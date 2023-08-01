Jaydev Unadkat returned to the India ODI playing XI for the first time in almost 10 years, during India’s third ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday’s ODI, Unadkat had played a 50-over match for the senior India team on 21 November, 2013 also against West Indies at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Till date, Unadkat has played seven ODIs and taken eight wickets, with best bowling figures of 4/41 against Zimbabwe in July 2013.

Unadkat replaced Axar Patel in the playing XI on Tuesday, while India made another change, with Ruturaj Gaikwad coming in for Umran Malik.

Hardik Pandya led India for a second consecutive match on Tuesday, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested again to give the youngsters more game time ahead of the ODI World Cup in October.

India playing XI for third ODI: Hardik Pandya(Captain),Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar