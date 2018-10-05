First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 at Rajkot: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant look to pile on more misery on visitors

Date: Friday, 05 October, 2018 08:13 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

364/4
Overs
89.0
R/R
4.09
Fours
43
Sixes
1
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 72 137 4 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 17 21 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 18 1 66 1
Keemo Paul 10 1 41 0

  • Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test between India and West Indies being played in Rajkot. 

Latest Updates: India would be looking to post a humongous total to heap more misery on West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Rajkot.

Day 1 report: India dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies as the hosts posted 364/4 at stumps, thanks to a brilliant show by opener Prithvi Shaw, here on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (72) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Winning the toss and opting to bat on a batting-friendly track, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lokesh Rahul with just three runs on the board but went on to finish the first session at 133/1.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Debutant opener Prithvi and Cheteshwar Pujara's half-centuries helped India recover from the early blow.

Rahul was gone for a golden duck when Caribbean pacer Shannon Gabriel trapped the Indian opener in front of the wickets.

Shaw and Pujara, who came one down, however, maintained their calm and punished the bad deliveries to complete half-centuries.

At the end of the first session, Shaw was unbeaten on 75 and Pujara was on 56 as they posted 130 runs in 25 overs.

In the second session, Shaw (134) slammed a brilliant ton as he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut as India posted 232/3.

Shaw, at 18 years and 329 days, reached the historic three-figure mark off just 99 balls at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shaw is also the second youngest Indian ever to score a Test century after Sachin Tendulkar who cracked a ton at 17 years and 107 days in 1990 vs England in Manchester. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries.

Pujara scored a good looking 86 in his own backyard, but missed out on a hundred.

Kohli was all smiles when young Shaw raised his bat after reaching the milestone. Subsequently, Shaw offered an easy return catch to leggie Devendra Bishoo trying to play against the turn.

Shaw and Pujara added 206 runs for the second wicket as the tourists were sent on a leatherhunt for large parts of the second session.

Shaw's innings was studded with 19 fours while Pujara hit 14 boundaries before poking at a length ball half-heartedly to be taken by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich off pacer Sherman Lewis, who bagged his first Test scalp.

The last session saw India maintain a good run rate with Kohli and Rahane (41) stitching a 105-run partnership and helping India get past the 300-run mark.

But at 337 in 84 overs, Roston Chase dismissed Rahane. Rahane played 92 balls and slammed five boundaries.

Brief scores: India 364/4(Prithvi Shaw 134, Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Shannon Gabriel 1/66) against West Indies on Day 1.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

