

30/1 (13.2 over)

Mayank Agarwal 16 (43) SR: S.R (37.21)

lbw b Roston Chase

India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua: Fifty up for India in 22 overs

Highlights

22:43 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 61/1 ( KL Rahul 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)

Part-timer John Campbell brought in place of Gabriel, perhaps to give Chase a different end. Four off the over, including a double to Pujara off the fourth delivery. Partnership between Rahul and Pujara worth 31 so far.

Drinks taken at the end of this over. 

Full Scorecard
22:40 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 57/1 ( KL Rahul 31 , Cheteshwar Pujara 10)

Good over for the Indians, with nine coming off this one, including a boundary to Rahul off the third delivery. India cross the 50-run mark in the innings, their lead now worth 132 with nine wickets in hand. 

Full Scorecard
22:39 (IST)

FOUR! Rahul cuts the ball towards deep backward square leg, executing the shot pretty late. The ball slows down on it's way to the advertising cushion, but manages to touch it in the end. Brigs up the fifty for the Indians. IND 53/1

Full Scorecard
22:35 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 48/1 ( KL Rahul 26 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)

Change of end for Gabriel, and he starts off with a jaffa to Rahul, the ball nipping away from the bat in the last second and very close to the off pole. Rahul flicks through square leg off the second delivery, collecting a double. Rahul then beatifully drives the ball down the ground for a boundary off the fourth delivery. Six off the over. 

Full Scorecard
22:34 (IST)

FOUR! Lovely straight drive from Rahul, bringing his bat down in the nick of time and smacking it from the meat of the bat. IND 48/1

Full Scorecard
22:30 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 42/1 ( KL Rahul 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 6)

Rahul dances down the pitch and drives the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery. Pujara crunches the ball through the cover region for a brace three balls later. Three off Chase's eighth over. 

Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 39/1 ( KL Rahul 19 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)

Pujara taps a yorker towards midwicket for a single off the second delivery. Rahul awkwardly pulls a rising delivery off the last ball, the ball in the air for a couple of seconds before landing in the vacant square-leg region. Two off the over. 

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 37/1 ( KL Rahul 18 , Cheteshwar Pujara 3)

Pujara dances down the pitch and works the ball towards midwicket for a single off the first delivery, the only run conceded by the off-spinner in this over. 

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara’s batting average of 21.66 in West Indies in Tests - the second worst for him in any country in Tests, behind New Zealand (15.00).

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 36/1 ( KL Rahul 18 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)

Rahul has his heart in his mouth for a moment after top-edging a short ball from Holder off the first delivery, the ball landing clear of Chase at the long-leg region, allowing the batsman a single. Pujara collects his second run of the innings, nudging the ball towards square leg for a single off the last delivery. 

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 34/1 ( KL Rahul 17 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)

Rahul whips the ball down the ground for a single off the second delivery. Pujara fends off the remaining deliveries of the over. 

Full Scorecard
22:17 (IST)

Mayank out plumb. Didn’t really have much of footwork in that shot and rightfully didn’t take DRS. Chase has broken the partnership and that’s what he was brought on to do. Atleast Rahul has a start to build on at the other end. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
22:17 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:14 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 33/1 ( KL Rahul 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)

Just one off Holder's third over, Rahul getting an underedge off the penultimate delivery that guides the ball towards the third man region.

Full Scorecard
22:12 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 32/1 ( KL Rahul 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 1)

Chase gets the breakthrough, trapping Agarwal leg-before as the opening batsman disappoints yet again in the Test. Out walks Cheteshwar Pujara, who gets off the mark right away with a single. Hawkeye shows the ball to be missing leg stump in the Agarwal dismissal, a missed opportunity for the opener. 

Full Scorecard
22:06 (IST)

OUT! Chase gets the breakthrough as Agarwal falls for another low score, getting trapped leg-before. Consults his partner for a minute, but ultimately decides to walk away. Attempted to sweep the ball but brought his bat down a touch early and ended up missing the ball. Replays however, show the ball to be missing leg stump, a missed opportunity for Mayank. IND 30/1

Agarwal lbw Chase 16(43)

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 30/0 ( KL Rahul 14 , Mayank Agarwal 16)

Holder replaces Cummins after the latter looked like he was in a bit of discomfort in his previous over. Rahul punches the ball through backward point off the first delivery to collect his first boundary, before pulling the ball for a brace two deliveries later. Six off the over. India's lead now in excess of 100. 

