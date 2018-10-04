First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Rajkot: Shaw, Kohli look to rebuild after Pujara's exit

Date: Thursday, 04 October, 2018 13:54 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

219/2
Overs
47.3
R/R
4.63
Fours
32
Sixes
0
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Prithvi Shaw Batting 125 143 18 0
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 1 10 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 11.3 1 38 1
Keemo Paul 7 1 36 0

  • A point to ponder upon as Australia tour nears. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That could have so easily ended Shaw's innings. Went for the slash off Bishoo with not too much room on offer. The ball just eavdes the wide slip fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 214/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 121 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    After 46 overs,India 214/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 121 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Gabriel square Shaw up off the first ball. Rotates the strike off the next ball. Gabriel looking for that big inswinger to Kohli, slides one down the leg side. Kohli is no hurry to get off the mark.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 213/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 120 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Shaw went for an extravagant cut that was taken from over his head with a flat bat. Almost carried to sweeper cover. Kohli plays out the final two deliveries. Only the single of Lewis' over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    No player has amassed more runs in Test cricket in 2018 than Virat Kohli - 879 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 212/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 119 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    Always makes for an intriguing viewing when the present and the future of Indian cricket are out there in the middle. Lovely little chat captured by the cameraman, as Kohli and Shaw spoke for the first time in the middle. Shaw gestures as to how the ball seems to be coming. Kohli has a wide and bright smile on his face. He knows the feeling of being there. If you're an Indian cricket fan and an admirer of quality batting, this is for you. India have lost Pujara but are well ahead in the game. Gabriel gets one to nip back into Kohli, but the Indian captain brought his bat forward along with his pad to defend it cautiously. Windies know this is the best and perhaps the only chance to get Kohli early.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest stands for India against West Indies at home in Tests:

    344* - Sunil Gavaskar/Dilip Vengsarkar, Kolkata, 1978
    280 - Ravi Ashwin/Rohit Sharma, Kolkata, 2013
    224 - MS Dhoni/VVS Laxman, Kolkata, 2011
    214 - VVS Laxman/Sachin Tendulkar, Kolkata, 2002
    206 - Cheteshwar Pujara/Prithvi Shaw, Rajkot, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 209/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 116 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

    West Indies have finally found a way to pick a wicket. Pujara walks after a wll-compiled 86, end to 206-run stand. Big moment for debutant Sherman Lewis who has bagged Pujara as his maiden Test wicket. Skipper Virat Kohli will join debutant Prithvi Shaw.

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! GONE! Pujara hangs his bat out to a good length delivery outside off from Sherman Lewis, who gets his maiden Test wicket, to edge one to the keeper. Pujara stands for few seconds before leaving his crease. Missed out an opportunity to get a century at his home ground. No guarantee regarding India's second innings, falls 14 runs short. Breath of fresh air for the Windies.

C Pujara c  Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86(130)

    C Pujara c  Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86(130) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 208/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 115 , Cheteshwar Pujara 86)

    Shaw and Pujara have raised the 200 run partnership and it has come at a rapid speed. They haven't even broken a sweat (in this heat, its obvious that it is purely meant figuratively)

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Oh another terrific shot! Width on offer by Bishoo and Shaw goes back in his crease, transfers the weight on the back foot and cuts it wide of the fielder. His awareness of the field is simply way too good. Masterful.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,India 201/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 109 , Cheteshwar Pujara 85)

    Shaw is such a delight to watch. Array of strokes with a lot of flair. The new and the latest product from Mumbai's batting school. India go past 200.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! That is as good a shot as any! Shaw arcs back and scythes a back of a length delivery past point for a boundary. What a way to bring the 200 up

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,India 196/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 104 , Cheteshwar Pujara 85)

    Bishoo not getting the ball to skid as he looks to bowl the quicker one and get the batsman trapped in front. Pujara is stoic in his defence. Maiden.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,India 196/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 104 , Cheteshwar Pujara 85)

    Sherman Lewis gives away just two. Shaw missed out on a flick and got to the other end courtesy a leg bye. Pujara too works it off his legs for a single.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Pujara is nearing his ton as well. Rajkot is his home ground and last time he played a Test match here back in 2016, the soft-spoken Saurashtra boy scored a brilliant 124 against the English attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  Lewis is brought back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,India 194/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 104 , Cheteshwar Pujara 84)

    Bishoo slips in a quick over without too much fuss. Shaw turns the strike with a single to mid wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,India 193/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 103 , Cheteshwar Pujara 84)

    Paul is clearly struggling in the scorching heat of Rajkot. A mid over drinks break is been taken. On the other end, Pujara is looking comfortable at home. I know today has been about Prithvi Shaw and he has played some exquistie strokes, but Pujara's straight drive is right up there.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to score a century each on Ranji Trophy and Test debut:

    Prithvi Shaw and Gundappa Viswanath 

    Players to score a century each on Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Test debut: 

    Prithvi Shaw

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Che! Half-volley on off stump and Pujara brings down the full face of the bat to drive it straight past the bowler.

    Full Scorecard

  ICYMI

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 189/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 103 , Cheteshwar Pujara 80)

    Boundary off the first ball. Three singles to end the over. Easy peasy for these two in the middle. Puajra into the 80s now. Windies need to find a way to break this partnership. Actually not, the next batsman is a bloke with decent record to his name.

    Full Scorecard

  When the kid was spotted eight years back. Hard work and more hard work and he is here. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Action reply from the first ball of the previous over. Short and wide by Bishoo and Pujara rocks ball and taps it late to guide it to third man boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,India 182/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)

    Keemo Paul returns to the bowling crease and sends down a maiden to Shaw. The first one to Shaw. The youngster is only taking a breather after what must have pressure-filled 20-24 hours, ever since his debut was announced.

