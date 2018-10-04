Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and Windies, which will be played at Rajkot.

We are back again with the over-by-over and latest score updates. This time it is India taking on West Indies and guess what, the Test whites have been taken out from the kit bag. Two very contrasting teams at loggerheads here. One, the World Number 1 side, dominating Test cricket at home, the other still trying to figure out ways to step up the ladders in Test cricket. Make no mistake, West Indies might be a weaker side here but they certainly know how to fight it out.

Also, a big day for Prithvi Shaw. The young man from Mumbai makes his Test debut today. Indian team for the first time came out with a 12-man squad ahead of the a Test. Click here to check the the whole squad.

Following the debacle in England, a two-match Test series against West Indies at home, which starts at Rajkot from Thursday, is perhaps the ideal way to get back in the groove for the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

JUST IN: Prithvi Shaw has been handed his Test cap by Virat Kohli. This is a moment which will always be imprinted in his mind for years to come. Test cap number 293 it is.

1999 : Born 2013 : 546 runs in a Harris Shield Match 2017 : FC debut at Rajkot (Second youngest Mumbaikar to score a century Ranji Trophy) 2018: Test debut at Rajkot

TOSS NEWS: India win toss and Virat Kohli has chosen to bat first.

Since that record-breaking 546 off 330 balls for Rizvi Springfield school in a Harris Shield match as a 14-year old back in November 2013, life has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for young Prithvi Shaw. Here is the journey of the Mumbai prodigy, put into words by Sandipan Banerjee.

Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest specialist Indian batsman (18y 329d) to make a Test debut in the 21st century.

India out for national anthem. West Indies will sing their cricket board anthem. LIVE action just minutes away.

Players are coming out in the field. Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul will be opening the batting for India.

Jason Holder is out due to ankle injury, speculates Ian Bishop from the commentary box.

Shannon Gabriel, right arm fast, to bowl the first over.

Youngest players to open the innings for India on Test debut:

OUT! KL Rahul has been adjudged out LBW. Gabriel took two away from Rahul and then one came in sharp. Rahul was on front foot and could not judge the line. Umpire raised the finger after thinking for a few seconds. Rahul went upstairs but yet again a poor DRS taken. He has to walk back. Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0(4)

Away from duke balls and seaming wickets in England, India are back in the familiar territories. Excellent toss to win for India and an ideal decision to bat first. And here comes Prithvi Shaw, the man of the moment. Since that record-breaking 546 off 330 balls for Rizvi Springfield school in a Harris Shield match as a as 14-year, it has taken a little less than five years for Shaw to make it to the highest level. It is the combination of talent and hardwork, which has resulted Shaw's rapid rise through the ranks.

Shaw faces the first ball of the Test. First ball in Test cricket was left alone by Shaw. There is a short leg in place with three slips. Second ball was pushed through the covers to almost a boundary but good effort in the field meant he has settle with three runs. With Rahul's wicket, Shaw must be a little nervous too.

And India begins on a very bad note. Rahul is back to the hut. Again falters in taking DRS.

Cheteshwar Pujara, right handed bat, comes to the crease

FOUR! First boundary for Shaw in international cricket, ball pitched outside the off stump, Shaw smashes it through the covers to get a four.

Keemo Paul bowls the second over. Rahul's wicket has no affect on Shaw, who got his first boundary in the international cricket. He is looking good. 4 from the over.

The last Indian opener before KL Rahul to get out for a duck against West Indies at home was Sanjay Bangar (in Kolkata, 2002).

Gabriel is managing real good pace in the heat of Rajkot. He is clocking close to 150 kph. Cut Pujara into two halves on the first ball of the over. Has been putting in a lot of effort, has bowled a front-foot no ball trying to get more pace on the ball.

Meanwhile, there is something about this West Indies seam attack. In their recent home series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the likes of Gabriel, Roach, Paul and Holder made life difficult for the batsmen on those spicy wickets. Here, the track has a bit of grass cover and these pacers can trouble the Indian top order. Though, the visitors are missing Roach and Holder but still there is enough bite in their bowling attack to keep the Indians on their toes.

That was the start West Indies were looking for. KL Rahul, getting out to an inswinger, once again. Gabriel hit the exact channel, right in his first over. The delivery pitched on the seam and came back sharply and Rahul's faulty technique as an opener is exposed once again.

FOUR! Bad ball by Paul as he strays on leg side, Shaw flicks it thtrough square leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Paul strays again on the leg side and Shaw puts it away through fine leg for a boundary.

FOUR! Pitches on off stump line, Shaw flashes the blade and the ball goes flying over the slip cordon for a boundary.

Paul continues. He has strayed on leg sides on two occasions and hit for boundaries on both the balls. The last ball fetched a boundary as well. It was a bit risky shot but has produced runs for the young Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw's FC career batting SR is 76.69 so West Indies need to be aware of it.

Gabriel continues. What a strange game cricket is. The debutant has so far looked comfortable than the experienced Test campaigners. Maiden over this by Gabriel.

First bowling change: Sherman Lewis, right arm medium, comes into the attack

You would expect a player on debut to be nervous... not @PrithviShaw !!! What a start 23 (18) and still going. I think this next generation of Indian batsmen are going to like Aussie conditions #INDvsWI

Appreciation for the young Prithvi Shaw seems to ceaseless and the way he is going, he is going to have hell lot of a admirers

First sight of Sherman Lewis this morning. He is making his debut today as well. Prithvi is off to a great start, quicker one too. Pujara, as usual, looking to settle in first, taking his own time in the middle. Towels are already out in the middle, and we are just 6 overs into the game. 32 degrees in Rajkot today.

- 316th Test player for West Indies - Born in Grenada - Played against Shaw and Pant earlier this year in a List-A match at Northampton

Gabriel continues. He has looked very threatening today. Shaw is continuing to enjoy his batting today. Lanky West Indies fast bowlers running in to bat to a short-height batsman. We have seen these pictures before, have not we? Shaw's aggressive approach is allowing Pujara to take his time to settle in.

FOUR! Margin for error minimum on this pitch as Lewis bowled on middle and leg line, Pujara played a beautiful straight drive to fetch a boundary for himself.

Lewis continues. He has a smooth action but is generating great pace off the pitch. Keeps on straying on leg stump line and Pujara took one of those opportunities to get a boundary to his name.

Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.

The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.

Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.

"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.

It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from AFP