The second T20I between India and West Indies scheduled to take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday will be delayed, confirmed CWI. The statement from the board said that there have been significant delays in the arrival of luggage into St Kitts from Trinidad. The game will now commence at 10pm (IST).

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers T20I between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts today, August 1st"," the statement from CWI read.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."

"Stadium gates now open at 10.00am. Tickets are available from the stadium box office with mounds/grounds tickets at US$15/EC$40 and seats from US$30/EC$80, or can be purchased directly through Windies Tickets, presented by Mastercard at “tickets.windiestickets.com”," it added.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team currently lead the five-match series 1-0. India defeated West Indies in the first clash by 68 runs after restricting them to 122/8 while chasing 191 in 20 overs.

Earlier, the Indian team that was led by Shikhar Dhawan completed a whitewash against the Caribbean side in a three-match ODI series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.