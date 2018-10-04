- W IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Bhima Koregaon: Backdated letter and testimony of gram panchayat clerk points to conspiracy behind 1 Jan violence
-
Rupee crashes past 73: Why crude, US-China trade war can continue to play spoilsport
-
Randeep Surjewala labels Mohan Bhagwat as 'Kalyug's Kaikeyi'; says BJP, RSS remember Lord Ram only before elections
-
96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha's winning romance is devoid of melodrama, clichés
-
Champions League: Barcelona's Lionel Messi turns three-in-one player to produce Wembley masterclass at Tottenham's expense
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Rajkot : पृथ्वी शॉ ने डेब्यू टेस्ट में लगाया शतक
-
लोकसभा और विधानसभाओं में आरक्षण क्यों खत्म होना चाहिए
-
योगी पर मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने वाली बोली- वो पावरफुल हैं, मेरी जान को खतरा
-
रुपया 73.70 के रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर तक लुढ़का, शेयर बाजार में भी भारी गिरावट
-
भारत ने रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों के पहले जत्थे को भेजा म्यांमार, SC ने दखल देने से किया इंकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
CENTURY!
Sparking Test century for Prithvi Shaw. Came in with a reputation of scoring hundreds, big hundreds and now in his first outing at the senior level. Shaw has delivered. Hundred on Ranji debut. Ton on Duleep trophy debut and now today he is gone one notch higher. Incredible! The entire balcony including the support staff is on their feet. Shaw pumps his fist after returning for the second run after a push to deep extra cover.
After 25 overs, India 133/1 (Shaw 75, Pujara 56)
LUNCH called!
Fifty for both the batsmen and West Indies dressing room is looking grim. There will be less eating and more talking in their dressing room for sure. Shaw has dealt well with his first session in Test cricket, returns after scoring 75. Looking set for a big one in his debut Test. Pujara, as usual, looking unperturbed playing at his home. Session goes to India.
FOUR! And that's a fifty for Pujara, who hits it through the mid-off to fetch a four and also reaches his fifty in style.
After 21 overs, India 104/1 (Shaw 61, Pujara 41)
Gabriel has bowled two no-balls today. Hurts the team and in this heat, asks you to bowl one more. Tells you about the state of the bowlers today as he has been the best bet from the visitors as far as bowling is concerned thus far.
The partnership has also reached to 100. Shaw, Pujara have looked to play with the straight bat, kept things simple.
After 20 overs, India 102/1 (Shaw 61, Pujara 40)
Hundred up for India in the 20th over. It is unbelievable to see how badly West Indies are bowling right now. Too many easy runs on offer right now.
FIFTY for Shaw, his maiden half-century in his maiden Test innings. Hits the ball straight and gets a single to reach the first milestone of his career.
After 11 overs, India 54/1 (Shaw 32, Pujara 21)
OUT! KL Rahul has been adjudged out LBW. Gabriel took two away from Rahul and then one came in sharp. Rahul was on front foot and could not judge the line. Umpire raised the finger after thinking for a few seconds. Rahul went upstairs but yet again a poor DRS taken. He has to walk back. Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0(4)
Jason Holder misses out for West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite to lead.
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel
India XI: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
TOSS NEWS: India win toss and Virat Kohli has chosen to bat first.
JUST IN: Prithvi Shaw has been handed his Test cap by Virat Kohli. This is a moment which will always be imprinted in his mind for years to come. Test cap number 293 it is.
FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Che! Half-volley on off stump and Pujara brings down the full face of the bat to drive it straight past the bowler.
ICYMI
After 36 overs,India 189/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 103 , Cheteshwar Pujara 80)
Boundary off the first ball. Three singles to end the over. Easy peasy for these two in the middle. Puajra into the 80s now. Windies need to find a way to break this partnership. Actually not, the next batsman is a bloke with decent record to his name.
When the kid was spotted eight years back. Hard work and more hard work and he is here.
FOUR! Action reply from the first ball of the previous over. Short and wide by Bishoo and Pujara rocks ball and taps it late to guide it to third man boundary.
After 35 overs,India 182/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)
Keemo Paul returns to the bowling crease and sends down a maiden to Shaw. The first one to Shaw. The youngster is only taking a breather after what must have pressure-filled 20-24 hours, ever since his debut was announced.
Not a difficult question to answer!
After 34 overs,India 182/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 74)
Boundary off the first ball of Bishoo's over and Pujara is happy to knock the ball around for another brace. Six off it. India surging towards 200.
