FOUR! What a shot from Kohli. Full delivery on his pads and Kohli flicks it wide of mid-on for a boundary.

Business as usual for Virat Kohli. Had a couple edges against Thomas early, but since then has quickly got on top of the bowling attack. Perfect batting conditions for the world's best batsman and he is making it count. 49th ODI half-century... there is a hundred here for the taking.

Five runs from the over. Holder started with a wide and then Kohli hit a four.

Tight over from Nurse as he concedes just three runs. The partnership now stands at 80.

Three runs from the over. Temporary respite for Windies as no boundaries have come for India in the last two overs.

Six singles on six deliveries as Rohit and Kohli opt to rotate strike in absence of boundaries.

100 comes up for India. Windies have done well to dry up the boundaries. They need to create pressure to take wickets.

Holder brings leggie Bishoo into attack and he starts off with a tight cover, conceding just two runs.

FOUR! Beautiful cut shot. Holder bowls it short and there was width on the off as Kohli cuts it wide of point for a boundary.

Six runs from the over as Kohli gets a boundary. First four after five overs. The duo has also brought up its 100-run partnership.

FOUR! So well played from Kohli. Flighted delivery from Bishoo and Kohli places it perfectly on the off to beat the fielder at long-off.

11 runs from the over as boundaries are back for India. Kohli hits two of them in this over as he moves to 80.

Rohit has been relatively quite today as Kohli continues to rake up runs. India need 196 more to win.

SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Rohit. He charges down to hit one over the long-on and then pulls the second one over mid-wicket.

All along Rohit has been happy playing second fiddle, but now on the front foot all of a sudden. He has been patient and needs to go back in his shell to anchor the innings, atleast as long as Kohli is at the other end.

Big over for India as they add 14 runs thanks to back-to-back sixes from Rohit on the last two balls of Bishoo.

FIFTY! Rohit plays Thomas to third man to collect a single and bring up his 37th ODI half-century.

FOUR! Beautiful shot from Rohit and it was just a push towards the cover region but the timing was awesome.

After Kohli, Rohit brings up his fifty. The opener has assisted Kohli very well, rotating the strike and allowing Kohli to score freely.

Three runs from the over and 150 comes up for India. The duo has scored 141 together so far.

FOUR! A slightly full delivery and Kohli shuffles to off to whip it on the leg side for a boundary.

Kohli gets a boundary on the leg side and then takes a single towards third man to move to 94. Rohit finishes the over with another single.

FOUR! It was a free-hit as Bishoo's previous delivery was a no ball. This one was full on off and Rohit smashes it wide of long-off delivery.

FOUR! second four in the over. Length delivery on middle and leg and Rohit pulls it wide of long-on boundary.

Big over for India. 11 runs. Two fours, two no balls. India need 155 more to win.

FOUR! Tossed up, outside off delivery and Rohit plays a solid drive through the covers.

Nine runs come from the over. Kohli presented an opportunity on the last ball as he tried to play a shot on the leg but it was marginally over the mid-wicket.

36th ODI hundred... it was there for the taking and he made it count, as he usually does. Phenomenal is an understatement. Now to finish this.

FOUR! Second consecutive four for Kohli. Shortish ball outside off and Kohli cuts it for a boundary.

Nine runs from the over as Kohli brings up his 36th ODI ton. His 22nd in run chases.

SIX! Full toss delivery from Nurse and Rohit punishes it with a big hit over the mid-wicket.

12 runs from the over. This is getting over quickly as both Kohli and Rohit have now decided to just deal in boundaries.

Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman to score 6,000-plus runs while chasing in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar.

SIX! It was full, on pads and Kohli whips it over mid-wicket region for a maximum.

FOUR! Outside off length delivery which Kohli drives to cover point fielder Samuels, who misses it as the ball runs to the ropes.

FOUR! After Kohli it's Rohit's turn now as he finds a boundary in the mid-wicket region to bring 200 up for India.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundary for Rohit. Outside off delivery and Rohit, who was moving to leg, plays it over cover.

This is the first double century stand for India against Windies for any wicket in ODIs.

19 runs from the over with three fours and a six. 40 runs have come for India in the last three overs.

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.

OUT! Hemraj's batting on debut has come to an end after 15 balls. A short delivery and Hemraj tried to pull but was late on the shot and edged it onto the stumps.

FIFTY! Powell brings up his ninth ODI half-century with a single on the leg side. He came into the side as replacement for Evin Lewis and has shown what he brings to the table.

OUT! Very poor from Powell. Powell tried to hit Khaleel straight down the ground for a big one but the bat twisted in his hands and he ended up giving a catch to Dhawan at long-on.

OUT! Chahal strikes to get Samuels out for a duck. It was a googly that Samuels missed, who was playing for a leg spin, and the ball hit him in front of stumps on the pads.

OUT! The bowling change does the trick for India as Hope disappoints again. Shami ducked in a short one, Hope tried to pull it but ended up top-edging it to Dhoni behind the wicket.

FIFTY! Hetmyer brings up his second ODI fifty with a single. He has also got two tons in this format.

OUT! Bowling change works for India. Jadeja just kept it on the stumps, Powell tried to sweep him, missed the ball and it hit the stumps.

OUT! Oh my god, what has Hetmyer done. Out immediately after scoring a century. It was there to hit, full delivery on the leg side, but Hetmyer failed to time his sweep shot, top-edging it to Pant behind the square on the leg side.

OUT! The move to bring in Chahal pays off. Nurse was playing for the turn but it didn't and the ball hit him on the pads. The batsman reviewed it but the replays showed there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps.

OUT! Chahal removes Holder. Bowled. Tossed up delivery, which pitched outside leg stump. Holder tried to paddle it but missed the ball as it hit his leg stump.

Umesh concedes 15 in the last over including two fours as Windies take their score to 322 in 50 overs.

OUT! First wicket for debutant Thomas. Short delivery and there wasn't much room as Dhawan tried to cut it on off but edged it onto stumps.

FIFTY! Four and fifty for Kohli. He played a cut on the off, which was just over the short third man.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."

The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.

"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.

Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.

"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.

Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.

But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.

Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.

"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.

"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.

With inputs from PTI