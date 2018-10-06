First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav takes maiden five-wicket haul as hosts record their biggest Test victory in Rajkot

Press Trust of India, October 06, 2018

Rajkot: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the opening match on Saturday.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India's 649-9 declared.

Indian Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after the dismissal of Windies' Roston Chase during the third day of the first Test in Rajkot. AP

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India's only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.

The world's top Test side surpassed their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows' debut five-day game in June.

Kuldeep returned figures of 5-57 with his left-arm wrist spin, his first five-for in just his fourth Test since making his debut against Australia last year.

He led an inspired spin attack with Jadeja claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.

Opener Kieran Powell fought a lonely battle to score 83 runs before becoming Kuldeep's fifth victim in another disappointing batting show by the Caribbean side.

Ashwin, who returned figures of 4-37 in West Indies' first innings, had sent back stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 10 before lunch and then got Devendra Bishoo at the stroke of tea.

The 23-year-old Kuldeep then rattled the West Indies' top and middle order including big wickets of Powell, Sunil Ambris for nought and Roston Chase, who had top-scored for West Indies in the first innings with his gritty 53.

India's batsmen ensured the world's number one side dominated the match after centuries by 18-year-old debutant opener Prithvi Shaw, skipper Virat Kohli and Jadeja.

The second match is scheduled in Hyderabad starting 12 October.

