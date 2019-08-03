Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Florida: Saini, Bhuvneshwar restrict hosts to 95/9
Date: Saturday, 03 August, 2019 21:42 IST
Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Innings Break
This over 20.0
- 0
- 0
- 0(W)
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 0 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 0 (3)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 18 (2)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 19 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.3 ) R/R: 0
Sheldon Cottrell 0(0)
Oshane Thomas 0(3)
|
95/9 (19.3 over)
Kieron Pollard 49 (49) SR: S.R (100.00)
lbw b Navdeep Saini
India in West Indies 3 T20I Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
21:34 (IST)
After 20 overs,West Indies 95/9 ( Sheldon Cottrell 0 , Oshane Thomas 0)
West Indies make 95/9 in 20 overs. A poor batting display from West Indies. Pollard made more than half of the team runs. Dream debut for Saini who finishes with figures of 3 for 17. The last over he bowled was a maiden-wicket. Superb stuff from him and India. See you on the other side with the chase.
-
21:32 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Pollard. Saini bowled a slower full-toss and Pollard who was right in front of his stumps, missed it and the ball hit his right thigh. There was no appeal from anyone wearig blue except Pant, who asked Kohli to take the review. Kohli did that and the ball tracker showed that the ball would be crashing the middle stump. Pollard goes back for 49. Pollard lbw b Navdeep Saini 49(49)
-
21:23 (IST)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets a wicket on the first ball of the 18th over. Keemo Paul wanted to pull it on front foot but the leading edge went up in the air, captain Kohli placed himself under the ball and took a safe catch. K Paul c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 3(11)
-
21:08 (IST)
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Bad to worse for Windies. Narine comes in and he wanted to hit the first ball of the over from Jadeja over deep mid-wicket, where Khaleel took a good catch. Windies have lost their seventh batsman. Narine c Khaleel Ahmed b Jadeja 2(4)
-
21:04 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Brathwaite, Krunal picks his first wicket of the tour, seems like arm ball, Brathwaite wanted to slap it over the bowler's head on the back foot but ended up hitting right back to him. Brathwaite c and b Krunal Pandya 9(24)
-
20:32 (IST)
OUT! What's happening in Florida? Windies in deep trouble now. That's the fifth wicket that has gone down. Not the best of the deliveries, angling ball to Powell, going away from him, he reached out to the ball and ended up edging it to the keeper. Powell c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 4(5)
-
20:26 (IST)
OUT! And second wicket for Saini in two balls. Shimron Hetmyer, left handed bat, came to the crease and played the ball lazily to the off side, ended up chopping the ball on to the stumps. Turning out to be a dream debut for Saini. He is on hat-trick. Hetmyer b Navdeep Saini 0(1)
-
20:23 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Pooran. He walks back to the hut. Saini banged it short and Pooran was tempted to heave it, ball took the top edge and went up, came down to keeper Pant who took a safe catch. Windies falling apart here. Pooran c Pant b Navdeep Saini 20(16)
-
20:10 (IST)
OUT! And here comes the second wicket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end, uses the knuckle ball and Lewis could not it, played the shot way too early and the missed to connect, ball hit the top of off stump. Lewis b Bhuvneshwar 0(4)
-
20:02 (IST)
OUT! Wicket on the second ball of the innings. Sundar strikes, flight from the off spinner and Campell wanted to go over the cow corner region, where Krunal Pandya was placed for just this kind of shot, and he has been held by the fielder safely. Campbell goes back for 0. John Campbell c Krunal Pandya b Washington Sundar 0(2)
-
19:39 (IST)
West Indies XI: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
-
19:39 (IST)
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
19:32 (IST)
Toss News: Virat Kohli wins toss and India will bowl first.
A fabulous finish for Saini and India. By far, he has been the best Indian bowler on the field today. Very impressed with his change of lengths to surprise the batters time and again. Also even on this sticky pitch, Saini pushed batsmen back with his pace. Nevertheless, his other colleagues have done some excellent job as well. Overall it has been a very professional performance by India as Windies couldn't even cross the 100-run mark. In the second half, India should not have much fuss to chase this total down.
