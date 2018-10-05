FOUR! Rishabh Pant begins with a boundary of the first ball that he faces on Day 2. Gets forward and flicks it off the middle stump to backward square leg boundary.

After 90 overs,India 371/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Rishabh Pant (W) 23) After letting couple of deliveries alone, Kohli gets forward to a delivery that is slanted into him, presses forward and defends solidly to take a single on the leg side. Pant flicks one to boundary after playing and missing outside his off stum, he ends the over with a brace to deep extra cover.

India, on the other hand, would like to bat once in this match. Ideally they believe, a score around 600 will be good enough. If both Kohli and Pant can play out this second new ball without much fuss, they shouldn't have much problem to bat West Indies out of this Test match.

West Indies did miss Roach and Holder on Day 1. There is no doubt about it. But it is a new day and they should at least try to come up with a positive approach in order to restrict India before 500. But on this evenly paced pitch, it won't be an easy task for this depleted attack.

After 91 overs,India 373/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 74 , Rishabh Pant (W) 24) Shanon Gabriel starts off with a full and wide delivery, almost a wide yorker, Kohli tried to squeeze it out, but was slightly late. Gabriel finds the good length for couple of deliveries before Kohli turns the strike with a single to mid on. Gabriel goes short to Pant, the ball doesn't climb on the Indian wicket-keeper, who hops on to his backfoot and is able to nurdle it for a single behind square leg.

After 92 overs,India 377/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 77 , Rishabh Pant (W) 25) Lewis bangs in short to Pant. The Windies bowlers are targetting his ribcage. Pant is well aware as he is again able to get on top of it and nudge it around for a single. Kohli taps a rising delivery past gully and runs two. After two dots. Kohli strides forward and gently pushes it on the onside and is off the blocks immediately, completes a quick single rather easily. Kohli has deployed this sort of technique, right from England to counter the inswing, where he presses forward with the toe pointing to the cover fielder, bringing the straight bat down, holding it close to his pad and just direct it on the leg side.

FOUR! Kohli is making cover drive more and more pleasurable to watch. Length outside off and Kohli leans into the drive, piercing the field rather too easily. WOW!

After 93 overs,India 383/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 82 , Rishabh Pant (W) 26) Kohli continues to march towards another (now its becoming rather too mundane) hundred. He is into the 80s now. Gabriel's over costs six runs.

FOUR! Lewis continues to aim at Rishabh's body and the youngster known for his fearless attitude is going to meet fire with fire. Pulls it fine leg boundary for another boundary.

After 94 overs,India 389/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 83 , Rishabh Pant (W) 31) Lewis continues to hold the length back, trying to unsettle Rishabh with short stuff and the plan almost worked when Pant top edge half pull to deep mid wicket, but the ball fell just short in the end. The final ball of the over, a short of length delivery to Rishabh is helped to fine leg for a boundary. India racing towards 400.

For Rishabh Pant, these two Test matches are an excellent platform to cement his place in the Test team. In England, apart from the knock he played at the Oval, the Delhi lad did not have much impact with bat in hand. At crucial points, he was guilty of throwing his wicket away. Hence, here in this low-profile series, he can rectify his mistakes. Also, on these spin-friendly tracks, his ability as a keeper will be tested as well.

FOUR! Delightful from Kohli. Too straight from Gabriel. Kohli had the line covered early as he glances the ball from the middle stump to mid wicket fence with great aplomb . High quality!

FOUR! Pant with a boundary now. He walks across his stumps to take the ball from the off stump and whip it to mid wicket fence.

After 95 overs,India 399/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Rishabh Pant (W) 36) Dealing in boundaries these two. A four each for Kohli and Pant as India are one short of 400. Gabriel and Lewis have been dealt with rather too easily. Windies need to get a wicket or two soon or they could be in for a long, long day.

After 96 overs,India 400/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Rishabh Pant (W) 37) Lewis continues and he is persisting with the plan of bowling short to Pant. A rising delivery that is angled across Pant has the batsman in some trouble. He ends up fending it to the gully fielder that was well short off him. Pant is early in the pull short and unable to stroke it properly due to lack of bounce in the surface.He is taking Lewis' short pitch bowling on and then again finds himself in a spot of bother. He was attempting to flick a short ball behind square, ended up getting a leading edge that falls short of the mid on fielder. Not the best of shot selection, one would reckon. Single and the 400th run for India off the last ball.

After 97 overs,India 401/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Rishabh Pant (W) 38) Keemo Paul is brought into the attack. He goes round the wicket to the left-hander and goes past his outside edge a couple of times. Rishabh has had a scratchy last few minutes. A single off the final ball means Kohli won't be on strike for second over straight.

After 98 overs,India 402/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Rishabh Pant (W) 39) Roston Chase has been introduced from the other end. After 15 deliveries, Kohli is on strike, as Rishabh collects a single to deep cover. Kohli keeps finding the fielder on the leg side as he aims to flick it through mid wicket. Tidy start for Chase.

After 99 overs,India 403/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 88 , Rishabh Pant (W) 40) Keemo Paul bowls a quiet over as Rishabh takes his 40th run with a single on the off side. The bowling changes have at least curbed the boundaries for a brief period.

After 100 overs,India 406/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Rishabh Pant (W) 42) Field is spread out when the spinner is into the attack. Not a lot of problems for Pant and Kohli as they muster three singles off Chase's over.

Both Rishabh Pant and Keemo Paul came into the limelight in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. With his hard-hitting batsmanship while opening the innings, Rishabh took the attack the opposition throughout the tournament, whereas Paul, with his all-round efforts, played a key role behind Windies' victorious campaign in the competition. In fact, in the finale, the Caribbean boys bowled India out for just 145 and Paul took 2 for 17 in 6.1 overs.

