Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test between India and West Indies being played in Rajkot.

Alright then Sherman Lewis is ready with the ball, Virat Kohli will be on strike. Two slips and a gully in place. Let's roll Day 2.

FOUR! Rishabh Pant begins with a boundary of the first ball that he faces on Day 2. Gets forward and flicks it off the middle stump to backward square leg boundary.

After 90 overs,India 371/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Rishabh Pant (W) 23) After letting couple of deliveries alone, Kohli gets forward to a delivery that is slanted into him, presses forward and defends solidly to take a single on the leg side. Pant flicks one to boundary after playing and missing outside his off stum, he ends the over with a brace to deep extra cover.

India, on the other hand, would like to bat once in this match. Ideally they believe, a score around 600 will be good enough. If both Kohli and Pant can play out this second new ball without much fuss, they shouldn't have much problem to bat West Indies out of this Test match.

West Indies did miss Roach and Holder on Day 1. There is no doubt about it. But it is a new day and they should at least try to come up with a positive approach in order to restrict India before 500. But on this evenly paced pitch, it won't be an easy task for this depleted attack.

After 91 overs,India 373/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 74 , Rishabh Pant (W) 24) Shanon Gabriel starts off with a full and wide delivery, almost a wide yorker, Kohli tried to squeeze it out, but was slightly late. Gabriel finds the good length for couple of deliveries before Kohli turns the strike with a single to mid on. Gabriel goes short to Pant, the ball doesn't climb on the Indian wicket-keeper, who hops on to his backfoot and is able to nurdle it for a single behind square leg.

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

