India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav takes maiden five-wicket haul as hosts record their biggest Test victory in Rajkot
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the opening match on Saturday.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Election Commission announces poll dates LIVE Updates: Rajasthan, Telangana to vote on 7 Dec; counting on 11 Dec
-
RBI keeps policy rate unchanged: When will the Monetary Policy Committee pull the trigger next?
-
Dhinakaran's expose has hit OPS' stature in AIADMK; move strengthens EPS ahead of Madras HC ruling on disqualified MLAs
-
Kukis mourn massacred kin in Manipur, seek homeland as Centre gets set to implement Naga pact inked with NSCN-IM
-
Crazy Rich Asians movie review: This smooth entertaining fare with a beating heart goes beyond escapist cliches
-
Monsoon Music: Maharashtra sings of farmers and fruitful harvests
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates' bid for fourth straight title hinges on finding able ally for Pardeep Narwal
-
Brett Kavanaugh moves towards Supreme Court confirmation with support from 2 crucial Senators after hours of cliff-edge action
-
PM Modi In Ajmer: राजस्थान में एक बार फिर से बीजेपी की सरकार बनेगी- पीएम मोदी
-
जहां ‘साहब’ पर सिपाहियों का कब्जा हो जाए, वहां 'पुलिस' को भला कौन बचा पाएगा?
-
मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव: अमित शाह की रणनीति, सीमा पर तैनात किए क्षत्रप
-
राम मंदिर पर संतों का सरकार को फरमान, चुनाव से पहले फिर गरमाएगा यह मुद्दा
-
गुजरात के शेरों के खिलाफ समय का पहिया घूमा, तो क्या होगा?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Rajkot: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the opening match on Saturday.
The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India's 649-9 declared.
Indian Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after the dismissal of Windies' Roston Chase during the third day of the first Test in Rajkot. AP
Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India's only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.
The world's top Test side surpassed their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows' debut five-day game in June.
Kuldeep returned figures of 5-57 with his left-arm wrist spin, his first five-for in just his fourth Test since making his debut against Australia last year.
He led an inspired spin attack with Jadeja claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.
Opener Kieran Powell fought a lonely battle to score 83 runs before becoming Kuldeep's fifth victim in another disappointing batting show by the Caribbean side.
Ashwin, who returned figures of 4-37 in West Indies' first innings, had sent back stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 10 before lunch and then got Devendra Bishoo at the stroke of tea.
The 23-year-old Kuldeep then rattled the West Indies' top and middle order including big wickets of Powell, Sunil Ambris for nought and Roston Chase, who had top-scored for West Indies in the first innings with his gritty 53.
India's batsmen ensured the world's number one side dominated the match after centuries by 18-year-old debutant opener Prithvi Shaw, skipper Virat Kohli and Jadeja.
The second match is scheduled in Hyderabad starting 12 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 06, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja says being calm in the nervous 90s helped him reach maiden ton
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja slam tons on Day 2 before bowlers leave visitors reeling at 94/6
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw says he was well prepared to play debut Test in England as well