FOUR! Thickish outside edge from Pant as he tries to attack a delivery outside off. Doesn't evade the gully fielder by much.

FIFTY! Pant l oves getting to a landmark with style, with a big shot and the recently turned 21-year-old, Pant has just done that. Blasting a flick off the front foot over mid wicket boundary to bring up his half-century.

After 101 overs,India 417/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Rishabh Pant (W) 53) Just as Windies got a few quiet overs, Pant smacks Paul's first two deliveries to the boundary. He reaches his half-century with a help of a four followed by an attacking six that gets his past the 50-run mark. A single off the penultimate delivery makes it 11 runs off the over. Time for drinks.

FOUR! Pant dances down the wicket and wallops it over mid on for a one bounce four. Chase immediately signals for cover in the deep.

SIX! And again. Rishabh advances down the pitch and goes bang over long off this time. There was a long off in place, but it barely mattered to Pant. Chase under the pump.

After 102 overs,India 427/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Rishabh Pant (W) 63) Exactly the same scoring shots from the previous over to start Chase's new over – a four and a six. Pant almost chopped it on to his own stumps after smashing the spinner off his first two deliveries. Clearly Rishabh is teeing off here.

FOUR! Pant top edges a sweep but there is no fielder in the ring behind square, the ball trickles down to fine leg boundary.

SIX! There is the slog sweep. Pant is liking this. Goes down on his knees with the ball coming into him. Pant has smoked this one for big one.

After 103 overs,India 440/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 91 , Rishabh Pant (W) 74) Brathwaite has turned to his most senior spinner to break this stand that is now worth almost 100. Bishoo comes into the attack. With regular singles Kohli has quietly moved into the 90s, while Pant is firing all cylinders at Rajkot. He is switched on the T20 mode. Tearing the spinners apart. India inching towards 450. The six brings the 100-run partnership.

FOUR! Short delivery and Pant has pounced on it. Cuts it away for another boundary.

After 104 overs,India 451/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 93 , Rishabh Pant (W) 83) Pant is milking runs here. Chase's over costs 11 and India go past 450. Pant might well get his century before his captain.

After 105 overs,India 454/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 95 , Rishabh Pant (W) 84) Bishoo slips in a quiet over here. Much needed for Windies and the most experienced spinner must deliver, but wickets is what is needed.

After 106 overs,India 458/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 97 , Rishabh Pant (W) 86) Kraigg Brathwaite is running out of bowlers as he brings himself into the attack. Pant and Kohli divide the four singles between them.

Hundred! Century number 24 in Tests but already feel like he has score 5176 tons. Don't dare ask me why! The Indian captain keeps churning out century day in- day out. Another fantastic innings, well compiled to say the least. He leads the current generation of batsmen with 24 Test tons going past former Australia skipper Steve Smith. Achieves the feat with a boundary to fine leg.

Most centuries by captains at home in international cricket:

Seven or more centuries in most different calendar years in international cricket:

After 107 overs,India 465/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 102 , Rishabh Pant (W) 88) Kohli seems to be unstoppable and it is surely not the first time it has been said. Keeps going on and and on. Appetite seems to never end. India are now looking towards a mammoth score now. Pant is nearing his ton as well.

After 108 overs,India 470/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 103 , Rishabh Pant (W) 92) Brathwaite sends down a routine over as Kohli and Pant work five runs off the over. Pant into the 90s. Will he have a century in back-to-back Tests? Will he reach there in the next over?

And Virat Kohli goes past Steve Smith. Seems the Indian skippers has started from where he left in England. A flawless innings this has been so far. Yes, the West Indies attack hasn't been challenging enough, but like a true professional, Kohli has just gone about his business, without much fuss.

OUT! Pant lives by the sword and well to die by it. Was a tossed up delivery from Pant outside off and he goes for the big hit down the ground. His head falls over and reckon it was the googly that took the outside edge giving point fielder easy catch. Falls eight short of his second Test century. But, it has been an entertaining innings. More to come.

After 109 overs,India 473/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 104 , Ravindra Jadeja 2) Pant's fall brings local boy Ravindra Jadeja to the crease. He has been promoted ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin, perhaps the left-right combination is the thought behind the move. A wicket and three singles off Bishoo's over.

After 110 overs,India 477/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) Brathwaite continues. After couple of dots, Jadeja is able to get to the other end with a single off a full toss to long on. The duo exchange three more singles off as many deliveries.

After 111 overs,India 482/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 109 , Ravindra Jadeja 6) Jadeja is taking giant stride along with bringing his bat right in front. Seems very confident since the couple of useful innings he played in England. Kohli on the other keeps the scoreboard ticking with easy singles available. Five runs off it.

After 112 overs,India 486/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 110 , Ravindra Jadeja 9) Downright ordinary bowling from the West Indies. Easy singles for the batsman to take, no penetration, just don't see any sort of competition from the tourists. India add four more runs to their total.

After 113 overs,India 488/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 111 , Ravindra Jadeja 10) Bishoo goes through the motions of bowling six deliveries with Jadeja stretching out his pads to a couple of deliveries, as if to just check test them out, not offering a shot. Two singles come off it.

After 114 overs,India 491/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 113 , Ravindra Jadeja 11) Windies waiting for the batsman to make a mistake rather than their bowlers springing in a surprise or two. There is no assistance from the surface as of now and India are happy to work their way to 500 and ensure they don't lose another wicket in the fag end of the morning session.

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

