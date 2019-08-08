Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana: Virat Kohli-led India hope to start three-match series on winning note

Date: Thursday, 08 August, 2019 18:09 IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Yet to Start

Highlights

18:06 (IST)

"Interested to see what bowling combination India go with. One would assume Ravindra Jadeja is a shoo-in for the number seven slot, so do India go with three pacers and one of the wrist spinners, or play both the "wristies" while sacrificing a pace bowler? The presence of rain and cloud cover could tip the scales in favour of three fast-bowling options, but the sluggishness of the surface, as seen during India's chase in the final T20I, could tempt one towards three spinners."

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
18:06 (IST)
17:56 (IST)

"Weeks out of one four-year cycle, standing at the cusp of the next one, yet, amazingly, the first question around the Indian ODI setup remains the same: Who will bat at number four? (How cute of all of us to assume we'd seen the last of that nation-gripping plague of a question)

There are 15 Indian players assembled in the Caribbean, and of them, any SIX (yes) could raise enough arguments in favour of getting that position: Kohli, Rahul, Pant, Jadhav, Iyer, Pandey.

In 88 innings from the end of the 2015 World Cup to the end of the latest edition last month, India used 13 different players at number four - only three of them occupied that spot on 10 or more occasions, and none did so more than 14 times.

Regardless of who wins this latest lottery, the biggest learning, or the need of the hour, has to be for the merry-go-round to end. Give someone the responsibility, and back them enough to take a calculated call after a substantial number of opportunities. My pick? Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey."

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
17:56 (IST)
17:53 (IST)

Time to break the duck?

It's not going to be easy for West Indies. They haven't won a bilateral ODI series against India since 2006!

17:36 (IST)

The Cricket World Cup is over. The next one is after four years. Plenty of ODIs will be played over the period, and a lot of them will be plain meaningless. After suffering World Cup heartbreak against New Zealand in the semi-final last month, India will start afresh in new ODI cycle in the lead up to 2023 World Cup. Can India finally sort out that No 4 conundrum and the middle order problem? 

Here's Anish Anand with a comprehensive preview of the 1st ODI.

17:30 (IST)

With one eye on building the team for the World T20 World Cup 2020, the West Indies T20I series presented a chance for India's fresh faces and comeback men to impress in their first audition – in the Caribbean.

With increasing competition for places, pouncing on any opportunity is vital. Well, most players managed to impress as India completed their second consecutive bilateral series clean sweep over the West Indies in the USA and the Caribbean. 

Before the ODIs get underway, here's a quick recap and takeaways from the T20I series.

17:27 (IST)

The universe boss, Chris Gayle, is back and he needs just 11 runs to surpass Brian Lara as West Indies' leading run-scorer in ODIs.

17:24 (IST)

India have started off the tour with a bang with a 3-0 cleansweep in the T20I series. West Indies, on the other hand, have struggled in the format for quite some time now. And they would be looking to start afresh by putting behind the disappointments of World Cup and the T20I series loss. 

17:09 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost where we bring you LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana, Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost where we bring you live coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.

India will look to dominate and extend their winning run in tour when they take on West Indies in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Earlier in the tour, India blanked their opponents 3-0 in the T20Is, displaying their high-class quality and abilities to perform under different conditions.

In the final T20I, half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over their opponents.

Responding to the West Indies total of 146 for six, Pant top-scored with an unbeaten 65 and Kohli contributed 59, the pair taking the match away from the home side with a third-wicket partnership of 106 which ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series and consigned the World T20 title-holders to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

Pant sealed victory in style with a six back over the head of bowler and captain Carlos Brathwaite at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150 for three

Here's all you need to know about the coverage first ODI match between West Indies and India:

When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match is on Thursday, 8 August 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli (c), Kedar JadhavRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.

With inputs from Agencies

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019