Full Scorecard
22:04 (IST)

Slow progress for Rahul and Agarwal continues. In a way, West Indies have bowled tight but the openers have been quite watchful too. The danger is that these two openers can change gears swiftly once set and that seems to be the gameplan here.

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
22:04 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

FOUR! Punched through the off side by Rahul, beating the diving fielder at backward point, to collect his first boundary of the innings. IND 28/0

Full Scorecard
22:01 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 24/0 ( KL Rahul 8 , Mayank Agarwal 16)

KL Rahul runs the ball towards long on for a single off the first delivery — the only run conceded by Chase in his fourth over. 

Full Scorecard
21:58 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 23/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Mayank Agarwal 16)

Agarwal clips the ball behind square towards the leg side for a brace off the fourth delivery, before defending off the last two deliveries of the over. 

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 21/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Mayank Agarwal 14)

Rahul remains solid in defence as Chase collects his second maiden in three overs. Sedate start to the Indian innings so far, with the openers starting to look increasingly assured. 

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

India’s average opening stand of 38.84 in the second innings of a Test in the last two years is the third-best among all the teams behind Zimbabwe (49.00) and Australia (39.88). 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:53 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:51 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 21/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Mayank Agarwal 14)

Miguel Cummins brought into the attack for the first time in the innings. Rahul sets off for a single off the fourth delivery after three consecutive dots. Agarwal then drives the ball wide of mid on for a double off the penultimate delivery. Three off the over. 

Full Scorecard
21:45 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 18/0 ( KL Rahul 6 , Mayank Agarwal 12)

Agarwal collects a boundary off the second delivery of the session, sweeping a full delivery outside leg towards the fine-leg fence. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over. 

Full Scorecard
21:44 (IST)

FOUR! Full delivery outside leg, Agarwal gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards fine leg. Boundary off the second delivery after lunch. IND 18/0

Full Scorecard
21:43 (IST)

Players make their way back to the centre after the lunch interval, with Chase bowling the first over of the second session. Agarwal's on strike. 

Full Scorecard
21:08 (IST)

Sedate start for India. The openers didn’t look in any hurry with that little session of play. Both Rahul and Agarwal need big runs to cement their places so digging deep is the order of the day.

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
21:08 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:05 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 14/0 ( KL Rahul 6 , Mayank Agarwal 8)

Holder bowls out the last over of the session, conceding two off it as India head to lunch with a lead of 89.

The session was mainly about the Holder-Cummins partnership, that frustrated the visitors for a bit and helped trim the deficit before Shami and Jadeja ended the innings. Agarwal has looked a tad shaky so far, nearly getting dismissed off the first delivery, and will hope to make amends for the blip in the previous innings and justify his selection with a tall score in the next two sessions. 

Full Scorecard
20:59 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 12/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 8)

Spinner Roston Chase brought into the attack as early as the sixth over of the Indian innings, getting a crack at the new Dukes ball. Windies skipper Holder perhaps hopes the experiment will get him an early breakthrough before the lunch interval. The offie starts off with a maiden. 

Full Scorecard
20:55 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 12/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 8)

Agarwal taps the ball towards extra cover for a quick single off the second delivery. Could've been a tight call had fielder Brathwaite been accurate with his throw towards the striker's end, one that could've sent Agarwal back to the hut for another low score. Well-timed punch by Rahul off the last delivery, only to get intercepted at cover. 

Full Scorecard
20:51 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 11/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 7)

Agarwal nudges the ball towards midwicket to scamper off for a quick single off the final delivery, preventing the over from going as a maiden. 

