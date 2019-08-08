Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana: Rain returns to play spoilsport with Gayle, Lewis taking WI to cautious start

Date: Thursday, 08 August, 2019 21:36 IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Rain Stoppage

West Indies
9/0 OV : (5.4) RR.(1.67)
India
Yet to bat

This over 5.4

  • 0
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Chris Gayle

  • 3 (20)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

Evin Lewis

  • 4 (14)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  • 2 (3)
  • M X 1
  • W X 0

Mohammed Shami

  • 5 (2.4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership

9 ( 5.4 ) R/R: 1.58

Chris Gayle 3(20)

Evin Lewis 4(14)

India in West Indies 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana: Rain returns to play spoilsport with Gayle, Lewis taking WI to cautious start

Highlights

21:36 (IST)

West Indies, and Gayle, reverting to their template from the (successful) home series against England earlier this year. In two games where the hosts batted first, Gayle scored a total of 34 runs off 64 balls in the batting powerplay (first 10 overs) - both innings ended in 50+ scores, one of them a massive 135 off 129. The stop-start nature of this contest though, given the cloud cover around Guyana, will make it difficult for the man from Jamaica to get into his groove.

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
21:36 (IST)
21:27 (IST)

In a news just in a few minutes back, Hashim Amla has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket after 15 years. You can read up on all of that here

21:25 (IST)

Ughhhh! angry

The rain is back, folks. Ground staff running in with covers. Players are out of the field. Stay tuned for more updates. 

21:22 (IST)

Mohammed Shami has taken 33 wickets this year in ODIs - the most by any Indian bowler.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:22 (IST)
21:21 (IST)

After 5 overs,West Indies 8/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 3)

Bhuvneshwar continues. India missed to take review for LBW on the penultimate ball of the last over. The ball tracker shows that ball was hitting the stumps. Three reds actually. Just 1 off this over.

21:20 (IST)

After 4 overs,West Indies 7/0 ( Chris Gayle 3 , Evin Lewis 2)

Shami bowls a few fuller-length deliveries in this over, while Lewis picks up two leg-bye runs . Four runs from this one although the Windies are yet to register their first boundary. 

21:17 (IST)

After 3 overs,West Indies 3/0 ( Evin Lewis 1, Chris Gayle 2)

Just one run from Bhuvi's over. Gayle pushes a length ball towards mid-off to grab the lone run in the over and retain strike. 

21:12 (IST)

Iyer at 4

21:11 (IST)

After 2 overs,West Indies 2/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Chris Gayle 1)

Evin Lewis gets off the mark for Windies as Mohammed Shami is introduced. Shami bowls a short-length delivery which Lewis plays towards third man for a single. Gayle, too, gets off the mark as Windies finish the over with a couple of runs. 

21:08 (IST)

This is the first time after 2008 (52.66) that Chris Gayle is averaging above 50 (2019 - 55.50) in a calendar year in ODIs.  

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:08 (IST)
21:06 (IST)

After 1 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Sunil Narine 0)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought into the attack as Gayle faces the first ball. Starts off with a good length ball and Gayle beats the bowler on the outside edge. A maiden over to begin the match. 

21:01 (IST)


Chris Gayle is playing his 296th ODI for West Indies - the most, going past Brian Lara's 295 ODIs for West Indies.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:01 (IST)
21:01 (IST)

The players make their way out to the middle, with openers Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle coming out to bat for West Indies

20:52 (IST)

West Indies continue their all-rounder overdose. Five specialist batsmen, four ‘bits-and-pieces’ options (wonder what Sanjay Manjrekar makes of this team!), two specialist pacers. While on one side that sees them bat till nine, do Holder, Brathwaite, Chase and Allen have 30 overs in them?

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
20:52 (IST)
20:46 (IST)

KL Rahul could feel hard done by his omission, but it possibly reflects better clarity. Rahul was only a number four-designate for the World Cup owing to the bizarre selectorial mess India found themselves going into the campaign. But his stronger suit, undoubtedly, remains at the top of the order, and with no immediate 50-over big event around the horizon, India are best served by finding full-fledged picks for every position. The way I see it, Rahul will remain the first-choice back-up for the top-order, while Iyer/Pant/Pandey jostle about for the middle-order spots.

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
20:46 (IST)
20:46 (IST)

India have left out Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey as Kohli has stressed that the team management is looking to provide more oppurtunities to youngsters. 

20:44 (IST)

Chris Gayle needs 11 more runs to go past Brian Lara to become West Indies' leading run-scorer in ODI cricket.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:44 (IST)
20:43 (IST)

India take the expected route given the rain around and go in with the three pacers. Kuldeep was always going to be preferred to Chahal given the barrage of left-handers in the WI lineup. In the same vein, Jadhav probably makes the cut over Pandey solely because of the overs he could chip in with.

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
20:43 (IST)
20:39 (IST)

West Indies Playing XI: Jason Holder (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran,  Roston Chase,  Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach. 

20:37 (IST)

India Playing XI: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami. 

20:32 (IST)

Toss update: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will field first. 

20:24 (IST)

The wait is finally over! 

20:21 (IST)

Good news for fans! The toss will take place at 8.30 PM IST, and will be a 43-overs match. 

20:15 (IST)

Well, we are still waiting for the actual contest to begin. 

19:51 (IST)

Looks like we are in for a longer wait! 

