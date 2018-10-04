We're back for the afternoon session. Shaw and Pujara will be looking to build on their unbetean 130-run partnership. Windies require some wickets. Will they be able to come back in this session? Bishpo has the ball.

FOUR! Not from the center of the bat but Shaw is able to get enough as he bends on knee and swipes it to cow corner

FOUR! On the legs from Bishoo and Shaw takes the aerial route this time. Flicks it to deep mid wicket boundary. Almost carried all the way.

After 26 overs,India 143/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 56) Shaw is reveling this. Great batting conditions, freebies on offer and the youngster is now asserting control. Couple of attacking strokes in the first over after lunch to a leg spinner tells you about his courage and skill. Will keep the strike with a single off the final ball.

FOUR! Outside off stump and Pujara uses the pace of Gabriel. Opens the face of the blade and runs it past the two slips. Frustrating for the bowler

FOUR! Cannot bowl straight to Pujara. Bread and buttler for India's number three. Gives his wrists some light workout, glancing it through mid wicket area.

After 27 overs,India 153/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 85 , Cheteshwar Pujara 66) Seems at the moment that whatever threat Gabriel possessed with the new ball has also been blunted out. Pujara too dealing in boundaries and running the second run. Can you blame him? Which batsmen wouldn't want to bat at this stage against this bowling attack on this pitch? The partnership is worth 150.

FOUR! Poor from Bishoo. Short and straight. Shaw pounches on it to pull it off his hips to long leg fence. Into the 90s now!

After 28 overs,India 163/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 91 , Cheteshwar Pujara 66) Some bounce off the first ball off Bishoo's over did surprise Prithvi, who was looking to cut the ball, even the keeper couldn't collect it cleanly. Four byes off the first ball. Shaw continues to dominate as he marches into the 90s.

After 29 overs,India 165/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 92 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67) India going close to six an over. India completely romping over the Windies at the moment. A rather sedate over with just couple of singles off the over. Pujara missed out on an easy scoring opportunity with Gabriel slipping a full delivery down the leg side. But, hey, don't hear anybody complaining.

After 30 overs,India 166/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 93 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67) There is little doubt over Shaw's affinity to cut shot. Can't give him any sort of length, he gets low, creates room and looks to slice everytime there is an opportunity. Finds the fielder on this ocassion. Gets the single to sweeper cover off the next ball. Pujara blocks the remainder of the over.

FOUR! Length outside off and Shaw has driven this handsomely. The ball goes square off the cover fielder. He is galloping towards his century.

After 31 overs,India 171/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 98 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67) Gabriel held the length back in the first half of the over, Shaw played some firm back foot punches but couldn't find the gap. Just as Gabriel goes a little full, Shaw nails it through covers for another superb boundary. He is one hit away from his hundred.

After 32 overs,India 172/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 99 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67) Quiet end to Bishoo's over. Shaw tucked the first ball on the legside and Pujara knew the 18-year old is on 98. He turned, kept his head down and started running. Shaw was alert to not fall in the temptation. Denies the second run. Pujara turns again and puts in the dive. The anxiety gets to Kohli and Rahane in the balcony, they are worried one second and break into laughter the next.

Sparking Test century for Prithvi Shaw. Came in with a reputation of scoring hundreds, big hundreds and now in his first outing at the senior level. Shaw has delivered. Hundred on Ranji debut. Ton on Duleep trophy debut and now today he is gone one notch higher. Incredible! The entire balcony including the support staff is on their feet. Shaw pumps his fist after returning for the second run after a push to deep extra cover.

After 33 overs,India 176/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 68) Shaw gets to his landmark after just 99 balls. What a day for the Mumbaikar. Stellar show first up. Has he already booked his ticket to Australia with just his first innings in Test cricket?

A journey which was started from the muddy fields of Virar in the Western Suburbs in Mumbai, has finally reached a milestone. Interestingly, last time West Indies played a Test match on Indian soil, it was the end of an era as Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket. Almost five years after, the boys from the Caribbean are back here and it seems a new era has started in Indian cricket.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Hundred on debut for Prithvi Shaw.

FOUR! Too short outside off from Bishoo and that has been cut away to third man boundary by Pujara.

After 34 overs,India 182/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74) Boundary off the first ball of Bishoo's over and Pujara is happy to knock the ball around for another brace. Six off it. India surging towards 200.

Hundred on Ranji debut, hundred on Duleep debut, hundred on Test debut. Know another student from that school.....

After 35 overs,India 182/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74) Keemo Paul returns to the bowling crease and sends down a maiden to Shaw. The first one to Shaw. The youngster is only taking a breather after what must have pressure-filled 20-24 hours, ever since his debut was announced.

FOUR! Action reply from the first ball of the previous over. Short and wide by Bishoo and Pujara rocks ball and taps it late to guide it to third man boundary.

Watch out for 10 year old Bengali boy Prithvi Shaw from Mum who is dealing in hundreds and double hundreds. Amazing kid.

When the kid was spotted eight years back. Hard work and more hard work and he is here.

After 36 overs,India 189/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 103 , Cheteshwar Pujara 80) Boundary off the first ball. Three singles to end the over. Easy peasy for these two in the middle. Puajra into the 80s now. Windies need to find a way to break this partnership. Actually not, the next batsman is a bloke with decent record to his name.

FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Che! Half-volley on off stump and Pujara brings down the full face of the bat to drive it straight past the bowler.

Players to score a century each on Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Test debut:

Players to score a century each on Ranji Trophy and Test debut:

After 37 overs,India 193/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 103 , Cheteshwar Pujara 84) Paul is clearly struggling in the scorching heat of Rajkot. A mid over drinks break is been taken. On the other end, Pujara is looking comfortable at home. I know today has been about Prithvi Shaw and he has played some exquistie strokes, but Pujara's straight drive is right up there.

