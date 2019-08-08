"Weeks out of one four-year cycle, standing at the cusp of the next one, yet, amazingly, the first question around the Indian ODI setup remains the same: Who will bat at number four? (How cute of all of us to assume we'd seen the last of that nation-gripping plague of a question)

There are 15 Indian players assembled in the Caribbean, and of them, any SIX (yes) could raise enough arguments in favour of getting that position: Kohli, Rahul, Pant, Jadhav, Iyer, Pandey.

In 88 innings from the end of the 2015 World Cup to the end of the latest edition last month, India used 13 different players at number four - only three of them occupied that spot on 10 or more occasions, and none did so more than 14 times.

Regardless of who wins this latest lottery, the biggest learning, or the need of the hour, has to be for the merry-go-round to end. Give someone the responsibility, and back them enough to take a calculated call after a substantial number of opportunities. My pick? Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey."