India vs West Indies: Kedar Jadhav surprised at his exclusion from ODI squad for last three matches
Kedar Jadhav, who returned to playing cricket in Deodhar Trophy, said there was no communication from selectors over his exclusion from the India ODI squad.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI row: How the battle between agency director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana unfolded
-
'Rahul Gandhi is living in a hallucination': BJP hits back at Congress president over his remarks on CBI row
-
Sabzar Ahmad Sofi's death signals urgent need to weed out 'handlers' turning Kashmiri students to militants
-
Sahle-Work Zewde elected first woman President of Ethiopia; 68-yr-old UN veteran unanimously chosen by parliament
-
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India’s win over South Korea resembled a dull movie with a great star cast
-
Mehsampur movie review: A playful, anarchic film on iconic Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila's death
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
CBI vs CBI: राफेल की जांच सीबीआई से करवाना पीएम के लिए आत्महत्या करना था- राहुल गांधी
-
CBI विवाद में नया मोड़: आलोक वर्मा और अस्थाना ऑफिस आएंगे लेकिन काम नहीं करेंगे
-
वर्मा बनाम अस्थाना: बहुत देर हो जाए इससे पहले दूसरी एजेंसियों में सफाई अभियान शुरू होना चाहिए
-
राफेल मामला: दसॉ के सीईओ बोले- कंपनी चुनने के लिए सरकार ने नहीं डाला कोई दबाव
-
CBI Vs CBI: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष को मिला मुद्दा, सीबीआई की साख पर भी सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
A 'fit-again' Kedar Jadhav was on Thursday slightly taken aback after not being picked for the remaining three ODIs against the West Indies and said there was no communication over his non-exclusion.
Jadhav was drafted into the India A side midway into the Deodhar Trophy as the selectors wanted to assess his fitness before taking a call on his comeback.
File image of Kedar Jadhav. AP
In the presence of three national selectors, Jadhav made his case with an unbeaten 41 off 25 and sent down five overs as well, but the ODI team announced during the course of the Deodhar game didn't figure the Maharashtra player.
"I did not know this," said Jadhav when asked if there was any communication over his selection for the remaining three games against the West Indies.
"Let's see. You are the first one to tell me this. I need to see why they have not picked me. I don't know what the plan is now that I am not there in the team. Probably, I will be playing the Ranji Trophy," said the 33-year-old from Pune.
His comments came in the wake of heavy criticism faced by the selectors for lack of communication with players before dropping them.
Karun Nair and Murali Vijay had said they were not spoken to by the selectors before being dropped from the Test squad, a claim that chief selector M.S.K. Prasad has denied.
Jadhav had made a comeback during the Asia Cup last month but the recurrence of the hamstring injury in the final led to another round of rehab. Without mincing words, Jadhav said it hurts when one keeps getting injured when he is playing well.
"Rehab was good. I passed all the tests and came here match fit. It is all fine. Obviously, it hurts when you are in form and get injured. It creates uncertainty on when you will get the next opportunity. And when you come back, you have to start from scratch again as you end up missing a lot of matches. It hurts but you have to accept it and move on."
Do frequent injuries play on the mind?
"You can't be cautious when you play. Till the time you don't meet all the fitness criteria, the NCA people will not clear you. As long as they clear you, you should not be having doubts on the field. That is what why I don't hold myself back (even when it comes to diving on the field)," said Jadhav.
"Also, it is very important to be honest with the physio. Then only can they give you the right feedback. You cannot hide things from physios and trainers, else you will only get exposed," Jadhav said.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ambati Rayudu says keeping up with top three is a challenge for middle order
India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Sachin Tendulkar to ring bell before Brabourne Stadium's first international match in 9 years
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's day of statistical anomaly and the record-breaking numbers that set him apart