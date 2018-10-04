First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Rajkot: Chase removes Rahane for 41

Date: Thursday, 04 October, 2018 16:56 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

West Indies in India 2 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

353/4
Overs
87.5
R/R
4.03
Fours
43
Sixes
0
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 71 136 4 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 7 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 17 1 56 1
Keemo Paul 10 1 41 0

  • Chase continues. 

  • After 87 overs,India 351/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)

    350 comes up for India as Kohli taps the ball to the off side and runs two. Kohli into 70s now. Gabriel gives his all in this over, bringing in sharply to Kohli, with pace and bounce.  

  • Gabriel continues

  • After 86 overs,India 349/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)

    Chase still bowling from the other end. This could be to tempt and trap Pant in the flight. Brathwaite puts a short leg in place. Pant deals it with caution. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    I would like to understand the reason behind the use of DRS by Rahane to a decision, which looked very straight forward. Those who have played the game can tell you that in case of such situations, a batsman always knows whether he has hit the ball or not. 

  • Chase continues from the other end. 

  • After 85 overs,India 344/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 67 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)

    Gabriel brought into the attack after the new ball was taken. Gabriel is fresh now and would be itching to have a go at new man Rishabh Pant. One more wicket can be taken here knowing the habit of Pant to go after the bowlers very soon in his innings. There are three slips in place for him as Gabriel bowls from round the wicket. Pant has the last laugh as he pulls one away for four. Gabriel won't mind that. Five more overs left in the day.

  • FOUR! Short ball and Pant pulls it for a boundary to deep fine leg. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant turned 21st today. His average in FC cricket is 50.15 and SR is 91.50.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Interesting. Initially. the Windies skipper Brathwaite did not take the new ball straightway. However, the visitors have got a bonus wicket. And now Gabriel is running in with the second new ball in hand. Very impressive move this is by the visitors.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant's Test career so far:

    1st Test : 24, 1
    2nd Test : 0, 18
    3rd Test : 5, 114

    He would like to see off this teasing period so that he can come tomorrow and play his natural innings. 

  • Really poor call for taking the referral 

  • New ball taken, Shannon Gabriel is back on. 

  • After 84 overs,India 337/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

    Poor from Rahane, the shot to get out and then the call for DRS. There was a huge sound of the nick on the bat and it baffles the logic as to how a batsman might not have heard of it. Taking a DRS as bizarre as this can hurt others in the coming overs. 

  • Rishabh Pant, left handed bat, comes to the crease

  • OUT! Rahane edges one into the hands of keeper, appeal made and the decision was out by Nigel Llong but Rahane still went for DRS. There was a HUGE sound of the nick yet the DRS was taken. Review has been lost and Rahane is back to the hut. Rahane c Dowrich b Roston Chase 41(92)

  • Chase continues

  • After 83 overs,India 336/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 65 , Ajinkya Rahane 41)

    Kohli and Rahane going smooth in this innings. No worry whatsoever as the ball is not doing anything. West Indies fulfilling the mere formality of playing the 90 overs today and I am not sure whether this is a great plan to play the World Number 1 side in Tests. 

  • Brathwait continues

  • After 82 overs,India 335/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Ajinkya Rahane 41)

    Clearly, there is no X factor in this bowling attack. The captaincy lacks creativity as well. Brathwaite does not have bowlers to experiment with. Spinners have been bowling way more than required and that has let the batsmen get used to them. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane's century stands in Tests:

    With Virat Kohli - 8
    With all other partners combined - 9

  • Chase continues

  • After 81 overs,India 332/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 62 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)

    Brathwaite continues. The second new ball is now available but it seems he wants to run through some quick overs now. 

    100-run partnership has been unlocked between Kohli and Rahane for the fourth wicket. It has come in 186 balls. 

  • FOUR! Round the wicket, Brathwaite bowls full on the leg stump line, Kohli sweeps it for four to deep fine leg. 

  • Brathwaite continues. Second new ball available now. 

  • After 80 overs,India 325/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , Ajinkya Rahane 39)

    Chase continues. Kohli-Rahane partnership is touching 100 now. Clearly, the two enjoy batting with each other. There was a mixup but it did not cause any damage to either of them. Kohli smiled from the non-strikers' end to bury the it then and there. 

  • FOUR! No protection at deep cover and Chase pitches it short, Rahane rocks on back foot and punches it to the same position to fetch a boundary. 

  • Chase continues

  • After 79 overs,India 321/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , Ajinkya Rahane 35)

    Kraigg Brathwaite brings himself into the attack here. Not to forget his first Test wicket was Rahul Dravid. This is also a sign that he might go for the second new ball and give a final go to the pacers in the last phase of the day's play.

  • Kraigg Brathwaite, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

  • After 78 overs,India 318/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

    Chase carries on. Kohli hits an inside-out to fetch a boundary. The shot showed his authority with the bat in this innings. The fielders had no chance whatsoever to the drive. India going strong at the moment.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli’s last five innings at home in Tests:


    104*, 213, 243, 50, 51*(batting)

  • FOUR! This from Virat Kohli was long pending, flighted delivery, reaches out, plays it inside out , placing it beautifully between mid-off and covers. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores by Indian captains in Tests:


    29 - MS Dhoni 

    26 - VIRAT KOHLI*

    25 - Sunil Gavaskar

  • Chase continues

  • After 77 overs,India 314/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

    Second new ball now just 3 overs today. To be seen whether Brathwaite takes it today or let the spinners carry on. Meanwhile Kohli has raced on to another fifty in his Test career, his 20th thus far. 

  • FIFTY for Kohli, short ball and he cuts it through the point. Good effort at the boundary saves a certain boundary. He runs 2 to complete the half-century. 

  • Second new ball due in 4 overs. 

  • After 76 overs,India 311/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 48 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

    Chase continues. Rahane has got starts earlier as well against England but was not able to carry on with the momentum. He better converts this one into a big score. 

  • Chase continues

  • After 75 overs,India 310/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Ajinkya Rahane 33)

    Bishoo continues. Has been hit for a boundary. But comes back later in the over. WI seem to be waiting for the stumps now. They don't look like taking one. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Rajkot

    Chips are completely down in the Windies camp. They are looking really flat, giving away easy runs to both Indian batsmen. Feel, they missed a trick by not attacking Rahane more, right at the start of his innings. Remember, he has come into this series under a bit of pressure and the visitors could have explored that uncertainty in his mind, to their advantage. 

  • FOUR! Bishoo comes round the wicket, pitches short, Rahane slashes the blade and the edge goes for a boundary to third man. 

  • Bishoo continues

  • After 74 overs,India 304/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Ajinkya Rahane 28)

    Last ten overs have yielded India 32 runs. They were scoring at below 3 RPO but now the run-scoring has become slightly quicker. 16 overs to be bowled today. Let's see how much can be managed. 

  • Chase continues

  • After 73 overs,India 302/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 45 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)

    Bishoo finishes his 28th over today. He has done the maximum exercise today. Needs a break surely. Virat just five away from a fifty.

  • 300 up for India as Kohli runs three thanks to a misfield at mid-on. India placed strong in the game. West Indies in search of a wicket. 

  • Bishoo continues

  • After 72 overs,India 297/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 27)

    Chase drops a half-tracker, Kohli lazily pulls it to deep mid-wicket where the ball was cleared but not before the batsman had run two. Kohli is into 40s now. Looks good for another biggie here. 

Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

India captain Virat Kohli and Windies' stand in skipper Kraigg Braithwaite. Agencies

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.

The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.

Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.

"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.

It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from AFP 

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

