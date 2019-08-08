India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana, Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to Firstpost where we bring you live coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.

India will look to dominate and extend their winning run in tour when they take on West Indies in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Earlier in the tour, India blanked their opponents 3-0 in the T20Is, displaying their high-class quality and abilities to perform under different conditions.

In the final T20I, half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over their opponents.

Responding to the West Indies total of 146 for six, Pant top-scored with an unbeaten 65 and Kohli contributed 59, the pair taking the match away from the home side with a third-wicket partnership of 106 which ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series and consigned the World T20 title-holders to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

Pant sealed victory in style with a six back over the head of bowler and captain Carlos Brathwaite at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150 for three

Here's all you need to know about the coverage first ODI match between West Indies and India:

When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match is on Thursday, 8 August 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.

With inputs from Agencies