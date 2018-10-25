First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 24, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 26, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav says dew made life difficult for Indian bowlers in 2nd ODI

Bowling in the dew was a big problem, admitted India spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the thrilling second ODI against the West Indies ended in a tie at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, October 25, 2018

Visakhapatnam: Bowling in the dew was a big problem, admitted India spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the thrilling second ODI against the West Indies ended in a tie at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

India on Wednesday put up 321 for six after opting to bat with Virat Kohli (157) surpassing Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with his figures of 3/67. AP

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with his figures of 3/67. AP

West Indies then rode Shai Hope's unbeaten century and Shimron Hetmyer's 64-ball 94 to level the scores at the YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium.

"It was very difficult to bowl in the dew, the square was quick and there the got ball wet. I was having difficulty gripping the ball. But you have to consider these situations, we need to practice a lot," Kuldeep told reporters at the post-match press conference.

The chinaman bowler was India's most successful, returning with figures of three for 67.

He said skipper Kohli told him to just bowl in the good areas and contain the runs.

Kuldeep, who was not played in the first ODI, defended seamers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who were wayward in both the matches.

"Considering the situation they were in at one point when they (West Indies) were cruising, we are happy as a a bowling unit. With the dew also there, I think we did a good job."

Asked about the move to bat first, risking the dew factor to avoid more turn in the second innings, Kuldeep said they expected the wicket to slow down in the second innings.

The spinner lavished praise on Hetmyer, who carried on from where he left in the first game.

"Hetmyer is playing brilliantly, it was very difficult to bowl to him. I was trying to contain him, was really on to him and trying to get him out. He was not comfortable against me but a couple of sixes he hit changed the course," Kuldeep said.

The bolwer dismissed Hetmyer, who smashed a 78-ball 106 in the series opener, thrice in the preceding two-match Test series.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Indian Cricket Team, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, West Indies, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all