After 38 overs,India 194/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 104 , Cheteshwar Pujara 84) Bishoo slips in a quick over without too much fuss. Shaw turns the strike with a single to mid wicket.

Pujara is nearing his ton as well. Rajkot is his home ground and last time he played a Test match here back in 2016, the soft-spoken Saurashtra boy scored a brilliant 124 against the English attack.

After 39 overs,India 196/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 104 , Cheteshwar Pujara 85) Sherman Lewis gives away just two. Shaw missed out on a flick and got to the other end courtesy a leg bye. Pujara too works it off his legs for a single.

After 40 overs,India 196/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 104 , Cheteshwar Pujara 85) Bishoo not getting the ball to skid as he looks to bowl the quicker one and get the batsman trapped in front. Pujara is stoic in his defence. Maiden.

FOUR! That is as good a shot as any! Shaw arcs back and scythes a back of a length delivery past point for a boundary. What a way to bring the 200 up

After 41 overs,India 201/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 109 , Cheteshwar Pujara 85) Shaw is such a delight to watch. Array of strokes with a lot of flair. The new and the latest product from Mumbai's batting school. India go past 200.

FOUR! Oh another terrific shot! Width on offer by Bishoo and Shaw goes back in his crease, transfers the weight on the back foot and cuts it wide of the fielder. His awareness of the field is simply way too good. Masterful.

After 42 overs,India 208/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 115 , Cheteshwar Pujara 86) Shaw and Pujara have raised the 200 run partnership and it has come at a rapid speed. They haven't even broken a sweat (in this heat, its obvious that it is purely meant figuratively)

OUT! GONE! Pujara hangs his bat out to a good length delivery outside off from Sherman Lewis, who gets his maiden Test wicket, to edge one to the keeper. Pujara stands for few seconds before leaving his crease. Missed out an opportunity to get a century at his home ground. No guarantee regarding India's second innings, falls 14 runs short. Breath of fresh air for the Windies. C Pujara c Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86(130)

After 43 overs,India 209/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 116 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) West Indies have finally found a way to pick a wicket. Pujara walks after a wll-compiled 86, end to 206-run stand. Big moment for debutant Sherman Lewis who has bagged Pujara as his maiden Test wicket. Skipper Virat Kohli will join debutant Prithvi Shaw.

Highest stands for India against West Indies at home in Tests:

After 44 overs,India 212/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 119 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Always makes for an intriguing viewing when the present and the future of Indian cricket are out there in the middle. Lovely little chat captured by the cameraman, as Kohli and Shaw spoke for the first time in the middle. Shaw gestures as to how the ball seems to be coming. Kohli has a wide and bright smile on his face. He knows the feeling of being there. If you're an Indian cricket fan and an admirer of quality batting, this is for you. India have lost Pujara but are well ahead in the game. Gabriel gets one to nip back into Kohli, but the Indian captain brought his bat forward along with his pad to defend it cautiously. Windies know this is the best and perhaps the only chance to get Kohli early.

No player has amassed more runs in Test cricket in 2018 than Virat Kohli - 879 runs.

After 45 overs,India 213/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 120 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Shaw went for an extravagant cut that was taken from over his head with a flat bat. Almost carried to sweeper cover. Kohli plays out the final two deliveries. Only the single of Lewis' over.

After 46 overs,India 214/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 121 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Gabriel square Shaw up off the first ball. Rotates the strike off the next ball. Gabriel looking for that big inswinger to Kohli, slides one down the leg side. Kohli is no hurry to get off the mark.

FOUR! That could have so easily ended Shaw's innings. Went for the slash off Bishoo with not too much room on offer. The ball just eavdes the wide slip fielder.

From an overseas point of view. Shaw has a couple of things going for him. Strong back foot player and plays the ball under his eyes. 👍 #PrithviShaw

JUST IN: Prithvi Shaw has been handed his Test cap by Virat Kohli. This is a moment which will always be imprinted in his mind for years to come. Test cap number 293 it is.

TOSS NEWS: India win toss and Virat Kohli has chosen to bat first.

OUT! KL Rahul has been adjudged out LBW. Gabriel took two away from Rahul and then one came in sharp. Rahul was on front foot and could not judge the line. Umpire raised the finger after thinking for a few seconds. Rahul went upstairs but yet again a poor DRS taken. He has to walk back. Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0(4)

Fifty comes up for India and also the fifty-run partnership between Shaw and Pujara. Pujara has quickly increased the pace of his innings and West Indies are looking a bit off colour right now.

FIFTY for Shaw, his maiden half-century in his maiden Test innings. Hits the ball straight and gets a single to reach the first milestone of his career.

Hundred up for India in the 20th over. It is unbelievable to see how badly West Indies are bowling right now. Too many easy runs on offer right now.

The partnership has also reached to 100. Shaw, Pujara have looked to play with the straight bat, kept things simple.

Gabriel has bowled two no-balls today. Hurts the team and in this heat, asks you to bowl one more. Tells you about the state of the bowlers today as he has been the best bet from the visitors as far as bowling is concerned thus far.

FOUR! And that's a fifty for Pujara, who hits it through the mid-off to fetch a four and also reaches his fifty in style.

LUNCH called! Fifty for both the batsmen and West Indies dressing room is looking grim. There will be less eating and more talking in their dressing room for sure. Shaw has dealt well with his first session in Test cricket, returns after scoring 75. Looking set for a big one in his debut Test. Pujara, as usual, looking unperturbed playing at his home. Session goes to India.

Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.

The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.

Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.

"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.

It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from AFP