Rovman Powell is the only Windies player with an average of 50-plus in this year in ODIs. His last five ODI innings - 74*, 44, 0, 44, 15

Chahal concedes three runs on his return as Hetmyer completes his fifty. The left-handed batsman needs to convert this into three figures.

SIX! Short delivery from Khaleel and Hetmyer pulls it over the mid-wicket region for a maximum.

Powell slams Khaleel for a four and then a single to complete 50-run partnership before Hetmyer finishes the over with a big six.

Good over from Chahal as just two runs come from that one. Both batsmen collected a single each.

Bit of a marvel that West Indies are still scoring at nearly 6/over despite losing four wickets. It just goes to show how suited their batsmen are to limited overs' cricket, almost fearless irrespective of the opposition. This might not be as straight forward series as many think after all, if West Indies can continue this momentum throughout. Some good batting so far... 300 on the cards!

FOUR! Back of the length delivery, nicely picked up up by Powell, who lifts it towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.

Umesh bowls an expensively over as he leaks 11 runs. 30 overs up and Windies are scoring at a rate of over 6

On a related note... Shami's ODI comeback hasn't gone to plan. 2-50 from six overs, he has been hit out of the attack. Is there a school of thought that says he shouldn't really be playing white ball cricket anymore?

OUT! Bowling change works for India. Jadeja just kept it on the stumps, Powell tried to sweep him, missed the ball and it hit the stumps.

Successful over from Jadeja as Windies are now five wickets down. Powell's dismissal also brought an end to the 74-run fourth wicket stand.

FOUR! Beautifully played from Hetmyer. Pitched up delivery and the batsman hits through the line for a boundary to deep extra cover

Rovman Powell gone trying to slog Jadeja.... unnecessary shot and pegs back West Indies once again. There was no need for that slog just when the score was on ascendancy. This is a reason why West Indies keep slipping from a position of strength irrespective of format... ridiculous shot selection really.

10 runs from the over and Windies bring up 200. Hetmyer has been quite impressive so far making most of the loose balls. He hasn't taken much risk till now, something the others have been guilty of.

A quick and tight over from Jadeja. Just one run as Holder pushes him to deep cover on the last ball for a single.

Four! Smart cricket from Hetmyer. With the third man inside the circle, Hetmyer just cuts late off Umesh through the gap for a boundary.

There are only three Windies batsmen who have scored a ton batting at No.5 or lower against India in India in ODIs - Carl Hooper (at Gwalior in 1988), Marlon Samuels (at Vijayawada in 2002) and Kieron Pollard (at Chennai in 2011). Can Hetmyer join the list today?

Seven runs from the over. Umesh creates an opportunity on the last ball with a short delivery as Holder top-edges it but it falls well short of fine leg.

SIX! Back of the length delivery, angled into Hetmyer from Jadeja and he pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.

11 comes from that over. Hetmyer is now on 90, galloping towards his third ODI hundred. There's hardly any support for bowlers from the pitch.

FOUR! Poor fielding costs four runs. Hetmyer pulls Shami to mid-wicket but Chahal fails to collect the ball and it runs down to the rope

Seven runs from Shami's over. Gavaskar and Manjrekar are talking about how Kuldeep Yadav troubled Hetmyer in the Tests and it looks like Kohli has missed a trick today by not picking the spinner.

Holder opens the face of the bat late to a full pitched delivery from Jadeja to score a boundary in the third man area on the last ball. Seven runs added.

FOUR! Full delivery from Shami and Holder just drives it down the ground with a straight bat

Hetmyer has been hit on the shoulder trying to take a single. The physio is out to see him.

HUNDRED! Hetmyer cracks Shami for a six to deep extra cover to bring up his third ODI ton

Fantastic innings from Hetmyer as he scores his third hundred and what a way to bring up his ton, with a six! He must now try to play as long as he can as Windies aim for a big total.

The last Windies left-handed batsman to score a century before him in ODIs in India against India was Shiv Chanderpaul who did it in 2007 at Nagpur.

He is also the first Windies batsman to score a century in maiden ODI innings in India.

Third ODI hundred for Hetmyer...some knock this... coming at a brilliant strike-rate. Should uplift West Indies' morale after the Test series' loss and prove to everyone that there could be a fight in this series. And to his credit, he has also not played any false shots. Played in a high gear but didn't throw it away like the others. 11 overs to go after this... if he stays on, West Indies will be looking at 340 easy.

OUT! Oh my god, what has Hetmyer done. Out immediately after scoring a century. It was there to hit, full delivery on the leg side, but Hetmyer failed to time his sweep shot, top-edging it to Pant behind the square on the leg side.

But he is gone immediately... holes out to fine leg and Hetmyer is gone... let's re-adjust that score to 300-320 now.

Big over for India as they get rid of centurion Hetmyer. Second wicket of the match for Jadeja.

OUT! The move to bring in Chahal pays off. Nurse was playing for the turn but it didn't and the ball hit him on the pads. The batsman reviewed it but the replays showed there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps.

Windies bring up 250 and lose Nurse immediately. They are seven wickets down now as Chahal picks his second wicket.

Good over for Windies. Nine runs come from it as Holder slams Jadeja for two fours.

DROPPED AND FOUR! Holder played a lofted shot towards long-on off Chahal but Pant messed it up badly. Dropped the catch and then mistakenly kicked the ball to the rope.

Bishoo survives a call for stumping on the last ball. He pushed forward but missed the ball and Dhoni whipped the ball quickly. However, Bishoo was saved by replays as he was a bit behind the line.

FOUR! Khaleel was just too full there, onto Bishoo's pads, who flicks it for a boundary.

Good over for Windies as nine runs come from it. The partnership now stands at 25. It's now about getting as much as they can from here for Windies.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.

"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."

The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.

"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.

Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.

"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.

"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.

Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.

But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.

Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.

"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.

Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.

"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.

With inputs from PTI