First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 4th ODI Oct 20, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs (D/L method)
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AUS in UAE Oct 22, 2018
UAE vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi
ENG in SL Oct 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI at Guwahati: Hope, Powell build steady partnership

Date: Sunday, 21 October, 2018 14:21 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

69/1
Overs
11.2
R/R
6.16
Fours
10
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieran Powell Batting 41 30 6 1
Shai Hope (W) Batting 17 23 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 0 27 1
Umesh Yadav 5 0 22 0

  • Yuzvendra Chahal comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,West Indies 66/1 ( Kieran Powell 39 , Shai Hope (W) 16)

    Both the batsmen are now well settled as they continue to rotate strike and hit occasional boundaries. India need to change things here.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor fielding costs India four runs. Powell comes out and plays a straight drive towards Shami at mid-off but the fielder is too lazy and fails to reach it as the ball runs to the rope.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,West Indies 59/1 ( Kieran Powell 34 , Shai Hope (W) 15)

    The mandatory powerplay is over and Windies have made a good start. The second wicket partnership now stands at 40.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A good length delivery and Hope punches it beautifully on the off side for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs, Windies 51/1 (Kieran Powell 33, Shai Hope 8)

    Not a good start for Khaleel Ahmed as Powell hits him for two boundaries. Another 10-run over for Windies.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another back of the length, outside off delivery but Powell this time pulls it on the leg side over mid-off for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back of the length delivery, Powell is offered width and he punches it through cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kieran Powell's batting average in ODIs:

    Against India - 30.00

    In India - 43.75

    He's got off to a good start today.

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel Ahmed comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs, Windies 41/1 (Kieran Powell 24, Shai Hope 7)

    Seven-ball over for Umesh as he bowls a wide and then Hope hits him for a four. Five runs come from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This time Hope plays a classy shot. A outside off, slightly short delivery and Hope punches it wide of point

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs, Windies 36/1 (Kieran Powell 24, Shai Hope 3)

    Big over for Windies! 10 runs from it as Powell smashes Shami for a four and a six. He has raced to 24 off 20 balls. Time for him to convert the start into a big innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Excellent shot. A full, outside delivery and Powell tonks it over long-on for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another full delivery from Shami and Powell powerfully flicks to wide of square leg for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs, Windies 26/1 (Kieran Powell 14, Shai Hope 3)

    Three runs come from the over. Powell drives through mid-off to take a triple on the first delivery. Hope then plays a flick on the fifth delivery, it was in the air but fell short of Pant at mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist

    Wicket... first for India. Hemraj doesn't survive long on debut. Edged onto stumps and Shami has a comeback after being spanked early on. West Indies will do well to avoid what they did in Tests... slam bang wicket, slam bang wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mohammad Shami needs to take eight more wickets in as many matches to become the fastest Indian with 100 ODI wickets, surpassing Irfan Pathan (59)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs, Windies 23/1 (Kieran Powell 11, Shai Hope 3)

    Shami, who's back into ODI squad after a long time, draws first blood for India and that brings Shai Hope to the crease.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shai Hope comes out to bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Hemraj's batting on debut has come to an end after 15 balls. A short delivery and Hemraj tried to pull but was late on the shot and edged it onto the stumps. 

    Hemraj b Shami 9(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs, Windies 18/0 (Kieran Powell 9, Chandrapaul Hemraj 9)

    Four and a single for Powell and then Umesh bowls three consecutive dot balls to Hemraj to complete the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Looks a fantastic batting surface already this. The shorter format will bridge the gap between these two sides. West Indies will be able to express themselves more and we have seen it already. Shami, on his ODI return after a year, has already been spanked for three fours in two overs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    18 matches to go... how many times have we heard it said in the build-up to this game... We are truly on the road to the World Cup and India's team combination show as much. 

    Ambati Rayudu at four, hard-hitting Rishabh Pant making his ODI debut at number five, ODI return for Mohammed Shami after a year, and chances for Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed to impress. Ravindra Jadeja fits in there somewhere too.

    India truly mean business.... 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Umesh Yadav has taken 25 wickets against Windies in ODIs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 27.7 — the most he has taken against any opposition in ODIs. It's time for him to replicate his Test performance here in ODIs.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    The last time when Windies won a bilateral ODI series was back in 2013/14. It was against Ireland and 11 series ago. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Three fours in a row for Windies. Umesh bowls at Powell's pads and he flicks to wide of fine leg for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs, Windies 13/0 (Kieran Powell 4, Chandrapaul Hemraj 9)

    Four good balls, an LBW appeal and then back-to-back fours for Hemraj to end the over. The boundaries should help Hemraj to settle down in his debut match.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A full delivery from Shami and debutant Hemraj just lifted it with a straight bat, over the bowler for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs, Windies 5/0 (Kieran Powell 4, Chandrapaul Hemraj 1)

    A good over from Yadav, on the money from the start as debutant Chandrapaul just takes a single with a flick towards fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav comes into attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 over, Windies 4/0 (Kieran Powell 4, Chandrapaul Hemraj 0)

    A boundary on the first ball from Powell to start the proceedings for Windies but then Shami bowls five consecutive dot balls as he generates some good pace.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That should help Powell to settle down as he hits a four on the first ball. Full length, outside off delivery and he drives it through cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj have come out to bat. Powell will take the strike. Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Time for national anthems! Windies anthem will be followed by India's.

    Full Scorecard

  • STAT ALERT!

    It's going to be a massive challenge for the young Windies team. They last won a ODI series against Bangladesh in 2014. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Windies' XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Holder: We don't mind batting first on this pitch. This is an opportunity for youngsters to show what they can do. Two debutants today for Windies today.

    Full Scorecard

  • India's XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli: There is bit of brown grass and I don't see this surface changing so we will bowl first. Rishabh Pant will make his debut. We have three fast bowlers.

    Full Scorecard

  • TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.

    Full Scorecard

  • Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj set to make ODI debuts for Windies.

    Full Scorecard

  • Pitch report: Lot of brown grass on the pitch. There are cracks on the pitch so it is likely to turn. It is hard underneath and teams would like to bat first as cracks will open up in the second innings, says Ian Bishop.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant has been handed his ODI debut cap by veteran MS Dhoni.

    Full Scorecard

  • Recap: India named a 12-man shortlist on Saturday for the 1st ODI and Rishabh Pant is set to make his ODI debut in Guwahati as a specialist batsman. The confirmed playing XI will be revealed after the toss. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Some interesting numbers to look forward to as the India versus West Indies ODI series gets underway. Breeze through Umang Pabari's statistical preview.

    Full Scorecard

  • India might enter has overwhelming favourites in the ODI series against the Windies, however, for the hosts there are few boxes to tick with only 18 games left before the World Cup 2019. Chetan Narula in his preview has listed down a few important points. Do have a read.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hello and welcome Firstpost's LIVE blog for the opening ODI of the five-match series between home side India and Windies. Guwahati will play hosts for the the first game. Stay tuned to blog as we build up to the start of the match.

    Full Scorecard

Latest Updates: Both the batsmen are now well settled as they continue to rotate strike and hit occasional boundaries. India need to change things here.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.

India seek to gain confidence against Windies before they venture to Australia tour. AFP

India seek to gain confidence against Windies before they venture to Australia tour. AFP

"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."

The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.

"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.

Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.

"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.

Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.

But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.

Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.

"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.

"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018

Tags : #1st odi live score #Cricket #full cricket scorecard #India #India vs West Indies 2018 #Jason Holder #Kemar Roach #live cricket score #Live score #Live score and updates #Live Scorecard #ODI #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli #West Indies #Windies



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all