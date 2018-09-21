India vs West Indies: Karun Nair to lead Board President's XI in warm-up game at Vadodara
Karun Nair was on Friday named captain of the Board President's XI for the touring West Indies' warm-up game, starting 29 September
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Live Now
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Match Abandoned
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG vs BAN - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Jadeja, pacers help India bowl Bangladesh out for 173
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu movie review: Shahid Kapoor is earnest, but Shree Narayan Singh's direction flickers
-
As Assembly elections near, Congress must play critical role in united front comprising regional satraps to fight BJP
-
Shares of housing finance firms crash sharply; DHFL tumbles 42% on massive selling over fears of a liquidity crisis
-
China Open 2018: India's campaign ends after PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose in quarter-finals
-
India vs Bangladesh, Live Score Asia Cup 2018: भारत के सामने जीत के लिए 174 रन का टारगेट
-
भारत-पाक विदेश मंत्रियों की मुलाकात रद्द, 3 पुलिस वालों की हत्या से नाराजगी
-
छत्तीसगढ़ में जोगी के जाल में फंसी कांग्रेस ‘माया’वी व्यूह रचना से कैसे निपेटगी?
-
विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले मायावती ने कांग्रेस को जोर का झटका जोर से दिया है
-
कुछ ही मिनटों में 1100 अंक लुढ़का सेंसेक्स, लेकिन फिर तेजी से हुआ सुधार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: Karun Nair was on Friday named captain of the Board President's XI for the touring West Indies' warm-up game, starting 29 September.
File image of Karun Nair. Reuters
The two-day game will be held in Vadodara.
The BCCI's senior selection committee picked the 13-man squad for the game.
India will play two Tests against West Indies starting 4 October.
The West Indies will be in India for almost seven weeks, starting 26 September.
They will compete against India in two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4-8, followed by the second Test from 12-16 October at Hyderabad.
The five-match ODI series will begin on October 21 at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on 24 October at Indore and third ODI at Pune on 27 October. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on 29 October 29 and 1 November.
The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (4 November), Lucknow (6 November) and Chennai (11 November).
The West Indies are touring India on the back of a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Bangladesh.
Board President's XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Visitors' pace trio reap rewards for perseverance as hosts collapse after dour batting display
India vs England: After another poor series, time for selectors to drop Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay for good
Cricket Australia open to Ravi Shastri's request to provide more warm-up matches for India ahead of Test series