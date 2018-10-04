After 47 overs,India 218/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 125 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) A rather uneventful over by Bishoo, besides the edge that went to third man fence off Shaw's bat.

The two batsmen who are currently batting for India, both have won Under-19 WC for India as a captain - Virat Kohli in 2008 and Prithvi Shaw in 2018.

After 48 overs,India 220/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 125 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) Kohli gets off the mark with a full ball bowled on the legs that he flicks it away. Gabriel sends down a bouncer that Shaw has comfortably ducked under. A bye down the leg side to end the over.

After 49 overs,India 224/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 128 , Virat Kohli (C) 2) Bishoo continues. Shaw gets forward and pushes it to long off for a single. A silly point for the new batsman Virat Kohli comes in place. The rank short ball is pulled by Shaw to deep midwicket for a couple to end the over.

FOUR! Uppishly played by Prithvi. He was lining for a big hit, but just seemed to checked it at the last minute, slices it in front of square in fact through extra cover for a boundary.

After 50 overs,India 231/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 134 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Into the final few minutes of the session. Roston Chase has been brought back with the field spread out for Kohli and Shaw. After the boundary, Chase flighted another delivery that turned in sharply. Beats Shaw as the ball sneaks between bat and pad, over the stumps and past the keeper.

OUT! Softtest of dismissals you will see. Tame end to a rather imperious Test debut from Prithvi Shaw. He cannot believe what he has done at the stroke of Tea. Was a short of a length delivery that he went to push through mid on off the backfoot. The ball just seem to stop a touch and the centurion ended up returning the catch to the bowler. Prithvi Shaw c and b Devendra Bishoo 134(154)

After 51 overs,India 232/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 4 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) End of the afternoon session. Ajinkya Rahane joins his skipper and keeps the remaining deliveries out. Shaw must be ruing the fact that he was in for something big, perhaps historic, but just switched off at the wrong time. Nevertheless, a wonderful knock and a very fine start to what promises to be a long career.

This will really be an important knock for Rahane.

Tea, Day 1 Another session that was dominated by the hosts. Prithvi getting to his maiden ton and India almost adding 100 to their total after the first session. Heartbreak for Pujara who got out 14 short of a century at home and Prithvi fell in the last over of the session. Kohli has been out there for 16 deliveries. The West Indies bowlers have bowled much better than they did in the opening session. Join us for the final session in about 15 minutes from now.

Meanwhile, for Rahane, this is an important knock. He desperately seeks some runs under his belt.

Finally a steady phase for the Windies bowlers. Two wickets in quick successions. In fact, since the wicket of Pujara, the scoring rate has gone down a bit. Kohli is looking a bit cautious. And both Windies spinners have bowled a tight line during this phase.

Back from TEA! Sherman Lewis to continue, Kohli facing the first ball.

FOUR! Great start as Kohli gets a freebie, on the middle stump line and full, Kohli draws foot and hits it straight to fetch four.

Lewis gets his for first-ball boundary after Tea. He has looked better after the end of the first spell. But needs to keep at it. Windies have done well to get two wickets in afternoon session and if they remove either Kohli or Rahane here, it will create a gateway to get India out.

Bishoo, right arm leg break, bowls from the other end.

Bishoo continues to bowl after Tea. This is also a big innings for Rahane. He has been out of form for a while now. Has been a long time since he scored a Test ton. Time and opposition is just right to make it happen.

Lewis continues. He has been trying to draw Kohli forward. Has placed slips for him. The plan is there but can he get the reward eventually?

Bishoo turning it away from both the right-handers. Rahane looking to gets settled in. Taking his time here.

FOUR! Bad fielding and a good shot through the covers helps Kohli get some confidence going in this innings.

Lewis continues. Has been hit for a boundary on the first ball of the over. Adjusts length straightaway, pulls it back a bit. Kohli and Rahane might have slowed down the pace of the innings but India still on top.

Bishoo is keeping it very tight. He looks involved in his bowling, making field changes and trying different variations. In the first spell, he looked out of sorts but we can see him getting involved better now.

This is actually a tricky period for India. A wicket or two here will bring West Indies right back in the game. Remember, there is a little bit vulnerability in the Indian lower-middle order. So, one can not rule out a collapse. Feel Windies pacers need to find reverse swing here. Perhaps that's why Gabriel has been brought back into the attack.