    Full Scorecard

  Not a difficult question to answer!

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,India 182/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)

    Boundary off the first ball of Bishoo's over and Pujara is happy to knock the ball around for another brace. Six off it. India surging towards 200.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Too short outside off from Bishoo and that has been cut away to third man boundary by Pujara.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Hundred on debut for Prithvi Shaw. 

    A journey which was started from the muddy fields of Virar in the Western Suburbs in Mumbai, has finally reached a milestone. Interestingly, last time West Indies played a Test match on Indian soil, it was the end of an era as Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket. Almost five years after, the boys from the Caribbean are back here and it seems a new era has started in Indian cricket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,India 176/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 68)

    Shaw gets to his landmark after just 99 balls. What a day for the Mumbaikar. Stellar show first up. Has he already booked his ticket to Australia with just his first innings in Test cricket? 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fastest centuries on Test debut: (By balls)

    85 - Shikhar Dhawan
    93 - Dwayne Smith 
    99 - Prithvi Shaw*
    105 - Matt Prior 
    106 - Abul Hasan 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mumbai batsmen scoring a century on Test debut:
    Pravin Amre, 1992
    Rohit Sharma, 2013
    Prithvi Shaw, 2018 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Youngest players to score a century in career's debut Test:
    17y 61d - Mohammad Ashraful 
    17y 352d - Hamilton Masakadza 
    18y 323d - Saleem Malik 
    18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw*
    19y 105d - Mohammad Wasim 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Youngest Indian players to score a century in Tests for India:
    17y 107d - Sachin Tendulkar
    18y 253d - Sachin Tendulkar 
    18y 283d - Sachin Tendulkar 
    18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw*
    19y 216d - Sachin Tendulkar 

    Full Scorecard

  • CENTURY! 

    Sparking Test century for Prithvi Shaw. Came in with a reputation of scoring hundreds, big hundreds and now in his first outing at the senior level. Shaw has delivered. Hundred on Ranji debut. Ton on Duleep trophy debut and now today he is gone one notch higher. Incredible! The entire balcony including the support staff is on their feet. Shaw pumps his fist after returning for the second run after a push to deep extra cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 172/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 99 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)

    Quiet end to Bishoo's over. Shaw tucked the first ball on the legside and Pujara knew the 18-year old is on 98. He turned, kept his head down and started running. Shaw was alert to not fall in the temptation. Denies the second run. Pujara turns again and puts in the dive. The anxiety gets to Kohli and Rahane in the balcony, they are worried one second and break into laughter the next.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,India 171/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 98 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)

    Gabriel held the length back in the first half of the over, Shaw played some firm back foot punches but couldn't find the gap. Just as Gabriel goes a little full, Shaw nails it through covers for another superb boundary. He is one hit away from his hundred.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Length outside off and Shaw has driven this handsomely. The ball goes square off the cover fielder. He is galloping towards his century.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 166/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 93 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)

    There is little doubt over Shaw's affinity to cut shot. Can't give him any sort of length, he gets low, creates room and looks to slice everytime there is an opportunity. Finds the fielder on this ocassion. Gets the single to sweeper cover off the next ball. Pujara blocks the remainder of the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 165/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 92 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)

    India going close to six an over. India completely romping over the Windies at the moment. A rather sedate over with just couple of singles off the over. Pujara missed out on an easy scoring opportunity with Gabriel slipping a full delivery down the leg side. But, hey, don't hear anybody complaining. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 163/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 91 , Cheteshwar Pujara 66)

    Some bounce off the first ball off Bishoo's over did surprise Prithvi, who was looking to cut the ball, even the keeper couldn't collect it cleanly. Four byes off the first ball. Shaw continues to dominate as he marches into the 90s.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Poor from Bishoo. Short and straight. Shaw pounches on it to pull it off his hips to long leg fence. Into the 90s now!

    Full Scorecard

  After 27 overs,India 153/1

    Seems at the moment that whatever threat Gabriel possessed with the new ball has also been blunted out. Pujara too dealing in boundaries and running the second run. Can you blame him? Which batsmen wouldn't want to bat at this stage against this bowling attack on this pitch? The partnership is worth 150.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cannot bowl straight to Pujara. Bread and buttler for India's number three. Gives his wrists some light workout, glancing it through mid wicket area.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Outside off stump and Pujara uses the pace of Gabriel. Opens the face of the blade and runs it past the two slips. Frustrating for the bowler

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 143/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 56)

    Shaw is reveling this. Great batting conditions, freebies on offer and the youngster is now asserting control. Couple of attacking strokes in the first over after lunch to a leg spinner tells you about his courage and skill. Will keep the strike with a single off the final ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the legs from Bishoo and Shaw takes the aerial route this time. Flicks it to deep mid wicket boundary. Almost carried all the way. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not from the center of the bat but Shaw is able to get enough as he bends on knee and swipes it to cow corner

    Full Scorecard

  • We're back for the afternoon session. Shaw and Pujara will be looking to build on their unbetean 130-run partnership. Windies require some wickets. Will they be able to come back in this session? Bishpo has the ball.

    Full Scorecard
Load More


Latest Updates: Gabriel square Shaw up off the first ball. Rotates the strike off the next ball. Gabriel looking for that big inswinger to Kohli, slides one down the leg side. Kohli is no hurry to get off the mark.

Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.

The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.

Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.

"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.

It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018

