Chase drops a half-tracker, Kohli lazily pulls it to deep mid-wicket where the ball was cleared but not before the batsman had run two. Kohli is into 40s now. Looks good for another biggie here.

300 up for India as Kohli runs three thanks to a misfield at mid-on. India placed strong in the game. West Indies in search of a wicket.

Bishoo finishes his 28th over today. He has done the maximum exercise today. Needs a break surely. Virat just five away from a fifty.

Last ten overs have yielded India 32 runs. They were scoring at below 3 RPO but now the run-scoring has become slightly quicker. 16 overs to be bowled today. Let's see how much can be managed.

FOUR! Bishoo comes round the wicket, pitches short, Rahane slashes the blade and the edge goes for a boundary to third man.

Chips are completely down in the Windies camp. They are looking really flat, giving away easy runs to both Indian batsmen. Feel, they missed a trick by not attacking Rahane more, right at the start of his innings. Remember, he has come into this series under a bit of pressure and the visitors could have explored that uncertainty in his mind, to their advantage.

Bishoo continues. Has been hit for a boundary. But comes back later in the over. WI seem to be waiting for the stumps now. They don't look like taking one.

Chase continues. Rahane has got starts earlier as well against England but was not able to carry on with the momentum. He better converts this one into a big score.

FIFTY for Kohli, short ball and he cuts it through the point. Good effort at the boundary saves a certain boundary. He runs 2 to complete the half-century.

Second new ball now just 3 overs today. To be seen whether Brathwaite takes it today or let the spinners carry on. Meanwhile Kohli has raced on to another fifty in his Test career, his 20th thus far.

FOUR! This from Virat Kohli was long pending, flighted delivery, reaches out, plays it inside out , placing it beautifully between mid-off and covers.

Virat Kohli’s last five innings at home in Tests:

Chase carries on. Kohli hits an inside-out to fetch a boundary. The shot showed his authority with the bat in this innings. The fielders had no chance whatsoever to the drive. India going strong at the moment.

Kraigg Brathwaite, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

Kraigg Brathwaite brings himself into the attack here. Not to forget his first Test wicket was Rahul Dravid. This is also a sign that he might go for the second new ball and give a final go to the pacers in the last phase of the day's play.

FOUR! No protection at deep cover and Chase pitches it short, Rahane rocks on back foot and punches it to the same position to fetch a boundary.

Chase continues. Kohli-Rahane partnership is touching 100 now. Clearly, the two enjoy batting with each other. There was a mixup but it did not cause any damage to either of them. Kohli smiled from the non-strikers' end to bury the it then and there.

Brathwaite continues. Second new ball available now.

FOUR! Round the wicket, Brathwaite bowls full on the leg stump line, Kohli sweeps it for four to deep fine leg.

100-run partnership has been unlocked between Kohli and Rahane for the fourth wicket. It has come in 186 balls.

Brathwaite continues. The second new ball is now available but it seems he wants to run through some quick overs now.

With Virat Kohli - 8 With all other partners combined - 9

Clearly, there is no X factor in this bowling attack. The captaincy lacks creativity as well. Brathwaite does not have bowlers to experiment with. Spinners have been bowling way more than required and that has let the batsmen get used to them.

Kohli and Rahane going smooth in this innings. No worry whatsoever as the ball is not doing anything. West Indies fulfilling the mere formality of playing the 90 overs today and I am not sure whether this is a great plan to play the World Number 1 side in Tests.

OUT! Rahane edges one into the hands of keeper, appeal made and the decision was out by Nigel Llong but Rahane still went for DRS. There was a HUGE sound of the nick yet the DRS was taken. Review has been lost and Rahane is back to the hut. Rahane c Dowrich b Roston Chase 41(92)

Poor from Rahane, the shot to get out and then the call for DRS. There was a huge sound of the nick on the bat and it baffles the logic as to how a batsman might not have heard of it. Taking a DRS as bizarre as this can hurt others in the coming overs.

New ball taken, Shannon Gabriel is back on.

He would like to see off this teasing period so that he can come tomorrow and play his natural innings.

Interesting. Initially. the Windies skipper Brathwaite did not take the new ball straightway. However, the visitors have got a bonus wicket. And now Gabriel is running in with the second new ball in hand. Very impressive move this is by the visitors.

Rishabh Pant turned 21st today. His average in FC cricket is 50.15 and SR is 91.50.

FOUR! Short ball and Pant pulls it for a boundary to deep fine leg.

Gabriel brought into the attack after the new ball was taken. Gabriel is fresh now and would be itching to have a go at new man Rishabh Pant. One more wicket can be taken here knowing the habit of Pant to go after the bowlers very soon in his innings. There are three slips in place for him as Gabriel bowls from round the wicket. Pant has the last laugh as he pulls one away for four. Gabriel won't mind that. Five more overs left in the day.