After 20 overs,West Indies 95/9 ( Sheldon Cottrell 0 , Oshane Thomas 0)
West Indies make 95/9 in 20 overs. A poor batting display from West Indies. Pollard made more than half of the team runs. Dream debut for Saini who finishes with figures of 3 for 17. The last over he bowled was a maiden-wicket. Superb stuff from him and India. See you on the other side with the chase.
OUT! That's the end of Pollard. Saini bowled a slower full-toss and Pollard who was right in front of his stumps, missed it and the ball hit his right thigh. There was no appeal from anyone wearig blue except Pant, who asked Kohli to take the review. Kohli did that and the ball tracker showed that the ball would be crashing the middle stump. Pollard goes back for 49. Pollard lbw b Navdeep Saini 49(49)
After 19 overs,West Indies 95/8 ( Kieron Pollard 49 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)
Bhuvi continues. Wicket of the first ball of the over as Paul departs. Pollard hits the next delivery in the deep on the leg side. Two balls later, he hits a six over the square leg region. A catch dropped by Pandey on the last ball. 7 off the over.
SIX! Short ball, and slow in pace from Bhuvneshwar. Pollard eyes the square leg region and hits it there comfortably.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets a wicket on the first ball of the 18th over. Keemo Paul wanted to pull it on front foot but the leading edge went up in the air, captain Kohli placed himself under the ball and took a safe catch. K Paul c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 3(11)
After 18 overs,West Indies 88/7 ( Kieron Pollard 42 , Keemo Paul 3)
Saini back on as well. He is building up good pace. Bowled well. Just 1 off the first three balls but bowled a loose delivery to Pollard and was hit for a six. 10 off the over. Windies inch closer to 100. Pollard to 50.
SIX! Full-toss to Pollard at this stage, criminal really, Saini wanted to bowl the yorker but missed the length, went to Pollard at good height and he flicked it for six in leg side.
After 17 overs,West Indies 78/7 ( Kieron Pollard 35 , Keemo Paul 1)
Bhuvneshwar come back to the attack. Bowls good line but leaks a boundary on the penultimate ball of the over. Windies collect 8 in the over. Pollard is key here for them if they want to go beyond 100.
FOUR! Short ball from Bhuvneshwar, Pollard stands stills and heaves it for four to mid-wicket boundary.
After 16 overs,West Indies 70/7 ( Kieron Pollard 28 , Keemo Paul 0)
Bizarre batting display for Windies in this match. They have all just tried to play their shots without recognising what situations demanded. Narine is gone as well. Jadeja finishes the spell. The last over is a wicket-maiden. He took 1 fo 13 in his four overs.
And Brathwaite disappoints once again. But credit goes to Pandya for holding on to that catch on his follow through. Meanwhile, Pandya and Jadeja are bowling their overs at a brisk pace. As a batsman, you hardly to get a time to adjust. It is a clear strategy and an experienced pro like Pollard should be aware of that. I think, he should slow things down here and make the bowlers wait a little before delivering the ball.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. Bad to worse for Windies. Narine comes in and he wanted to hit the first ball of the over from Jadeja over deep mid-wicket, where Khaleel took a good catch. Windies have lost their seventh batsman. Narine c Khaleel Ahmed b Jadeja 2(4)
After 15 overs,West Indies 70/6 ( Kieron Pollard 28 , Sunil Narine 2)
Krunal has removed Brathwaite in the last over of his spell. The Windies captain was under pressure as he had faced many dots and the time had come to start hitting every ball. Krunal finishes spell with figures of 1/20.
OUT! That's the end of Brathwaite, Krunal picks his first wicket of the tour, seems like arm ball, Brathwaite wanted to slap it over the bowler's head on the back foot but ended up hitting right back to him. Brathwaite c and b Krunal Pandya 9(24)
After 14 overs,West Indies 65/5 ( Kieron Pollard 27 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 7)
Jadeja ends the over at light's speed. No surprises there. Just 2 off it. Windies have recovered well and now would look to play the attacking game. 6 more overs to go.