Full Scorecard
20:46 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 10/0 ( KL Rahul 4 , Mayank Agarwal 6)

Roach starts with a fuller delivery to Rahul, who then guides the next delivery towards fine leg for a double. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:42 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 8/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Mayank Agarwal 6)

Gabriel from the other end. Agarwal, facing his first delivery of the innings, gets a thick edge that lands just short of first slip before running away to third man for a four. Agarwal then punches the ball behind point off the third delivery for a brace. Six off the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:39 (IST)

FOUR! Streaky boundary for Agarwal, who edges the ball to first slip, where the ball lands just short of the fielder's palms before running away to third man. Gabriel wears a look of frustration after that missed opportunity. IND 6/0

Full Scorecard
20:37 (IST)

After 1 over,India 2/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Mayank Agarwal 0)

Rahul's surprised by the extra bounce off the second delivery. He then a brace off the fourth delivery to get the team underway. Two off the first over. 

Full Scorecard
20:34 (IST)

Rahul and Agarwal begin India's second innings. Kemar Roach has the ball in hand. The visitors will hope for a better performance from their top order after their miserable outing on the opening day.

Full Scorecard
20:31 (IST)

Finally Jadeja breaks through and that's the end of West Indies' innings. Never mind their tail wagging, this has been a good work out for the Indian attack and they have come up trumps on a helpful track. 75-run lead for India and that will do. All eyes now on India's top order to come good. While you don't expect the likes of Pujara and Kohli to fail twice in a game, Agarwal and Rahul will be looking at scoring some runs too. 
 
 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
20:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:29 (IST)

Most balls faced by West Indies batsmen getting dismissed for a duck in Test cricket:
 
45 - Miguel Cummins v India, North Sound, 2019*
40 - Keith Arthurton v England, Lord's, 1995 
29 - Mervyn Dillon v Pakistan, Sharjah, 2002

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:25 (IST)

After 74.2 overs,West Indies 222/10 ( Shannon Gabriel 2 , )

Gabriel gets an inside edge that thankfully for him is out of short leg's reach, allowing him to collect a single. Jadeja then ends the innings by getting rid of Cummins, who departs for a 45-ball duck as India grab a 75-run first innings lead after being put in to bat in the first Test at Antigua. 

Full Scorecard
20:24 (IST)

OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out

Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)

Full Scorecard
20:20 (IST)

After 74 overs,West Indies 221/9 ( Miguel Cummins 0 , Shannon Gabriel 1)

Shami finally gets the breakthrough, dismissing Holder for 39 off the first delivery of his 17th over. Appeal for lbw against No 11 batsman Shannon Gabriel off the next delivery, turned down by umpire Kettleborough. The Indians go for the review, and the impact's well outside off. End of discussion. Gabriel's off the mark with a single off the penultimate delivery. Dot to end the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:17 (IST)

Shami with the breakthrough finally. But the damage has been done it seems. West Indies have narrowed India's lead thanks to that Holder-Cummins partnership. Still staggering that Jadeja was not able to get Cummins. Maybe going by the old saying, you need to be quality batsman to get out to quality balls. 
 
 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
20:17 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:15 (IST)

OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9 

Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)

Full Scorecard
20:13 (IST)

After 73 overs,West Indies 220/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 39 , Miguel Cummins 0)

Jadeja bowls with a slip and a short leg in place. Holder runs the ball dwn the ground for a single off the fourth delivery. Another Jadeja over that ends in the blink of an eye, conceding just one this time. 

Full Scorecard
20:09 (IST)

After 72 overs,West Indies 219/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 38 , Miguel Cummins 0)

Shami successfully appeals for caught-behind against Cummins off the penultimate delivery of the over, the batsman then reviewing it right away. Turns out to be a case of Cummins hitting the bat on the ground that made the Indians think he nicked it, with Ultra-Edge showing a flat line when the ball's closest to the bat. Just one off the over. 

Full Scorecard
20:01 (IST)

After 71 overs,West Indies 218/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 37 , Miguel Cummins 0)

Holder nudges the ball towards backward square leg for a brace off the third delivery. Taps the ball towards long on for a single two balls later. Meanwhile, India skipper Kohli is seen chirping around the Windies batsman. The partnership is starting to frustrate the Indians now. Drinks taken at the end of the first hour of play, in which Holder and Cummins have stood tall.