FOUR! Too short outside off from Bishoo and that has been cut away to third man boundary by Pujara.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Hundred on debut for Prithvi Shaw.
A journey which was started from the muddy fields of Virar in the Western Suburbs in Mumbai, has finally reached a milestone. Interestingly, last time West Indies played a Test match on Indian soil, it was the end of an era as Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to international cricket. Almost five years after, the boys from the Caribbean are back here and it seems a new era has started in Indian cricket.
After 33 overs,India 176/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 102 , Cheteshwar Pujara 68)
Shaw gets to his landmark after just 99 balls. What a day for the Mumbaikar. Stellar show first up. Has he already booked his ticket to Australia with just his first innings in Test cricket?
Fastest centuries on Test debut: (By balls)
85 - Shikhar Dhawan
93 - Dwayne Smith
99 - Prithvi Shaw*
105 - Matt Prior
106 - Abul Hasan
Mumbai batsmen scoring a century on Test debut:
Pravin Amre, 1992
Rohit Sharma, 2013
Prithvi Shaw, 2018
Youngest players to score a century in career's debut Test:
17y 61d - Mohammad Ashraful
17y 352d - Hamilton Masakadza
18y 323d - Saleem Malik
18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw*
19y 105d - Mohammad Wasim
Youngest Indian players to score a century in Tests for India:
17y 107d - Sachin Tendulkar
18y 253d - Sachin Tendulkar
18y 283d - Sachin Tendulkar
18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw*
19y 216d - Sachin Tendulkar
CENTURY!
Sparking Test century for Prithvi Shaw. Came in with a reputation of scoring hundreds, big hundreds and now in his first outing at the senior level. Shaw has delivered. Hundred on Ranji debut. Ton on Duleep trophy debut and now today he is gone one notch higher. Incredible! The entire balcony including the support staff is on their feet. Shaw pumps his fist after returning for the second run after a push to deep extra cover.
After 32 overs,India 172/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 99 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)
Quiet end to Bishoo's over. Shaw tucked the first ball on the legside and Pujara knew the 18-year old is on 98. He turned, kept his head down and started running. Shaw was alert to not fall in the temptation. Denies the second run. Pujara turns again and puts in the dive. The anxiety gets to Kohli and Rahane in the balcony, they are worried one second and break into laughter the next.
After 31 overs,India 171/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 98 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)
Gabriel held the length back in the first half of the over, Shaw played some firm back foot punches but couldn't find the gap. Just as Gabriel goes a little full, Shaw nails it through covers for another superb boundary. He is one hit away from his hundred.
FOUR! Length outside off and Shaw has driven this handsomely. The ball goes square off the cover fielder. He is galloping towards his century.
After 30 overs,India 166/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 93 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)
There is little doubt over Shaw's affinity to cut shot. Can't give him any sort of length, he gets low, creates room and looks to slice everytime there is an opportunity. Finds the fielder on this ocassion. Gets the single to sweeper cover off the next ball. Pujara blocks the remainder of the over.
After 29 overs,India 165/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 92 , Cheteshwar Pujara 67)
India going close to six an over. India completely romping over the Windies at the moment. A rather sedate over with just couple of singles off the over. Pujara missed out on an easy scoring opportunity with Gabriel slipping a full delivery down the leg side. But, hey, don't hear anybody complaining.
After 28 overs,India 163/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 91 , Cheteshwar Pujara 66)
Some bounce off the first ball off Bishoo's over did surprise Prithvi, who was looking to cut the ball, even the keeper couldn't collect it cleanly. Four byes off the first ball. Shaw continues to dominate as he marches into the 90s.
FOUR! Poor from Bishoo. Short and straight. Shaw pounches on it to pull it off his hips to long leg fence. Into the 90s now!
After 27 overs,India 153/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 85 , Cheteshwar Pujara 66)
Seems at the moment that whatever threat Gabriel possessed with the new ball has also been blunted out. Pujara too dealing in boundaries and running the second run. Can you blame him? Which batsmen wouldn't want to bat at this stage against this bowling attack on this pitch? The partnership is worth 150.
FOUR! Cannot bowl straight to Pujara. Bread and buttler for India's number three. Gives his wrists some light workout, glancing it through mid wicket area.
FOUR! Outside off stump and Pujara uses the pace of Gabriel. Opens the face of the blade and runs it past the two slips. Frustrating for the bowler
After 26 overs,India 143/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 84 , Cheteshwar Pujara 56)
Shaw is reveling this. Great batting conditions, freebies on offer and the youngster is now asserting control. Couple of attacking strokes in the first over after lunch to a leg spinner tells you about his courage and skill. Will keep the strike with a single off the final ball.