Carlos Brathwaite has a disappointing batting average in international cricket. However, there is no dearth of talent. We have seen this time and again. His against New Zealand in the World Cup was quite extraordinary, and the skipper needs to produce a similar effort today to bail his team out of this situation along with the experience of Pollard. West Indies need to score something around 140-150 to have a chance here.
After 13 overs,West Indies 63/5 ( Kieron Pollard 26 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 6)
Krunal continues and Pant appeals for stumping. Umpires go upstairs but Pollard's foot landed on the ground in time. No damage done for Windies. Some contest between Mumbai Indians teammates as Pollard was beaten on fourth ball and then on the next ball, he flicked Krunal for a maximum in the leg side. 9 off the over. Good two last overs for Windies.
SIX! Fuller from Krunal and Pollard was waiting for this ball, slightly on his legs as well and he just flicked it for six
After 12 overs,West Indies 54/5 ( Kieron Pollard 18 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 5)
Jadeja continues. Pollard had had enough of defending and Windies needed boundaries to break shackles. He came down the track and hit one down the ground for a maximum, to take Windies past 50. 9 off the over.
SIX! That should be a relief for Windies. Pollard comes down the track, Jadeja pulls the length back but with just one hand, Pollard clears the boundary straight down the ground. Fifty up for West Indies as well.
After 11 overs,West Indies 45/5 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 4)
Krunal continues. He is angling the ball in to the right-handed Brathwaite. Occasionally taking away the ball. He has got his line and is sticking to it. Completed a maiden over as India maintain stranglehold on the match.
Strong words from Gambhir, making a direct attack on former India cricketers
Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019
West Indies are in a self-destruct mode at this point. A sorry looking scorecard for them at the halfway stage of the innings. They are certainly a better team than this. Perhaps, the top-order has misread the conditions here. It is not exactly a flat batting pitch and some their batters should have taken their time early before going for those expansive shots. In hindsight, all the Indian bowlers have gone about their business quite professionally. They have stuck to their lengths and forced the batsmen to make the mistakes.
After 10 overs,West Indies 45/5 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 4)
Ravindra Jadeja, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack and as expected, ends the over quickly. Both left-arm orthodix spinners now in action. Not a regular sight in Indian cricket. Just 2 off the over.
After 9 overs,West Indies 43/5 ( Kieron Pollard 9 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 3)
Krunal Pandya, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Pollard gets a reprieve as the edge travels to third man for four. There was no slip for this ball. It was removed after the first three balls. 6 off the over.
FOUR! Krunal Pandya comes into the attack and produces an edge off Pollard's bat, tough catch for Pant, it hits the gloves and runs down to third man boundary for four
After 8 overs,West Indies 37/5 ( Kieron Pollard 4 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 2)
Khaleel continues. Scorecard displays a sorry picture if you are a Windies fan. Three batsmen got out on ducks. Carlos and Pollard need to reassess the target here. Eight overs gone, the Men in Maroon have just 37 on the board with five wickets down. 150 should be a good total from here but they will have to bat really well to get there.
One of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Indian cricket pool!
Khaleel Ahmed is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Indian domestic circuit. Since the start of 2018, he has taken 59 wickets in the format - no Indian player has taken more wickets in the timeline. #WIvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 3, 2019
How times have changed!
The last time India played at Lauderhill in a full game, West Indies were 78/0 in six overs.— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 3, 2019
Today: 33/5 after six.#WIvIND #INDvWI
After 7 overs,West Indies 34/5 ( Kieron Pollard 3 , Carlos Brathwaite (C) 0)
Navdeep Saini continues. Windies in trouble. Two experienced T20 batsmen in the middle in Pollard and Brathwaite. Just 7 overs into the innings and Pollard is trying to walk into his shots. Just 1 off the over.