I would like to understand the reason behind the use of DRS by Rahane to a decision, which looked very straight forward. Those who have played the game can tell you that in case of such situations, a batsman always knows whether he has hit the ball or not.

Chase still bowling from the other end. This could be to tempt and trap Pant in the flight. Brathwaite puts a short leg in place. Pant deals it with caution.

350 comes up for India as Kohli taps the ball to the off side and runs two. Kohli into 70s now. Gabriel gives his all in this over, bringing in sharply to Kohli, with pace and bounce.

JUST IN: Prithvi Shaw has been handed his Test cap by Virat Kohli. This is a moment which will always be imprinted in his mind for years to come. Test cap number 293 it is.

TOSS NEWS: India win toss and Virat Kohli has chosen to bat first.

OUT! KL Rahul has been adjudged out LBW. Gabriel took two away from Rahul and then one came in sharp. Rahul was on front foot and could not judge the line. Umpire raised the finger after thinking for a few seconds. Rahul went upstairs but yet again a poor DRS taken. He has to walk back. Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0(4)

Fifty comes up for India and also the fifty-run partnership between Shaw and Pujara. Pujara has quickly increased the pace of his innings and West Indies are looking a bit off colour right now.

FIFTY for Shaw, his maiden half-century in his maiden Test innings. Hits the ball straight and gets a single to reach the first milestone of his career.

Hundred up for India in the 20th over. It is unbelievable to see how badly West Indies are bowling right now. Too many easy runs on offer right now.

The partnership has also reached to 100. Shaw, Pujara have looked to play with the straight bat, kept things simple.

Gabriel has bowled two no-balls today. Hurts the team and in this heat, asks you to bowl one more. Tells you about the state of the bowlers today as he has been the best bet from the visitors as far as bowling is concerned thus far.

FOUR! And that's a fifty for Pujara, who hits it through the mid-off to fetch a four and also reaches his fifty in style.

LUNCH called! Fifty for both the batsmen and West Indies dressing room is looking grim. There will be less eating and more talking in their dressing room for sure. Shaw has dealt well with his first session in Test cricket, returns after scoring 75. Looking set for a big one in his debut Test. Pujara, as usual, looking unperturbed playing at his home. Session goes to India.

Sparking Test century for Prithvi Shaw. Came in with a reputation of scoring hundreds, big hundreds and now in his first outing at the senior level. Shaw has delivered. Hundred on Ranji debut. Ton on Duleep trophy debut and now today he is gone one notch higher. Incredible! The entire balcony including the support staff is on their feet. Shaw pumps his fist after returning for the second run after a push to deep extra cover.

OUT! GONE! Pujara hangs his bat out to a good length delivery outside off from Sherman Lewis, who gets his maiden Test wicket, to edge one to the keeper. Pujara stands for few seconds before leaving his crease. Missed out an opportunity to get a century at his home ground. No guarantee regarding India's second innings, falls 14 runs short. Breath of fresh air for the Windies. C Pujara c Dowrich b Sherman Lewis 86(130)

OUT! Softtest of dismissals you will see. Tame end to a rather imperious Test debut from Prithvi Shaw. He cannot believe what he has done at the stroke of Tea. Was a short of a length delivery that he went to push through mid on off the backfoot. The ball just seem to stop a touch and the centurion ended up returning the catch to the bowler. Prithvi Shaw c and b Devendra Bishoo 134(154)

Tea, Day 1 Another session that was dominated by the hosts. Prithvi getting to his maiden ton and India almost adding 100 to their total after the first session. Heartbreak for Pujara who got out 14 short of a century at home and Prithvi fell in the last over of the session. Kohli has been out there for 16 deliveries. The West Indies bowlers have bowled much better than they did in the opening session. Join us for the final session in about 15 minutes from now.

Preview: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India's cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the Windies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week's Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked Windies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

"West Indies doesn't have a team to compete against India. They don't stand a chance at all," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India's armour, at least away from home.

India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj will bolster the pace attack led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav who could trouble the relatively young West Indian batting line-up.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf.

The Jason Holder-led Windies are arriving off the back of a successful home season where they drew a Test series against Sri Lanka and then drubbed Bangladesh 2-0.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has already made his case for a place in the team XI after his unbeaten 114 in the tourists' only warm-up game in India.

The erstwhile cricket powerhouse have been bolstered by the return of experienced quick bowler Kemar Roach who will join fellow pacemen Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

"We have played some really good cricket in recent times. Quite a few of our guys stood out individually and we have to keep that collective strength," Holder was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper.

"India is the number one Test team. They have played some good cricket despite their last series (against England). It will be a good test for us," Holder, captain in 26 of his 34 Tests so far, said.

Holder also said that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo could prove to be key on turning Indian tracks.

"He has been around for a while and doing well. The conditions could favour him a bit more here. We expect him to come into play in this series and be a match-winner," he said of Bishoo.

It will be Windies' first India tour since the Caribbean side abandoned their 2014 trip due to a players' pay dispute with the national cricket board.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Windies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from AFP