19:39 (IST)

As the frustrating wait continues ahead of the ODI series opener, you can switch tabs and follow all the latest transfers and signings from the Deadline Day LIVE blog here

19:38 (IST)

“From a West Indian perspective, the steady stream of confusion continues. Chris Gayle is allowed his extended retirement party (maybe the Universe Boss is eyeing Brian Lara’s WI record, which is all of 12 runs away from him now), as a result of which they cannot bring together a potential opening pairing to take them on to the road to 2023. Rovman Powell was among their most impressive batsmen in the T20Is, but he doesn’t find a spot in the ODI squad. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell? God alone knows. For all the fire, the frivolity of selections perhaps tells you they finished second-from-bottom at the World Cup.”

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
19:38 (IST)
19:31 (IST)

The Kiwi skipper is not missing out on any fun! 

19:22 (IST)

Here's some huge relief! 

19:09 (IST)

The long wait continues! Not a sight you would want to see as a cricket fan. 

19:06 (IST)

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.

18:58 (IST)

While we wait for the rain to recede, take a look at the ODI squads, starting with India. 

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).

18:55 (IST)

Stat Alert:

West Indies have won only two of their last 14 ODIs against India.

India have won each of their last eight bilateral ODI series against West Indies. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:55 (IST)
18:44 (IST)

Toss has been delayed due to rain. There is no official time for when it is going to take next. Hopefully when the rain subsides, we will see officials checking the conditions and then deciding on the time of toss. Stay tuned for more updates.

18:22 (IST)

Here's an update from BCCI

18:18 (IST)

Visuals coming in from Guyana are not too heartening. The rain is pouring down heavily and the ground is covered with the covers. Stay tuned for more updates.  

18:06 (IST)

"Interested to see what bowling combination India go with. One would assume Ravindra Jadeja is a shoo-in for the number seven slot, so do India go with three pacers and one of the wrist spinners, or play both the "wristies" while sacrificing a pace bowler? The presence of rain and cloud cover could tip the scales in favour of three fast-bowling options, but the sluggishness of the surface, as seen during India's chase in the final T20I, could tempt one towards three spinners."

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
18:06 (IST)
17:56 (IST)

"Weeks out of one four-year cycle, standing at the cusp of the next one, yet, amazingly, the first question around the Indian ODI setup remains the same: Who will bat at number four? (How cute of all of us to assume we'd seen the last of that nation-gripping plague of a question)

There are 15 Indian players assembled in the Caribbean, and of them, any SIX (yes) could raise enough arguments in favour of getting that position: Kohli, Rahul, Pant, Jadhav, Iyer, Pandey.

In 88 innings from the end of the 2015 World Cup to the end of the latest edition last month, India used 13 different players at number four - only three of them occupied that spot on 10 or more occasions, and none did so more than 14 times.

Regardless of who wins this latest lottery, the biggest learning, or the need of the hour, has to be for the merry-go-round to end. Give someone the responsibility, and back them enough to take a calculated call after a substantial number of opportunities. My pick? Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey."

Yash Jha, freelance cricket writer
17:56 (IST)
17:53 (IST)

Time to break the duck?

It's not going to be easy for West Indies. They haven't won a bilateral ODI series against India since 2006!

17:36 (IST)

The Cricket World Cup is over. The next one is after four years. Plenty of ODIs will be played over the period, and a lot of them will be plain meaningless. After suffering World Cup heartbreak against New Zealand in the semi-final last month, India will start afresh in new ODI cycle in the lead up to 2023 World Cup. Can India finally sort out that No 4 conundrum and the middle order problem? 

Here's Anish Anand with a comprehensive preview of the 1st ODI.

17:30 (IST)

With one eye on building the team for the World T20 World Cup 2020, the West Indies T20I series presented a chance for India's fresh faces and comeback men to impress in their first audition – in the Caribbean.

With increasing competition for places, pouncing on any opportunity is vital. Well, most players managed to impress as India completed their second consecutive bilateral series clean sweep over the West Indies in the USA and the Caribbean. 

Before the ODIs get underway, here's a quick recap and takeaways from the T20I series.

17:27 (IST)

The universe boss, Chris Gayle, is back and he needs just 11 runs to surpass Brian Lara as West Indies' leading run-scorer in ODIs.

17:24 (IST)

India have started off the tour with a bang with a 3-0 cleansweep in the T20I series. West Indies, on the other hand, have struggled in the format for quite some time now. And they would be looking to start afresh by putting behind the disappointments of World Cup and the T20I series loss. 

17:09 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost where we bring you LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies. Stay tuned for latest scores and updates.

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Guyana, Latest Updates: The rain is back, folks. Ground staff running in with covers. Players are out of the field. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: India will look to dominate and extend their winning run in tour when they take on West Indies in the first ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Earlier in the tour, India blanked their opponents 3-0 in the T20Is, displaying their high-class quality and abilities to perform under different conditions.

In the final T20I, half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant helped India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over their opponents.

Responding to the West Indies total of 146 for six, Pant top-scored with an unbeaten 65 and Kohli contributed 59, the pair taking the match away from the home side with a third-wicket partnership of 106 which ensured the tourists a clean sweep of the series and consigned the World T20 title-holders to their sixth consecutive defeat in the format.

Pant sealed victory in style with a six back over the head of bowler and captain Carlos Brathwaite at the start of the final over of the match as India finished on 150 for three

Here's all you need to know about the coverage first ODI match between West Indies and India:

When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match is on Thursday, 8 August 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 7 pm IST with toss taking place at 6.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli (c), Kedar JadhavRavindra JadejaMohammed ShamiBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team PlayersChris GayleEvin LewisShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.

With inputs from Agencies

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019