FOUR! On the legs from Bishoo and Shaw takes the aerial route this time. Flicks it to deep mid wicket boundary. Almost carried all the way.
FOUR! Not from the center of the bat but Shaw is able to get enough as he bends on knee and swipes it to cow corner
We're back for the afternoon session. Shaw and Pujara will be looking to build on their unbetean 130-run partnership. Windies require some wickets. Will they be able to come back in this session? Bishpo has the ball.
Clealy India's session. Both Shaw and Pujara have stamped their authority with some dominating batsmanship. On the other hand, apart the initial burst with the new ball, the Windies bowlers haven't seemed like getting a breakthrough. They lacked control and bolwed both sides of the wicket. Their over rate is poor as well.
Cheteshwar Pujara today till lunch:
First 20 balls - 2 runs
Next 54 balls - 54 runs
Fifty for Pujara, that too with a healthy strike-rate. Following the grind in England, it is nice to see him getting in the groove early. In Australia, Pujara will be an important member in this batting line-up. And if he plays a few significant knocks in this series, it will only increase his confidence as a batsman.
After 25 overs, India 133/1 (Shaw 75, Pujara 56)
LUNCH called!
Fifty for both the batsmen and West Indies dressing room is looking grim. There will be less eating and more talking in their dressing room for sure. Shaw has dealt well with his first session in Test cricket, returns after scoring 75. Looking set for a big one in his debut Test. Pujara, as usual, looking unperturbed playing at his home. Session goes to India.
FOUR! Gap between first slip and gully, Lewis bring the ball in from back of the length, Shaw intentionally plays it through the vacant slip region for a boundary.
Lewis continues
After 24 overs, India 125/1 (Shaw 70, Pujara 53)
Chase continues. There is absolutely no sharpness in his bowling. Just bowling those gentle off-spinner, struggling to find the right length. Kraigg Brathwaite has been trying to stop the run flow rather than take wickets.
Chase continues
After 23 overs, India 121/1 (Shaw 67, Pujara 52)
Shaw is making batting look very easy. West Indies making look bowling look so difficult. Having said that, Rahul must be sulking at himself. To get out in the first over, on this wicket and against this bowling attack must hurt.
FOUR! And that's a fifty for Pujara, who hits it through the mid-off to fetch a four and also reaches his fifty in style.
Hundreds on Ranji and Duleep debut and now a half century in his maiden Test innings. The legacy continues. And there is a Test ton up for grabs here for this wonder-kid Shaw. What a moment that will be, if he gets there!
Apart from the initial 15-20 minutes, the West Indies bowling has seemed harmless so far. The conditions are tough for the bowlers and it will be a long day for them.
FOUR! Short and wide. Shaw does what he has been doing all day, cuts it through the point for a boundary.
Sherman Lewis back into the attack.
After 22 overs, India 112/1 (Shaw 62, Pujara 48)
Chase continues and continues to falter in line. 8 runs from the over. India still untroubled.
FOUR! Easy, too easy as Pujara steps out and steers the full-toss through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Chase continues.
After 21 overs, India 104/1 (Shaw 61, Pujara 41)
Gabriel has bowled two no-balls today. Hurts the team and in this heat, asks you to bowl one more. Tells you about the state of the bowlers today as he has been the best bet from the visitors as far as bowling is concerned thus far.
The partnership has also reached to 100. Shaw, Pujara have looked to play with the straight bat, kept things simple.
Gabriel continues.
After 20 overs, India 102/1 (Shaw 61, Pujara 40)
Hundred up for India in the 20th over. It is unbelievable to see how badly West Indies are bowling right now. Too many easy runs on offer right now.
Fastest fifties on Test debut for Indian players: (By balls)
42 - Yuvraj of Patiala
48 - Hardik Pandya
50 - Shikhar Dhawan
56 - PRITHVI SHAW*
59 - Lala Amarnath
Latest Updates: Boundary off the first ball. Three singles to end the over. Easy peasy for these two in the middle. Puajra into the 80s now. Windies need to find a way to break this partnership. Actually not, the next batsman is a bloke with decent record to his name.
Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.
The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.
"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.
But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.
India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies
Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.
Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.
The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.
Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.
The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.
"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.
"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.
Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.
"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.
It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.
India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur
Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2018