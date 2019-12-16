First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard and Co fined 80 percent match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

There was no need for a formal hearing as West Indies skipper Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

Press Trust of India, Dec 16, 2019 17:39:32 IST

Chennai: West Indies players have been docked 80 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against India in Chennai.

India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard and Co fined 80 percent match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

West Indies were ruled to be four over short and were fined 80 percent of their match fees. AP

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the fine after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be four overs short of its target on Sunday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As such, the team have each been fined 80% of their match fee," the ICC said in a statement.

There was no need for a formal hearing as West Indies skipper Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.

West Indies won the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 17:39:32 IST

Tags : Anil Chaudhary, Cricket, David Boon, India, India Vs West Indies, Kieron Pollard, Nitin Menon, ODI, Rodney Tucker, Shaun George, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all