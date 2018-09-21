New Delhi: Karun Nair was on Friday named captain of the Board President's XI for the touring West Indies' warm-up game, starting 29 September.

The two-day game will be held in Vadodara.

The BCCI's senior selection committee picked the 13-man squad for the game.

India will play two Tests against West Indies starting 4 October.

The West Indies will be in India for almost seven weeks, starting 26 September.

They will compete against India in two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4-8, followed by the second Test from 12-16 October at Hyderabad.

The five-match ODI series will begin on October 21 at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on 24 October at Indore and third ODI at Pune on 27 October. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on 29 October 29 and 1 November.

The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (4 November), Lucknow (6 November) and Chennai (11 November).

The West Indies are touring India on the back of a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Bangladesh.

Board President's XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.