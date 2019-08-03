India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates: West Indies make 95/9 in 20 overs. A poor batting display from West Indies. Pollard made more than half of the team runs. Dream debut for Saini who finishes with figures of 3 for 17. The last over he bowled was a maiden-wicket. Superb stuff from him and India. See you on the other side with the chase.

Preview: Back on the road following their unfulfilled World Cup campaign, India will begin their preparations for the T20I showpiece event next year with a three-match series against the West Indies beginning on Saturday. As captain Virat Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors’ mind.

Kohli was expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour but a full strength squad has been picked barring the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will join the side ahead of the Test series beginning 22 August. Meanwhile allrounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour. It will be a crucial couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who are back in the mix after being sidelined from India’s 50 over World Cup plans.

Pandey last played for India in November 2018 and Iyer in February 2018. With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order in ODIs, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case in the coming six games.

Both Pandey and Iyer, who were part of the recently-concluded A series in the Caribbean, come into the senior team with runs under their belt.

Spin allrounder Washington Sundar and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are also back in the T20 squad while speedster Navdeep Saini and Deepak’s brother Rahul are in line to make their India debut.

With Rohit Sharma and a fit-again Shikhar Dhawan set to open, the number four spot seems likely to be occupied by KL Rahul. From this tour onwards, Rishabh Pant will have more responsibility on his shoulders with the selectors backing him as the number one wicketkeeper in all formats amid little clarity over the future of MS Dhoni. India will be expected to beat the West Indies though they are most dangerous in the shortest format.

The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side though Chris Gayle will only be seen in the ODIs. Injury-prone Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad but will miss the first two matches with Jason Mohammed as his replacement.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

With PTI inputs