India vs West Indies: Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 67 powers Windies to series-leveling win in second T20I
West Indies' dominance was evident by the half-dozen sixes that they hit apart from 11 boundaries compared to five maximums by the hosts, four of which were hit by rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Nepal Women by 41 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 BHU Vs MDV Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 84 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP vs MDV - Dec 9th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 9th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi factory fire kills 43 in Anaj Mandi, most asphyxiate; building owner, manager arrested by police
-
Devendra Fadnavis claims NCP's Ajit Pawar approached him to form Maharashtra govt, but admits move 'boomeranged'
-
Anti-CAB protests in parts of country as Centre readies to table bill in Parliament Monday; North East bandh called on 11 Dec
-
Ananya Panday on playing 'the other woman' in Pati, Patni Aur Woh: It doesn't mean I'm endorsing extramarital affairs
-
UK general election: Indian-origin candidates favoured for good showing, next Parliament likely most diverse ever, says British think-tank
-
Onion prices will stay high for some time; restrain or abstain like Sheikh Hasina, Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Caroline Wozniacki's career of consistency comes to an end as Dane chooses to retire on her own terms
-
K Satchidanandan on his raison d'être: 'A poet needs to take sides; I am with those who suffer injustice'
-
Let there be light: Chandannagar’s masters of illumination have brightened up festivals for years
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Thiruvananthapuram: India's frailties while batting first were thoroughly exposed by a disciplined West Indies who kept the three-match T20I series alive with a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the second game on Sunday.
A below-par score of 170 for 7 with only 38 runs in the final five overs was never going to be enough keeping the dew factor in mind and senior opener Lendl Simmons (67 no off 45 balls) along with Evin Lewis (40 off 35 balls) added 73 for the first wicket to seal the issue. West Indies reached the target with as many as nine balls to spare.
With another poor day on the field barring an exceptional sideways running catch from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian bowlers were way off target, especially spinners Ravindra Jadeja (1/22 in 2 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/36 in 3 overs) were off the mark.
Lendl Simmons celebrates with Nicholas Pooran after Windies chased down the target of 171 with 9 balls to spare. AP
West Indies' dominance was evident by the half-dozen sixes that they hit apart from 11 boundaries compared to five maximums by the hosts, four of which were hit by rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.
Simmons hot four sixes while Lewis hit three and it helped that the spinners didn't vary the length of their deliveries.
Unlike the first innings, when hitting through the line was difficult, it became easier in the second innings with the ball coming onto the bat easily. Nicholas Pooran (38 off 18 balls) coming back after a brief ban on charges of ball-tampering, also added insult to injury with a couple of sixes and four boundaries.
After the Bangladesh T20I in Delhi, this is the second time in the last five games that India have lost trying to post a competitive score.
Dube justified his promotion in the batting order with a smashing half-century but it was a struggle for the other Indian batsmen after being put in to bat.
Despite Dube's 54 off 30 balls, which had four huge sixes apart from three fours, India didn't get the required momentum during the death overs on a track where Caribbean seamers used a lot of back of length slower deliveries along with well-disguised short balls.
The last five overs India couldn't get the required momentum as Rishabh Pant (33 not out off 2 balls) tried his best couldn't connect the big shots.
The variation enabled West Indies to compensate for the 13 wides and two no-balls that they bowled during the evening.
Kesrick Williams after being subjected to humiliation from Virat Kohli, came back well with figures of 2 for 30 in four overs including the prized scalp of the Indian captain (19 of 17 balls). There were no 'Notebook Celebrations' but just a quiet 'finger on lips' this time around.
The other bowler, who impressed was leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (2/28 in 4 overs), who pitched the ball good areas and was also able to get some sharp turn on his leg breaks.
Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre who gave away only 11 runs from his 2 overs in the Powerplay, was surprisingly not called on to bowl again.
The highlight of the Indian innings was giant Mumbai all-rounder Dube's big-hitting prowess which he finally displayed at the international level.
The southpaw took a liking to the bowling of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, smashing three huge sixes in the ninth over. He reached his maiden international fifty in 27 balls (4 sixes, two fours).
Skipper Kohli, who decimated the Windies attack in the game on Friday, saw Dube go big, but couldn't get going, falling to Williams as he mistimed a cut.
West Indies' ploy of bowling back of the length did work as the deliveries were not easily coming onto the bat making it difficult for hitting through the line. Only briefly, it was Dube, who got a hang of Pollard's slower ones and picked them up over deep mid-wicket region.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 08, 2019 23:28:38 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Why T20 specialists Windies pose greatest threat to Virat Kohli and Co’s home dominance
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli score fifties to help home side complete highest successful run chase in T20Is
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli vs Sheldon Cottrell, Kieron Pollard vs Rohit Sharma, key battles to watch out for in T20 series