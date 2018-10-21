- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Oh my god, what has Hetmyer done. Out immediately after scoring a century. It was there to hit, full delivery on the leg side, but Hetmyer failed to time his sweep shot, top-edging it to Pant behind the square on the leg side.
Hetmyer c Pant b Jadeja 106(78)
OUT! Bowling change works for India. Jadeja just kept it on the stumps, Powell tried to sweep him, missed the ball and it hit the stumps.
Powell b Jadeja 22(23)
FIFTY! Hetmyer brings up his second ODI fifty with a single. He has also got two tons in this format.
OUT! The bowling change does the trick for India as Hope disappoints again. Shami ducked in a short one, Hope tried to pull it but ended up top-edging it to Dhoni behind the wicket.
Hope c Dhoni b Shami 32(51)
OUT! Chahal strikes to get Samuels out for a duck. It was a googly that Samuels missed, who was playing for a leg spin, and the ball hit him in front of stumps on the pads.
Samuels lbw b Chahal 0(2)
OUT! Very poor from Powell. Powell tried to hit Khaleel straight down the ground for a big one but the bat twisted in his hands and he ended up giving a catch to Dhawan at long-on.
Powell c Dhawan b Khaleel Ahmed 51(39)
FIFTY! Powell brings up his ninth ODI half-century with a single on the leg side. He came into the side as replacement for Evin Lewis and has shown what he brings to the table.
OUT! Hemraj's batting on debut has come to an end after 15 balls. A short delivery and Hemraj tried to pull but was late on the shot and edged it onto the stumps.
Hemraj b Shami 9(15)
Windies' XI: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
India's XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India have decided to bowl first at Guwahati. Rishabh Pant to make debut for India.
OUT! Chahal removes Holder. Bowled.
Holder b Chahal 38(42)
After 43 overs,West Indies 277/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 38 , Devendra Bishoo 7)
Good over for Windies as nine runs come from it. The partnership now stands at 25. It's now about getting as much as they can from here for Windies.
FOUR! Khaleel was just too full there, onto Bishoo's pads, who flicks it for a boundary.
Khaleel back into attack.
After 42 overs,West Indies 268/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 36 , Devendra Bishoo 1)
Bishoo survives a call for stumping on the last ball. He pushed forward but missed the ball and Dhoni whipped the ball quickly. However, Bishoo was saved by replays as he was a bit behind the line.
DROPPED AND FOUR! Holder played a lofted shot towards long-on off Chahal but Pant messed it up badly. Dropped the catch and then mistakenly kicked the ball to the rope.
After 41 overs,West Indies 263/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 31 , Devendra Bishoo 1)
Good over for Windies. Nine runs come from it as Holder slams Jadeja for two fours.
After 40 overs,West Indies 254/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 22 , Devendra Bishoo 1)
Windies bring up 250 and lose Nurse immediately. They are seven wickets down now as Chahal picks his second wicket.
OUT! The move to bring in Chahal pays off. Nurse was playing for the turn but it didn't and the ball hit him on the pads. The batsman reviewed it but the replays showed there was no inside edge and the ball would have went on to hit the stumps.
Nurse lbw b Chahal 2(2)
Chahal back into attack.
After 39 overs,West Indies 249/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 20 , Ashley Nurse 0)
Big over for India as they get rid of centurion Hetmyer. Second wicket of the match for Jadeja.
But he is gone immediately... holes out to fine leg and Hetmyer is gone... let's re-adjust that score to 300-320 now.
Ashley Nurse comes out to bat.
OUT! Oh my god, what has Hetmyer done. Out immediately after scoring a century. It was there to hit, full delivery on the leg side, but Hetmyer failed to time his sweep shot, top-edging it to Pant behind the square on the leg side.
Hetmyer c Pant b Jadeja 106(78)
Third ODI hundred for Hetmyer...some knock this... coming at a brilliant strike-rate. Should uplift West Indies' morale after the Test series' loss and prove to everyone that there could be a fight in this series. And to his credit, he has also not played any false shots. Played in a high gear but didn't throw it away like the others. 11 overs to go after this... if he stays on, West Indies will be looking at 340 easy.