What a start for Saini in international cricket! In his first over at this level, the Delhi pacer removes Pooran and Hetmyer. Probably he has broken the backbone of this Windies batting. On this sticky pitch, his pace along with accurate line and length are paying dividends. Saini had an impressive IPL earlier this year and now showing his skills at this highest level.
After 6 overs,West Indies 33/5 ( Kieron Pollard 3 , )
Khaleel Ahmed, left-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. And on the last ball of the over, Rovman Powell fell. Yet again a batsman has fallen trying to score runs. Right now Windies need to calm things down and play some quiet overs if needed. India on top.
OUT! What's happening in Florida? Windies in deep trouble now. That's the fifth wicket that has gone down. Not the best of the deliveries, angling ball to Powell, going away from him, he reached out to the ball and ended up edging it to the keeper. Powell c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 4(5)
So, both openers have gone back to the hut without troubling the scorers. This will peg back Windies and their gameplan in the powerplay for sure. Not long before Pooran and Hetmyer depart off successive balls as well. Anyway, good to see the experienced Pollard has been sent at No 4 to steady the ship. As a senior player, he needs to access the situation quickly and bat accordingly.
FOUR! Khaleel provides room to Powell and the right-handed batsman cuts him for a boundary to start his innings.
After 5 overs,West Indies 28/4 ( Kieron Pollard 2 , Rovman Powell 0)
Debutant Navdeep Saini, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Pooran smashes him for a six off the second ball but two balls later, Saini come back strongly, bangs it short, asks Pooran to hit him again. Batsman attempts a pull but the top edge goes in air and that brings Pooran's end. Saini gives a sendoff to Pooran. Hetmyer came to the crease and on the first ball, chopped it on to the stumps. Rovman Powell evaded the hat-trick.
OUT! And second wicket for Saini in two balls. Shimron Hetmyer, left handed bat, came to the crease and played the ball lazily to the off side, ended up chopping the ball on to the stumps. Turning out to be a dream debut for Saini. He is on hat-trick. Hetmyer b Navdeep Saini 0(1)
OUT! That's the end of Pooran. He walks back to the hut. Saini banged it short and Pooran was tempted to heave it, ball took the top edge and went up, came down to keeper Pant who took a safe catch. Windies falling apart here. Pooran c Pant b Navdeep Saini 20(16)
SIX! That is some shot. Pooran at his best. Good length ball from Saini and the left-hander stands tall and hits it straight down the ground. Great power and what timing as well.
After 4 overs,West Indies 22/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 14 , Kieron Pollard 2)
Bhuvneshwar continues. Pollard has joined Pooran in the middle. India on top here. Players look charged up. Pooran and Pollard key here to revive the innings. They bat deep and that is a good thing for them.
After 3 overs,West Indies 20/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 14 , Kieron Pollard 0)
Sundar continues, good contest in the middle. Pooran decided to counter-attack with a boundary and six off the first two balls before Sundar fixes his length and bowls three dots. 12 off the over.
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Florida, LIVE Updates:
Kohli was expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour but a full strength squad has been picked barring the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will join the side ahead of the Test series beginning 22 August. Meanwhile allrounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour. It will be a crucial couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, who are back in the mix after being sidelined from India’s 50 over World Cup plans.
Pandey last played for India in November 2018 and Iyer in February 2018. With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order in ODIs, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case in the coming six games.
Both Pandey and Iyer, who were part of the recently-concluded A series in the Caribbean, come into the senior team with runs under their belt.
Spin allrounder Washington Sundar and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are also back in the T20 squad while speedster Navdeep Saini and Deepak’s brother Rahul are in line to make their India debut.
With Rohit Sharma and a fit-again Shikhar Dhawan set to open, the number four spot seems likely to be occupied by KL Rahul. From this tour onwards, Rishabh Pant will have more responsibility on his shoulders with the selectors backing him as the number one wicketkeeper in all formats amid little clarity over the future of MS Dhoni. India will be expected to beat the West Indies though they are most dangerous in the shortest format.
The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side though Chris Gayle will only be seen in the ODIs. Injury-prone Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad but will miss the first two matches with Jason Mohammed as his replacement.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date: