India Test debutant Ishan Kishan was in fine form on Wednesday against the West Indies, taking a couple of catches during the West Indian innings.

There’s still a long way to go for the 24-year-old, but Kishan’s early impressions on the field as far his performance is concerned, was very good.

Kishan is known for motivating the bowlers when it comes to his role behind the stumps, apart from distracting the opposition batters.

But, in a video shared on Twitter early on Thursday, Kishan could be heard asking Virat Kohli to come a bit straighter, while also asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to slightly change his fielding position. Kohli was standing at slip position while Jaiswal was fielding at silly point.

“Virat bhai, thoda sa seedha,” Kishan could be heard saying in the video.

Kishan could also be heard sledging a West Indian batter.

Kishan was picked over KS Bharat in the playing XI for the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also making his senior India debut in the ongoing Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a five-fer to help India bundle out West Indies for 150 on Wednesday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 80/0 with Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) unbeaten.

India trail the hosts by another 70 runs.