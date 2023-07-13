Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies: Kishan heard sledging Windies batter on stump-mic, instructs Kohli on field position; Watch

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Kishan heard sledging Windies batter on stump-mic, instructs Kohli on field position; Watch

In a video shared on Twitter early on Thursday, Kishan could be heard asking Virat Kohli to come a bit straighter, while also asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to slightly change his fielding position.

India vs West Indies: Kishan heard sledging Windies batter on stump-mic, instructs Kohli on field position; Watch

Ishan Kishan claimed a couple of catches on Wednesday. AP

India Test debutant Ishan Kishan was in fine form on Wednesday against the West Indies, taking a couple of catches during the West Indian innings.

There’s still a long way to go for the 24-year-old, but Kishan’s early impressions on the field as far his performance is concerned, was very good.

Kishan is known for motivating the bowlers when it comes to his role behind the stumps, apart from distracting the opposition batters.

Related Articles

India

India vs West Indies: 'Only two guys of the last test we played..', Kohli shares heartwarming photo with Dravid

India

Watch: 'It was Virat's first Test series' — Dravid, Kohli recall 2011 West Indies tour

But, in a video shared on Twitter early on Thursday, Kishan could be heard asking Virat Kohli to come a bit straighter, while also asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to slightly change his fielding position. Kohli was standing at slip position while Jaiswal was fielding at silly point.

“Virat bhai, thoda sa seedha,” Kishan could be heard saying in the video.

Kishan could also be heard sledging a West Indian batter.

Kishan was picked over KS Bharat in the playing XI for the first Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also making his senior India debut in the ongoing Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped a five-fer to help India bundle out West Indies for 150 on Wednesday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 80/0 with Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) unbeaten.

India trail the hosts by another 70 runs.

 

Published on: July 13, 2023 16:34:18 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's witty response to journalist alluding to his age, Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter
First Cricket News

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's witty response to journalist alluding to his age, Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter

Rohit Sharma burst into laughter after Ajinkya Rahane came up with a witty response to a journalist alluding to his age.

'International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions': Ashwin after another memorable day
First Cricket News

'International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions': Ashwin after another memorable day

Ravichandra Ashwin took a five-wicket haul on his return to India's playing XI as the visitors made a strong start to the first Test against West Indies.

'My wife thought I was just joking': Anil Kumble recalls bowling with a broken jaw in West Indies
First Cricket News

'My wife thought I was just joking': Anil Kumble recalls bowling with a broken jaw in West Indies

Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw on India's tour of West Indies in 2002 remains one of the most memorable moments from the former cricketer's career.