Gabriel is back into the attack. He has bowled 12 overs today but has looked more tired than that. Was catching his breath after the second ball of this fresh spell. Heat has been a big punisher for West Indies today for sure after Shaw and Pujara. Yet again, he has taken a long time to complete the over. Not doing Brathwaite any good.

Kohli and Rahane dealing in easy singles now off the spinner. 3 off the over. West Indies should not let this partnership flourish here.

Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed spinners 27 times out of 53 innings in the last three years in Test cricket. He has to be careful here against spinners.

Gabriel looks exhausted. He is running out of steam. The pace has slowed down as well but what must be frustrating him more is how untroubled the batsmen are.

Bishoo continues. Too easy for India right now. Both Rahane and Kohli staying quiet but they silence won't stay for long once they are in for a long time on this pitch.

FOUR! Lovely shot, on the middle stump line and Rahane just places it straight past the umpire. There was no chance mid-off and mid-on would have got this.

Gabriel continues. The speed at which Windies are bowling, we are not sure if we will be able to see 90 overs bowled today.

Bishoo continues. A stat on Rahane tells us that in last 19 Tests he has only scored 891 runs. This series will augur well for him and his form.

Keemo Paul comes back on. Looks fresh. Gabriel gets three overs and he is off as has been the trend today. Paul has been on expensive side today, leaking runs at under 5 RPO. He can undo all the bad work in this spell.

Bishoo has been bowling for a while now. The problem for West Indies is that they don't have another able spinner. In this heat, he will tire himself out soon. It is becoming tough for players to throw themselves out as well.

JUST IN: Prithvi Shaw has been handed his Test cap by Virat Kohli. This is a moment which will always be imprinted in his mind for years to come. Test cap number 293 it is.

TOSS NEWS: India win toss and Virat Kohli has chosen to bat first.

OUT! KL Rahul has been adjudged out LBW. Gabriel took two away from Rahul and then one came in sharp. Rahul was on front foot and could not judge the line. Umpire raised the finger after thinking for a few seconds. Rahul went upstairs but yet again a poor DRS taken. He has to walk back. Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0(4)

Fifty comes up for India and also the fifty-run partnership between Shaw and Pujara. Pujara has quickly increased the pace of his innings and West Indies are looking a bit off colour right now.

FIFTY for Shaw, his maiden half-century in his maiden Test innings. Hits the ball straight and gets a single to reach the first milestone of his career.

Hundred up for India in the 20th over. It is unbelievable to see how badly West Indies are bowling right now. Too many easy runs on offer right now.

The partnership has also reached to 100. Shaw, Pujara have looked to play with the straight bat, kept things simple.

Gabriel has bowled two no-balls today. Hurts the team and in this heat, asks you to bowl one more. Tells you about the state of the bowlers today as he has been the best bet from the visitors as far as bowling is concerned thus far.

FOUR! And that's a fifty for Pujara, who hits it through the mid-off to fetch a four and also reaches his fifty in style.

LUNCH called! Fifty for both the batsmen and West Indies dressing room is looking grim. There will be less eating and more talking in their dressing room for sure. Shaw has dealt well with his first session in Test cricket, returns after scoring 75. Looking set for a big one in his debut Test. Pujara, as usual, looking unperturbed playing at his home. Session goes to India.

Sparking Test century for Prithvi Shaw. Came in with a reputation of scoring hundreds, big hundreds and now in his first outing at the senior level. Shaw has delivered. Hundred on Ranji debut. Ton on Duleep trophy debut and now today he is gone one notch higher. Incredible! The entire balcony including the support staff is on their feet. Shaw pumps his fist after returning for the second run after a push to deep extra cover.

OUT! GONE! Pujara hangs his bat out to a good length delivery outside off from Sherman Lewis, who gets his maiden Test wicket, to edge one to the keeper. Pujara stands for few seconds before leaving his crease. Missed out an opportunity to get a century at his home ground. No guarantee regarding India's second innings, falls 14 runs short. Breath of fresh air for the Windies. C Pujara c Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86(130)

Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.

The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.

Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.

"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.

It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from AFP