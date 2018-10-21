Hello and welcome Firstpost's LIVE blog for the opening ODI of the five-match series between home side India and Windies. Guwahati will play hosts for the the first game. Stay tuned to blog as we build up to the start of the match.

India might enter has overwhelming favourites in the ODI series against the Windies, however, for the hosts there are few boxes to tick with only 18 games left before the World Cup 2019. Chetan Narula in his preview has listed down a few important points. Do have a read.

Some interesting numbers to look forward to as the India versus West Indies ODI series gets underway. Breeze through Umang Pabari's statistical preview .

Recap: India named a 12-man shortlist on Saturday for the 1st ODI and Rishabh Pant is set to make his ODI debut in Guwahati as a specialist batsman. The confirmed playing XI will be revealed after the toss.

Pitch report: Lot of brown grass on the pitch. There are cracks on the pitch so it is likely to turn. It is hard underneath and teams would like to bat first as cracks will open up in the second innings, says Ian Bishop.

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.

Virat Kohli: There is bit of brown grass and I don't see this surface changing so we will bowl first. Rishabh Pant will make his debut. We have three fast bowlers.

Jason Holder: We don't mind batting first on this pitch. This is an opportunity for youngsters to show what they can do. Two debutants today for Windies today.

It's going to be a massive challenge for the young Windies team. They last won a ODI series against Bangladesh in 2014.

Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj have come out to bat. Powell will take the strike. Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over.

FOUR! That should help Powell to settle down as he hits a four on the first ball. Full length, outside off delivery and he drives it through cover for a boundary.

A boundary on the first ball from Powell to start the proceedings for Windies but then Shami bowls five consecutive dot balls as he generates some good pace.

A good over from Yadav, on the money from the start as debutant Chandrapaul just takes a single with a flick towards fine leg.

FOUR! A full delivery from Shami and debutant Hemraj just lifted it with a straight bat, over the bowler for a boundary.

Four good balls, an LBW appeal and then back-to-back fours for Hemraj to end the over. The boundaries should help Hemraj to settle down in his debut match.

FOUR! Three fours in a row for Windies. Umesh bowls at Powell's pads and he flicks to wide of fine leg for a boundary.

The last time when Windies won a bilateral ODI series was back in 2013/14. It was against Ireland and 11 series ago.

Umesh Yadav has taken 25 wickets against Windies in ODIs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 27.7 — the most he has taken against any opposition in ODIs. It's time for him to replicate his Test performance here in ODIs.

Ambati Rayudu at four, hard-hitting Rishabh Pant making his ODI debut at number five, ODI return for Mohammed Shami after a year, and chances for Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed to impress. Ravindra Jadeja fits in there somewhere too.

18 matches to go... how many times have we heard it said in the build-up to this game... We are truly on the road to the World Cup and India's team combination show as much.

Looks a fantastic batting surface already this. The shorter format will bridge the gap between these two sides. West Indies will be able to express themselves more and we have seen it already. Shami, on his ODI return after a year, has already been spanked for three fours in two overs.

Four and a single for Powell and then Umesh bowls three consecutive dot balls to Hemraj to complete the over.

OUT! Hemraj's batting on debut has come to an end after 15 balls. A short delivery and Hemraj tried to pull but was late on the shot and edged it onto the stumps.

Shami, who's back into ODI squad after a long time, draws first blood for India and that brings Shai Hope to the crease.

Mohammad Shami needs to take eight more wickets in as many matches to become the fastest Indian with 100 ODI wickets, surpassing Irfan Pathan (59)

Wicket... first for India. Hemraj doesn't survive long on debut. Edged onto stumps and Shami has a comeback after being spanked early on. West Indies will do well to avoid what they did in Tests... slam bang wicket, slam bang wicket.

Three runs come from the over. Powell drives through mid-off to take a triple on the first delivery. Hope then plays a flick on the fifth delivery, it was in the air but fell short of Pant at mid-wicket.

FOUR! Another full delivery from Shami and Powell powerfully flicks to wide of square leg for a boundary.

SIX! Excellent shot. A full, outside delivery and Powell tonks it over long-on for a maximum

Big over for Windies! 10 runs from it as Powell smashes Shami for a four and a six. He has raced to 24 off 20 balls. Time for him to convert the start into a big innings.

FOUR! This time Hope plays a classy shot. A outside off, slightly short delivery and Hope punches it wide of point

Seven-ball over for Umesh as he bowls a wide and then Hope hits him for a four. Five runs come from the over.

FOUR! Back of the length delivery, Powell is offered width and he punches it through cover for a boundary.

FOUR! Another back of the length, outside off delivery but Powell this time pulls it on the leg side over mid-off for a boundary.

Not a good start for Khaleel Ahmed as Powell hits him for two boundaries. Another 10-run over for Windies.

FOUR! A good length delivery and Hope punches it beautifully on the off side for a boundary.

The mandatory powerplay is over and Windies have made a good start. The second wicket partnership now stands at 40.

FOUR! Poor fielding costs India four runs. Powell comes out and plays a straight drive towards Shami at mid-off but the fielder is too lazy and fails to reach it as the ball runs to the rope.

Both the batsmen are now well settled as they continue to rotate strike and hit occasional boundaries. India need to change things here.

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.

Latest Updates: Both the batsmen are now well settled as they continue to rotate strike and hit occasional boundaries. India need to change things here.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."

The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.

"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.

Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.

"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.

Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.

But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.

Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.

"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.

"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.

With inputs from PTI