Full Scorecard
19:57 (IST)

After 70 overs,West Indies 215/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 34 , Miguel Cummins 0)

Holder collects a single off the third delivery, leaving Cummins to face Shami for the remainder of the over. Shami switches to round-the-wicket while bowling to the No 10 batsman. Just one off the over. 

Full Scorecard
19:55 (IST)

Not sure how Jadeja has not got Cummins yet. Has gone past that off stump so many times, and Cummins is not picking him at all. Even Pant is having difficulty nabbing the ball behind. The sun is out and starting to become quite the partnership for West Indies now. India's old problem with the tail coming to the fore again. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
19:55 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:53 (IST)

After 69 overs,West Indies 214/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Miguel Cummins 0)

Jadeja to Cummins. The left-arm spinner changes angle halfway through the over, switching to round-the-wicket from the fourth delivery. The change in angle does make things a little more uncomfortable for Cummins, the ball a lot closer to his outside edge now. Maiden for Jadeja. 

Full Scorecard
19:50 (IST)

After 68 overs,West Indies 214/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 33 , Miguel Cummins 0)

Double bowling change now, with Shami replacing Ishant. Big apeal for lbw against Holder off the second delivery, with Kohli going upstairs after umpire Kettleborough turns it down. And wickets' umpire's call, allowing the Indians to retain their review. Holder ends the over with a well-timed pull over mid on that fetches him his fifth four and moves him into the 30s. 

Full Scorecard
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Antigua Latest Updates: Part-timer John Campbell brought in place of Gabriel, perhaps to give Chase a different end. Four off the over, including a double to Pujara off the fourth delivery. The partnership between Rahul and Pujara worth 31 so far.

1st Test, Day 2 report: Ishant Sharma frustrated the West Indies with the bat and foiled the home side with the ball to keep India on top after two days of the first test on Friday.

Sharma helped India from 203-6 overnight to a bonus 297 all out, then took 5-42 to limit the West Indies reply to 189-8, trailing by 108 runs.

The quick demise of Rishabh Pant for 24 drew Sharma to the crease, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they pushed India hopes of a 250 total far beyond expectations.

Their composed stand of 60 lifted India to 267 until Sharma was tricked by a slower ball from Shannon Gabriel and bowled on 19. Sharma was the eighth man out.

But Jadeja continued to corral the tail-enders, striking up a handy 29-run stand for the last wicket with fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja celebrated his 11th test fifty, his second straight and fourth in six innings with India's only six of the innings, a flat swat over midwicket. Jadeja was last man out on 58 from 112 balls, and India had an imposing total.

Gabriel finished with three wickets, and Kemar Roach four.

The West Indies reply was full of waste. Unlike the India top order which was blasted out, all of the main home batsmen made starts only to fail to go on.

John Campbell edged a Mohammed Shami yorker on to his stumps on 23, and fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite was caught and bowled by Sharma at knee height on 14.

Newcomer Shamarh Brooks took 16 balls to get off the mark, and on his 36th ball he was out for 11 to Jadeja.

Darren Bravo and Roston Chase led West Indies to tea, but Bravo was out to the first ball he faced afterward, trapped by Bumrah on 18, and costing his side a review.

Chase was up to 48 when he was out to a brilliant catch at square leg by KL Rahul, as Sharma took the last four wickets of the day, the last three at a cost of eight runs.

Shai Hope edged behind on 24, and in the same over Shimron Hetmyer was caught and bowled by Sharma at ankle height on 35, and Roach was caught in the slips on 0.

Left in the middle were captain Jason Holder on 10 not out, and Miguel Cummins, who was yet to score.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya RahaneMayank AgarwalRavichandran AshwinJasprit BumrahRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiRishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara PujaraLokesh RahulWriddhiman SahaIshant SharmaRohit SharmaHanuma VihariUmesh Yadav

West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg BrathwaiteDarren BravoShamarh BrookJohn CambellRoston ChaseRahkeem CornwallShane Dowrich,  Shannon GabrielShimron Hetmyer,  Shai HopeKeemo PaulKemar Roach

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019