Youngest Windies players to score a century in ODIs in India:
21y 38d - Carl Hooper
21y 292d - Marlon Samuels
21y 299d - Shimron Hetmyer
He is also the first Windies batsman to score a century in maiden ODI innings in India.
The last Windies left-handed batsman to score a century before him in ODIs in India against India was Shiv Chanderpaul who did it in 2007 at Nagpur.
After 38 overs,West Indies 246/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 105 , Jason Holder (C) 18)
Fantastic innings from Hetmyer as he scores his third hundred and what a way to bring up his ton, with a six! He must now try to play as long as he can as Windies aim for a big total.
HUNDRED! Hetmyer cracks Shami for a six to deep extra cover to bring up his third ODI ton
Hetmyer has been hit on the shoulder trying to take a single. The physio is out to see him.
FOUR! Full delivery from Shami and Holder just drives it down the ground with a straight bat
After 37 overs,West Indies 233/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 97 , Jason Holder (C) 13)
Holder opens the face of the bat late to a full pitched delivery from Jadeja to score a boundary in the third man area on the last ball. Seven runs added.
After 36 overs,West Indies 226/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 95 , Jason Holder (C) 8)
Seven runs from Shami's over. Gavaskar and Manjrekar are talking about how Kuldeep Yadav troubled Hetmyer in the Tests and it looks like Kohli has missed a trick today by not picking the spinner.
FOUR! Poor fielding costs four runs. Hetmyer pulls Shami to mid-wicket but Chahal fails to collect the ball and it runs down to the rope
Shami back into attack.
After 35 overs,West Indies 219/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 90 , Jason Holder (C) 7)
11 comes from that over. Hetmyer is now on 90, galloping towards his third ODI hundred. There's hardly any support for bowlers from the pitch.
SIX! Back of the length delivery, angled into Hetmyer from Jadeja and he pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
After 34 overs,West Indies 208/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 81 , Jason Holder (C) 5)
Seven runs from the over. Umesh creates an opportunity on the last ball with a short delivery as Holder top-edges it but it falls well short of fine leg.
DID YOU KNOW?
There are only three Windies batsmen who have scored a ton batting at No.5 or lower against India in India in ODIs - Carl Hooper (at Gwalior in 1988), Marlon Samuels (at Vijayawada in 2002) and Kieron Pollard (at Chennai in 2011). Can Hetmyer join the list today?
Four! Smart cricket from Hetmyer. With the third man inside the circle, Hetmyer just cuts late off Umesh through the gap for a boundary.
After 33 overs,West Indies 201/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 76 , Jason Holder (C) 3)
A quick and tight over from Jadeja. Just one run as Holder pushes him to deep cover on the last ball for a single.
Time for drinks.
After 32 overs,West Indies 200/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 76 , Jason Holder (C) 2)
10 runs from the over and Windies bring up 200. Hetmyer has been quite impressive so far making most of the loose balls. He hasn't taken much risk till now, something the others have been guilty of.
Rovman Powell gone trying to slog Jadeja.... unnecessary shot and pegs back West Indies once again. There was no need for that slog just when the score was on ascendancy. This is a reason why West Indies keep slipping from a position of strength irrespective of format... ridiculous shot selection really.
FOUR! Beautifully played from Hetmyer. Pitched up delivery and the batsman hits through the line for a boundary to deep extra cover
After 31 overs,West Indies 190/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 67 , Jason Holder (C) 1)
Successful over from Jadeja as Windies are now five wickets down. Powell's dismissal also brought an end to the 74-run fourth wicket stand.
Jason Holder comes out to bat.
OUT! Bowling change works for India. Jadeja just kept it on the stumps, Powell tried to sweep him, missed the ball and it hit the stumps.
Powell b Jadeja 22(23)
On a related note... Shami's ODI comeback hasn't gone to plan. 2-50 from six overs, he has been hit out of the attack. Is there a school of thought that says he shouldn't really be playing white ball cricket anymore?
Jadeja back into attack.
