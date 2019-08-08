-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
Date: Thursday, 08 August, 2019 19:51 IST
Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
18:18 (IST)
Visuals coming in from Guyana are not too heartening. The rain is pouring down heavily and the ground is covered with the covers. Stay tuned for more updates.
-
17:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost where we bring you LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.
Looks like we are in for a longer wait!
#WIvIND 1st ODI:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 8, 2019
Update: It has started drizzling again.
Players are still practicing on the field, but pitch is under cover now.
As the frustrating wait continues ahead of the ODI series opener, you can switch tabs and follow all the latest transfers and signings from the Deadline Day LIVE blog here
“From a West Indian perspective, the steady stream of confusion continues. Chris Gayle is allowed his extended retirement party (maybe the Universe Boss is eyeing Brian Lara’s WI record, which is all of 12 runs away from him now), as a result of which they cannot bring together a potential opening pairing to take them on to the road to 2023. Rovman Powell was among their most impressive batsmen in the T20Is, but he doesn’t find a spot in the ODI squad. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell? God alone knows. For all the fire, the frivolity of selections perhaps tells you they finished second-from-bottom at the World Cup.”
The Kiwi skipper is not missing out on any fun!
Kane Williamson - The most loved cricketer in the world celebrating his 29th birthday in an unusual way. #Champion #SLvNZ @BLACKCAPS @ThePapareSports pic.twitter.com/ZWaQbqyXPn— Damith Weerasinghe (@Damith1994) August 8, 2019
Here's some huge relief!
#WIvIND 1st ODI— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 8, 2019
Update: The rain has completely stopped and the ground-staff is clearing the water from the covers. Bright and sunny right now.
The long wait continues! Not a sight you would want to see as a cricket fan.
Not an ideal start. Rain has delayed the toss for the first ODI between India and West Indies ☂️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/nCxiPUGZxQ— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
While we wait for the rain to recede, take a look at the ODI squads, starting with India.
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
Stat Alert:
West Indies have won only two of their last 14 ODIs against India.
India have won each of their last eight bilateral ODI series against West Indies.
Toss has been delayed due to rain. There is no official time for when it is going to take next. Hopefully when the rain subsides, we will see officials checking the conditions and then deciding on the time of toss. Stay tuned for more updates.
Here's an update from BCCI
Heavy showers at the moment here in Guyana. We are waiting for the skies to clear 🌧️🌧️ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/FJ6NStFIXl— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2019
"Interested to see what bowling combination India go with. One would assume Ravindra Jadeja is a shoo-in for the number seven slot, so do India go with three pacers and one of the wrist spinners, or play both the "wristies" while sacrificing a pace bowler? The presence of rain and cloud cover could tip the scales in favour of three fast-bowling options, but the sluggishness of the surface, as seen during India's chase in the final T20I, could tempt one towards three spinners."
"Weeks out of one four-year cycle, standing at the cusp of the next one, yet, amazingly, the first question around the Indian ODI setup remains the same: Who will bat at number four? (How cute of all of us to assume we'd seen the last of that nation-gripping plague of a question)
There are 15 Indian players assembled in the Caribbean, and of them, any SIX (yes) could raise enough arguments in favour of getting that position: Kohli, Rahul, Pant, Jadhav, Iyer, Pandey.
In 88 innings from the end of the 2015 World Cup to the end of the latest edition last month, India used 13 different players at number four - only three of them occupied that spot on 10 or more occasions, and none did so more than 14 times.
Regardless of who wins this latest lottery, the biggest learning, or the need of the hour, has to be for the merry-go-round to end. Give someone the responsibility, and back them enough to take a calculated call after a substantial number of opportunities. My pick? Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey."
Time to break the duck?
It's not going to be easy for West Indies. They haven't won a bilateral ODI series against India since 2006!
The Cricket World Cup is over. The next one is after four years. Plenty of ODIs will be played over the period, and a lot of them will be plain meaningless. After suffering World Cup heartbreak against New Zealand in the semi-final last month, India will start afresh in new ODI cycle in the lead up to 2023 World Cup. Can India finally sort out that No 4 conundrum and the middle order problem?
Here's Anish Anand with a comprehensive preview of the 1st ODI.
With one eye on building the team for the World T20 World Cup 2020, the West Indies T20I series presented a chance for India's fresh faces and comeback men to impress in their first audition – in the Caribbean.
With increasing competition for places, pouncing on any opportunity is vital. Well, most players managed to impress as India completed their second consecutive bilateral series clean sweep over the West Indies in the USA and the Caribbean.
Before the ODIs get underway, here's a quick recap and takeaways from the T20I series.
The universe boss, Chris Gayle, is back and he needs just 11 runs to surpass Brian Lara as West Indies' leading run-scorer in ODIs.
India have started off the tour with a bang with a 3-0 cleansweep in the T20I series. West Indies, on the other hand, have struggled in the format for quite some time now. And they would be looking to start afresh by putting behind the disappointments of World Cup and the T20I series loss.
India will look to dominate and extend their winning run in tour when they take on West Indies in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Earlier in the tour, India blanked their opponents 3-0 in the T20Is, displaying their high-class quality and abilities to perform under different conditions.
In the final T20I, half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over their opponents.
Responding to the West Indies total of 146 for six, Pant top-scored with an unbeaten 65 and Kohli contributed 59, the pair taking the match away from the home side with a third-wicket partnership of 106 which ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series and consigned the World T20 title-holders to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.
Pant sealed victory in style with a six back over the head of bowler and captain Carlos Brathwaite at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150 for three
Here's all you need to know about the coverage first ODI match between West Indies and India:
When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match is on Thursday, 8 August 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: