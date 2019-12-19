India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard says he has no clue why Virat Kohli is so animated on field
India skipper Virat Kohli has been a bit more charged up than he usually is during the ongoing West Indies series and rival captain Kieron Pollard is clueless as to what's been the trigger.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 20th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Internet partially hit, 16 metro stations shut, Section 144 in place, but protesters defy clampdown, court arrest near Red Fort
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
Minority stakes count: Cyrus Mistry's NCLAT win in Tata Sons tussle is a significant precedent in refining shareholder democracy in India
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal relishes hectic schedule, match experience in build-up to Games
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Inspired by Ahom warrior Mula Gabhoru, Assamese women take centrestage in fresh anti-CAA protests across state
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Made in Heaven, Fleabag, Girls: Why this decade's 'messy' heroine trope in television is a welcome change
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Visakhapatnam: India skipper Virat Kohli has been a bit more charged up than he usually is during the ongoing West Indies series and rival captain Kieron Pollard is "clueless" as to what's been the trigger.
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer in the second ODI. AP
During the T20 series, Kohli's imitation of Kesrick Williams' 'notebook tick' celebration was 'television gold', and then he seemed agitated when on-field umpire Shaun George referred Ravindra Jadeja's run-out in the first ODI in Chennai.
In fact, Kohli was very animated after Pollard's first-ball dismissal.
"You have to ask him why he is so animated. I can't answer that for you. It is what it is. You ask him that question and let him answer that. I don't know. I have no clue," Pollard replied with a wry smile.
In pursuit of 388, the West Indies were 192 for three in the 30th over, but lost five wickets for 18 runs to eventually lose the second ODI by 107 runs here on Wednesday.
But more than the middle order collapse, Pollard was concerned about the 120 plus runs conceded in the last 10 overs.
"We were in a good position and if you lose wickets frequently, you put yourself on the backfoot. That's where we faltered in the chase and we accept that," Pollard admitted.
"Chasing 388, guys had to go out and express themselves, rather than trying to get in. I thought, where the game changed was in last 10 overs (of Indian innings), we went for a 127 runs, that's where we lost the momentum in the entire game.
"Before that, it was neck and neck and we knew it was a good track. We haven't really executed in the back-end which has been really the storyline for us when there has been a flat track."
On the day, Rohit Sharma was dropped on 70 by Shimron Hetmyer but Pollard defended his team's catching, saying that the overall standard has been pretty good.
"For me, personally, fielding is an attitude. The intensity with which you go out on the field, your anticipation and awareness of what is taking place at that point in time. Both teams have been guilty of dropping catches and making some basic errors," observed one of the finest fielders in the game.
Pollard also wants the broadcasters to cut them some slack as showing their bloopers again and again doesn't really help.
"But overall throughout the ODIs and T20s, we have been pretty good. Standards have risen a bit, but we are human beings. We tend to make mistakes. I keep saying in conversations that our mistakes are broadcast so that people can have opinion on it."
Shai Hope, on Wednesday, pipped Virat Kohli and is only behind Rohit Sharma in the top ODI run-getters list for 2019, with a match left in the calendar year.
Pollard was not too worried about Hope's none-too-impressive strike rate of 75 as he knows what the keeper-opener brings to the table.
"Sometimes we get carried away by so many stats and so many data that we don't give importance to how we build a team. You don't build a team with guys who only play shots. You got to have an anchor who would hold one end," Pollard defended his colleague.
"If you look at how we played cricket in past few years, we have been losing a lot of wickets early up and so you have to build a foundation. You can't build the top part of the house and then build the bottom. We have identified Shai as someone who opens the batting and has been phenomenal."
It's all about knowing the roles and responsibilities rather data crunching, which Pollard believes is the media's job.
"You go up and down and that's how you find a middle ground. It's work in progress for us and we don't want to get into details about that strike rate. We leave that to you guys to write about and we would enjoy reading the articles," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 11:58:43 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says he's not someone who bats to entertain crowd, focuses on winning matches
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard criticises bowlers for lack of discipline, lauds batsmen for good performance in 1st T20I
India vs West Indies: Opener Shai Hope focused on ongoing ODI series, says IPL auction comes secondary to him