After 30 overs,West Indies 183/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 61 , Rovman Powell 22)
Umesh bowls an expensively over as he leaks 11 runs. 30 overs up and Windies are scoring at a rate of over 6
FOUR! Back of the length delivery, nicely picked up up by Powell, who lifts it towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Shimron Hetmyer today:
First 30 runs - 29 balls, SR - 96.67
Next 28 runs - 18 balls, SR - 155.56
Bit of a marvel that West Indies are still scoring at nearly 6/over despite losing four wickets. It just goes to show how suited their batsmen are to limited overs' cricket, almost fearless irrespective of the opposition. This might not be as straight forward series as many think after all, if West Indies can continue this momentum throughout. Some good batting so far... 300 on the cards!
Umesh is back into attack.
After 29 overs,West Indies 172/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 58 , Rovman Powell 18)
Good over from Chahal as just two runs come from that one. Both batsmen collected a single each.
After 28 overs,West Indies 170/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 57 , Rovman Powell 17)
Powell slams Khaleel for a four and then a single to complete 50-run partnership before Hetmyer finishes the over with a big six.
SIX! Short delivery from Khaleel and Hetmyer pulls it over the mid-wicket region for a maximum.
After 27 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 50 , Rovman Powell 12)
Chahal concedes three runs on his return as Hetmyer completes his fifty. The left-handed batsman needs to convert this into three figures.
Shimron Hetmyer's last five ODI innings:
38, 52, 125, 30, 50*(still playing today)
Rovman Powell is the only Windies player with an average of 50-plus in this year in ODIs. His last five ODI innings - 74*, 44, 0, 44, 15
Latest Updates: Bishoo survives a call for stumping on the last ball. He pushed forward but missed the ball and Dhoni whipped the ball quickly. However, Bishoo was saved by replays as he was a bit behind the line.
The first ODI between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview, 1st ODI: Humiliated 0-2 by India inside six days in the preceding two-match Test series, West Indies captain Jason Holder expects no let up from the formidable home team and said the visitors would be bracing up for a tough ODI series beginning on Sunday.
"It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference.
India seek to gain confidence against Windies before they venture to Australia tour. AFP
"It's a young side, a lot of unfamiliar faces. But it is an opportunity for them to showcase what they got."
The pace bowling all-rounder said the challenge in the batting friendly Indian conditions would be to get scores of 300-plus consistently.
"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.
The conditions in India will aid a run feast and Holder said his side would have to target scores above 300.
"No doubt, conditions in India will obviously dictate a run feast. A lot of times you got to be able to set your benchmark, maybe 320. That's something our batters really need to look at. Consistency is one thing we need to look at, particualrly in our batting," he said.
Holder will have the company of Marlon Samuels, the senior-most member of the side who will feature in his landmark 200th ODI on Sunday.
"He's (Samuels) been around for a while. He is one of our better ODI batsmen. He has done significantly well especially in the recent past. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and thrives on competition. He is one of the most competitive players I've ever come across," Holder said.
"There's a reason why he's playing 200 game tomorrow, because he's done well. Hopefully he will pass the knowledge to the younger lot," Holder said of the 37-year-old Samuels.
Three years after he became captain of a declining West Indies side at a young age of 23, Jason Holder is currently playing the role of a 'father figure' and is trying to build the team for next year's World Cup.
But he said it was a 'funny' feeling to be in that position.
Once a top side, the West Indies' cricket fortunes have declined rapidly in the recent past and most of the established players have now opted out of central contracts. So at 26, Holder has to play the role of a mentor to the other players in his team.
"It's a funny scene. I'm approaching my 27th birthday next month, relatively still young and playing a father figure role, trying to mentor and nourish the young talents that we have," Holder, who was appointed ODI skipper at 23, said.
Slipped to ninth in world rankings, the West Indies lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last ODI assignment and have not won a series since 2014. They took the qualifying route to the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.
Talking about the current state of West Indies cricket, he said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which is beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected.
"I am happy with the guys who are here and they are more than capable to do well and be successful. I love challenges. We need to harness the talent. This is the future of West Indies cricket," he said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2018