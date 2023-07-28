Kuldeep Yadav once again showcased his value in the Team India limited-overs set-up with a fine showing in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

Yes, many would have picked Kuldeep to come good against the West Indies, but little did they know that he would go on to decimate the hosts with impressive bowling figures of 4/6 from three overs.

At a time when India are looking to sort out their team combinations for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year, Kuldeep, often competing with Yuzvendra Chahal for the spot, has taken a big lead in the race to be the No 1 wrist-spinner.

Not long ago, Kuldeep and Chahal formed the famed ‘KulCha’ duo in international cricket, but now, the two find themselves competing for a spot in the playing XI.

However, Kuldeep has said that the two are pretty relaxed with how things are at the moment.

“We are pretty relaxed. We know that combination matters a lot. We have a good understanding. He helps me a lot when I am playing. He always wants me to give my best. At the same time, I also share my opinions, when he gets the chance to play,” he said.

If you blinked, odds are you missed one of #KuldeepYadav‘s wickets from his spell of 4/6 in just 3 overs 🤯 Keep watching #WIvIND – LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema in 11 languages ✨#SabJawaabMilenge #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1BA3jMy5ig — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 27, 2023

Unstoppable Kuldeep Yadav

The pitch in Barbados on Thursday produced a tricky surface that did not have much on offer for the batters. India’s decision to field first was pretty much the right thing to do.

None of the Windies batters really got the opportunity to take off, with Ravindra Jadeja striking thrice between the 16th and the 18th over to rattle the hosts. West Indies were 96/6 at one stage, and Kuldeep wasn’t even introduced until the 19th over. And when he was introduced, West Indies were almost unable to stop him. Quite literally.

It took just three balls for Kuldeep to bring up a magical googly that trapped Dominic Drakes LBW, and he followed it up with a similar dismissal of Yannic Cariah in the next over he bowled.

Kuldeep then wrapped up the West Indies innings with the dismissals of Shai Hope and Jayden Seales in the 23rd over.

What makes Kuldeep the front-runner for the ODI World Cup over Yuzvendra Chahal is that he is more effective during those middle overs. He has the ability to pick up wickets during that stage consistently, as India head coach Rahul Dravid pointed out in March this year.

“Obviously having a wrist spinner, if he is bowling well, is a huge advantage. Taking wickets in the middle overs is important. A wrist spinner gives that chance to be attacking and take wickets in the middle overs which is why we have given Kuldeep a pretty consistent run,” Dravid had said.

As a result of Kuldeep’s resurgence, Chahal has been often overlooked and has turned out in just two ODIs in 2023, where he took three wickets.

Not to forget, Kuldeep had sustained a knee injury midway through IPL 2021 and had to undergo surgery for the same. Kuldeep could have also been a force to be reckoned with in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia but was eventually snubbed.

Following his four-month injury layoff, Kuldeep went on to work on his rhythm and his ability to generate pace from his bowling. It is what has helped him succeed with the white ball, according to Hanuma Vihari.

“He has worked a lot on his bowling. When he began playing international cricket, initially, he was a lot slower through the air. He didn’t have that zip. He has worked on his bowling with the bowling coach and it has helped him a lot. You can see the result with his action in white ball cricket. As Abhinav (Mukund) mentioned, in IPL we have seen him succeeding in the last couple of years because he has got that pace in his bowling which comes down to his bowling run-up in which he has done a good job,” said Vihari, a JioCinema expert.

“Kuldeep Yadav being in form is a big advantage for Team India going into the World Cup. As Abhinav mentioned, for foreign batters, especially the left-hand batters, it will be a huge task facing him,” he added.

His heroics on Thursday meant his wickets tally in West Indies surged to 15 off just eight matches. Chahal, meanwhile, has played just four games, having taken eight wickets on the Caribbean soil.

Since 2022 Kuldeep has helped himself rise in the one-day format for India. He has had game time recently, taking 31 wickets from just 17 ODIs. Not only do the statistics, but the way he has approached the game goes on to show how fierce his deadly spin can be for the opposition. Kuldeep can help India put pressure on the opposition much like he showcased on Thursday, but it is that consistency that he needs to maintain across the format.

Having finally found the rhythm and that striking ability in the middle-overs strengthens Kuldeep’s case, going into the Asia Cup and the World Cup later this year.