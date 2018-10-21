First Cricket
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI at Guwahati: Virat Kohli completes 36th ODI century

Date: Sunday, 21 October, 2018 19:49 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

322/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.44
Fours
30
Sixes
9
Extras
14
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devendra Bishoo not out 22 26 3 0
Kemar Roach not out 26 22 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 0 81 2
Umesh Yadav 10 0 64 0
228/1
Overs
30.2
R/R
7.55
Fours
31
Sixes
5
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 88 79 9 4
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 131 99 21 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Kemar Roach 7 0 52 0
Oshane Thomas 6 0 49 1

  • After 29 overs,India 217/1 ( Rohit Sharma 87 , Virat Kohli (C) 121)

    19 runs from the over with three fours and a six. 40 runs have come for India in the last three overs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first double century stand for India against Windies for any wicket in ODIs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most double century stands in ODIs:

    5 - VIRAT KOHLI/ROHIT SHARMA*
    4 - No pair
    3 - Three pairs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundary for Rohit. Outside off delivery and Rohit, who was moving to leg, plays it over cover.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! After Kohli it's Rohit's turn now as he finds a boundary in the mid-wicket region to bring 200 up for India.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Outside off length delivery which Kohli drives to cover point fielder Samuels, who misses it as the ball runs to the ropes.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! It was full, on pads and Kohli whips it over mid-wicket region for a maximum.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman to score 6,000-plus runs while chasing in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for India in ODIs:

    210 - MS Dhoni
    195 - Sachin Tendulkar 
    190 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    189 - Sourav Ganguly
    153 - Yuvraj Singh

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 198/1 ( Rohit Sharma 79 , Virat Kohli (C) 110)

    12 runs from the over. This is getting over quickly as both Kohli and Rohit have now decided to just deal in boundaries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Full toss delivery from Nurse and Rohit punishes it with a big hit over the mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,India 186/1 ( Rohit Sharma 72 , Virat Kohli (C) 105)

    Nine runs from the over as Kohli brings up his 36th ODI ton. His 22nd in run chases. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Second consecutive four for Kohli. Shortish ball outside off and Kohli cuts it for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist

    36th ODI hundred... it was there for the taking and he made it count, as he usually does. Phenomenal is an understatement. Now to finish this. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli's century today:(ODIs)
     

    5th v WI
    15th in India
    24th in Asia
    4th in 2018
    14th as a captain
    22nd while chasing

    Most centuries in a country in ODIs:

    20 - Sachin Tendulkar in India
    15 - VIRAT KOHLI* in India
    14 - Ricky Ponting in Australia 

    Most centuries by captains in ODIs:

    22 - Ricky Ponting
    14 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    13 - AB de Villiers 

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Kohli brings up his 36th ODI ton with a marvelous boundary through the cover region.

    Full Scorecard

  • Roach comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 177/1 ( Rohit Sharma 71 , Virat Kohli (C) 97)

    Nine runs come from the over. Kohli presented an opportunity on the last ball as he tried to play a shot on the leg but it was marginally over the mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Tossed up, outside off delivery and Rohit plays a solid drive through the covers.

    Full Scorecard

  • Nurse comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 168/1 ( Rohit Sharma 65 , Virat Kohli (C) 94)

    Big over for India. 11 runs. Two fours, two no balls. India need 155 more to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! second four in the over. Length delivery on middle and leg and Rohit pulls it wide of long-on boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! It was a free-hit as Bishoo's previous delivery was a no ball. This one was full on off and Rohit smashes it wide of long-off delivery.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 157/1 ( Rohit Sharma 56 , Virat Kohli (C) 94)

    Kohli gets a boundary on the leg side and then takes a single towards third man to move to 94. Rohit finishes the over with another single. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A slightly full delivery and Kohli shuffles to off to whip it on the leg side for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 151/1 ( Rohit Sharma 55 , Virat Kohli (C) 89)

    Three runs from the over and 150 comes up for India. The duo has scored 141 together so far. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,India 148/1 ( Rohit Sharma 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 87)

    After Kohli, Rohit brings up his fifty. The opener has assisted Kohli very well, rotating the strike and allowing Kohli to score freely.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautiful shot from Rohit and it was just a push towards the cover region but the timing was awesome. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Rohit plays Thomas to third man to collect a single and bring up his 37th ODI half-century.

    Full Scorecard

  • Thomas back into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 141/1 ( Rohit Sharma 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 85)

    Big over for India as they add 14 runs thanks to back-to-back sixes from Rohit on the last two balls of Bishoo.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist

    All along Rohit has been happy playing second fiddle, but now on the front foot all of a sudden. He has been patient and needs to go back in his shell to anchor the innings, atleast as long as Kohli is at the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Rohit. He charges down to hit one over the long-on and then pulls the second one over mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 127/1 ( Rohit Sharma 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 84)

    Rohit has been relatively quite today as Kohli continues to rake up runs. India need 196 more to win.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 121/1 ( Rohit Sharma 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 80)

    11 runs from the over as boundaries are back for India. Kohli hits two of them in this over as he moves to 80.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most century stands for India in international cricket:

    38 - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar
    31 - Rahul Dravid/Sachin Tendulkar
    21 -Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma*
    21 - Rahul Dravid/Sourav Ganguly 

    Most century stands for India while chasing in ODIs:

    17 - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar 
    8 - Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma*
    8 - Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! So well played from Kohli. Flighted delivery from Bishoo and Kohli places it perfectly on the off to beat the fielder at long-off.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 110/1 ( Rohit Sharma 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 70)

    Six runs from the over as Kohli gets a boundary. First four after five overs. The duo has also brought up its 100-run partnership.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautiful cut shot. Holder bowls it short and there was width on the off as Kohli cuts it wide of point for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Holder continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • Time for drinks.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 104/1 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Virat Kohli (C) 65)

    Holder brings leggie Bishoo into attack and he starts off with a tight cover, conceding just two runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bishoo comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 102/1 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 64)

    100 comes up for India. Windies have done well to dry up the boundaries. They need to create pressure to take wickets.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 99/1 ( Rohit Sharma 30 , Virat Kohli (C) 62)

    Six singles on six deliveries as Rohit and Kohli opt to rotate strike in absence of boundaries.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 93/1 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 59)

    Three runs from the over. Temporary respite for Windies as no boundaries have come for India in the last two overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 90/1 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 58)

    Tight over from Nurse as he concedes just three runs. The partnership now stands at 80.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 87/1 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 57)

    Five runs from the over. Holder started with a wide and then Kohli hit a four.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist

    Business as usual for Virat Kohli. Had a couple edges against Thomas early, but since then has quickly got on top of the bowling attack. Perfect batting conditions for the world's best batsman and he is making it count. 49th ODI half-century... there is a hundred here for the taking. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a shot from Kohli. Full delivery on his pads and Kohli flicks it wide of mid-on for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: 12 runs from the over. This is getting over quickly as both Kohli and Rohit have now decided to just deal in boundaries.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.

India seek to gain confidence against Windies before they venture to Australia tour. AFP

India seek to gain confidence against Windies before they venture to Australia tour. AFP

"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."

The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.

"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.

Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.

"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.

Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.

But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.

Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.

"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.

"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018

